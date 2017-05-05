( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

At the end of the third period last night, NBCSN announcer John Forslund spoke about Tanner Glass and said that he has "left his mark on this series."

Pierre McGuire noted that Glass was in the Rangers starting lineup, with Rick Nash and Derek Stepan and set a tone early with a hit on JG Pageau. (NBCSN)

He had two assists, 0 shots on goal, 1 fight, 7 hits and a blocked shot.

Glass was given the opportunity to announce the starting lineup in the locker room and said that when he mentioned his own name that his teammates all went "Ooooh." (NY Post)

He noted that by being put in the starting lineup that Alain Vigneault wanted to send the message that the Rangers wanted to be physical. (NY Post)

Glass spoke after the game and said (Rangers Game Notes):

  • On his offensive contributions…"Look at these assists. They are not exactly play-making assists. They are just kind of the gritty, grinding game I bring. Sometimes it ends up in the back of the net."
  •  On what it means to make this kind of contribution…"It's huge. It's been a trying year to say the least, but I kept faith in myself and my family has been huge for me. It's a good support system down there. I believed I could play at this level and it's nice for me to be here right now."
  •  On playing with J.T. Miller and Oscar Lindberg…"I think our games complement each other really well. We like playing in the three areas. There's no shying away, with many hits out there. I think that knowing each guy is going to do those things is big for us."

Glass said that the people who "know hockey" are supportive of him and his game and that people who make comments about him don't understand all of the different parts of the game or the locker room dynamic. (Yahoo)

Henrik Lundqvist was asked about Glass after the game and said, "he is a true professional, the way he trained and prepares himself for every game. He comes ready to play every game and it's what I love about his game and how hard he works every night. He is making some great plays right now, giving us a lot of energy and it's great for the group and a lot of credit to him and how he is playing."

Alain Vigneault said after last night's game, "Tanner is playing disciplined, smart hockey and that is what he needs to do." (MSG)

Adam Rotter: I accepted Tanner Glass and his role on this team weeks/months ago when he was called up. I didn't necessarily think he should play or think he was part of the best lineup the Rangers could put out, but he fit a need the Rangers had and he has always had Alain Vigneault in his corner. Since he came up he has been pretty good and he has certainly been very good and effective in the playoffs.

It's much more exciting to see Pavel Buchnevich in the lineup than it is to see Tanner Glass. Buchnevich is a big part of the Rangers future while Glass is a veteran fourth liner, in the last year of his contract but you know what you are going to get with Glass night to night. With Buchnevich there is a ton of potential, gamebreaker type potential, but it's all still potential right now. In the regular season you can carry Buchnevich through games as he figures things out but in the playoffs you need more of a known quantity and that is Glass. Ultimately the most important thing on a nightly basis for the Rangers to win and for right now the Rangers best chance to win includes Tanner Glass. I'm surprised myself to say that, but right now he is helping the Rangers win more than anyone else could in that role.
Tags: Tanner Glass
May 6, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; The Ottawa Senators celebrate goal scored by left wing Mike Hoffman (68) as New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) skates past in the second period of game five in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
May 6, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; The Ottawa Senators celebrate goal scored by left wing Mike Hoffman (68) as New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) skates past in the second period of game five in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

Henrik Lundqvist met with the media on MSG following the Rangers loss in Game 5 and said:

  • On the winner, "I read a high shot and he didn't go high, that is what happened."
  • On losing in this fashion again and moving on, "you don't have a choice, you have to. That's it. You are disappointed obviously, frustrated and you just have to go home and regroup like we did last time. Obviously, it stinks. We battled back, 4-3 lead late in the game...they made a play, I made a save and then it was a scramble, someone got stuck on my leg and I couldn't move. I don't know if it was us or them. In a play like that you need a bounce and the last couple of games in this building we have not gotten the bounce, for whatever reason they are finding a way to get it done on home ice and we have to do the same to make sure that we come back here."
Tags: Henrik Lundqvist
Read More
Apr 27, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) and Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) follow the puck in the first period of game one in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Apr 27, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) and Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) follow the puck in the first period of game one in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

The Rangers lost to the Senators in overtime on Saturday afternoon in Ottawa, as Kyle Turris converted the game-winning goal. The Senators lead the series 3-2. >> Read more

First period: 

  • 4:07 NYR Jesper Fast; Assists: Brendan Smith, Kevin Hayes 
  • 5:13 NYR Nick Holden; Assists: Jimmy Vesey 
  • 6:03 OTT Mark Stone; Assists: Chris Wideman, Zack Smith

Second period: 
Read More
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault during the third period in game five against Montreal Canadiens of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault during the third period in game five against Montreal Canadiens of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

Alain Vigneault spoke before Game 5 in Ottawa and said (NYR):

"I would say that you are trying to keep your players in the moment and thinking about what you are going to do. A defensive mistake could cost you a game so you are focused on what they need to do and counting on your veteran players to do the same. You go out there and you play, gotta breathe and gotta play."
Read More
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kevin Hayes (13) brings the puck up ice against the Ottawa Senators during the second period in game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kevin Hayes (13) brings the puck up ice against the Ottawa Senators during the second period in game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)

Kevin Hayes says that he is happy with his game is right now and that he has taken on a bit more of a defensive role in the playoffs. (NY Post)

In 10 games, Hayes has 2 assists, 4 PIM, 17 shots on goal, 36 shot attempts, 52% on faceoffs, 15 hits, 6 blocks, 6 takeaways and 23 giveaways.

Hayes said that he wants to create chances offensively but that defensively his game is where he wants it to be. (NY Post)
Tags: Kevin Hayes
Read More
Apr 27, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) and Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) follow the puck in the first period of game one in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Apr 27, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) and Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) follow the puck in the first period of game one in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

Guy Boucher said that today's Game 5 will be a "different story" and have a "different look" than the past two games and cited the atmosphere of being back in Ottawa as giving the series as "new story." (Newsday)

Boucher and defenseman Dion Phaneuf said that if they were told before the series that it would be tied 2-2 going to Game 5 that they would take it. (Newsday)

Henrik Lundqvist said that the Rangers have played the past two games with a lot of structure and without giving up much but added that they expect Ottawa to see a stronger Ottawa team in Game 5. (Newsday)
Read More
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Since being benched for most of Game 2 in Montreal, Oscar Lindberg has 3 goals, a plus 3 rating, 5 shots on goal and an average of 10:43.

In Game Two, Lindberg had two goals, 3 shots on goal, 1 shot attempt blocked, 2 hits, 1 giveaway, 1 takeaway and was 4 and 4 on faceoffs in 10:56.
Tags: Oscar Lindberg
Read More
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault coaches against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault coaches against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Alain Vigneault met with the media on Friday before heading to Ottawa for Game 5 and said (NYR):

  • On limiting opportunities, "in game two we didn't give up very many opportunities but we are making the plays that we need to make with the puck and that has enabled us to get out of our zone fairly clean and through the neutral zone and we have been able to spend some time in their end and get some looks."
  • "there was some emphasis on picking up sticks and making sure that Hank could see the shot because of the nature of the goals in that second game. Blocking shots is something that you emphasize from day one of training camp. Players need to get in the lane and that is just part of being a forward or D. Yesterday it helped us on the offensive side because on a couple of blocks we were able to quickly counter and go and attack. It's not something out of the ordinary, those are game to game adjustments that sometimes players need some feedback or direction and once you give it to them they go out and execute."
Read More
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The New York Rangers salute their fans after defeating the Ottawa Senators in game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The New York Rangers salute their fans after defeating the Ottawa Senators in game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Pierre McGuire was on TSN 1200 on Friday morning and said the following about Game 4 and Game 5:

  • "I just think the Rangers have been better in the past two games. You look at Game 3 and 4 and worry about the size, the speed of the Rangers and potentially some fatigue and injury situations."
  • He talked about how Ottawa has to hold serve at home and said "will it be easy? No because the Rangers are warming to the task and I think they are a little more healthy and the separation point is the 4th line. JT Miller, Oscar Lindberg, Tanner Glass are making a difference in this series, at least they have in Games 3 and 4."
Read More
Jan 26, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher speaks to his team during a timeout in overtime against the Calgary Flames at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Flames defeated the Senators 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Jan 26, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher speaks to his team during a timeout in overtime against the Calgary Flames at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Flames defeated the Senators 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

Guy Boucher said on Friday morning that the Rangers did a "great job" on their home ice but noted that the Senators will be the home team tomorrow in Game 5. (Sens)

He said that the Senator "gave" the Rangers three goals, two on odd-man rushes and one that they put in their own net.

On the Rangers defensively, Boucher said that the Rangers had "numbers back the whole night" and took away the chances for Ottawa.
Read More
Mar 9, 2017; Raleigh, NC, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault reacts during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes defeated the Rangers 4-3. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports (James Guillory)
Mar 9, 2017; Raleigh, NC, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault reacts during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes defeated the Rangers 4-3. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports (James Guillory)

Alain Vigneault met with the media on MSG following the Rangers win in Game 4 and said:

  • "all we've really done is won another game here, won at home which we had to do. We are making a couple of plays with the puck that we need to make and we have been able to capitalize on a few of our chances."
  • Do you need to remind the team that it's only 2-2, "no."
  • On Glass and being physical, "I think it's a tough series and we are trying to play disciplined, whistle to whistle and we did that today and I think it was effective."
  • On depth, "I've said this many times, I believe that in today's game you have to have four lines that can play and definitely tonight, Oscar's line came up big for us with a couple of big plays and if you expect to win you will need contribution from the whole team and we definitely got that tonight."
Read More
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save against Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) during the third period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save against Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) during the third period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Henrik Lundqvist spoke with the media on MSG following the Rangers win in Game 4 and said:

  • 'It starts with believing in ourselves and our system, we aren't going to change much now. It comes down to execution and focus and we talked about that in the last game, coming home from Ottawa it was important for us not to feel sorry for ourselves being in a tough spot but it was about sticking to the process and doing the right thing in practice and we had some great meetings. I thought the last two games, the last three games lately we have been playing really good hockey and doing a lot of good things and scored some big goals and getting goals from all four lines. Attention to detail sticks out when you look at these games."
  • On it being a team win, "the last couple of games. It's not a one man show here, it's about four lines and doing everything right at this time of the year. Every game is tough and we won't get anything for free out there and when you have good structure and pay attention to all the little things and do that right and then let the skill take over, we are a pretty good team. It's 2-2, that is all it is, but let's feel good about what we did at home and prepare for the toughest game yet up in Ottawa."
Read More

The Rangers added a 6th piece to their Stanley Cup picture puzzle after defeating the Senators tonight.
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Rangers win 00:01:49
Oscar Lindberg, Nick Holden, Mats Zuccarello and Alain Vigneault comment on the Rangers' commanding 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Oscar Lindberg scored two goals, Henrik Lundqvist had 22 saves, and the Rangers defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in game four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden.  >> Read more

First period:

  • 14:04 NYR Nick Holden; Assists: Kevin Hayes

Second period:

  • 2:01 NYR Oscar Lindberg; Assists: Michael Grabner, Tanner Glass
  • 15:54 NYR Oscar Lindberg; Assists: J.T. Miller, Tanner Glass

Third period: 

  • 10:45 NYR Chris Kreider (Power Play) Assists: Ryan McDonagh, Derek Stepan
  • 13:34 OTT Kyle Turris Assists: Zack Smith, Ben Harpur
Tags: Henrik Lundqvist, Oscar Lindberg
Read More
Feb 10, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; NHL network reporter Pierre McGuire (L) interviews New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault (R) on the bench during a time-out against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period at the CONSOL Energy Center. The Rangers won 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Feb 10, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; NHL network reporter Pierre McGuire (L) interviews New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault (R) on the bench during a time-out against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period at the CONSOL Energy Center. The Rangers won 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

Pierre McGuire spoke this morning on TSN 1200 in Ottawa about tonight's Game 4 and said:

  • On if the Rangers can continue their play from Game 3, "They will be good at the start at the game, you gotta be expecting that, they will be good. Madison Square Garden, for whatever reason this playoff season has been worth a goal to a goal and half for them except for a stinky Game 3 against Montreal. MSG has been worth a goal for them, they will be ready to go, the Rangers will. Ottawa is going to have to be much more aggressive out of the gate."
Read More
Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) and Ben Harpur (67) watch as the New York Rangers celebrate a goal by ' Michael Grabner during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) and Ben Harpur (67) watch as the New York Rangers celebrate a goal by ' Michael Grabner during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Guy Boucher spoke with the media on Thursday about tonight's Game 4 and said (Sens):

  • "We need to be more physical, we need to be harder than we were in the last first period."
  • "we need to be ourselves and we need our work ethic and discipline that we normally display. We didn't have it the last first period we played here and the gap was way too big between their relentlessness and their desperation and us just getting on the ice and playing a game. We definitely have to be ourselves and we have been relentless all year long, a character team, an extremely high work ethic and let's start the game that way and see what happens."

Bobby Ryan said that the Senators need a better start and they want to come out the way that the Rangers did in Game 3. (Yahoo)
Read More
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (10) skates with the puck against Montreal Canadiens during the second period in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (10) skates with the puck against Montreal Canadiens during the second period in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

JT Miller picked up an assist in Game 3, his second of the playoffs, and had one shot on goal while mostly skating with Tanner Glass and Oscar Lindberg.

Glass said that his game and Miller's game work well together and that Miller plays hard, holds onto pucks and makes plays. (NY Times)

Ryan McDonagh said that Miller's play in Game 3 was a "good sign" for the team and will hopefully "jump-start" things for him. (NY Post)

Tuesday's game that Miller did a "good job" making plays in Game 3.
Tags: J.T. Miller
Read More

Alain Vigneault met with the media on Thursday prior to Game 4 and said (NYR):

  • "he's definitely grown since I have been here, the four years that I have had him. He's become a very vocal voice in our dressing room and the right kind of voice, he is an extension of the culture that we have tried to create since we have been here, the coaching staff and when we aren't around he is preaching the same message and values and has been a real positive influence in our dressing room."
  • On scoring against the Sens "it's really nothing that we hadn't seen before, for us it was a matter of making the plays in front of you and nothing out of the ordinary as far as we were concerned."
  • On momentum, "I feel we are totally focused on the process that we need to apply on the ice to have success. We know what we need to do when we don't have the puck, we know what we need to do with the puck. I think momentum shifts during periods, during games and when you have it you try and keep it and when you don't you try and get it back as quick as you can."
Read More

11:22AM: Nash didn't skate this morning but will play tonight in Game 4. (NYR)

10:42AM: At the morning skate today for the Rangers extras, the following players are on the ice (Cyrgalis):

  • Pavel Buchnevich
  • Matt Puempel
  • Brandon Pirri
  • Kevin Klein
Read More
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers left wing Tanner Glass (15) celebrates a goal by New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (not pictured) against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers left wing Tanner Glass (15) celebrates a goal by New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (not pictured) against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The Rangers inserted Tanner Glass into the lineup for Game 3 and he had an assist, 1 shot on goal, 1 shot attempt blocked, 3 hits, 1 blocked shot and 10 minutes of ice time.

He played 3:57 in the first, 4:30 in the second and 1:33 in the third.

Larry Brooks wrote that adding Glass into the lineup, along with moving Skjei and Smith to the second defense pair, allowed the Rangers to play a four-line game again. (NY Post)
Tags: Tanner Glass
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Rangers Game 4 00:01:54
Jeane Coakley reports from Madison Square Garden where the Rangers practiced for Thursday's Game 4 matchup with Ottawa.
(Adam Hunger)
(Adam Hunger)

Pierre McGuire was on TSN 1200 and spoke about the Rangers win in Game 3 and said:

  • "The Rangers were ready to play. You could see how this was trending in Game 2, I know there was pushback from Ottawa but we talked about this yesterday that Henrik Lundqvist was going to have his own pushback. That is just the way he trends. Game 2 didn't trend the way Ottawa wanted it to even though they won and you could see that trend start to evolve in Game 3. The biggest thing was the precision of the passing, that was more like the Rangers and the way they play. They aren't great defensively except their top tandem with McDonagh and Girardi, the rest of them kind of struggle in their own zone but when they are attacking they don't have to defend as much and that is a big part of how they play."
Read More

Alain Vigneault spoke with the media on Wednesday after Rangers practice and said (NYR):

  • On Nash, "could have practiced today. Talked it over with Rammer and he will probably skate tomorrow morning and will be good to go."
  • On Zuccarello, "first of all, he's a real good person. He's fun to be around, always upbeat and positive. Extremely hard worker, has figured out a way to not only play in this league but contribute at both ends of the rink. He has a real good skill set but his best skill set is his competitive nature, he's a real competitive kid and he wants to be out there and be a difference maker and he is one of our top players."
Read More

Brian Compton and Adam Rotter look back at the Rangers' crucial Game 3 victory over the Ottawa Senators. The guys discuss the much-improved defense, Mika Zibanejad, and Alain Vigneault's decision to replace Pavel Buchnevich with Tanner Glass. Later, Brian catches up with Dan Rosen of NHL.com to get his thoughts on the series so far.
Read More

12:11PM: Rick Nash is not practicing today with what the team is calling a maintenance day. (NYR)

Without Nash, the Rangers have Pavel Buchnevich skating with Derek Stepan and Jimmy Vesey.

The Rangers other lines at practice are (Cyrgalis):

  • Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Mats Zuccarello
  • Michael Grabner, Kevin Hayes, Jesper Fast
  • Tanner Glass, Oscar Lindberg, JT Miller
Read More
(Adam Hunger)
(Adam Hunger)

The Rangers had 15 shots on goal and 26 shot attempts in the first period compared to 5 shots on goal and 12 attempts for the Senators.

Alain Vigneault spoke about how the Rangers were able to play with "pace" in the first period and wanted to make sure they got pucks deep and put pressure on the Senators. (Rangers Game Notes)

Mats Zuccarello said that the Rangers played a "solid first period" and were able to "set the tone right away." (Rangers Game Notes)

Henrik Lundqvist said that the Rangers came out in the first period and "set the tone." (MSG)
Read More
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates during the second period of game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates during the second period of game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Following last night's game, Senators coach Guy Boucher met with the media and said (NYR Game Notes):

  • "The game was lost in the first period."
  • "They were ready, they were hungry, they were desperate and we didn't match that at all, that's it. I wasn't surprised with how hard they came out. I've been saying it for the past two days, we've talked about it with the players but like I always say, you can talk about it as much as you want, about urgency but to create it superficially it is very difficult."
  • "I think our players knew but to know and to feel is two different things and when you look at the teams that were leading 2-0, the same thing happened to all three teams and the reason is very simple, you have a team that doesn't want to be down 3-0 and the fear, desperation and urgency that comes with it certainly was the story in the first period."
  • "We weren't desperate and when they are desperate and you aren't, you have no chance.
  • "They were quick, they were fast and we were behind on everything. Behind on our thinking, behind on our execution, behind on our physicality, behind on everything."
Read More
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault coaches against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault coaches against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Alain Vigneault met with the media on MSG following the Rangers win in Game 3 and said:

  • On the 60 minute effort, "there is no doubt that we played a strong game and like I said prior to this game I liked the 6 periods we played in Ottawa. We came home and were able to score a couple and get early pace and able to bring it home and win the game."
  • On Tanner Glass, "he brought and he brings what he brings every time, he is intense and gets an opportunity to finish a check he does. He was able to chip in on Oscar's first goal tonight, positive output on his part."
Read More
(Adam Hunger)
(Adam Hunger)

Henrik Lundqvist spoke with the media on MSG after the Rangers win over Ottawa and said:

  • "there is no question that we were the better team tonight and we played with speed and emotion and determination and we got it done, it was great to see."
  • On the first, "it gave us confidence. We had some good meetings the last couple of days to talk about the good things we have been doing. Even though we haven't gotten the wins we have been doing a lot of good things and it's something we continued tonight and we adjusted some things that I think worked really well tonight. The first period is important in such an important game, you go out there and get the crowd into it, get yourself into it and it was a good feeling to pull this one off."
Tags: Henrik Lundqvist
Read More
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The New York Rangers salute the fans after defeating the Ottawa Senators in game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The New York Rangers salute the fans after defeating the Ottawa Senators in game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

With the Rangers win tonight against Ottawa they have added the 5th piece to their Stanley Cup Puzzle.
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Rangers on win 00:01:16
Mats Zuccarello, Henrik Lundqvist and Alain Vigneault discuss the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Senators.

The Rangers scored the game's first four goals and Henrik Lundqvist had 26 saves as the Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators, 4-1, on Tuesday night in game three of three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden.  >> Read more

First period:

  • 5:31 NYR Mats Zuccarello; Assists: Mika Zibanejad, Dan Girardi
  • 13:24 NYR Michael Grabner; Assists: Mats Zuccarello

Second period:

  • 12:21 NYR Rick Nash; Assists: Derek Stepan, Jimmy Vesey
  • 18:17 NYR Oscar Lindberg; Assists: J.T. Miller, Tanner Glass
  • 18:49 OTT Jean-Gabriel Pageau; Assists: Bobby Ryan, Cody Ceci

Third period: 

  • N/A
Tags: Henrik Lundqvist, Mats Zuccarello, Michael Grabner, Rick Nash
Read More
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Tanner Glass reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Tanner Glass reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)

7:06PM: Tanner Glass returns to the Rangers lineup tonight for the first time since Game 3 of the Rangers first round series against Montreal.

Pavel Buchnevich, who played limited minutes on Saturday, is a scratch.

On Glass, Vigneault said this morning "well, when Tanner played there was no surprise to his game or what he brings to the lineup. That is something we have looked at every game so far, whether it be Montreal or Ottawa. Who helps us tonight and gives us the best chance to win. You guys know Tanner, if he plays he plays a certain way an in some games it's useful and in other games it's useful depending on many minutes you get."
Tags: Pavel Buchnevich, Tanner Glass
Read More

Pierre McGuire was on TSN1200 on Tuesday morning and said the following about tonight's Game 3:

  • On what the Rangers can do, "they will have to play a shorter bench in the back end, I think. They will have to be smarter with how they create matchups on home ice and I think they will. A lot of people think that it's been physical, it hasn't been nearly as physical as the Montreal/New York series, they gotta be much more physical, the Rangers. We will see whether they can do that or not, I think they will, but that doesn't guarantee a win. The biggest thing is that Hank has to have a bounce back. I'm just telling Ottawa fans, I've seen this movie before from Henrik and the Rangers and the one thing is that he has a stinker on one night and bounces back with a vengeance the next night. I'm just telling you, I've see it too many times, that is his MO. It doesn't mean that Ottawa won't win, but it will be their toughest one and if they do win it will probably be their toughest win of the playoffs to date."
Read More
Mar 28, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault watches the game against the San Jose Sharks in the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks won 5-4 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports (John Hefti)
Mar 28, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault watches the game against the San Jose Sharks in the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks won 5-4 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports (John Hefti)

Alain Vigneault spoke with the media prior to Game 3 and said (NYR):

  • On the lineup, "you will find out tonight (laugh)."
  • On meeting with the coaches and Jeff Gorton, "we discussed like we do after every game and we discussed a number of things and areas that we feel we need to be good at and others where we need to be better. We addressed it with our group and we will ready for tonight."
  • Does Gorton have good suggestions, "he always does, after every game he has tons of ideas."
  • Do some of his suggestions get implemented, "yes, he's a good hockey guy."
Read More

11:30AM: Vigneault would not say who is in the lineup for tonight's game. (Rosen)

11AM: Tanner Glass has left the ice to join the Rangers 11AM meeting, according to Cyrgalis.

10:40AM: At the Rangers morning skate today, intended for the extras, the following players skated (Zipay, Cyrgalis)

  • Kevin Klein
  • Steven Kampfer
  • Adam Clendening
  • Antti Raanta
Read More
Dec 17, 2016; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher speaks with his players during a timeout in the third period against the New Jersey Devils at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators defeated the Devils 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Dec 17, 2016; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher speaks with his players during a timeout in the third period against the New Jersey Devils at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators defeated the Devils 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

Erik Karlsson spoke on TSN1200 on Monday and said that the Rangers are a veteran group that will bring their "best game" on Tuesday.

Karlsson said that the Rangers are going to play with desperation tonight and that they know they "have to win."

He added that the Rangers played better than the Sens did in Game 2 despite Ottawa finding a way to win and that the Senators will need to be a lot better in Game 3 if they want to match the Rangers.

Guy Boucher said that the Rangers will bring urgency in Game 3 and wants to make sure that the Senators aren't surprised by anything the Rangers try and do.
Read More
Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates with teammates after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)
Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates with teammates after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)

5:09PM: Henrik Lundqvist said on Monday, "I'll be ready." (NY Post)

Mika Zibanejad said that Game 3 comes down to the Rangers "battle level" and said "we have to outwork them." (NHL.com)

Dan Girardi said that the Rangers have moved past Saturday's lost and are "moving forward." (Newsday)
Read More

The NHL has announced that Game 5 between the Rangers and Senators, if necessary, will be held at 3PM on Saturday.

Game 3 between the Rangers and Senators is tonight at 7PM at Madison Square Garden.
Read More
Rangers look to defend home ice 00:01:09
Henrik Lundqvist, Derek Stepan and Alain Vigneault discuss what they need to do in order to avoid falling into a 0-3 hole against Ottawa
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Pierre McGuire spoke on TSN1200 on Monday about the Rangers and Sens and said that the Senators had a lot of guys besides JG Pageau going in Game 2.

Pierre cited personnel decisions for their issues in Game 2, noting that a lot of what happened to the Rangers was "self-inflicted" and "there are some player things and I don't know who is paying attention to what when they are putting people on the ice or benching people."
Read More
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault during the third period in game five against Montreal Canadiens of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault during the third period in game five against Montreal Canadiens of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

Alain Vigneault met with the media on Monday following Rangers practice and said (NYR):

  • On the roster for tomorrow, "I've got a couple of things right now that I am contemplating. I want to talk with my staff after this meeting we are going to have, I want to get Gorts' input on it and I will probably make the decision tomorrow morning."
  • On physicality in this series, "it's tough to say. Sometimes you are in the game and you have the puck a lot and when you have the puck you aren't hitting. I think that in the last game we had the puck quite a bit, spent quite a bit of time in their end, when you have the puck and generating chances and getting through the neutral zone, maybe you aren't as physical when it was more of a back and forth series against MTL. I would say to you that every game is different, the second game was way different from the first game but you have to expect the same components, two teams that are going to work really hard, two teams that are going to go on the ice and try and win a game. So far they have made one more defensive play, one more offensive play than we have, that is why they are up 1-0. We need to be the team that makes that one extra play that pays off."
Read More
Apr 8, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) is hurt after blocking a shot in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Apr 8, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) is hurt after blocking a shot in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

Henrik Lundqvist spoke with the media on Monday following Rangers practice and said (NYR):

  • "All you can do is just prepare and do every little detail right going into this game and go out and play your best and enjoy that moment. We did a lot of good things in Ottawa but we didn't get the results that we wanted. There are a lot of things we need to continue doing and we need to find a way to get the first one from home and go from there."
  • Will there be a hangover from Game 2, "it was good to get an extra day here to make sure that we are set and ready to go out and battle. It was definitely a tough loss but you move on. You had an extra day yesterday to move on from it and today it's about preparing and getting ready. Everyone is excited and ready to go and it's going to be a very important game for us."
Read More

The Rangers have announced that they have signed defenseman Neal Pionk out of the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Pionk, 21, had seven goals and 27 assists in 42 games as a sophomore this past season and is 6-0, 190.

From the Rangers release, "He established collegiate career-highs in several categories in 2016-17, including games played, goals, assists, points, and plus/minus rating. In addition, Pionk helped Minnesota Duluth win the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Championship, and he also helped the team advance to the Frozen Four and the National Championship Game."
Read More

At Rangers practice on Monday, the lines were (Zipay):

  • Jimmy Vesey, Derek Stepan, Rick Nash
  • Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Mats Zuccarello
  • Michael Grabner, Kevin Hayes, Jesper Fast
  • Pavel Buchnevich, Oscar Lindberg, JT Miller
Read More
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) plays the puck during the second period in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) plays the puck during the second period in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)

Brady Skjei scored twice on Saturday and played 22:18 while putting 4 shots on net, 2 shot that missed the net, 2 hits, 2 giveaways, 1 takeaway and 2 blocked shots.

He played 4:03 in the first period, 6:11 in the second period, 3:42 in the third period, 7:43 in OT and 39 seconds in double OT.

Skjei said on Saturday that he felt he played better in Game 2 and that his focus is on making plays and defending. (NY Post)
Read More
Apr 29, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal scored against New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) in the third period of game two in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Apr 29, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal scored against New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) in the third period of game two in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

Alain Vigneault said on Sunday that the Rangers might be down 2-0 in their series against Ottawa but feel that they have been playing well.

Vigneault said that he has liked how the Rangers have played in every period since the first period of Game 1, saying that the Rangers have been limiting Ottawa's chances while also creating offensive chances of their own.

He added that he and his coaches were going to discuss any possible lineup changes, adding that everything is on the table.
Read More
New York Rangers' Sean Avery, left, fights with Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Hartnell in the first period during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2009, at Madison Square Garden in New York.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (Julie Jacobson/AP)
New York Rangers' Sean Avery, left, fights with Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Hartnell in the first period during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2009, at Madison Square Garden in New York.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (Julie Jacobson/AP)

Sean Avery was on WNBC, with Bruce Beck, on Sunday night talking about his upcoming memoir and was asked about the Rangers Senators series.

On Henrik Lundqvist, Avery said "the guy always bounces back, he has always bounced back. He had a tough game two, I guess, I still thought he played great. Hank is going to come back and have a huge game three. It's history and he has repeated it time and time again."

Is Henrik as driven as any athlete you've played with, "I've never seen a guy that is more focused and intense in his day to day job than Hank. Never, anything has come close to it."
Read More
Apr 18, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in game four of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports ( Adam Hunger)
Apr 18, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in game four of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports ( Adam Hunger)

Henrik Lundqvist said after Saturday's game that he felt he wasn't moving as well as he had in previous games and that he needed to "recharge and get better."

He added that he "wasn't good enough," that his job is come up with "extra saves" and that while deflections are tough to deal with he has to "find a way."

Alain Vigneault said after the game the game that Lundqvist "tried real hard" and that the Rangers will have to 'get over this one and get to the next one."
Tags: Henrik Lundqvist
Read More
Nov 21, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at the PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Nov 21, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at the PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

In Game 2 against Ottawa, Pavel Buchnevich played 5:46 and Oscar Lindberg played 5:07.

Those two were the only Rangers to play less than 16:45.

On Saturday, Alain Vigneault said that the Rangers felt they had a few guys who were "playing pretty good" and that shortening the bench was the "right thing to do."
Read More
Mar 9, 2017; Raleigh, NC, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault reacts during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes defeated the Rangers 4-3. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports (James Guillory)
Mar 9, 2017; Raleigh, NC, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault reacts during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes defeated the Rangers 4-3. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports (James Guillory)

Alain Vigneault spoke with the media on conference call on Sunday and said:

  • "Hopefully somebody makes a great defensive play when you make a mistake defensively. I like the looks of our pairs and I don't see myself changing them there."
  • On relying too much on veterans, "for me, it's what I just said, it's not veterans or younger players, it's about how you are playing and what you are doing in that particular moment. We are down 2-0 but other than the first period in Ottawa where they got quite a few chances, a lot of them coming on their PP and our PP giving them chances, our last 6 periods we have played some pretty good hockey and gotten some good looks. We have limited a pretty skilled team and have been able to generate quite a few chances and that is with a mixture of veteran and younger players. Last night I did shorten the bench up front because of two reason, the urgency of the game and the young players didn't seem to have it for me."
Read More
rangers Archives
Login with Facebook Login with Twitter Login with SNY.tv