Elliotte Friedman cites Russian Sources who believe that Ilya Kovalchuk has had "serious interest" in joining the Rangers as part of his comeback to the NHL. (Sportsnet)

Friedman notes that he isn't sure of the Rangers interest in Kovalchuk and also notes that even if they did have interest they would need to work out a trade with the Devils. (Sportsnet)

Reports have indicated that Kovalchuk would like to stay in the NYC area or possibly in Florida and that his family will be a major factor in determining where he plays. (Malamud)

Kovalchuk is planning to return to the NHL and will can either play for the Devils or signed and then traded to another team. (NY Post)

The Rangers and Devils have never made a trade since the Devils moved from Colorado to New Jersey.

The Colorado Rockies traded Barry Beck to the Rangers in 1979 for Bobby Sheehan, Lucien Deblois, Pat Hickey, Mike McEwen and Dean Turner.

Friedman wonders if the Islanders would have interest and notes that the Panthers may have inquired about Kovalchuk. (Sportsnet)

Kovalchuk was teammates with Pavel Buchnevich after Buchnevich was traded to SKA in 2015-16 and was teammates with Igor Shesterkin in SKA this past season when they won the Gagarin Cup.

It's believed that when Kovalchuk was a free agent in 2010 that he wanted to join the Rangers.

Adam Rotter: I would say that this has a nearly 0% chance of happening for a few different reasons but mostly because the Devils, who need scoring, aren't going to trade one of their potential top scorers to the Rangers. Kovalchuk can have his say on where he wants to go but it's the Devils who ultimately have to agree to a trade with that team and I just don't see Ray Shero connecting with Jeff Gorton on this. The Islanders seemingly make sense as they have looked for a forward to pair with John Tavares, and the Isle and Devils have made trades before, but would the Devils really move him in the division?