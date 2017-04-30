The Rangers had a 5-3 lead over Ottawa with 3:19 remaining when JG Pageau scored his second goal of the game to make it 5-4.

Ottawa tied the game on Pageau's third goal of the game with just over a minute left in the third period.

Alain Vigneault was asked yesterday when he felt the game was starting to slip away from the Rangers and said that he never felt that it was.

Vigneault said that the Rangers were doing what needed to be done but that Ottawa made the most of their opportunities.

Asked if the Rangers were backing off in the third period, Vigneault said that they weren't and had some good looks in the offensive zone.

Derek Stepan said that the Rangers didn't sit back but said that they started to play a bit more hesitant in the third. (MSG)

Stepan said that the Rangers needed to play more on their toes and that they were probably a half step behind the Senators and gave them too much space in the third. (MSG)

Henrik Lundqvist said that the Rangers sort of had things under control but two deflections changed the game.

Adam Rotter: I just never felt at any point that the Rangers were actually going to lose this game, at least in regulation. Ottawa scored to make it 3-2 and just under two minutes later Brady Skjei scored to make it 4-2. When Ottawa made it 4-3 early in the third, Skjei again scored, about four minutes later. It kept seeming like Ottawa was forcing them to bend but the Rangers weren't going to break. Two deflections later and all of the sudden the Rangers aren't spending time after regulation by adding another piece to their Stanley Cup Puzzle but instead trying to figure out what happened and at the same time get ready for OT.