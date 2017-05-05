At the end of the third period last night, NBCSN announcer John Forslund spoke about Tanner Glass and said that he has "left his mark on this series."

Pierre McGuire noted that Glass was in the Rangers starting lineup, with Rick Nash and Derek Stepan and set a tone early with a hit on JG Pageau. (NBCSN)

He had two assists, 0 shots on goal, 1 fight, 7 hits and a blocked shot.

Glass was given the opportunity to announce the starting lineup in the locker room and said that when he mentioned his own name that his teammates all went "Ooooh." (NY Post)

He noted that by being put in the starting lineup that Alain Vigneault wanted to send the message that the Rangers wanted to be physical. (NY Post)

Glass spoke after the game and said (Rangers Game Notes):

On his offensive contributions… "Look at these assists. They are not exactly play-making assists. They are just kind of the gritty, grinding game I bring. Sometimes it ends up in the back of the net."

"It's huge. It's been a trying year to say the least, but I kept faith in myself and my family has been huge for me. It's a good support system down there. I believed I could play at this level and it's nice for me to be here right now." On playing with J.T. Miller and Oscar Lindberg…"I think our games complement each other really well. We like playing in the three areas. There's no shying away, with many hits out there. I think that knowing each guy is going to do those things is big for us."

Glass said that the people who "know hockey" are supportive of him and his game and that people who make comments about him don't understand all of the different parts of the game or the locker room dynamic. (Yahoo)

Henrik Lundqvist was asked about Glass after the game and said, "he is a true professional, the way he trained and prepares himself for every game. He comes ready to play every game and it's what I love about his game and how hard he works every night. He is making some great plays right now, giving us a lot of energy and it's great for the group and a lot of credit to him and how he is playing."

Alain Vigneault said after last night's game, "Tanner is playing disciplined, smart hockey and that is what he needs to do." (MSG)

Adam Rotter: I accepted Tanner Glass and his role on this team weeks/months ago when he was called up. I didn't necessarily think he should play or think he was part of the best lineup the Rangers could put out, but he fit a need the Rangers had and he has always had Alain Vigneault in his corner. Since he came up he has been pretty good and he has certainly been very good and effective in the playoffs.

It's much more exciting to see Pavel Buchnevich in the lineup than it is to see Tanner Glass. Buchnevich is a big part of the Rangers future while Glass is a veteran fourth liner, in the last year of his contract but you know what you are going to get with Glass night to night. With Buchnevich there is a ton of potential, gamebreaker type potential, but it's all still potential right now. In the regular season you can carry Buchnevich through games as he figures things out but in the playoffs you need more of a known quantity and that is Glass. Ultimately the most important thing on a nightly basis for the Rangers to win and for right now the Rangers best chance to win includes Tanner Glass. I'm surprised myself to say that, but right now he is helping the Rangers win more than anyone else could in that role.