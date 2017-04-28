Derek Stepan said on Friday that he has "stunk" since the playoffs started. (NHL.com)

Stepan has 1 goal, 1 assist, an even rating, 15 shots on goal, 27 shots attempted and has lost 20 more faceoffs than he has won.

His one goal in the playoffs came in Game 6 as an empty netter.

Stepan is averaging 20:39 per game and has 9 hits, 7 blocked shots, 3 takeaways and 8 giveaways.

He said that while he is working "extremely hard" to defend the right way and to put him in the best positions, he has not been "sharp" with the puck and he isn't sure why. (NHL.com)

Stepan said that he has been "beating" himself up over not making the "simple" plays in the playoffs and that he needs to start doing that. (NHL.com)

He leads all Ranger forwards in ice time during the playoffs and when he is on the ice at 5 on 5, the Rangers have 48% of the shot attempts and 2 goals for and 4 goals against. (Natural Stat Trick)

Adam Rotter: Stepan is one of those guys who is saying all the right things and has a good perspective on how the Rangers need to play and be better but he is having trouble taking those words and putting them in action. It was a strange year for Step as he ended up with a similar number of points as normal but also had stretches like the 23 games without a goal.

He's one of Alain Vigneault's most trusted players because of his two-way game but so much of what has been Stepan a valuable Ranger over the years has been his hockey sense and decisions with the puck. He needs to get back to being reliable and smart with the puck if the Rangers want to make a run.