It's been a rough four days for the Mets, during which they've lost four times, all of which ended in the opponent's final at-bat. As a result, the Mets look listless and sloppy and now are in jeopardy of falling below .500...

"We'll dig out of it, we'll get through it," manager Terry Collins told reporters, reassuring himself after the game. "You've got to go out there, you still have to get outs and you've got to make pitches and that's not what we're doing."

In addition to their bats becoming chaotic, their fielding and base running has also been messy.

In last night's game, the light again shined on Jose Reyes, who hit seventh in the order, had just one hit, struck out and left three men on base. Reyes also dropped a pop up hit above the third base line with two outs and a man on first base in the eighth inning. The mistake allowed the Phillies to have runners on the corners instead of ending the inning and the Mets still up one run.

Naturally, the next batter hit a pinch-hit, RBI ground-rule double to tie the score, 2-2.

"That was my ball," Reyes later said. "I have to catch that fly ball in that situation."

True. But, I see this as mostly Travis d'Arnaud's fault, not Jose's...

Apr 14, 2017; Jose Reyes (7) walks off the field at Marlins Park. Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

I realize Jose is the guy that had the ball go in and out of his glove and (as a big-league player) he absolutely should have made the catch. But, it's Travis (the catcher) standing still in Jose's field of view, a foot from his face and not yelling, 'Jose, Jose, Jose,' or, 'you, you, you,' as he should do, to let Reyes know he's free to make the play. Or, at the very least, d'Arnaud should simply get out of the way, just like the pitcher is trained to do...

This is Baseball 101. Travis knows this. Anyone that has played the game knows this. These guys practice this exact moment over and over again in Spring Training, not to mention every year of their lives dating back to Little League. So, it's inexcusable that this error happened in a key moment during a big-league game.

If you watch the replay, it literally looks like d'Arnaud is taking a mental vacation. It's as if he's daydreaming, staring, not moving with his arms by his side and body and shoulders relaxed. It's literally hard to believe that, as a catcher, he'd do this given the context of the situation. Frankly, it's this type of weird, glaring mistake that has sent d'Arnaud in to a funk (in the field and at the plate) during previous seasons.

Travis is known for getting down on himself and becoming lost in his own head. He's hitting and playing well right now, aside from last night's mistake, so I hope the coaching staff (specifically Glenn Sherlock) can help him put Tuesday night behind him so he can continue producing as he has during the last week or so...

In regards to the team's hitting, they have looked erratic since the middle of their 16-inning win against the Marlins on April 13. In the subsequent four games, they're averaging just two runs scored, while batting .166.

Interestingly, the Mets are seemingly using the same approach at the plate that they did the last time they faced the Phillies, when they scored 23 runs and hit 10 home runs in three games. The problem is that during the last week or so they have slowly expanded their strike zone, which probably started after the seven home run game. They're no longer just swinging at strikes and driving the ball, but instead reaching and missing, and Philadelphia and Miami have recognized and exploited this flaw during the last few days...

Apr 18, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets fight fielder Jay Bruce (19) hits an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

I say this because it's hard to understand how a so-so young pitcher, like Phillies RHP Zach Eflin, who pitches to contact, can get hit hard early in the game, but adjust and shut down such a powerful team during his final four innings. But, that's exactly what happened. Why? Because he and his catcher and pitching coach made an adjustment based on what they saw last week and earlier in the night, while the Mets just kept doing what they've been doing...

I feel like this exact same thing happened on multiple occasions last season, where the Mets would be hot, scoring in bunches, but then started to slide and ending up in a funk...

Kevin Long is the hitting coach. I am not. So, I don't claim to know where the reset button is located for this team. But, he should. That's his job, which is to help guide counter moves for each batter. He better do this sooner than later and get these guys back to being more patient and better identifying strikes so they can return to crushing the ball as they did when facing these same two teams and same pitchers earlier in the season.

Hopefully, the slide stops tonight against Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez (0-2, 9.00 ERA), who let up five hits, five runs and walked five batters in five innings against the Mets last week.

Otherwise, if the Mets keep swinging and missing at the plate, and if they keep making mental mistakes in the field and losing focus on the mound late in games, they're going to dip below .500. And once that happens, given expectations for this season, fans and media will instinctively start turning the heat up under Citi Field. And round and round we go...