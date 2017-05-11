Russia forward Ilya Kovalchuk (71) shoots and scores a goal against Finland in the men's ice hockey quarterfinals during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Bolshoy Ice Dome. (Scott Rovak)
Elliotte Friedman cites Russian Sources who believe that Ilya Kovalchuk has had "serious interest" in joining the Rangers as part of his comeback to the NHL. (Sportsnet)

Friedman notes that he isn't sure of the Rangers interest in Kovalchuk and also notes that even if they did have interest they would need to work out a trade with the Devils. (Sportsnet)

Reports have indicated that Kovalchuk would like to stay in the NYC area or possibly in Florida and that his family will be a major factor in determining where he plays. (Malamud)

Kovalchuk is planning to return to the NHL and will can either play for the Devils or signed and then traded to another team. (NY Post)

The Rangers and Devils have never made a trade since the Devils moved from Colorado to New Jersey.

The Colorado Rockies traded Barry Beck to the Rangers in 1979 for Bobby Sheehan, Lucien Deblois, Pat Hickey, Mike McEwen and Dean Turner.

Friedman wonders if the Islanders would have interest and notes that the Panthers may have inquired about Kovalchuk. (Sportsnet)

Kovalchuk was teammates with Pavel Buchnevich after Buchnevich was traded to SKA in 2015-16 and was teammates with Igor Shesterkin in SKA this past season when they won the Gagarin Cup.

It's believed that when Kovalchuk was a free agent in 2010 that he wanted to join the Rangers.

Adam Rotter: I would say that this has a nearly 0% chance of happening for a few different reasons but mostly because the Devils, who need scoring, aren't going to trade one of their potential top scorers to the Rangers. Kovalchuk can have his say on where he wants to go but it's the Devils who ultimately have to agree to a trade with that team and I just don't see Ray Shero connecting with Jeff Gorton on this. The Islanders seemingly make sense as they have looked for a forward to pair with John Tavares, and the Isle and Devils have made trades before, but would the Devils really move him in the division?
Mar 22, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash (61) scores a goal past New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)
The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, the Islanders AHL affiliate, announced that the the Rangers will play the Islanders in Bridgeport on 9/22/17 at 7:30PM.

The Rangers played the Islanders during this past seasons preseason, defeating them 5-2 at MSG and losing 3-2 in OT in Brooklyn.
Kevin Hayes gets into position for a face-off during the second period against the Minnesota Wild. (AP)
Team USA defeated Russia today 5-3 in the World Championships.

Kevin Hayes had two goals, 3 shots on goal, a plus one rating, 2 and 6 on faceoffs and played 18:36 (6:41 in the first, 6:09 in the second and 5:46 in the third).

Brady Skjei played 15:13 (4:56 in the first, 5:52 in the second and 4:25 in the third) and was on the ice for a goal for and a a goal against.

In two teams for Team USA, Hayes has two goals, two assists and 6 shots on goal.
New York Rangers' Chris Drury celebrates his goal which tied the game in the final minute of the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Thursday, March 25, 2010 in Newark, N.J. The Rangers beat the Devils 4-3 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
The Rangers have announced that Assistant GM Chris Drury has also been named GM of the Wolf Pack.

Drury replaces Rangers SVP and Assistant GM Jim Schoenfeld as GM of the Wolf Pack.

Schoenfeld will remain with the organization and focus solely on his duties with the Rangers.

Drury spent this past season as Assistant GM after being promoted from Director of Player Development.
( Adam Hunger)
The Rangers have announced that Ken Gernander has been relieved of his duties as coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Rangers GM Jeff Gorton said, "we want to thank Ken for his service and all of his contributions to the Wolf Pack and the Rangers organization. We wish him and his family all the best in his future endeavors."

From the Rangers release, "Gernander served as the Wolf Pack's Head Coach for the past 10 seasons, posting a 388-304-84 record in 776 games. He guided Hartford to the playoffs in five of his 10 seasons as the team's Head Coach and helped the Wolf Pack advance to the Eastern Conference Final in 2014-15. "
Sep 25, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Team Sweden goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during a break in the action against Team Europe during a semifinal game in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey at Air Canada Centre. Team Europe defeated Team Sweden 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports (John E. Sokolowski)
Sweden defeated Slovakia 4-2 this morning at the World Championships behind a 13 save performance from Henrik Lundqvist.

In two games so far for Sweden, Lundqvist has stopped 32 of 36 shots.

Oscar Lindberg had 1 shot on goal and played 15:05 (3:35 in the first, 4:53 in the second, 6:37 in the third) and was on the ice for William Nylander's first period goal.
Mar 6, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Rangers goalie Antti Raanta (32) looks on during the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)
Antti Raanta is entering the final year of his contract with the Rangers and has a cap hit of $1 million.

Raanta said on breakup day that every goalie wants to be a No. 1 and that you work hard in the summer because "you never know what happens." (NY Post)

Larry Brooks writes that Vegas may take Antti Raanta in the expansion draft, unless the Rangers make a side deal to prevent it but also notes that Raanta could be used in a trade package. (NY Post)
May 3, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
While talking about a possible return to the Washington Capitals, pending UFA Kevin Shattenkirk said that if he did return he would want a bigger role. (TSN)

Shattenkirk was acquired by the Capitals at the trade deadline and in 19 regular season games played 20:12 and had 14 points, 18 hits, 26 blocked shots, 18 takeaways and 11 giveaways.

In the playoffs, Shattenkirk had 1 goal, 5 assists, a minus r rating, 20 hits, 22 blocked shots, 5 takeaways and 12 giveaways in 18:27 per game.
Sep 25, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Team Sweden goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during a break in the action against Team Europe during a semifinal game in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey at Air Canada Centre. Team Europe defeated Team Sweden 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports (John E. Sokolowski)
Henrik Lundqvist and Oscar Lindberg helped Sweden defeat Denmark 4-2 at the World Championships today.

Lundqvist stopped 19 of 21 shots and his brother Joel, the captain of Team Sweden, scored the first goal today.

Lundqvist also took a knee to the head from a player on Denmark, spent some time on the ice before getting up and finishing the game. (Expressen)
Nov 12, 2016; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the face off against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports (Sergei Belski)
5:53PM: USA coach Jeff Blashill said of Hayes and Skjei, "that is the first time that I have ever been around Brady, he's a heck of a defenseman. They are two good pieces and we already had a good core here but they are two good pieces."

Hayes said "it was my first game, I was just trying to get acquainted out there."

Anders Lee of the Islanders said that "Hayzer and Brady stepped in and played a couple of great games."
New York Rangers forward Rick Nash against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. (Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports)
Rick Nash said on breakup day that New York is his home, he loves being a Ranger and plans on being with the Rangers when training camp opens for next season. (SNY)

He said before the season that he needed to show that he belonged on the roster.

Larry Brooks writes that the Rangers aren't going to shop Rick Nash but will listen to a trade offer that made sense. (NY Post)
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kevin Hayes (13) brings the puck up ice against the Ottawa Senators during the second period in game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)
Kevin Hayes and Brady Skjei have arrived at the World Championships in Germany and spoke about joining Team USA.

Hayes said, "when I got asked to come I was really excited and started following the team. They lost their first game and have rattled off four straight. It's a great young group and we have a chance to do something so I am pretty excited about it."

On his role, "this year I was a bit of a PK guy so I think I will be on the PK here. Not really sure where I will be playing in the lineup, I will talk to coach and figure it out and I will bring hard work."

Skjei said, "really excited to be here. It's a good young team, lots of speed and skill and they are on a roll right now. Just trying to join and help anyway that I can."
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) plays the puck during the second period in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Former Ranger Colton Orr was on SNY's Daily News Live and GEICO SportsNite earlier this week and said the following about the Rangers:

  • "They need to look at and see what they can do on defense. They need to get younger and faster on the back end."
  • On Chris Kreider, "I think sometimes that he is too cute. He is such a physical specimen, I work out with him in the summer and he is so strong and powerful and I think he just needs to play that game all the time, drive the net. Sometimes he wants to make that extra pass and he needs to continue to play that physical game and use his size and strength."
  • On getting through to Kreider, "whether it's the coach or some players reinforcing that, playing your game, play your strength and power and size and I think a player can get through to him, I think that would be the best way."
Nov 15, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers forward Derek Stepan (21) goes down after a hit by the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports (Anne-Marie Sorvin)
Derek Stepan said on Tuesday, after Game 6, that he was "disappointed, ashamed and flat out embarrassed" with his performance in the playoffs and how he couldn't find his game. (Rosen)

He had two goals and four assists in the playoffs, a minus 3 rating, 33 shots on goal and averaged 20:59.

Stepan said that he struggled to make the "right plays" throughout the playoffs and that while he was very hard on himself he wasn't "as bad" as he said he was. (NY Post, SNY)
Sep 14, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Team Sweden goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) takes to the ice prior to Team Sweden game against Team Europe during a World Cup of Hockey pre-tournament game at Verizon Center. Team Europe won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Henrik Lundqvist and Oscar Lindberg are expected to play tomorrow for Sweden against Denmark. (Expressen)

Lundqvist said that he made the decision to join Team Sweden after taking some time to "reload" and that he likes playing in the World Championships because there is a "party atmosphere among the fans." (Expressen)

He said that the end of the season was a big disappointment and that he and the team were preparing to play until June. (Expressen)
New York Rangers' Oscar Lindberg (24) shoots the puck past Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, May 4, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Oscar Lindberg will join Henrik Lundqvist on Team Sweden in the World Championships.

Lindberg lands in Germany on Saturday morning.

Sweden's coach said that Lindberg had a good season with the Rangers, is a trusted player and someone who can play in a lot of different situations. (HockeySverige)

 
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (20) prepares for a face off during the overtime period in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Joe Micheletti was on Mike Francesa on Thursday and said the following about the Rangers (WFAN):

  • Joe said that the four remaining teams all have a group of defense that are mobile, handle the puck well, get it out quickly and "when you talk about what happens with this team, I don't think there is any question that Jeff Gorton and his staff would try to rearrange their defense to get more mobility back there. It's not an easy thing to do but I would think it's one are the Rangers would like to shore up and get better on the back end."
  • "They had a good year and a disappointing finish. I go back to last year, they got younger in the offseason. Vesey showed in the playoffs that he will be a player. I don't know what happened to JT Miller and Kevin Hayes, whether it was a confidence thing..."
GEICO SportsNite: Rangers speak 00:02:34
Michelle Yu looks at what the Rangers had to say after their season ended Tuesday night as they reflect and ask what could have been.

Alain Vigneault said yesterday that all members of the organization believe that the Rangers should still be playing and said, "we are not, it's very disappointing."

Vigneault said that it will take some time to get over the Rangers loss to Ottawa and added later that he was still in a bit of "shock" that the Rangers season was over.

He noted that effort wasn't an issue for the Rangers in the playoffs but that some players need to be better at "handling the moment" and then going out and executing.

Dan Girardi said that the Rangers aren't happy with how the season finished and that while they left wins on the table there is nothing they can do about it now. (SNY)
Dec 29, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Matt Kartozian)
Alain Vigneault met with the media on Thursday during Rangers breakup day and said (SNY):

  • "I think that I expressed it, in my opinion, fairly clearly, at the end of the last game. They made a couple of more plays. A defense play at a timely time, an offense play at a timely time and, we might believe that we deserved a better outcome, that we had maybe a little more as far as taking control of things in this series but at timely times they made the plays and that is why they won the series. It's a series, to a man, and Gorts and I just talked to all the players, to a man we all believe that we should still be playing. We are not, it's very disappointing. It's going to take some time to get over but I also think it's important to note that there were a lot of positives this year. We came in and retooled a little on the fly. For the most part we were one of the top five teams, top five in scoring. A lot of good things for a team that is retooling and wasn't given a lot of chance as far as getting into the playoffs. This disappointment will go into our bank of experience and maybe we will use it better next time."
Rangers look back on season 00:01:26
Henrik Lundqvist, Derek Stepan, Brendan Smith and Rick Nash talk to reporters on clean out day at the Rangers practice facility.

2:17PM: Brady Skjei and Kevin Hayes will join Team USA at the World Championships.

Skjei played in 10 games for Team USA last year in the World Championships.

Hayes played 8 games for Team USA in the 2014 World Championships, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist and a minus three rating.
Apr 8, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) is hurt after blocking a shot in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Henrik Lundqvist met with the media on Thursday at the Rangers breakup day (SNY):

  • "the last two days you haven't slept much, been thinking a lot about the game and what you could have done different to be in a different position right now. Looking at the series we did a lot of good things but in the end they made some plays that were the difference, winning a couple of games that we felt we had a good chance of winning. It came down to a couple of plays in Game 2 and Game 5 are what stick out."
  • On Ottawa, "You gotta give them credit, they are a good team and are in the Conference Final, of course they are good. We definitely had a chance to be there right now but we are not and we need to learn from it and it's going to hurt for a while. They are a good team, smart team and made some skilled plays at the right time. You look at the numbers and how much we are leading games and it comes down to some crucial minutes in a couple of games where we just didn't get it done. I needed to come up with the extra save when we needed to. You spend the last couple of days thinking about it and wishing you are in a different spot but your not."
Sep 14, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Team Sweden goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) takes to the ice prior to Team Sweden game against Team Europe during a World Cup of Hockey pre-tournament game at Verizon Center. Team Europe won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
2:55PM: Lundqvist said that he is feeling good and that he was preparing to play with the Rangers into June. (Expressen)

1:19PM: On going to the World Championships, Lundqvist said (SNY), "I will take a break soon, not yet though, I decided to go to the World Championships, tomorrow and join Team Sweden. My brother is the captain and I haven't played with him in 12 years. Also the fact that we are not part of the Olympics, I see this as an opportunity to play for my country one more time and my brother. I will go there and try to finish really strong this season and I will reflect."

12:30PM: Henrik Lundqvist will join Team Sweden and his brother Joel at the World Championships. (Rosen)

Joel Lundqvist said a few days ago that it would be special for the two of them to play together again and that the twins have not played much together internationally. (Expressen)
May 9, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) reacts after losing game six of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Henrik Lundqvist said after Tuesday's loss that he was feeling "disappointment" and also "numb."

Lundqvist spoke about all of the work and time that goes into getting a chance in the playoffs and said "it was right there for us."

He added, the next week or so you analyze your own game and what we did as a group and personally and see what we could have done better and learn from it."
Nov 15, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Rogers Arena. The New York Rangers won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports (Anne-Marie Sorvin)
9:26AM: Mika Zibanejad will not join Team Sweden at the World Championships, according to multiple reports in Sweden.

Zibanejad's status as an RFA and his expiring contract, along with some insurance issues related to that, are being cited as the main reasons why he isn't going.
Feb 2, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) handles the puck during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports (Billy Hurst)
Larry Brooks writes that the Rangers top priority this summer is to a find a right shot defenseman who could actually enhance and help Ryan McDonagh's game.

Brooks writes that "all indications over the last two years" are that the Rangers do not believe that Kevin Shattenkirk is that player, especially at the possible cost of $6.5 million for 6 or 7 years. (NY Post)

Both Brooks and Steve Zipay at Newsday mention Jacob Trouba and/or Justin Faulk as potential trade options but Brooks notes that either would cost a "premium" with Zipay noting someone like Kevin Hayes or JT Miller going the other way.
What's next for the Rangers? 00:04:27
Ex-Ranger Colton Orr joins the Daily News Live desk to discuss what went wrong for the team against Ottawa and what the future holds.

Larry Brooks writes in the NY Post that changes will be made to the Rangers this offseason and that their loss in Game 6 "all but certainly will mark the end of the core group" of Rangers.

Brooks lists the "core group" as Henrik Lundqvist, Dan Girardi, Marc Staal, Ryan McDonagh and Derek Stepan along with Chris Kreider, Rick Nash and Mats Zuccarello. (NY Post)

Brooks wrote last year that the 2016 playoff run would be the last for this core group.

( Adam Hunger)
Alain Vigneault signed a contract extension in January that will keep him as Rangers coach through the 2019-20 season.

Vigneault had the final year of his initial five-year contract with the Rangers ripped up and he will be paid $4 million for 2017-18, 2018-19 and in $4.25 million in 2019-20.

In a similar poll asked last year, 56% of readers said that they did not want the Rangers to get rid of Vigneault as coach.
Read More

Brian Compton and Adam Rotter look back at the Rangers' Game 6 loss to the Ottawa Senators. The guys discuss the team's uninspiring start on Tuesday night, and the disappointing play of Chris Kreider. Later, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post calls in to give his take on the end of the Blueshirts' season.
Dec 20, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) prepares to take the opening face-off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG PAINTS Arena. The Penguins won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
With the Rangers season ending last night, here are a few initial questions about the Rangers offseason:

What happens with Derek Stepan?

Adam Rotter: Stepan is signed for the next four seasons at $6.5 million but he has a no-trade clause that kicks in on July 1. Similar to what Montreal did with PK Subban last year, the time before July 1 would be the only time the Rangers have free reign to trade Stepan without asking him to waive something.
( Adam Hunger)
Henrik Lundqvist spoke after the game about finding ways to win and said that Ottawa did that better than the Rangers did in this series.

He added, "we put ourselves in a position to win almost every game. We just didn't get it done. The last few minutes there in a couple of games, like I said, it hurt us there really bad in the series." (Rangers Game Notes)

Dan Girardi said on MSG that the Rangers were "sitting pretty and looking good" in the three games in Ottawa and said that it's disappointing to think that they could have won the series if they held onto those games. (MSG)
(Brad Penner)
Alain Vigneault met with the media on MSG following the Rangers Game 6 loss and said:

  • On playing from behind, "without a doubt, I thought our guys were ready to play and they were able to capitalize early on with a few of their looks. We threw a lot of pucks towards their net and tried to come back and their goalie made some pretty good saves."
  • On being down early in the first, "it's not the way that we wanted to start, throughout the series we had started every game fairly well. At the end of the day, the four games that we lost in this series, it's as simple as them making one more play defensively or one more play offensively. We were in all of those games, either we didn't make the defensive play when we needed to or didn't make the offensive play to bury them. It's that simple. You gotta give them a lot of credit, they played well and deserved to win."
GEICO SportsNite: NYR talk loss 00:01:42
Henrik Lundqvist, Alain Vigneault, Ryan McDonagh and Rick Nash break down what went wrong in Rangers' loss to Ottawa in the playoffs.
May 9, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) reacts after losing game six of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Henrik Lundqvist spoke on MSG after the Rangers loss to Ottawa and said:

  • "extremely disappointed. You think about this series and I think it's two things that stand out, the odd-man rushes that they took advantage of and the 6 on 5 play, that was the big difference in the series. Other than that I felt we played really well and created a lot of chances played with a lot of speed and emotion but obviously losing all three up in Ottawa when we had a chance to win a couple, I think, it hurt us big time in this series. It's a big one today to lose but it hurt us not being able to get it done up there, being up a couple of goals in one game."
  • On blaming themselves, "we played well enough to win a lot of games here, we talk about during the season, sometimes it's not about playing your best game, it's about finding ways to win games and they did that better than we did. I thought we played really well, put ourselves in a position to win almost every game, we just didn't get it done. The last few minutes in a couple of games hurt us really bad. We believed until the end that we could pull it off, we had a great third and great push but we came up short and it's going to hurt for a while."
GEICO SportsNite: Rangers lose 00:04:17
Marc Malusis and Sal Licata break down the Rangers' loss to the Senators in Game 6 and debate what caused this team to not go further.

The New York Rangers were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

The Senators will face the winner of the Washington Capitals-Pittsburgh Penguins series in the Eastern Conference finals.>> Read more

First period: 
Jan. 7, 2017: Citi Field covered in snow (Credit: @Mets on Instagram)
Gary Bettman announced during the first intermission of the Rangers and Senators Game 6 that Citi Field will host the Winter Classic in 2018 between the Rangers and Buffalo Sabres.

The game will take place on 1/1/18.

Reports had previously indicated that the Rangers would play the Sabres at Citi Field in the Winter Classic.

This will be the Rangers second Winter Classic and fourth Outdoor game overall.
( Adam Hunger)
Derek Stepan said that Henrik Lundqvist will have his "Hank on" for tonight's Game 6 and said that the Rangers know every time they take the ice that they have "one of the best," "if not the best" goalie in the NHL. (Newsday & NHL.com)

Alain Vigneault said on Monday that the Rangers need "Hank to be Hank" and that he has played "real well" in the Rangers past two home games.

From the Rangers:

  • Henrik Lundqvist has posted a 15-5 record, along with a 1.74 GAA, a .945 SV%, and 2 SO in his last 20 games in which the Rangers have faced elimination, dating back to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against Ottawa in 2012.
  • In the 12 games which the Rangers have faced elimination since the start of the 2014 Playoffs, Lundqvist has posted a 9-3 record, along with a 1.92 GAA and a .943 SV%.
( Adam Hunger)
Pierre McGuire was on TSN1200 in Ottawa this morning and said the following about Game 6:

  • On the Sens wanting to have a good first 10 minutes, Pierre said that if Ottawa doesn't have structure in their game than they won't have a good start and "the Rangers are going to come at them flying. The only way to take away the Rangers speed is to have structure in the neutral zone."
  • On Henrik Lundqvist, "It's an emotional game and guys yell and scream at each other all the time. Hank is fine, an amazingly intense competitor. Stuff happens during the course of a game and I wouldn't put that much into that."
Nov 15, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) skates against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at Rogers Arena. The New York Rangers won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports (Anne-Marie Sorvin)
Alain Vigneault spoke earlier today and said that Ryan McDonagh's past two games were "okay" but that he has another level that he can get.

Vigneault said that "obviously" the Rangers need McDonagh to get to that other level tonight.

In this series McDonagh has 2 goals, 3 assists, a minus 1 rating, 4 PIM, 12 shots on goal and an average of 28:18 per game.

Larry Brooks wrote on Saturday that despite McDonagh's goal, it was his "poorest performance of the postseason." (NY Post)
Alain Vigneault spoke this morning prior to tonight's Game 6 and said (NYR):

  • On what a coach does before an elimination game, "prepare your team. Great opportunity and have fun with it, that is what we are going to do."
  • "It's obviously not just another game, there is a lot more at stake but as far as what goes into it, your prep and finding your zone so you can go out and execute. The same things apply and that is what our guys will go out and do tonight."
  • On the strategy for an elimination game, "we are going to, we have had a couple of meetings, we will have our usual pregame meeting where we will stress a couple of areas that we need to be good at. A couple of areas where we can focus on and have success. We will talk about what we need to do. We won't talk about the outcome at all, we will talk about the process and going out there and working real hard and staying in the moment and that will be our focus tonight."
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The Ottawa Senators leave the ice after losing to the New York Rangers in game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Guy Boucher said on Monday that the Senators are preparing to face a "crazy crowd" and a Rangers team that will have "all the urgency in the world." (NY Post)

Derick Brassard said that the Senators were "too tight" in their last games at MSG and need to play a looser and more "fun" game. (NY Post)

Brassard added that the Senators have nothing to lose, are coming to MSG confident and plan on "stealing" this road game. (NY Post)

Erik Karlsson said that this will probably be the toughest game in the series and that it will take more than what they have given already in the series to close things out. (NY Post)
Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates with teammates after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)
Mats Zuccarello said that the Rangers will have to be "desperate" in Game 6 on Tuesday and that every playoff game should be played with desperation. (NY Post)

Marc Staal said that the Rangers have been able to play their best hockey while at being at home and being desperate. (Newsday)

Staal added, "we know it's going to be there, we're going to be there. We're going to respond the right way and get this thing back in Ottawa." (Newsday)

Ryan McDonagh guaranteed that the Rangers were not going to quit and that they need to "refocus" and win a game at home. (Newsday)
GEICO SportsNite: Rangers prep 00:01:50
Henrik Lundqvist, Derek Stepan and Alain Vigneault discuss the Rangers' upcoming matchup against Ottawa on Tuesday.
( Adam Hunger)
The New York Rangers agreed to a contract with 21-year-old free-agent forward Dawson Leedahl, GM Jeff Gorton announced on Monday.

Leedahl, 21, scored 35 goals and recorded 54 assists for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats.

The 6-foot-1, 195 pound Leedahl has totaled 72 goals and 118 assists in 297 career WHL games with the Pats and the Everett Silvertips.
May 6, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators right wing Chris Neil (25) skates with the puck with New York Rangers centerOscar Lindberg (24) in pursuit during the first period of game five in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
The Senators played Chris Neil on Saturday in Game 5 and Neil played 5 shifts for a total of 2:26 and one hit.

Neil had 12 minutes in penalties, 2 for roughing and a 10 minute misconduct, and did not play another shift after his penalties expired in the second period.

Guy Boucher said over the weekend that the Senators needed to respond after the Rangers were taking "liberties" with some of the Senators skilled players. (TSN)
Alain Vigneault met with the media on Monday after Rangers practice and said (SNY):

  • "it's the biggest game of our season, so far, without a doubt and everyone is aware of that. I believe in this group and we will rely on our experience. With experience you can see things evolving a little quicker, focus on the right things, play with confidence because you have been through it before. I am very confident that our leadership will be ready and they will bring it and have a real good game."
  • On frustration in the series, "at the end of the day there is no sense in even wasting a second thinking about that because our focus has to be on tomorrow's game. We had a good practice today, we had a meeting before, we will do a quick video session after I am done with you and we are controlling the elements we can control. Our intentions are to continue to play, Ottawa's intentions are to end the series. Should make it for a great game. We will be ready come puck drop and compete real hard."
Feb 19, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) defends during the third period against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports ( Adam Hunger)
Henrik Lundqvist spoke today after practice and said the following about tomorrow's Game 6 (SNY)

  • "Still in a tough spot but all we can do is focus on tomorrow and do the best we can and force another game."
  • On games like this, "you try to put everything in a positive way and it helps you. Is it a pressure situation? Yes, but you try to enjoy that and see it as a great challenge and right now you do whatever you can to raise your level and play your best game and see how far it takes you. No matter what happens you want to feel like you left everything out there and that starts with preparation. Good practice today and we will have some good meetings leading into the game and go play."
12:24PM: Steve Zipay tweets that Pavel Buchnevich is mixing in with Tanner Glass during line rushes.

12:21PM: At Rangers practice on Monday they are using the following lines (Cyrgalis)

  • Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Mats Zuccarello
  • Jimmy Vesey, Derek Stepan, Rick Nash
  • Michael Grabner, Kevin Hayes, Jesper Fast
  • Tanner Glass, Oscar Lindberg, JT Miller

Ryan McDonagh and Dan Girardi, Marc Staal and Nick Holden, Brady Skjei and Brendan Smith.
(Brad Penner)
Alain Vigneault said on Sunday that the Rangers came with the "best intentions" for Game 5 but had "too many guys" bring "just an average game."

Vigneault said that at this point in the year you "can't bring an average game to the table."

Asked what positives he could take out of Game 5, Vigneault said "we had quite a few players that can perform better" and that if those players perform better then it will "give us a real good chance moving forward for Game 6."
