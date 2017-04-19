Pavel Buchnevich played 12:23 in his NHL playoffs debut and had 3 shots on goal and 2 hits.

Buchnevich played 5:22 in the first period, 3:43 in the second period and 3:18 in the third period while seeing 1:58 on the PP.

When he was on the ice at 5 on 5, mostly with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, the Rangers had 12 shot attempts for, 10 against and 8 shots on goal for and 6 against. (Natural Stat Trick)

Alain Vigneault said after the game that Buchnevich was feeling good prior to the game and then went out and "played a good game."

He noted that Buchnevich's line spent time in the Montreal zone and also allowed the Rangers to roll four lines and play at the pace they wanted to.

Vigneault also said that when the two were chatting before the game he noted that this was Buchnevich's first playoff game before Pavel corrected and mentioned he had played in the KHL playoffs before.

Buchnevich played 20 playoff games in KHL, scoring 1 goal, 2 assists and putting 32 shots on goal.