Alain Vigneault said yesterday that all members of the organization believe that the Rangers should still be playing and said, "we are not, it's very disappointing."

Vigneault said that it will take some time to get over the Rangers loss to Ottawa and added later that he was still in a bit of "shock" that the Rangers season was over.

He noted that effort wasn't an issue for the Rangers in the playoffs but that some players need to be better at "handling the moment" and then going out and executing.

Dan Girardi said that the Rangers aren't happy with how the season finished and that while they left wins on the table there is nothing they can do about it now. (SNY)

Adam Rotter: The Rangers should have still been playing yesterday, either in Game 7 or preparing for the Penguins, but instead their season is over. They couldn't protect leads in crucial moments, they dealt with some unfortunate bounces and overall they let another opportunity at the conference final slip away.

Could the Rangers have beaten the Penguins in the Conference Final? Hard to say because the Pens have been giving the Rangers fits sine the playoffs last year, but if the Rangers defense could have bent but not broken for 7 games and then someone like Third Period Chris Kreider showed up for the whole series then maybe. I think they would have been better off against the Capitals, a team they have beaten in the playoffs before, but its all hypothetical now. The Rangers are not playing anymore and they have to deal with knowing they let an opportunity fall through the cracks.