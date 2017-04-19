The Rangers bounced back from back-to-back losses to even their series with the Canadiens at 2-2. Read more
First period:
- 11:39 NYR Jesper Fast
- 18:37 MON Torrey Mitchell; Assists: Shea Weber, Alexander Radulov
Second period:
- 4:28 NYR Rick Nash; Assists: Ryan McDonagh
Third period:
- N/A
Three Stars:
- 3: Carey Price
- 2: Henrik Lundqvist
- 1: Rick Nash
Adam Rotter:
- You could tell within the first few shifts and certainly the first few minutes that this was a different Rangers team from Sunday, this was a team that came to play, competed and seemed determined to head back to Montreal tied at 2.
- Another way to look at how the Rangers played tonight: everything that was bad on Sunday was good to great on Tuesday.
- True to their words, everyone was better and the Rangers got a full team effort both offensively and defensively en route to winning tonight. Ryan McDonagh was outstanding at both ends of the ice and made that great play at the blue line to keep the puck in and then a tremendous pass to Rick Nash for the eventual winner.
- As is normal in the playoffs, Henrik Lundqvist was incredible. There were stretches where he wasn't that busy but when the Rangers needed him he was there as the last line of defense.
- Rick Nash has been strong all series and as always been strong in the playoffs despite his lack of scoring. Now he's bringing that same effort, working hard but also scoring some key goals. This is the Rick Nash the Rangers need if they want to make any sort of run.
- We've seen this season that the Rangers bounce back after stinkers and tonight was another example of that. They took it to Montreal for most of the game, sustained offensive pressure and seemed to find that balance they were looking for of skill and physicality.
- Brendan Smith took a beating tonight, it was a real throwback to some of those classic Dan Girardi games where you just couldn't imagine he was coming out for his next shift, but there he was. Smith has been a pretty solid addition for the Rangers, he skates well, throws his body around and while he isn't perfect, he's a solid player who is helping the Rangers.
- I thought Pavel Buchnevich had a solid game as well as Jimmy Vesey who has been very consistent throughout his first four career playoff games.
- So now the Rangers head to Montreal for a best of three series. This series was always destined for 6 or 7 games and now we are guaranteed of at least six.
- Oh, and the Rangers won on home ice!
What's next:
The series will shift back to Montreal for game five on April 20 at 7 p.m.