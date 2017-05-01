Alain Vigneault said on Sunday that the Rangers might be down 2-0 in their series against Ottawa but feel that they have been playing well.

Vigneault said that he has liked how the Rangers have played in every period since the first period of Game 1, saying that the Rangers have been limiting Ottawa's chances while also creating offensive chances of their own.

He added that he and his coaches were going to discuss any possible lineup changes, adding that everything is on the table.

Vigneault also said that he thinks that having an extra day between playing games will help the Rangers to work on some areas, go through video and make adjustments before Game 3.

Following Game 2, Derek Stepan said on MSG that the Rangers were going to talk internally about adjustments and said that one focus will be on not allowing Ottawa to have as many opportunities as they did on Saturday.

Adam Rotter: It's easy to see a situation where the Rangers enter Game 3 up 2-0 on Ottawa and not down 2-0. They had the goaltending to win Game 1 but lost on a flukey goal and they had the lead for pretty much the whole game in Game 2 but found a way to lose. As has been the case all season, the Rangers need to be smarter with the puck and need to get it out of their zone quickly. They will get a bounce back from Henrik Lundqvist but the Rangers need to be smart and disciplined in Game 3 or they could very well find themselves on the verge of elimination.