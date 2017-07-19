New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast (19) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with defenceman Brendan Smith (42) and defenceman Brady Skjei (76) during the first period in game five of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld)
 In September 2010, after watching him in training camp, then Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said that Brendan Smith has the ability to "be a gamebreaker." (MLive)

In 2013 Babcock spoke about how Smith can't force things and that his role with the Red Wings was to kill penalties and "get the puck going." (MLive)

Babcock added, in 2013, that Smith was a work in progress but has done a "good job for us and the thing is he's ultra-competitive." (MLive)

In 2014, Babcock moved Smith up to forward for a bit, saying that, at a time when Detroit was beset with injuries, it was a decision he felt gave the Wings the best chance to win. (MLive)

Smith said that Babcock told him that they needed someone with his "speed and caliber" to play up front and that he would do whatever was needed to help the team win. (MLive)

In the 2015 playoffs, Babcock said that Smith is a player that "can really skate" and "competes." (Red Wings)

Helene St. James wrote before the 2015-16 season that Smith was still a work in progress and was also at times on a short leash with former coach Mike Babcock. (Lansing)

When he was traded last season, Detroit GM Ken Holland said that Smith "can skate" and that he's competitive. (Detroit News)

In his time under Babcock, Smith played in 195 games, had 10 goals, 37 assists, an even rating, 18 minutes per game, 154 hits, 180 blocked shots, 52 takeaways and 127 giveaways.

Adam Rotter: Smith seemed to struggle under Babcock because of his puck decisions but Babcock liked his compete level and his skating ability so he was still in the lineup more often than not. Smith seemed to take a step under Jeff Blashill and he was fine with the Rangers. He's not a perfect player and he will certainly make mistakes and have bad games, but he still had more good in his game with the Rangers than bad. He skates well and can move the puck, two key things in Alain Vigneault's system and also brings a nice level of physicality on defense.
Ryan McDonagh scored on a breakaway tonight in his game during the Minnesota summer league, Da Beauty League.
5:30PM: Andersson scored his second goal of the game for Sweden and Button praised his hockey sense and ability to be in the right place at the right time.

4:50PM: Rangers first round pick Lias Andersson scored in the first period of today's game against Team USA at the World Juniors Summer Showcase.
Mar 17, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers left wing J.T. Miller (10) controls the puck against Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
JT Miller finished this past season with 22 goals and 34 assists to set a career high in points (56) and assists (34).

Prior to the season, Miller was projected to score the following amount of points:

The Hockey News wrote before the season that, "JT Miller was one of the only young Ranger forwards who didn't plateau last season. He sniped 22 goals playing 15 minutes a game. As he earns more trust and ice time he'll flirty with 30 goals."
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kevin Hayes (13) brings the puck up ice against the Ottawa Senators during the second period in game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)
Following the Rangers trade of Derek Stepan to Arizona, Larry Brooks wrote that there is no one with more pressure to "step up" their game than Kevin Hayes. (NY Post)

Alain Vigneault said recently that the Rangers feel that Hayes, along with Mika Zibanejad, both have more to give. (NY Post)

He said that both of them are "young players who have great upside. This is going to be a great opportunity for them to take on bigger roles and have more responsibility."(NY Post)
(Brad Penner)
The Rangers have announced that Joe Mormina has joined the Wolf Pack as an assistant coach.

Mormina joins the staff of Keith McCambridge who was promoted to Head Coach in Hartford earlier this offseason.

From the Rangers release, "Mormina, 35, joins the Rangers organization after serving one season as the Assistant Coach at Mercyhurst University. Under Mormina's guidance, three Mercyhurst defensemen averaged at least 0.50 points per game during the 2016-17 season. In addition to helping players on the ice, Mormina worked in a player development role during his one season at Mercyhurst."
( Adam Hunger)
7/27/17: On the NHL Network they took a look at projecting what the Rangers lines could be for this coming season:

  • Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Mats Zuccarello
  • Jimmy Vesey, Kevin Hayes, Rick Nash
  • JT Miller, David Desharnais, Pavel Buchnevich
  • Michael Grabner, Boo Nieves, Jesper Fast

Matt Puempel would be the 13th forward.

Last season at 5 on 5 (Data Rink):
Henrik Lundqvist posted on Instagram a picture of pads that he may use this season.

The pads feature the ceiling of MSG, part of the NYC skyline and the Statue of Liberty.
(Danny Wild)
After signing his five-year contract on Tuesday, Mika Zibanejad talked about how the Rangers traded Derek Stepan and that set off an "alert" that he might get a bigger role.

Zibanejad said that he is working hard this summer to make sure that he takes advantage of the chance that will present itself this season.

He said that he has had moments in his career where he has felt he could bring his game to "the next level" and that is what he has been working on this summer.
Kevin Shattenkirk said that he is "excited" about all of the pressure that will be placed upon him after signing with the Rangers.

He said that being from the area he understands things from the fans point of view and that he "welcomes it."

Shattenkirk said that this past season brought a lot of pressure to him as did the trade to the Capitals but he feels that he "prevailed" and came through it "pretty well."
(Adam Hunger)
Oscar Lindberg said that he was aware he could be chosen by Vegas in the expansion draft and that he was told the day before that he would be selected. (Aftonbladet)

Lindberg was chosen by Vegas in the expansion draft and signed a two-year deal worth $1.7 million per season.

Jeff Gorton said that Lindberg was an important part of the Rangers and someone who had a "really good run" in the playoffs.
(David Banks)
Lias Andersson had an assist, 4 shots on goal, 2 PIM and was a plus one in a 4-3 Sweden win over Team USA in the World Junior evaluation camp.

Andersson had the secondary assist on the tying goal with less than five minutes left in the third period.

He was also assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty with 1 second left in the third period.
Mar 7, 2017; Sunrise, FL, USA; New York Rangers left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) celebrates his empty net goal against the Florida Panthers in the third period at BB&T Center. The Rangers won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Mayer)
Pavel Buchenvich said that he wants to play this season without injuries and that staying healthy is his only focus. (Championat)

Last season Buchnevich played in 41 games for the Rangers but missed 5 games with back spasms early in the year and then 26 with another back issue during the season.

Buchnevich was also a healthy scratch 7 times during the season and played in 5 of the Rangers 12 playoff games.
(Adam Hunger)
Larry Brooks wrote earlier this week that Rangers are "expected to attempt" to trade Nick Holden in exchange for potential help at center. (NY Post)

Brooks wrote on Wednesday that the Rangers could move Holden for draft picks to both remove him from the crowded defense and also to clear a bit more cap space. (NY Post)

He also wrote last weekend that there is a "glut" of defensemen that could be moved, including many from Vegas, that is holding up a potential trade market. (NY Post)
Mar 13, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) plays the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning center Vladislav Namestnikov (90) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Jimmy Vesey was on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast this week and said the following things about his rookie season:

  • He had a "big start," the middle was "up and down" but he liked how he finished the season/playoffs and hopes to bring that momentum into next season.
  • The toughest thing for him was the mental aspect of playing so many games. He said that he was fine physically but the mental part of the game took a toll.
  • He said that it's a "process" to stay even keeled.
  • On Alain Vigneault, "everyone says that he doesn't like rookies but I think he liked me, he played me in a lot of situations. "
  • On AV, Vesey added that he felt that everything he got he deserved and that Vigneault had faith in him right away.
  • His focus this summer is on getting stronger, being tougher to play against in front of the net and puck protection.
  • He is working both on flexibility and injury prevention as well as leg and core strength this summer.
  • He spent six years learning Mandarin in high school and early in college
  • When Hayes and Vesey were working out together last summer, before Vesey signed with the Rangers, Hayes would put on songs mentioning New York all the time.
  • The first round series against Montreal was one of the most fun times he has had playing hockey

Listen to the entire interview, here.
Kevin Shattenkirk said that there were many factors at play in his decision to sign with the Rangers and that if you take away the playing at home factor, the biggest one was "which team is ready to win?"

He said that he likes the chance to win that the Rangers have and that he also gets the chance to play with Ryan McDonagh, "a great fit for me," as well as Brady Skjei, "a phenomenal left hand defenseman."

He said that Henrik Lundqvist has a big say in the Rangers window to win and added that the Rangers are always making moves to compete for a championship, saying that they have been a Cup contender every year he has been in the league.

Shattenkirk said, "It was a matter of having a chance to play at home, for sure, but really getting on a team that I think has a chance to win the Stanley Cup in the time frame that I am signing for. Really didn't find a better situation than here."
Jan 22, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Rangers left wing J.T. Miller (10) celebrates his game winning goal in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena. New York won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports (Rick Osentoski)
7/22/17 | Scott Arniel said during this past season that the Rangers want JT Miller to shoot the puck more. (NHL.com)

Over the past two seasons, Miller has scored:

  • 15-16: 22 goals on 135 shots, 16.3% shooting percentage
  • 16-17: 22 goals on 132 shots, 16.7% shooting percentage

He was 4th on the Rangers in goals last season but 8th in shots on goal. He attempted 20 fewer shots last season (233) than he did the season before (253).
Ryan McDonagh scored tonight in the first period of his game in Minnesota summer league "Da Beauty League"

McDonagh is teammates with Brady Skjei, who isn't playing tonight, and prospects Vinni Lettieri and Steven Fogarty are alsi in the league.

Skjei was in New York yesterday working with the Junior Rangers.

Nov 15, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Rogers Arena. The New York Rangers won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports (Anne-Marie Sorvin)
Mika Zibanejad was on NHL Tonight on Tuesday and said the following (NHL.com):

  • On the deal getting done, "you are always hoping for the deal to be done earlier but I am super happy it got done and got done before the hearing."
  • On his role changing, "you are hopeful for a bigger role every time it comes to a new season. You work for more responsibility and work hard for it and now it looks like I have the opportunity to do that. You ask anyone, no one is going to say no to an opportunity like that. I will make sure that I am prepared and doing everything I can to further the opportunity."
  • On playing in New York, "I can only speak for myself being a Swedish player, a lot of people know about the Rangers even if they aren't hockey interested. It's special, as an opponent and playing in Ottawa, you always look forward to playing at MSG and being on the road in New York."
  • On Henrik Lundqvist and his window to win, "It sounds very cliche but just focus on the next year. You can't look forward or ahead too much, you want to take the opportunities ahead of you and be as good as we can next year and really be prepared to go further than we did this year."

Zibanejad also conducted a conference call with reporters shortly after his deal was signed.

(David Banks)
7/26/17 | Larry Brooks writes that there has been no determination yet on where Filip Chytil will play this coming season.

Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News said yesterday that Chytil was "most likely" to play in North America this season.

Chytil could play in the Czech League, OHL for North Bay, the Rangers or the Wolf Pack.
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) plays the puck during the second period in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Ryan McDonagh said that it's going to be "fun to see" what Kevin Shattenkirk will be able to do with the Rangers this coming season. (NHL.com)

He praised Shattenkirk's skill set and all around ability, saying that he is someone who can be counted on wherever he is in the lineup. (NHL.com)

McDonagh said that he knows the kind of person that Shattenkirk is and that he is "going to fit right in with our room perfectly." (NHL.com)
(Brad Penner)
Following the signing of Mika Zibanejad, the Rangers have 21 players signed and slightly over $3 million in cap space. (Cap Friendly)

That roster includes 12 forwards, including injured Jesper Fast, 7 defensemen, including Nick Holden and Anthony DeAngelo, and two goalies. (Cap Friendly)

Larry Brooks notes that if the Rangers go with 8 defensemen, including Holden, DeAngelo an Alexei Bereglazov and 14 forwards including Lias Andersson, Boo Nieves & IR for Jesper Fast, the Rangers have $445,556 in cap space.
Mar 21, 2017; Newark, NJ, USA; New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) makes a save on New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period at Prudential Center. (Ed Mulholland (USA Today))
Mika Zibanejad spoke on a conference call with the media this afternoon and said:

  • On Stepan being traded and his role, "seeing Derek being traded was a little bit of an alert to me that I might get a chance to play a bigger role. As a player you always want to more responsibility and a bigger role. It's something that I am working really hard to make sure that I take advantage of the chance that I am getting."
  • On not going to arbitration, "it's something that we were hoping would happen, just like it did. We were sitting in the room and Jeff and my agent were negotiating basically until the last hour. I am super happy that the deal got done and super happy to be staying in New York for the next five years and I am just really really looking for to next season."
  • On being the number one center, "you always want to improve and develop and there has always been moments where you feel you can take your game to the next level and that is what I am working on in the summer, doing all the things that I can do to prepare myself for this opportunity and I don't think there is a single guy out there that would say no to an opportunity like this. I'm super, super happy and excited for the season. You always want to improve and be better than last season. I'm super pumped and excited for this upcoming season."
  • On him and Hayes being the top two, "Hayes had a great year last year, great center, very skilled and he can score. He's a really good center and it will be a fun challenge to step into this season with him and obviously try to help each other as much as we can and push each other to be better. I'm just super, super excited right now."
Sep 27, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) reacts after scoring a first period goal against the New York Islanders during a preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
11:25AM: The breakdown for the deal is (Craig Morgan):

  • 17-18: $5 million + $1 million signing bonus
  • 18-19: $5.5 million
  • 19-20: $5.35 million
  • 20-21: $2.650 million + $2.5 million signing bonus
  • 21-22: $4.750 million

10:52AM: The Rangers have announced that Mika Zibanejad has signed a five-year deal worth $5.35 million per season.

It was believed that the Rangers and Zibanejad were heading towards having an arbitration hearing today.

Oct 13, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) plays the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic (3) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
10:55AM: The Rangers and Zibanejad avoided a hearing and came to terms on a five-year deal worth $5.3 million per season.

9:24AM: Larry Brooks tweets that "barring a last minute settlement" the Rangers and Mika Zibanejad are heading for an arbitration hearing.

The hearing, scheduled for today, was supposed to begin at 9AM in Toronto.

In 2014 it was believed that the Rangers and Chris Kreider were in an arbitration hearing before it was announced that they had come to terms on a deal.
Dec 20, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden (22) at the face-off circle against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at the PPG PAINTS Arena. The Penguins won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Larry Brooks wrote yesterday that the Rangers should have a "formidable" top-four that includes Ryan McDonagh and Brady Skjei on the left and Kevin Shattenkirk and Brendan Smith on the right. (NY Post)

Brooks notes though that the Rangers could have as many as five players battling for the final two spots on defense: Marc Staal, Nick Holden, Anthony DeAngelo, Neal Pionk and Russian Alexei Bereglazov. (NY Post)

He notes that the Rangers believe that Pionk is NHL ready while he may battle with DeAngelo for the final spot, both can be sent to Hartford without clearing waivers.
Mar 21, 2017; Newark, NJ, USA; New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) makes a save on New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period at Prudential Center. (Ed Mulholland (USA Today))
7/24/17 | Jeff Gorton is expected to meet with Zibanejad and his agent before tomorrow's hearing to try and hammer out a multi-year deal that would likely come in between $5.25 million and $5.5 million. (NY Post)

7/23/17 | 11:49AM: Zibanejad submitted $5.35 million to the arbitrator and the Rangers submitted $4.1 million to the arbitrator.

7:49AM: The Rangers and Mika Zibanejad remain "far apart" in talks with his arbitration hearing set for Tuesday. (NY Post)
(Pavel Golovkin)
Alexei Bereglazov is believed to have an our-clause in his contract that would allow him to return to Russia rather than going to the AHL. (NY Post)

Cap Friendly confirms that existence of the clause in his contract.

Larry Brooks writes that the Rangers are "unlikely" to allow that clause to come into play and would likely carry him on the roster. (NY Post)
Oct 13, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) plays the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic (3) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
The Rangers have submitted a request of $4.1 million to the arbitrator for Mika Zibanejad's hearing and Zibanejad has requested $5.35 million. (Friedman)

Zibanejad is two-years away from being a UFA so the Rangers are opting for a one-year award.

 
Mar 18, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Marc Staal (18) hits Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise (11) during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports (Brace Hemmelgarn)
The Rangers do not appear likely to buy out the contract of Marc Staal when the second buyout window opens later this week. (NY Post)

Buying out Staal would leave the Rangers with savings and dead cap money of: (Cap Friendly)

  • 17-18 | $3.56 million saved, $2.13 million cap hit
  • 18-19 | $3.56 million saved, $2.13 million cap hit
  • 19-20 | $2.56 million saved, $3.13 million cap hit
  • 20-21 | $1.76 million saved, $3.93 million cap hit
  • 21-22 | $1.43 million cap hit
  • 22-23 | $1.43 million cap hit
  • 23-24 | $1.43 million cap hit
  • 24-25 | $1.43 million cap hit

Brooks writes that Staal had a "pretty good" first half last season but his game fell off after suffering a concussion going into the All-Star break. (NY Post)

Brooks writes that the Rangers would likely "prefer" to keep Staal for at least one more season, especially with Alain Vigneault's belief and trust in veteran players." (NY Post)
(Adam Hunger)
Jimmy Vesey said that Mats Zuccarello inspires everyone with his work ethic and how "tenacious he is on the puck." (Newsday)

Brendan Smith praised Zuccarello's work ethic and said that when he is making plays and winning battles "everybody feeds off of it."

Mike Milbury said early in the series against Montreal that Zuccarello is "fun to watch" and always plays with energy.
Feb 13, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) shoots against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena. New York beat Columbus 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports (Russell LaBounty)
7/21/17 | Jimmy Vesey said during the playoffs that he still has "so much room to grow" as a player and that just going through the season and playoffs gave him confidence. (NY Post)

5/29/17 | Jimmy Vesey said toward the end of the regular season that he considered his rookie year to be "pretty good" and that he was "only going to get better" from that point forward. (NY Post)

He said that during the regular season he had some "stretches of really good hockey" but also had some "lulls." (NY Post)
(Brad Penner)
At NHL.com, Dan Rosen projects what the Rangers depth chart, as of now, could be for the season:

  • Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Mats Zuccarello
  • Jimmy Vesey, Kevin Hayes, Rick Nash
  • JT Miller, David Desharnais, Pavel Buchnevich
  • Michael Grabner, Boo Nieves, Jesper Fast

Ryan McDonagh, Kevin Shattenkirk

Brady Skjei, Brendan Smith

Marc Staal, Nick Holden
Sean Day said that he would like to move on from his junior hockey career in the OHL and transition to the pro game but said that he has to show the Rangers that he is ready to play pro hockey. (NY Post)

He said that he is going to do whatever he can to take the "next step" and show the organization that he is "ready.' (NY Post)

Day is able to play in the AHL this season and was also invited to Team USA's World Junior Camp. (NY Post)
Feb 2, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Winnipeg Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec (31) faces the Dallas Stars attack during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Jerome Miron)
Henrik Lundqvist says that he has played against new backup goalie Ondrej Pavelec many times in his career and that Pavelec as experience both as a starter and back up. (HockeySverige)

Lundqvist said that every time he plays with a new a goalie there are things he learns about training and preparation.

He said that the most "important thing" is that they develop a good relationship early on because they will spend a lot of time together and with goalie coach Benoit Allaire.

Pavelec has appeared in 11 games against Lundqvist in his career, stopping 92% of the shots, allowing 2.1 goals per game and pitching two shutouts with a record of 5-4-1. (Hockey Ref)
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The New York Rangers salute their fans after defeating the Ottawa Senators in game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Newly signed Rangers goalie prospect Alexander Georgiev left Russia to play in Finland after feeling he wasn't going to get a good chance to play with his team in Russia. (Championat)

He was invited to Finland at a youth goalie camp by Finnish and former NHL goalie Fredrik Norrena, who is the goalie coach for TPS Turku. (Championat)

Georgiev said that he had been speaking with the Rangers for some time and knew that they were considering a contract for him when he came over for development camp. (Sports.RU)
Feb 25, 2017; Newark, NJ, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his game winning goal in overtime at Prudential Center. The Rangers defeated the Devils 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports (Ed Mulholland)
Mika Zibanejad has an arbitration hearing scheduled for this coming Tuesday, July 25.

If no contract has been reached by Sunday than both parties will submit their numbers to the arbitrator for Tuesday's hearing.

Last summer the Rangers submitted $3.2 million and Chris Kreider submitted $4.75 million, for a one-year deal, before they settled on a four-year contract worth $4.625 million per season.
(Brad Penner)
7/19/17: The Rangers have officially announced the signing.

7/18/17 | The Rangers have signed goalie prospect Alexander Georgiev to an entry-level deal that has a cap hit of $792,500. (Cap Friendly)

Georgiev was at Rangers development camp earlier this month and played last season for TPS in the Finnish league.
