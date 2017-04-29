Following yesterday's loss to Ottawa, Henrik Lundqvist said that there was no question about it, "we played well enough to win."

He added, "it's really tough to lose this one. Clearly they have gotten the bounces in the first two games, just gotta go home and regroup."

Alain Vigneault said that the Rangers played a strong game but just "came up short."

At 5 on 5 the Rangers and Senators tied with 65 shot attempts, the Rangers had 37 shots on goal to Ottawa's 30 shots and the Rangers led in scoring chances (31-29) and high danger chances (12-10). (Natural Stat Trick)

In all situations, the Rangers led in shot attempts (83-79), shots on goal (48-34), scoring chances (42-36) and high danger scoring chances (16-13). (Natural Stat Trick)

JG Pageau, who scored four goals for the Senators, said that his team did not "deserve" the win on Saturday because Ottawa didn't play the way they wanted to. (Newsday)

He said that the Rangers were playing a fast game and were able to catch the Senators "a little bit" with the amount of pucks they put on net. (Newsday)

Erik Karlsson said that it wasn't the best executed game and Senators coach Guy Boucher spoke about his team's lack of puck management and said that if you turn the puck over to the Rangers "they're lethal." (Ottawa Citizen)

The Senators were credited with 28 giveaways, compared to only 15 for the Rangers.

Adam Rotter: The Rangers, with their multiple leads, multiple responses to Ottawa goals early in the game and a two-goal lead with 3:19 left, probably deserved the game but overall it was a sloppy game from both sides. The Rangers should have been able to defend a two-goal lead with under four minutes to go but Ottawa found a way with some bounces, puck luck and determination to get to the front of the net. It's a worse loss than Game 2 against Montreal because it happened a round later and because the Rangers were in control of the scoreboard all game long. Now it's two losses against the Senators, one on a goal behind the goal line and another in a game that felt in hand all the way through...until it wasn't.