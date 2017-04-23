According to Bovada, the Rangers are 7th out of 8 teams for the best odds to win the Stanley Cup.

The Rangers are at 8-1 and are only followed by Ottawa at 10-1.

The Rangers are listed at 7-2 to win the East and odds are set at 15-1 for a Stanley Cup Final between the Rangers and Ducks or Oilers and 17-1 for a matchup against the Predators or Blues.

The Rangers had 14-1 odds to the win the Stanley Cup prior to the first round.

Neil Greenberg of the Washington Post has the Rangers with a 58.4% chance of winning this series against Ottawa.