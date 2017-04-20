Wilmer Flores spent last night in the hospital with an infection, Terry Collins informed reporters before Thursday's game at Citi Field.

According to Collins, Flores will be unavailable at least for Thursday and possibly through the weekend, depeding on how he progresses...

In addition to Flores being sidelined, 1B Lucas Duda is also unavailable after getting his hyperextended elbow tested, resulting in Jay Bruce getting the start Thursday at first base.

In the event the team needs a back-up infielder, Collins said he will call on Gold Glove center fielder Juan Lagares, who entered professional baseball as a shortstop.