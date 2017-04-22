Mets 3B David Wright fielded grounders and tossed lightly overhand on Friday as he continues to rehab his right shoulder impingement, reports Dave Lennon of Newsday.

Wright played catch and took batting practice on Wednesday as he returned to his rehab program.

"If David Wright could throw the ball across the infield, he could play today," Collins said. "Except, we've got to get him some at-bats, which he hasn't had, but he's taking batting practice today. His hands are still very, very good -- I mean, this guy doesn't miss anything. It's about getting that arm back and how long that's going to take no one knows."

Wright, who has been largely shut down since March 2 due to a right shoulder impingement, had recently put his rehab on hold due to discomfort in his lower back, GM Sandy Alderson said earlier this week.

"One thing we've got to do, and David is on board with it, is we've got to get him in some kind of a program where this becomes an every-day natural thing so we can get a better idea of where he is," Collins said. "He's not going to feel great [Thursday]. He hasn't thrown in three weeks. But we've got to get him into a program where he has more consistency."

Alderson added that the team is not concerned with Wright's lower back issue, and expressed optimism Wright would return to the team in 2017.

"i'm realistically expecting to see him some time this year," Alderson said. "We certainly haven't given up hope of seeing him here in 2017, by any means."

Wright told reporters in early-March that, while he's technically able to hit and do other baseball activity, he planned to only field so he could help further reduce inflammation and not risk damaging the shoulder.

The 34-year-old Wright has been limited to just 75 regular season games during the past two seasons. He was on the disabled list for roughly four months in 2015 when he strained his right hamstring and then developed spinal stenosis. Last season, he was batting .226 with seven homers, 14 RBI and 55 strikeouts in 137 at-bats through May 27 when he was sidelined by neck pain, which resulted in season-ending surgery June 16 to repair a herniated disk.

Wright has four years and $67 million remaining on his current contract. He'll earn $20 million each of the next two seasons, but will be paid $15 million in 2019 and $12 million in 2020.