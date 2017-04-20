Mika Zibanejad scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Rangers over the Canadiens, 3-2, on Thursday night in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference playoff series. >> Read more
First period:
- 12:07 MON Artturi Lehkonen; Assists: Nathan Beaulieu, Alex Galchenyuk
- 15:56 NYR Jesper Fast (Short Handed); Assists: Mika Zibanejad
- 16:20 MON Brendan Gallagher (Power Play); Assists: Andrei Markov, Artturi Lehkonen
Second period:
- 18:28 NYR Brady Skjei; Assists: Rick Nash, Jimmy Vesey
Third period:
- N/A
Overtime:
14:22 NYR Mika Zibanejad; Assists: Chris Kreider
Adam Rotter:
- That was some game and some comeback performance by the Rangers who looked like they were going to get run, and beaten physically, out of the building in the first period.
- The Rangers started to play a lot better in the second, were even better in the third and pretty much dominated OT with at least 3-4 chances that just missed. I kept waiting for Montreal to come back and scored in OT and have that Chris Kreider whiff play on a loop. Instead Kreider was able to make a play that led to the winner.
- Mika Zibanejad has been getting better as the series went along and he has been Mr. Overtime for the Rangers this season. We've seen how good of a player he can be during the regular season and he looks like he is adjusting well and moving towards being that guy in the playoffs.
- Again, Rick Nash was dominant for the Rangers and did a ton of work on the tying goal late in the second period.
- Henrik Lundqvist was tested early and made huge saves for the Rangers in the third to keep the game tied. He continues to be excellent in this series.
- I thought that coming into this series that special teams would ultimately be the deciding factor and while the Rangers have not been able to score on the PP, their PK, which had been terrible for a long stretch, came up absolutely huge with those two kills early in the second period. The Rangers definitely picked up their play after that and it was a key turning point to not allow Montreal to get a third goal.
- Montreal just looked out of gas in OT and it would have been a shame if the Rangers would have lost with all of the puck possession and chances they had in OT. Luckily they got a bounce of a Montreal stick, the puck went to Mika Zibanejad and there was nothing Carey Price could do.
- Now the Rangers head into Saturday's Game 6 with a chance to end this series on MSG ice, like they did in 2014.
What's next:
The Rangers and Canadiens will return to New York for game 6 on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.