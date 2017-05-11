GEICO SportsNite: Rangers speak 00:02:34
Michelle Yu looks at what the Rangers had to say after their season ended Tuesday night as they reflect and ask what could have been.

Alain Vigneault said yesterday that all members of the organization believe that the Rangers should still be playing and said, "we are not, it's very disappointing."

Vigneault said that it will take some time to get over the Rangers loss to Ottawa and added later that he was still in a bit of "shock" that the Rangers season was over.

He noted that effort wasn't an issue for the Rangers in the playoffs but that some players need to be better at "handling the moment" and then going out and executing.

Dan Girardi said that the Rangers aren't happy with how the season finished and that while they left wins on the table there is nothing they can do about it now. (SNY)

Adam Rotter: The Rangers should have still been playing yesterday, either in Game 7 or preparing for the Penguins, but instead their season is over. They couldn't protect leads in crucial moments, they dealt with some unfortunate bounces and overall they let another opportunity at the conference final slip away.

Could the Rangers have beaten the Penguins in the Conference Final? Hard to say because the Pens have been giving the Rangers fits sine the playoffs last year, but if the Rangers defense could have bent but not broken for 7 games and then someone like Third Period Chris Kreider showed up for the whole series then maybe. I think they would have been better off against the Capitals, a team they have beaten in the playoffs before, but its all hypothetical now. The Rangers are not playing anymore and they have to deal with knowing they let an opportunity fall through the cracks.
Dec 29, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Matt Kartozian)
Dec 29, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Matt Kartozian)

Alain Vigneault met with the media on Thursday during Rangers breakup day and said (SNY):

  • "I think that I expressed it, in my opinion, fairly clearly, at the end of the last game. They made a couple of more plays. A defense play at a timely time, an offense play at a timely time and, we might believe that we deserved a better outcome, that we had maybe a little more as far as taking control of things in this series but at timely times they made the plays and that is why they won the series. It's a series, to a man, and Gorts and I just talked to all the players, to a man we all believe that we should still be playing. We are not, it's very disappointing. It's going to take some time to get over but I also think it's important to note that there were a lot of positives this year. We came in and retooled a little on the fly. For the most part we were one of the top five teams, top five in scoring. A lot of good things for a team that is retooling and wasn't given a lot of chance as far as getting into the playoffs. This disappointment will go into our bank of experience and maybe we will use it better next time."
Rangers look back on season 00:01:26
Henrik Lundqvist, Derek Stepan, Brendan Smith and Rick Nash talk to reporters on clean out day at the Rangers practice facility.

2:17PM: Brady Skjei and Kevin Hayes will join Team USA at the World Championships.

Skjei played in 10 games for Team USA last year in the World Championships.

Hayes played 8 games for Team USA in the 2014 World Championships, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist and a minus three rating.
Apr 8, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) is hurt after blocking a shot in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Apr 8, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) is hurt after blocking a shot in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

Henrik Lundqvist met with the media on Thursday at the Rangers breakup day (SNY):

  • "the last two days you haven't slept much, been thinking a lot about the game and what you could have done different to be in a different position right now. Looking at the series we did a lot of good things but in the end they made some plays that were the difference, winning a couple of games that we felt we had a good chance of winning. It came down to a couple of plays in Game 2 and Game 5 are what stick out."
  • On Ottawa, "You gotta give them credit, they are a good team and are in the Conference Final, of course they are good. We definitely had a chance to be there right now but we are not and we need to learn from it and it's going to hurt for a while. They are a good team, smart team and made some skilled plays at the right time. You look at the numbers and how much we are leading games and it comes down to some crucial minutes in a couple of games where we just didn't get it done. I needed to come up with the extra save when we needed to. You spend the last couple of days thinking about it and wishing you are in a different spot but your not."
Sep 14, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Team Sweden goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) takes to the ice prior to Team Sweden game against Team Europe during a World Cup of Hockey pre-tournament game at Verizon Center. Team Europe won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Sep 14, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Team Sweden goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) takes to the ice prior to Team Sweden game against Team Europe during a World Cup of Hockey pre-tournament game at Verizon Center. Team Europe won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)

2:55PM: Lundqvist said that he is feeling good and that he was preparing to play with the Rangers into June. (Expressen)

1:19PM: On going to the World Championships, Lundqvist said (SNY), "I will take a break soon, not yet though, I decided to go to the World Championships, tomorrow and join Team Sweden. My brother is the captain and I haven't played with him in 12 years. Also the fact that we are not part of the Olympics, I see this as an opportunity to play for my country one more time and my brother. I will go there and try to finish really strong this season and I will reflect."

12:30PM: Henrik Lundqvist will join Team Sweden and his brother Joel at the World Championships. (Rosen)

Joel Lundqvist said a few days ago that it would be special for the two of them to play together again and that the twins have not played much together internationally. (Expressen)
May 9, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) reacts after losing game six of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 9, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) reacts after losing game six of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Henrik Lundqvist said after Tuesday's loss that he was feeling "disappointment" and also "numb."

Lundqvist spoke about all of the work and time that goes into getting a chance in the playoffs and said "it was right there for us."

He added, the next week or so you analyze your own game and what we did as a group and personally and see what we could have done better and learn from it."
Nov 15, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Rogers Arena. The New York Rangers won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports (Anne-Marie Sorvin)
Nov 15, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Rogers Arena. The New York Rangers won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports (Anne-Marie Sorvin)

9:26AM: Mika Zibanejad will not join Team Sweden at the World Championships, according to multiple reports in Sweden.

Zibanejad's status as an RFA and his expiring contract, along with some insurance issues related to that, are being cited as the main reasons why he isn't going.
Feb 2, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) handles the puck during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports (Billy Hurst)
Feb 2, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) handles the puck during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports (Billy Hurst)

Larry Brooks writes that the Rangers top priority this summer is to a find a right shot defenseman who could actually enhance and help Ryan McDonagh's game.

Brooks writes that "all indications over the last two years" are that the Rangers do not believe that Kevin Shattenkirk is that player, especially at the possible cost of $6.5 million for 6 or 7 years. (NY Post)

Both Brooks and Steve Zipay at Newsday mention Jacob Trouba and/or Justin Faulk as potential trade options but Brooks notes that either would cost a "premium" with Zipay noting someone like Kevin Hayes or JT Miller going the other way.
What's next for the Rangers? 00:04:27
Ex-Ranger Colton Orr joins the Daily News Live desk to discuss what went wrong for the team against Ottawa and what the future holds.

Larry Brooks writes in the NY Post that changes will be made to the Rangers this offseason and that their loss in Game 6 "all but certainly will mark the end of the core group" of Rangers.

Brooks lists the "core group" as Henrik Lundqvist, Dan Girardi, Marc Staal, Ryan McDonagh and Derek Stepan along with Chris Kreider, Rick Nash and Mats Zuccarello. (NY Post)

Brooks wrote last year that the 2016 playoff run would be the last for this core group.

( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Alain Vigneault signed a contract extension in January that will keep him as Rangers coach through the 2019-20 season.

Vigneault had the final year of his initial five-year contract with the Rangers ripped up and he will be paid $4 million for 2017-18, 2018-19 and in $4.25 million in 2019-20.

In a similar poll asked last year, 56% of readers said that they did not want the Rangers to get rid of Vigneault as coach.
Brian Compton and Adam Rotter look back at the Rangers' Game 6 loss to the Ottawa Senators. The guys discuss the team's uninspiring start on Tuesday night, and the disappointing play of Chris Kreider. Later, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post calls in to give his take on the end of the Blueshirts' season.
Dec 20, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) prepares to take the opening face-off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG PAINTS Arena. The Penguins won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Dec 20, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) prepares to take the opening face-off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG PAINTS Arena. The Penguins won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

With the Rangers season ending last night, here are a few initial questions about the Rangers offseason:

What happens with Derek Stepan?

Adam Rotter: Stepan is signed for the next four seasons at $6.5 million but he has a no-trade clause that kicks in on July 1. Similar to what Montreal did with PK Subban last year, the time before July 1 would be the only time the Rangers have free reign to trade Stepan without asking him to waive something.
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Henrik Lundqvist spoke after the game about finding ways to win and said that Ottawa did that better than the Rangers did in this series.

He added, "we put ourselves in a position to win almost every game. We just didn't get it done. The last few minutes there in a couple of games, like I said, it hurt us there really bad in the series." (Rangers Game Notes)

Dan Girardi said on MSG that the Rangers were "sitting pretty and looking good" in the three games in Ottawa and said that it's disappointing to think that they could have won the series if they held onto those games. (MSG)
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Alain Vigneault met with the media on MSG following the Rangers Game 6 loss and said:

  • On playing from behind, "without a doubt, I thought our guys were ready to play and they were able to capitalize early on with a few of their looks. We threw a lot of pucks towards their net and tried to come back and their goalie made some pretty good saves."
  • On being down early in the first, "it's not the way that we wanted to start, throughout the series we had started every game fairly well. At the end of the day, the four games that we lost in this series, it's as simple as them making one more play defensively or one more play offensively. We were in all of those games, either we didn't make the defensive play when we needed to or didn't make the offensive play to bury them. It's that simple. You gotta give them a lot of credit, they played well and deserved to win."
GEICO SportsNite: NYR talk loss 00:01:42
Henrik Lundqvist, Alain Vigneault, Ryan McDonagh and Rick Nash break down what went wrong in Rangers' loss to Ottawa in the playoffs.
May 9, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) reacts after losing game six of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 9, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) reacts after losing game six of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Henrik Lundqvist spoke on MSG after the Rangers loss to Ottawa and said:

  • "extremely disappointed. You think about this series and I think it's two things that stand out, the odd-man rushes that they took advantage of and the 6 on 5 play, that was the big difference in the series. Other than that I felt we played really well and created a lot of chances played with a lot of speed and emotion but obviously losing all three up in Ottawa when we had a chance to win a couple, I think, it hurt us big time in this series. It's a big one today to lose but it hurt us not being able to get it done up there, being up a couple of goals in one game."
  • On blaming themselves, "we played well enough to win a lot of games here, we talk about during the season, sometimes it's not about playing your best game, it's about finding ways to win games and they did that better than we did. I thought we played really well, put ourselves in a position to win almost every game, we just didn't get it done. The last few minutes in a couple of games hurt us really bad. We believed until the end that we could pull it off, we had a great third and great push but we came up short and it's going to hurt for a while."
GEICO SportsNite: Rangers lose 00:04:17
Marc Malusis and Sal Licata break down the Rangers' loss to the Senators in Game 6 and debate what caused this team to not go further.

The New York Rangers were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

The Senators will face the winner of the Washington Capitals-Pittsburgh Penguins series in the Eastern Conference finals.>> Read more

First period: 
Jan. 7, 2017: Citi Field covered in snow (Credit: @Mets on Instagram)
Jan. 7, 2017: Citi Field covered in snow (Credit: @Mets on Instagram)

Gary Bettman announced during the first intermission of the Rangers and Senators Game 6 that Citi Field will host the Winter Classic in 2018 between the Rangers and Buffalo Sabres.

The game will take place on 1/1/18.

Reports had previously indicated that the Rangers would play the Sabres at Citi Field in the Winter Classic.

This will be the Rangers second Winter Classic and fourth Outdoor game overall.
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Derek Stepan said that Henrik Lundqvist will have his "Hank on" for tonight's Game 6 and said that the Rangers know every time they take the ice that they have "one of the best," "if not the best" goalie in the NHL. (Newsday & NHL.com)

Alain Vigneault said on Monday that the Rangers need "Hank to be Hank" and that he has played "real well" in the Rangers past two home games.

From the Rangers:

  • Henrik Lundqvist has posted a 15-5 record, along with a 1.74 GAA, a .945 SV%, and 2 SO in his last 20 games in which the Rangers have faced elimination, dating back to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against Ottawa in 2012.
  • In the 12 games which the Rangers have faced elimination since the start of the 2014 Playoffs, Lundqvist has posted a 9-3 record, along with a 1.92 GAA and a .943 SV%.
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Pierre McGuire was on TSN1200 in Ottawa this morning and said the following about Game 6:

  • On the Sens wanting to have a good first 10 minutes, Pierre said that if Ottawa doesn't have structure in their game than they won't have a good start and "the Rangers are going to come at them flying. The only way to take away the Rangers speed is to have structure in the neutral zone."
  • On Henrik Lundqvist, "It's an emotional game and guys yell and scream at each other all the time. Hank is fine, an amazingly intense competitor. Stuff happens during the course of a game and I wouldn't put that much into that."
Nov 15, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) skates against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at Rogers Arena. The New York Rangers won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports (Anne-Marie Sorvin)
Nov 15, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) skates against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at Rogers Arena. The New York Rangers won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports (Anne-Marie Sorvin)

Alain Vigneault spoke earlier today and said that Ryan McDonagh's past two games were "okay" but that he has another level that he can get.

Vigneault said that "obviously" the Rangers need McDonagh to get to that other level tonight.

In this series McDonagh has 2 goals, 3 assists, a minus 1 rating, 4 PIM, 12 shots on goal and an average of 28:18 per game.

Larry Brooks wrote on Saturday that despite McDonagh's goal, it was his "poorest performance of the postseason." (NY Post)
Alain Vigneault spoke this morning prior to tonight's Game 6 and said (NYR):

  • On what a coach does before an elimination game, "prepare your team. Great opportunity and have fun with it, that is what we are going to do."
  • "It's obviously not just another game, there is a lot more at stake but as far as what goes into it, your prep and finding your zone so you can go out and execute. The same things apply and that is what our guys will go out and do tonight."
  • On the strategy for an elimination game, "we are going to, we have had a couple of meetings, we will have our usual pregame meeting where we will stress a couple of areas that we need to be good at. A couple of areas where we can focus on and have success. We will talk about what we need to do. We won't talk about the outcome at all, we will talk about the process and going out there and working real hard and staying in the moment and that will be our focus tonight."
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The Ottawa Senators leave the ice after losing to the New York Rangers in game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The Ottawa Senators leave the ice after losing to the New York Rangers in game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Guy Boucher said on Monday that the Senators are preparing to face a "crazy crowd" and a Rangers team that will have "all the urgency in the world." (NY Post)

Derick Brassard said that the Senators were "too tight" in their last games at MSG and need to play a looser and more "fun" game. (NY Post)

Brassard added that the Senators have nothing to lose, are coming to MSG confident and plan on "stealing" this road game. (NY Post)

Erik Karlsson said that this will probably be the toughest game in the series and that it will take more than what they have given already in the series to close things out. (NY Post)
Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates with teammates after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)
Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates with teammates after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)

Mats Zuccarello said that the Rangers will have to be "desperate" in Game 6 on Tuesday and that every playoff game should be played with desperation. (NY Post)

Marc Staal said that the Rangers have been able to play their best hockey while at being at home and being desperate. (Newsday)

Staal added, "we know it's going to be there, we're going to be there. We're going to respond the right way and get this thing back in Ottawa." (Newsday)

Ryan McDonagh guaranteed that the Rangers were not going to quit and that they need to "refocus" and win a game at home. (Newsday)
GEICO SportsNite: Rangers prep 00:01:50
Henrik Lundqvist, Derek Stepan and Alain Vigneault discuss the Rangers' upcoming matchup against Ottawa on Tuesday.
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

The New York Rangers agreed to a contract with 21-year-old free-agent forward Dawson Leedahl, GM Jeff Gorton announced on Monday.

Leedahl, 21, scored 35 goals and recorded 54 assists for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats.

The 6-foot-1, 195 pound Leedahl has totaled 72 goals and 118 assists in 297 career WHL games with the Pats and the Everett Silvertips.
May 6, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators right wing Chris Neil (25) skates with the puck with New York Rangers centerOscar Lindberg (24) in pursuit during the first period of game five in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
May 6, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators right wing Chris Neil (25) skates with the puck with New York Rangers centerOscar Lindberg (24) in pursuit during the first period of game five in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

The Senators played Chris Neil on Saturday in Game 5 and Neil played 5 shifts for a total of 2:26 and one hit.

Neil had 12 minutes in penalties, 2 for roughing and a 10 minute misconduct, and did not play another shift after his penalties expired in the second period.

Guy Boucher said over the weekend that the Senators needed to respond after the Rangers were taking "liberties" with some of the Senators skilled players. (TSN)
Alain Vigneault met with the media on Monday after Rangers practice and said (SNY):

  • "it's the biggest game of our season, so far, without a doubt and everyone is aware of that. I believe in this group and we will rely on our experience. With experience you can see things evolving a little quicker, focus on the right things, play with confidence because you have been through it before. I am very confident that our leadership will be ready and they will bring it and have a real good game."
  • On frustration in the series, "at the end of the day there is no sense in even wasting a second thinking about that because our focus has to be on tomorrow's game. We had a good practice today, we had a meeting before, we will do a quick video session after I am done with you and we are controlling the elements we can control. Our intentions are to continue to play, Ottawa's intentions are to end the series. Should make it for a great game. We will be ready come puck drop and compete real hard."
Feb 19, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) defends during the third period against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports ( Adam Hunger)
Feb 19, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) defends during the third period against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports ( Adam Hunger)

Henrik Lundqvist spoke today after practice and said the following about tomorrow's Game 6 (SNY)

  • "Still in a tough spot but all we can do is focus on tomorrow and do the best we can and force another game."
  • On games like this, "you try to put everything in a positive way and it helps you. Is it a pressure situation? Yes, but you try to enjoy that and see it as a great challenge and right now you do whatever you can to raise your level and play your best game and see how far it takes you. No matter what happens you want to feel like you left everything out there and that starts with preparation. Good practice today and we will have some good meetings leading into the game and go play."
12:24PM: Steve Zipay tweets that Pavel Buchnevich is mixing in with Tanner Glass during line rushes.

12:21PM: At Rangers practice on Monday they are using the following lines (Cyrgalis)

  • Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Mats Zuccarello
  • Jimmy Vesey, Derek Stepan, Rick Nash
  • Michael Grabner, Kevin Hayes, Jesper Fast
  • Tanner Glass, Oscar Lindberg, JT Miller

Ryan McDonagh and Dan Girardi, Marc Staal and Nick Holden, Brady Skjei and Brendan Smith.
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Alain Vigneault said on Sunday that the Rangers came with the "best intentions" for Game 5 but had "too many guys" bring "just an average game."

Vigneault said that at this point in the year you "can't bring an average game to the table."

Asked what positives he could take out of Game 5, Vigneault said "we had quite a few players that can perform better" and that if those players perform better then it will "give us a real good chance moving forward for Game 6."
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

The NHL announced last night that Game 6 between the Rangers and Senators will take place tomorrow night at 7:30PM.

If the Rangers win tomorrow, Game 7 will be on Thursday night in Ottawa.

The Rangers were down 3-2 to Ottawa in 2012 before winning Game 6 (3-2) in Ottawa and Game 7 (2-1) at MSG.
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The Ottawa Senators leave the ice after losing to the New York Rangers in game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The Ottawa Senators leave the ice after losing to the New York Rangers in game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

On Saturday, Guy Boucher spoke about how the Senators have played at MSG in the playoffs and said, "I don't know what it is, we are certainly not eating the right things because we are not doing very well there." (Senat0rs)

He added, "whether it's the intimidation of the atmosphere or the fans, I guess we will have to figure it out. We know it will be very difficult there." (Senat0rs)

Boucher brought up how the Rangers are favorites, the Senators were told their season was done and that he expects the Rangers to be even better in Game 6 than they were in Game 3 at MSG. (Senat0rs)
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault coaches against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault coaches against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Alain Vigneault conducted a conference call with the media on Sunday and said:

  • Did you see anything different from Ottawa on Saturday, "At the end of the day you gotta give them credit, they played a good game, there is no doubt. For us, it's about executing and playing to our level. No doubt in my mind that our players came with the best intentions but we had too many guys who brought just an average game. At this time of the year against such a good opponent, you can't bring an average game to the table."
May 6, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard (19) scores against New York Rangers goalie henrik Lundqvist (30) in the third period of game five in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
May 6, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard (19) scores against New York Rangers goalie henrik Lundqvist (30) in the third period of game five in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

5/6/17 | 9:31PM: Prior to yesterday's Game 5, Alain Vigneault was asked about 6 on 5 situations and said that as a team you try and use the same principles that you would when killing a penalty.

Vigneault said that there are guidelines that the coaching staff give to the players and that these situations are worked on.

He added though, "maybe it's an area some teams need to work on more than others."
May 6, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) faces off against Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) in the second period of game five in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
May 6, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) faces off against Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) in the second period of game five in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

9:45AM: Following yesterday's game, Senators coach Guy Boucher said that his group put forth a "real team effort" and "top guns definitely took the bull by the horns and contributed in all kinds of ways." (Senators)

The Senators had goals from Mike Hoffman (2nd in regular season points), Mark Stone (4th in regular season points), Derick Brassard (5th in regular season points) and Kyle Turris (3rd in regular season points).

Erik Karlsson had three assists for the Senators.
Alain Vigneault spoke with the media on MSG following the Rangers Game 5 loss to Ottawa:

  • What do you need to do better with these late leads, "hold onto them....we were playing a real solid second half of the game and hadn't given them much opportunity and they got a Grade A opportunity on the rebound, so...."
May 6, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; The Ottawa Senators celebrate goal scored by left wing Mike Hoffman (68) as New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) skates past in the second period of game five in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
May 6, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; The Ottawa Senators celebrate goal scored by left wing Mike Hoffman (68) as New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) skates past in the second period of game five in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

Henrik Lundqvist met with the media on MSG following the Rangers loss in Game 5 and said:

  • On the winner, "I read a high shot and he didn't go high, that is what happened."
  • On losing in this fashion again and moving on, "you don't have a choice, you have to. That's it. You are disappointed obviously, frustrated and you just have to go home and regroup like we did last time. Obviously, it stinks. We battled back, 4-3 lead late in the game...they made a play, I made a save and then it was a scramble, someone got stuck on my leg and I couldn't move. I don't know if it was us or them. In a play like that you need a bounce and the last couple of games in this building we have not gotten the bounce, for whatever reason they are finding a way to get it done on home ice and we have to do the same to make sure that we come back here."
Apr 27, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) and Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) follow the puck in the first period of game one in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Apr 27, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) and Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) follow the puck in the first period of game one in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

The Rangers lost to the Senators in overtime on Saturday afternoon in Ottawa, as Kyle Turris converted the game-winning goal. The Senators lead the series 3-2. >> Read more

First period: 

  • 4:07 NYR Jesper Fast; Assists: Brendan Smith, Kevin Hayes 
  • 5:13 NYR Nick Holden; Assists: Jimmy Vesey 
  • 6:03 OTT Mark Stone; Assists: Chris Wideman, Zack Smith

Second period: 
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault during the third period in game five against Montreal Canadiens of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault during the third period in game five against Montreal Canadiens of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

Alain Vigneault spoke before Game 5 in Ottawa and said (NYR):

"I would say that you are trying to keep your players in the moment and thinking about what you are going to do. A defensive mistake could cost you a game so you are focused on what they need to do and counting on your veteran players to do the same. You go out there and you play, gotta breathe and gotta play."
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kevin Hayes (13) brings the puck up ice against the Ottawa Senators during the second period in game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)
May 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kevin Hayes (13) brings the puck up ice against the Ottawa Senators during the second period in game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)

Kevin Hayes says that he is happy with his game is right now and that he has taken on a bit more of a defensive role in the playoffs. (NY Post)

In 10 games, Hayes has 2 assists, 4 PIM, 17 shots on goal, 36 shot attempts, 52% on faceoffs, 15 hits, 6 blocks, 6 takeaways and 23 giveaways.

Hayes said that he wants to create chances offensively but that defensively his game is where he wants it to be. (NY Post)
Apr 27, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) and Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) follow the puck in the first period of game one in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Apr 27, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) and Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) follow the puck in the first period of game one in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

Guy Boucher said that today's Game 5 will be a "different story" and have a "different look" than the past two games and cited the atmosphere of being back in Ottawa as giving the series as "new story." (Newsday)

Boucher and defenseman Dion Phaneuf said that if they were told before the series that it would be tied 2-2 going to Game 5 that they would take it. (Newsday)

Henrik Lundqvist said that the Rangers have played the past two games with a lot of structure and without giving up much but added that they expect Ottawa to see a stronger Ottawa team in Game 5. (Newsday)
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Since being benched for most of Game 2 in Montreal, Oscar Lindberg has 3 goals, a plus 3 rating, 5 shots on goal and an average of 10:43.

In Game Two, Lindberg had two goals, 3 shots on goal, 1 shot attempt blocked, 2 hits, 1 giveaway, 1 takeaway and was 4 and 4 on faceoffs in 10:56.
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault coaches against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault coaches against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Alain Vigneault met with the media on Friday before heading to Ottawa for Game 5 and said (NYR):

  • On limiting opportunities, "in game two we didn't give up very many opportunities but we are making the plays that we need to make with the puck and that has enabled us to get out of our zone fairly clean and through the neutral zone and we have been able to spend some time in their end and get some looks."
  • "there was some emphasis on picking up sticks and making sure that Hank could see the shot because of the nature of the goals in that second game. Blocking shots is something that you emphasize from day one of training camp. Players need to get in the lane and that is just part of being a forward or D. Yesterday it helped us on the offensive side because on a couple of blocks we were able to quickly counter and go and attack. It's not something out of the ordinary, those are game to game adjustments that sometimes players need some feedback or direction and once you give it to them they go out and execute."
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The New York Rangers salute their fans after defeating the Ottawa Senators in game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The New York Rangers salute their fans after defeating the Ottawa Senators in game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Pierre McGuire was on TSN 1200 on Friday morning and said the following about Game 4 and Game 5:

  • "I just think the Rangers have been better in the past two games. You look at Game 3 and 4 and worry about the size, the speed of the Rangers and potentially some fatigue and injury situations."
  • He talked about how Ottawa has to hold serve at home and said "will it be easy? No because the Rangers are warming to the task and I think they are a little more healthy and the separation point is the 4th line. JT Miller, Oscar Lindberg, Tanner Glass are making a difference in this series, at least they have in Games 3 and 4."
Jan 26, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher speaks to his team during a timeout in overtime against the Calgary Flames at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Flames defeated the Senators 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Jan 26, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher speaks to his team during a timeout in overtime against the Calgary Flames at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Flames defeated the Senators 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

Guy Boucher said on Friday morning that the Rangers did a "great job" on their home ice but noted that the Senators will be the home team tomorrow in Game 5. (Sens)

He said that the Senator "gave" the Rangers three goals, two on odd-man rushes and one that they put in their own net.

On the Rangers defensively, Boucher said that the Rangers had "numbers back the whole night" and took away the chances for Ottawa.
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

At the end of the third period last night, NBCSN announcer John Forslund spoke about Tanner Glass and said that he has "left his mark on this series."

Pierre McGuire noted that Glass was in the Rangers starting lineup, with Rick Nash and Derek Stepan and set a tone early with a hit on JG Pageau. (NBCSN)

He had two assists, 0 shots on goal, 1 fight, 7 hits and a blocked shot.
Mar 9, 2017; Raleigh, NC, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault reacts during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes defeated the Rangers 4-3. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports (James Guillory)
Mar 9, 2017; Raleigh, NC, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault reacts during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes defeated the Rangers 4-3. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports (James Guillory)

Alain Vigneault met with the media on MSG following the Rangers win in Game 4 and said:

  • "all we've really done is won another game here, won at home which we had to do. We are making a couple of plays with the puck that we need to make and we have been able to capitalize on a few of our chances."
  • Do you need to remind the team that it's only 2-2, "no."
  • On Glass and being physical, "I think it's a tough series and we are trying to play disciplined, whistle to whistle and we did that today and I think it was effective."
  • On depth, "I've said this many times, I believe that in today's game you have to have four lines that can play and definitely tonight, Oscar's line came up big for us with a couple of big plays and if you expect to win you will need contribution from the whole team and we definitely got that tonight."
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save against Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) during the third period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save against Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) during the third period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Henrik Lundqvist spoke with the media on MSG following the Rangers win in Game 4 and said:

  • 'It starts with believing in ourselves and our system, we aren't going to change much now. It comes down to execution and focus and we talked about that in the last game, coming home from Ottawa it was important for us not to feel sorry for ourselves being in a tough spot but it was about sticking to the process and doing the right thing in practice and we had some great meetings. I thought the last two games, the last three games lately we have been playing really good hockey and doing a lot of good things and scored some big goals and getting goals from all four lines. Attention to detail sticks out when you look at these games."
  • On it being a team win, "the last couple of games. It's not a one man show here, it's about four lines and doing everything right at this time of the year. Every game is tough and we won't get anything for free out there and when you have good structure and pay attention to all the little things and do that right and then let the skill take over, we are a pretty good team. It's 2-2, that is all it is, but let's feel good about what we did at home and prepare for the toughest game yet up in Ottawa."
