Derek Stepan said on Wednesday that he is "real confident" that the Rangers are figuring out how they need to play in this series against Montreal. (Newsday)

Stepan said that the Rangers need to take things period by period in tonight's Game 5 in Montreal. (Newsday)

Ryan McDonagh said on Tuesday after Game 4, "the guys were playing on their toes. They wanted to compete, wanted to battle and wanted the puck on their sticks. We proved to ourselves now that there's no reason we can't play like this every time. We have to in order to continue playing here. It's a matter of backing up this win." (Rangers Game Notes)

Larry Brooks wrote that the Rangers played their best game of the year in Game 4 but that they will need to be even better tonight, and in each subsequent game, if they want to win this series. (NY Post)