Brendan Smith said on Friday that the Rangers want to look at tonight's Game 6 as a Game 7 because they don't want to have to return to Montreal for a Game 7. (Newsday)

He said that "anything can happen" in a Game 7 and that they can go "either way." (Newsday)

Smith said that the Rangers need to play a smart game and use home ice as a motivator. (Newsday)

Marc Staal said that the Rangers have an opportunity to close out the series as home and that their "effort and desperation" will be there. (Newsday)

Alain Vigneault said earlier today that the Rangers have every reason to be "urgent" tonight in Game 6.

Ryan McDonagh said that the Rangers need to be sharp with the puck and not turn it over. (NYR)

Mats Zuccarello said that the Rangers need to be ready and have the mindset of playing a good game at home. (NYR)

Henrik Lundqvist said that the Rangers need to bring the same urgency and desperation that they brought in the past few games. (NYR)

Adam Rotter: The Rangers have an opportunity tonight to close out the series and get some time off before round two starts, which could be 6-7 days away if Boston/Ottawa goes 7 games. It's an opportunity but I don't view it as the must win, can't return to Montreal, game some people do. If the Rangers lose tonight then they will regroup in the same way that they regrouped after Game 3 and they will return to Montreal, where they have won twice already, for Game 7.