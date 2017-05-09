5/6/17 | 9:31PM: Prior to yesterday's Game 5, Alain Vigneault was asked about 6 on 5 situations and said that as a team you try and use the same principles that you would when killing a penalty.

Vigneault said that there are guidelines that the coaching staff give to the players and that these situations are worked on.

He added though, "maybe it's an area some teams need to work on more than others."

On Saturday the Rangers allowed their third 6 on 5 goal of the playoffs, all of which have tied the score late in the third period in games that the Rangers would eventually lose in OT.

On that play, Clarke MacArthur took a shot that was stopped by Henrik Lundqvist, the puck then went off of Derick Brassard's leg, Marc Staal's back, Tanner Glass' leg, Brendan Smith's skate and Henrik Lundqvist's glove into the net.

Following yesterday's game, Vigneault was asked again about 6 on 5 situations and said that he thought the coaches had addressed an issue structurally when the goalie is pulled.

He added though that it's possible the players on the ice didn't know that Ottawa had pulled their goalie, saying "maybe the guys didn't know the goaltender was coming but less than two minutes and down by a goal, they should expect it but maybe we got caught there not knowing the goalie was out." (MSG)

Ryan McDonagh said that the Rangers need to bear down defensively until the last second and that they have been hurt "too many times" in 6 on 5 situations in the playoffs. (MSG)

During the regular season the Rangers allowed 4 goals against while the goalie was pulled, which was 7th in the NHL.

Henrik Lundqvist said after the game, "the goals are scored in front, that is going to happen, it's going to be deflections and rebounds. You have to battle and take sticks and get bodies and there are a lot of them, a lot of guys in front and if you don't get the bounces there it will be tough to defend. We have to do a better job and find a way to make a save. It's been a factor for sure."

Adam Rotter: In general the Rangers need to be better on these 6 on 5 situations but these kinds of goals tend to be unique. The tying goal today went off of FOUR Rangers after it went off Brassard and it hit each Ranger in almost a perfect way to make that goal possible. Are there issues before that scrum in front that could have been corrected, probably, but there is some level of randomness that occurs in these situations.