Lundqvist was awarded the Broadway Hat for tonight's win.
From the Rangers Game Notes, "-Henrik Lundqvist made 27 saves, and stopped all 17 shots he faced over the final two periods, to earn his 59th career NHL playoff win. Lundqvist is the Rangers' all-time leader in playoff appearances (122) and playoff wins (59), and he also leads all active NHL goaltenders in playoff appearances and playoff wins. Since the start of the 2012 Playoffs, Lundqvist has posted a 9-3 record, along with a 1.53 GAA, a .947 SV%, and 2 SO in 13 appearances in which the Rangers have had a chance to close out a playoff series. Lundqvist has also posted a 7-1 record, along with a 0.96 GAA, a .964 SV%, and 1 SO in eight appearances at MSG in which the Rangers have had a chance to close out a playoff series since the start of the 2012 Playoffs. In addition, Lundqvist has posted an 8-2 record, along with a 1.50 GAA, a .944 SV%, and 1 SO in 10 career appearances at MSG in which the Blueshirts have had a chance to close out a playoff series. He posted a 4-2 record, along with a 1.70 GAA, a .947 SV%, and 1 SO in the First Round against Montreal in 2017."
Read More