X-rays on Mets infielder Jose Reyes' left wrist came back negative after he left Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning when he was hit by a pitch.

Reyes was hit by James Paxton's 98 mph fastball and went down in pain, grabbing his forearm in pain. He said he was nervous after he got hit.

"When we did the X-ray, [it revealed] there's nothing broken, so that's good news," Reyes told reporters after the game.

Before Reyes was replaced by Asdrubal Cabrera, Reyes went 1-for-2 in Sunday's 9-1 loss to increase his batting line to .226/.289/.387. Asked if he would play Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, Reyes said, "we'll see."