Apr 29, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal scored against New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) in the third period of game two in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Following yesterday's loss to Ottawa, Henrik Lundqvist said that there was no question about it, "we played well enough to win."

He added, "it's really tough to lose this one. Clearly they have gotten the bounces in the first two games, just gotta go home and regroup."

Alain Vigneault said that the Rangers played a strong game but just "came up short."

At 5 on 5 the Rangers and Senators tied with 65 shot attempts, the Rangers had 37 shots on goal to Ottawa's 30 shots and the Rangers led in scoring chances (31-29) and high danger chances (12-10). (Natural Stat Trick)

In all situations, the Rangers led in shot attempts (83-79), shots on goal (48-34), scoring chances (42-36) and high danger scoring chances (16-13). (Natural Stat Trick)

JG Pageau, who scored four goals for the Senators, said that his team did not "deserve" the win on Saturday because Ottawa didn't play the way they wanted to. (Newsday)

He said that the Rangers were playing a fast game and were able to catch the Senators "a little bit" with the amount of pucks they put on net. (Newsday)

Erik Karlsson said that it wasn't the best executed game and Senators coach Guy Boucher spoke about his team's lack of puck management and said that if you turn the puck over to the Rangers "they're lethal." (Ottawa Citizen)

The Senators were credited with 28 giveaways, compared to only 15 for the Rangers.

Adam Rotter: The Rangers, with their multiple leads, multiple responses to Ottawa goals early in the game and a two-goal lead with 3:19 left, probably deserved the game but overall it was a sloppy game from both sides. The Rangers should have been able to defend a two-goal lead with under four minutes to go but Ottawa found a way with some bounces, puck luck and determination to get to the front of the net. It's a worse loss than Game 2 against Montreal because it happened a round later and because the Rangers were in control of the scoreboard all game long. Now it's two losses against the Senators, one on a goal behind the goal line and another in a game that felt in hand all the way through...until it wasn't.
New York Rangers' Sean Avery, left, fights with Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Hartnell in the first period during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2009, at Madison Square Garden in New York.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (Julie Jacobson/AP)
Sean Avery was on WNBC, with Bruce Beck, on Sunday night talking about his upcoming memoir and was asked about the Rangers Senators series.

On Henrik Lundqvist, Avery said "the guy always bounces back, he has always bounced back. He had a tough game two, I guess, I still thought he played great. Hank is going to come back and have a huge game three. It's history and he has repeated it time and time again."

Is Henrik as driven as any athlete you've played with, "I've never seen a guy that is more focused and intense in his day to day job than Hank. Never, anything has come close to it."
Apr 18, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in game four of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports ( Adam Hunger)
Henrik Lundqvist said after Saturday's game that he felt he wasn't moving as well as he had in previous games and that he needed to "recharge and get better."

He added that he "wasn't good enough," that his job is come up with "extra saves" and that while deflections are tough to deal with he has to "find a way."

Alain Vigneault said after the game the game that Lundqvist "tried real hard" and that the Rangers will have to 'get over this one and get to the next one."
Nov 21, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at the PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
In Game 2 against Ottawa, Pavel Buchnevich played 5:46 and Oscar Lindberg played 5:07.

Those two were the only Rangers to play less than 16:45.

On Saturday, Alain Vigneault said that the Rangers felt they had a few guys who were "playing pretty good" and that shortening the bench was the "right thing to do."
Mar 9, 2017; Raleigh, NC, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault reacts during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes defeated the Rangers 4-3. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports (James Guillory)
Alain Vigneault spoke with the media on conference call on Sunday and said:

  • "Hopefully somebody makes a great defensive play when you make a mistake defensively. I like the looks of our pairs and I don't see myself changing them there."
  • On relying too much on veterans, "for me, it's what I just said, it's not veterans or younger players, it's about how you are playing and what you are doing in that particular moment. We are down 2-0 but other than the first period in Ottawa where they got quite a few chances, a lot of them coming on their PP and our PP giving them chances, our last 6 periods we have played some pretty good hockey and gotten some good looks. We have limited a pretty skilled team and have been able to generate quite a few chances and that is with a mixture of veteran and younger players. Last night I did shorten the bench up front because of two reason, the urgency of the game and the young players didn't seem to have it for me."
Apr 29, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) just misses the net on a shot in the first overtime of game two in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
The Rangers had a 5-3 lead over Ottawa with 3:19 remaining when JG Pageau scored his second goal of the game to make it 5-4.

Ottawa tied the game on Pageau's third goal of the game with just over a minute left in the third period.

Alain Vigneault was asked yesterday when he felt the game was starting to slip away from the Rangers and said that he never felt that it was.
Oct 19, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault looks on from the bench against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Madison Square Garden. The Red Wings won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Alain Vigneault met with the media on MSG following the Rangers loss to Ottawa and said:

  • When did you feel it was slipping away, "never felt that it was. We were playing a real good game, doing what we needed to do. They made the most of their opportunities."
  • On shortening the bench and depth, "we felt that at the time there were a couple of guys who were playing pretty good and thought it was the right thing to do."
Apr 29, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save in the second period of game two in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Henrik Lundqvist spoke with the media on MSG following the Rangers loss and said:

  • On them getting to the front of the net, "well, it's two good plays by them. We played well enough to win, there is no question about it. It's really tough to lose this one. Clearly they have gotten the bounces in the first two games, just gotta go home and regroup. It's a really tough loss, being up a couple of goals, especially late in the game. That last deflection, I don't even know how he did that, the way he angled the stick I don't even think he knew he hit the net, I think, he was good tonight and they made some good plays but I wasn't good enough. Coming up with that extra save in the end, that is my job and it's tough plays on deflections but I gotta find a way."
Apr 29, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard (19) and New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) battle for the puck in the first overtime of game two in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
The Senators rallied from a 5-3 deficit in the third period to force overtime, then Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his third goal of the day in double overtime to sink the Rangers, 6-5, in the second game of the Eastern Conference semifinals. >> Read more

First period:

  • 4:16 NYR Michael Grabner (Short Handed); Assists: Jesper Fast
  • 13:59 OTT Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Second period:
Alain Vigneault met with the media prior to Game 2 in Ottawa and said (NYR):

  • On Mika, "I thought that for the most part he was okay. I still believe he is in a good spot. He was upbeat yesterday, I saw him briefly today. There is a lot of attention because of that trade, he has to play and come up big for us and I know he will work real hard and give us a good game today."
  • On Burrows, "He's not my player anymore but I think he is a real good story of a player that figured it out. He made it on sure will and determination, got in this game, I think he was 19 years old when he went to Shawinigan and then as an overager, East Coast for a couple of years, Manitoba, and just worked himself into a player when probably everyone was telling him that he couldn't make it and he did. He's a great story of perseverance and knowing him the way that I do, he will do what he has always done and try and bring it every game and work real hard and we will try and counter to that."
  • More on Burrows, "He's an example that I think any coach in the league can use as someone who figured it out but I never had to push him, he was pushing himself."
( Adam Hunger)
Alain Vigneault said on Friday that there are a lot of players on the Rangers that "have to be better" if the Rangers want to follow through with their intentions for the series and win.

He said that for the Rangers to win they are going to have to play "better than we did lat night in all areas.

Vigneault said that "we have to be better and we will be better tomorrow."
Apr 27, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save on a shot from Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) in the second period of game one in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Guy Boucher said on Friday that the Senators plan was to get a lot of shots on Henrik Lundqvist and that they were able to generate more than they expected.

During the regular season the Rangers allowed 30.1 shots per game and in the playoffs they have allowed 35.6 shots per game.

Boucher said that the Sens know they can't beat Lundqvist on 20 shots or 30 shots and said that despite having over 40 shots on goal, and many high end scoring chances, Ottawa still only put two by Lundqvist.

Ottawa had 43 shots on goal in Game 1 including a franchise record 21 in the first period.
Apr 27, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) skates with the puck following a faceoff against Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard (19) in the first period of game one in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Derek Stepan said on Friday that he has "stunk" since the playoffs started. (NHL.com)

Stepan has 1 goal, 1 assist, an even rating, 15 shots on goal, 27 shots attempted and has lost 20 more faceoffs than he has won.

His one goal in the playoffs came in Game 6 as an empty netter.
Alain Vigneault met with the media on Friday following Rangers practice and said (NYR):

  • Can one game be enough to make changes, "yes, no doubt. Depending on how you feel, how certain guys you have put out as a coach you are always looking to put your best lineup on the table and that is what we will try an do tomorrow."
  • On last night, "like I mentioned after the game, I felt like 5 on 5 I liked a lot of the things we did. In my mind they won the specialty teams battle, they got some Great A looks on their PP and a couple of chances on ours. That is definitely an area that we are addressing with our group and that we need to be better." 
  • On Derek Stepan, "without singling him out, there are a lot of players in our group right now, after last night's game that have to be better. If our intentions, and they are, to win, then you've got to play better than we did last night, whether it be 5 on 5 or the PK, there are some areas, reads and execution that quite a few of our players, without taking anything away from Ottawa, they played a strong game, that our guys as a group need to be better."
At Rangers practice on Friday the Rangers are skating with the same lines and defense pairs (Cyrgalis):

  • Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Pavel Buchnevich
  • Jimmy Vesey, Derek Stepan, Rick Nash
  • JT MIller, Kevin Hayes, Mats Zuccarello
  • Michael Grabner, Oscar Lindberg, Jesper Fast

Ryan McDonagh and Dan Girardi, Marc Staal and Nick Holden, Brady Skjei and Brendan Smith.
Feb 10, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; NHL network reporter Pierre McGuire (L) interviews New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault (R) on the bench during a time-out against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period at the CONSOL Energy Center. The Rangers won 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Pierre McGuire was on TSN 1200 this morning and said the following about the Rangers and Senators:

  • "Ottawa was my dark horse back in January and I'm sticking with it. Ottawa is really good and I think they are going to cause problems for the Rangers and I saw some of the comments from Guy Boucher about being the underdog and how the Rangers are going to trample us. I don't believe I ever said that and I know people in the league never said that so Guy is doing a really good job rallying the fanbase and his team to create this us against the world mentality. It's going to be interesting and I can't wait to get in and do games 3 and 4 in New York."
  • "I was watching the game on tape from Ottawa and I'm going, hmm, this is pretty good, they are dominating the New York Rangers. Lundqvist is standing on his head but the biggest thing is that Guy has done a masterful job of getting his players to buy in to what he is selling and it's working for them. I was howling this morning when I heard the comments."
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault reacts during the third period in game five against Montreal Canadiens of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Alain Vigneault said after last night's game that the Rangers felt that Erik Karlsson's dump in, that eventually led to the game winning goal, should have been called for icing.

Karlsson dumped the puck toward the Rangers zone from the top of the circle in the Ottawa zone and as the puck went past Ryan McDonagh at center ice, McDonagh signaled for what appeared to be an icing.

With the puck in the Rangers zone, Derek Stepan appeared to try and pass the puck to Jimmy Vesey to clear the zone but that play was broken up by Karlsson.
New York Rangers' Chris Drury celebrates his goal which tied the game in the final minute of the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Thursday, March 25, 2010 in Newark, N.J. The Rangers beat the Devils 4-3 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
10:53AM: Darren Dreger tweeted, "Chris Drury is a valued piece in NYR management. I can appreciate why NY would deny the Sabres permission to speak to him about gm job."

10:17AM: The Rangers declined Buffalo's request to speak with assistant GM Chris Drury about their opening at GM. (Friedman)

Elliotte Friedman tweeted last night that Drury wouldn't interview with the Sabres and that the team consulted with Drury about the opportunity but Drury didn't think the time was right.
Alain Vigneault spoke with the media on MSG after the Rangers loss and said:

  • Did you generate enough offense, "for the most part I felt our 5 on 5 play was good. I thought we had some good zone time, didn't get enough out of it but they got momentum off their PP. Their PP was really executing and on one of our PPs we gave them two scoring chances. Even though the special team battles were 1 for 4 for each group I felt that they were a little better than we were. Overall it was a hard fought game, we felt that on their winning goal it should have been icing and when we look at it and the angles that we did, we think it should have been icing but at the end of the day you gotta play and do more than we did tonight to win."
  • On Henrik, "if you look at the game, most of their opportunities came on their PP early on and he made some real good saves. I thought we had some real good opportunities early on, we got a couple of breakaways, hit a couple of posts. Gotta make the other team pay and it came back to bite us."
Dec 17, 2016; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher speaks with his players during a timeout in the third period against the New Jersey Devils at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators defeated the Devils 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Senators coach Guy Boucher referenced his comments about how the Rangers were being picked as the favorites in this series and said:

"The players didn't want to get swept in four. We heard from everybody how good they are. It's all we could hear, how much they are going to crush us. They are a scary team and have four lines and their goaltender is outstanding. There was a lot of fear tonight that helped us and we were able to do it. We are expecting them to bounce back even better so we know how tough it will be in the next game."
Apr 27, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save on a shot from Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) in the second period of game one in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Henrik Lundqvist spoke with the media following the Rangers Game 1 loss and said:

  • On the winner, "I think there is three guys in line with that puck and I didn't pick it up. It hit me in the head and it's in. I assume that having that many guys in line with the puck it would not end up right in front of me but it did. It's a tough one, the way I felt and played this game, it comes down to one play where maybe you were guessing a little when I didn't see it and I was waiting for the puck to come out. Yea, it sucks."
  • On losing that way, "that is the life of the goalie. I make 100 decisions, 150, 200, I don't know, throughout the game and play my game and do the right thing and it comes down to one play where you don't see the puck and you wait for it instead of trying to be more active. That is the one play that I get questions for, it's just how it goes. There are a lot of things to be happy about, the way I felt, the way we played as a team and we had a lot of chances but right now in a game like this you don't have room for a lot of errors."
Apr 27, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) skates with the puck following a faceoff against Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard (19) in the first period of game one in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
The Rangers and Senators took a tie game into the final period, but Ottawa's Erik Karlsson scored the decisive goal in the final period to sink the Rangers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup. >> Read more

First period:

  • N/A

Second period:

  • 7:10 NYR Ryan McDonagh (Power Play); Assists: Mats Zuccarello, Pavel Buchnevich
  • 18:39 OTT Ryan Dzingel (Power Play) Assists: Alexandre Burrows, Kyle Turris

Third period:

  • 15:49 OTT Erik Karlsson; Assists: Mike Hoffman, Marc Methot
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault reacts during the third period in game five against Montreal Canadiens of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Alain Vigneault met with the media on Thursday prior to Game 1 and said (NYR):

  • Is Hayes someone who can get to another level, "yes, without a doubt. Kevin has played some good hockey, that line came up big for us in the last game against Montreal but I feel that both offensively and defensively there is more there. I know he is working extremely hard but he has to find a way to contribute both offensively and defensively."
  • On line continuity, "we changed them up halfway through the last series and they seemed to find a way to contribute, whether it be offensively or defensively. I really believe that at this time of the year you need that four line rotation to maintain a good pace and hard pace to play against. Right now that is what we are starting with and if we have to make some adjustments we will."
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers players celebrate their win against Montreal Canadiens after game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Alain Vigneault spoke on Tuesday about how, in his mind, the Senators could have challenged for first in the Eastern Conference if not for the injuries and adversity they went through this past season.

He said that the Senators style of play is nothing that the Rangers haven't seen before and Mika Zibanejad said that Ottawa clogs up the neutral zone and are good at frustrating the other team. (NYR)

Craig Custance of ESPN spoke with multiple people about how the Rangers can beat Ottawa's trap and the key for the Rangers will be to play fast in transition and not let Ottawa set up defensively. (ESPN)
Apr 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; The Ottawa Senators celebrate a goal by defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Alain Vigneault spoke on Tuesday about how, in his mind, the Senators could have challenged for first in the Eastern Conference if not for the injuries and adversity they went through this past season.

He said that the Senators style of play is nothing that the Rangers haven't seen before and Mika Zibanejad said that Ottawa clogs up the neutral zone and are good at frustrating the other team. (NYR)

Craig Custance of ESPN spoke with multiple people about how the Rangers can beat Ottawa's trap and the key for the Rangers will be to play fast in transition and not let Ottawa set up defensively. (ESPN)
Pierre McGuire was on TSN 1200 this morning and said the following about tonight's Game 1 between Ottawa and the Rangers:

  • On Ottawa being the underdogs, "no, I don't think so. I can tell you this, I feel comfortable saying this, I felt they were the ultimate Dark Horse going into the playoffs. I thought they were the team in the East that no one was talking about that could cause problems and they did, they caused a lot of problems for Boston and I think they will cause problems for the Rangers. Do I think the Rangers might have a little better roster with experience, probably so, and the Lundqvist part of it will be interesting to see how Ottawa figures that out because Hank is on a mission and that isn't good news for anyone. That said, I still think that Ottawa is a very lethal opponent and if they are an underdog it's not by much and I personally don't consider them to be an underdog."
11:40AM: The Rangers have their extra players skating this morning, including Tanner Glass, Kevin Klein, Brandon Pirri, Matt Puempel, Adam Clendening, Steve Kampfer, Antti Raanta and Magnus Hellberg. (NYR)

Rangers President Glen Sather, along with Jim Schoenfeld, Benoit Allaire and Darryl Williams were all watching Ottawa's morning skate. (Zipay)

Bruce Garrioch notes that the Senators used the following lines and D pairs today:

  • Dzingel Turris-Burrows
  • Hoffman-Stone-Pageau
  • MacArthur-Brassard-Ryan
  • Stalberg-Smith-Wingels
Apr 22, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates an empty net goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)
Craig Custance asked a panel of three NHL coaches, one assist coach and Western Conference scout to predict the second round series between the Rangers and Senators and all 5 picked the Rangers to advance. (ESPN Insider)

The scout said that the Rangers have a "slight edge" with Henrik Lundqvist in net and while one Coach said that Ottawa is an underestimated team that he is going with the Rangers because of "Henrik Lundqvist." (ESPN Insider)

This was a clean sweep for the Rangers, with this group mostly not convinced that the Senators are a real playoff threat, despite their first-round series win over the Bruins. (ESPN Insider)
GEICO SportsNite: Rangers 00:01:53
Eamon McAnaney visits the Rangers as they prepare for Thursday night's series opener against the Ottawa Senators.
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Marc Staal (18) and defenseman Dan Girardi (5) battle for the puck against Montreal Canadiens right wing Alexander Radulov (47) during the second period in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Alain Vigneault said on Wednesday that being physical is a "big part" of playoff hockey but that the Rangers still need to keep their identity as a fast team with and without the puck.

He added "we need that identity to stay even though physicality is part of the playoffs. Our number one thing will be to play a fast and high tempo game."

Derek Stepan said that even when the Rangers play their most physical style of hockey they can't lose "the speed aspect of our game." (NY Post)

Stepan, as he noted in the previous series, said that the Rangers need to find the right balance between being physical and playing fast. (NY Post)
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault leaves the ice after the first period in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Alain Vigneault met with the media on Wednesday and said (NYR):

  • "I'm pretty sure that if you were to ask each and every players they would believe that they can win, if you ask each and every one of our players, they believe that they can win. At the end of the day, for a team that has faced adversity that they have with some personal situations and the injuries, 98 points is a lot of points so it's safe to assume they would have gotten over 100 and would have been right here with the top teams in the league as far as points. At the end of the day, whether we are favorites or they are favorites according to the experts, it doesn't matter. What matters is that we need to go out on the ice and we have a plan that we think will be effective and give us a chance to win. I really believe that at the end of the day, we had some guys play well against Montreal but there is another level to find here. Another level of compete and making plays on the ice that we need to find to be able to beat Ottawa. It's that simple."
  • "There is really nothing from Ottawa that we haven't seen before. There is a little, subtle change to how they forecheck in the neutral zone but it's not something we haven't seen in the past or dealt with. We will try and do what we do most of the time which is get out of our own end, get through the neutral zone and play in their end. That is usually where the opportunities are and you score the goals. It's nothing new and they've got a real good team and we are aware of that and ready for the challenge."
Mar 11, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard (19) in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center. The Senators won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Isaiah J. Downing)
4/26/17 | 2:14PM: Mats Zuccarello was asked about Brassard on Wednesday and said, "Who? I don't know him." (NYR)

4/25/17 | 5:29PM: While speaking about the Senators on Tuesday, Alain Vigneault said that he he was going to remind his team that for the next two weeks they are not friends with former teammate Derick Brassard.

Vigneault said that Brassard has been a very good play and someone that the Rangers will need to play "hard" and play "smart."
Jan 26, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher speaks to his team during a timeout in overtime against the Calgary Flames at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Flames defeated the Senators 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Ottawa coach Guy Boucher spoke on Wednesday and said the following about the Rangers (Sens):

  • "They have four line depth and we will have to match that."
  • "From what I hear from everybody we don't seem to have much of a chance, we are 10-1 in Vegas against us and everybody seems to think they are going to roll all over us, so I guess they are a pretty good team. They got four line depth, they got speed, quality players on all lines, their defensemen all have good sticks, grezat breakout team because of their defensive core and obviously their goaltender was outstanding in the first round and that is what we are expecting. Like I said yesterday, they are a team that doesn't have many flaws, if they have any and they have been contenders for year. I know they are getting urgency now to win that Cup because they been talking about it for many years now. That is how we consider those guys, Stanley Cup contenders year after year and that is what they are after now and that is what we are up against."
12:31PM: Rick Nash is on the ice at practice today after Alain Vigneault gave him an extra day off on Tuesday. (Cyrgalis)

Nash has resumed his spot with Derek Stepan and Jimmy Vesey while the other units from yesterday's practice remain the same. (Cyrgalis)
Feb 10, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; NHL network reporter Pierre McGuire (L) interviews New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault (R) on the bench during a time-out against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period at the CONSOL Energy Center. The Rangers won 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Pierre McGuire was on TSN 1200 this morning and said that following about the Rangers/Senators series:

  • On Chris Kreider, "you talk about his 28 goals, there has been a level of consistency with him, he had 28 goals and 21 and 21 the previous two. He has gone up and I do think he will do better, I think there was a bugaboo in his head because of the collision he had with Carey Price three years ago. I thought it would be a storyline going in, I think it was a story because it really affected Kreider's ability to play. I do believe that there was a tentative nature to his game and I remember doing Game 5 in Montreal and until he got that assist he was kind of on the outside, there wasn't that same willingness to go to the net and I think that is all out the window now. You compound that with that he took a terrible penalty near the tail end of Game 6 and I think that really got him to focus. Knowing Chris like I do, I would say that he is going to be a handful for Ottawa to try and handle, I really do believe that."
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) makes a save against New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) as defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28) defends during an overtime period in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
In his first career playoff round, Jimmy Vesey had 2 assists, 7 PIM, a fight, 7 shots on goal, 16 shot attempts, 11 hits and an average of 14:59.

Alain Vigneault said during the first round that he had always known Vesey as someone who played with an edge as well as a "big time player" who performed well in big moments.

Jimmy Vesey said that he has been building confidence from one game to the next and that he feels he is at his best when he is "engaged." (NY Post)
GEICO SportsNite: NYR prepares 00:01:22
Alain Vigneault, Henrik Lundqvist, Marc Staal and Derek Stepan discuss the challenges ahead as they prepare for the Senators.
Apr 5, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault stands on top of the bench against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Verizon Center. The Capitals won 2-0, and clinched the Metropolitan Division and the President's Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Alain Vigneault met with the media on Tuesday after practice and said (NYR):

  • On Ottawa, "a tough matchup. If you look at their season there is a team that faced, and their coach made sure he reminded them every chance that they had, that they did face a lot of adversity, personal adversity with Anderson's situation, losing MacArthur for the whole year. They had a tremendous amount of injuries also and they finished the year with 98 and if they wouldn't have had that, in my mind, with the talent on that team, would have challenged for first in the conference. Now they are all fairly healthy and we have a huge challenge in front of us, four lines that can play a high tempo and high skill game and I think they probably have the best offensive skilled defenseman in the NHL. We've got our hands full and are ready and preparing and are looking to forward to start on Thursday."
Jan 26, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher speaks to his team during a timeout in overtime against the Calgary Flames at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Flames defeated the Senators 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Senators coach Guy Boucher spoke in Ottawa today and said the following about the Rangers (OTT):

  • Grabner and Fast are on the Rangers fourth line and he said "there is no fourth line anymore."
  • "I'm looking at their lineup and wondering who I am going to match? All four lines look pretty similar."
  • "You look at the Rangers and they have been unbelievable on the road all year, might be the best team in the league on the road."
  • "This is a team that has high end depth. When I look at the portrait of the Rangers, there are really no flaws or weaknesses in their game. It's not like you can say their third line or fourth line has holes or they are injured or on the defense, or their goalie is average, everything is really good. They don't have any injuries really so this is going to be an even bigger test."

 
Brian Compton, Adam Rotter, and Nick Licalzi break down the Rangers' first round series win over the Montreal Canadiens, and preview their second round matchup with the Ottawa Senators. Later, Brian chats with Ian Mendes of TSN to discuss Erik Karlsson, Derick Brassard, Bobby Ryan, and the rest of a tough Sens squad.

Note: Bobby Ryan did not win the Stanley Cup with Anaheim. He joined the Ducks the following season.
12:21PM: Rick Nash has a maintenance day and is not skating today at Rangers practice. (NYR)

The lines the Rangers are using, without Nash, today are (Cyrgalis)

  • Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Pavel Buchnevich
  • Jimmy Vesey, Derek Stepan, Brandon Pirri/Tanner Glass
  • JT Miller, Kevin Hayes, Mats Zuccarello
  • Michael Grabner, Oscar Lindberg, Jesper Fast
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (10) skates with the puck against Montreal Canadiens during the second period in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
4/26/17 | 5:32 PM: On JT, Vigneault said on Wednesday "he is very aware of the plays he needs to make with the puck and plays he needs to make when he doesn't have it. The penalties at this time that we can live with, the penalties that we would rather stay away from. He's a smart young man going through a playoff experience and I believe he will be better in this second round than he was in the first round."

4/25/17 | 10:47AM: In the first round of the playoffs, JT Miller had 1 assist, 13 PIM, 7 shots on goal, 18 hits and 9 blocked shots while averaging 18:21 per game.

Miller picked up his first point in the series in Game 6, a secondary assist on the game winner, and only had 2 games out of the 6 where he had 2 or more shots on goal.
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty (67) is checked by New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi (5) during the first period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
In the first round against Montreal, Dan Girardi was credited 1 assist, a plus two rating, 8 shots on goal, 14 shot attempts, 17 hits, 21 blocked shots, 3 takeaways and 18 giveaways.

He averaged 22:13 per game and when he was on the ice at 5 on 5 the Rangers had 44% of the shot attempts.

Girardi said that he is pleased with how he has played so far and said that his focus has been on working as hard as he can. (NY Post)
Apr 22, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates an empty net goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)
Alain Vigneault spoke about Henrik Lundqvist on Monday and noted that he was "phenomenal" and mentioned twice that Lundqvist out played Carey Price.

Vigneault also praised Lundqvist for his save on Max Pacioretty in Game 5 with the score tied and 7 minutes left.

Against Montreal Lundqvist stopped 195 of 206 shots, had one shutout and a GAA of 1.70.
Alain Vigneault was a guest of Mike Francesa earlier today on WFAN and said:

  • On being down 2-1 and challenging the team, "we had played two really good games in Montreal, lost the second one where they tied it with 17 seconds and then won in OT. We didn't play well in Game 3, you just gotta make sure that the players respond and you need your big players to come up big for you and we certainly did in Game 4 and played our best game of the series, tied it up and went back to MTL and it was unbelievable, Game 5, and we were able to get it done in OT. It was a hard fought series, very similar, very competitive and two great goalies that met head to head and at the end of the day Hank was the better goalie."
Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion was on TSN1200 today and spoke about the Rangers, saying:

  • "We all watched that series attentively, it was probably the series I watched the most and they are a good team. They are fast, compete, skate, Boston was tough, the Rangers are going to be tougher. They have an elite goaltender, many world class players, we can stand here and talk about how good they are but in saying that, it's a 7 game series, there have been surprises in the playoffs and we won't take anything for granted and hopefully we can make a bit more noise."
  • "The Rangers are going to be a very tough opponent. They are well coached, Jeff Gorton, their GM sits beside me at every GM meeting and we talk a lot. I know everyone knows about Alain, he is one of the better coaches in the league and we are going to have our hands full."
Henrik Lundqvist posted an image on Instagram talking aboout the playoffs and continuing "the push."
According to Bovada, the Rangers are 7th out of 8 teams for the best odds to win the Stanley Cup.

The Rangers are at 8-1 and are only followed by Ottawa at 10-1.

The Rangers are listed at 7-2 to win the East and odds are set at 15-1 for a Stanley Cup Final between the Rangers and Ducks or Oilers and 17-1 for a matchup against the Predators or Blues.
Apr 22, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers left wing Rick Nash (61) battles with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin (74) during the second period in game six of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)
The Rangers led all teams in the first round with 285 total hits, 47.5 per game, after finishing 16th in the regular season with an average of 20.9 per game.

The following chart, via Corsica, has each Rangers hits for and times they were hit:
Apr 22, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrates with Rangers left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in game six of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)
Following the Rangers Game 6 win over Montreal, Alain Vigneault talked about how the Rangers were able to bounce back after a tough Game 3 to win three straight games and eliminate the Habs.

Vigneault talked about "focus and character" and how the Rangers responded to game three by "playing hard and playing the right way.

He said that the Rangers had a full team effort against Montreal and said "at the end of the day it was a hard fought series and our goaltender made some timely saves and we were able to get it done."
