The Rangers ended a six-game home losing streak with their win over Montreal in Game 4 last night.

While chatting with Ray Ferraro on the bench after the game, Derek Stepan said that it felt food to give the fans a win at home. (NBCSN)

Stepan then smiled at Ferraro and said that the Rangers were now on a winning streak at home. (NBCSN)

Henrik Lundqvist said after the game, "It's no secret we've been really disappointed with the way things have been going at home the past two years here in the playoffs, so we needed this win for this series but also moving forward." (Rangers Game Notes)