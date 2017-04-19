Mets 3B David Wright will return to baseball activity in the next day or two, swinging the bat and perhaps throwing as well, GM Sandy Alderson said Tuesday.

Wright, who has been largely shut down since March 2 due to a right shoulder impingement, had recently put his rehab on hold due to discomfort in his lower back, Alderson said.

Alderson added that the team is not concerned with Wright's lower back issue, and expressed optimism Wright would return to the team in 2017.

"i'm realistically expecting to see him some time this year," Alderson said. "We certainly haven't given up hope of seeing him here in 2017, by any means."

Wright told reporters in early-March that, while he's technically able to hit and do other baseball activity, he planned to only field so he could help further reduce inflammation and not risk damaging the shoulder.

The 34-year-old Wright has been limited to just 75 regular season games during the past two seasons. He was on the disabled list for roughly four months in 2015 when he strained his right hamstring and then developed spinal stenosis. Last season, he was batting .226 with seven homers, 14 RBI and 55 strikeouts in 137 at-bats through May 27 when he was sidelined by neck pain, which resulted in season-ending surgery June 16 to repair a herniated disk.

Wright has four years and $67 million remaining on his current contract. He'll earn $20 million each of the next two seasons, but will be paid $15 million in 2019 and $12 million in 2020.