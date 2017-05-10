Henrik Lundqvist spoke after the game about finding ways to win and said that Ottawa did that better than the Rangers did in this series.

He added, "we put ourselves in a position to win almost every game. We just didn't get it done. The last few minutes there in a couple of games, like I said, it hurt us there really bad in the series." (Rangers Game Notes)

Dan Girardi said on MSG that the Rangers were "sitting pretty and looking good" in the three games in Ottawa and said that it's disappointing to think that they could have won the series if they held onto those games. (MSG)

Mats Zuccarello said that the Rangers had "some game we should have won and we gave it away." (MSG)

Zuccarello added that the Rangers gave away games and that if they played like they did in the third period of Game 6 all series the Rangers would have won in four games. (VG)

Ryan McDonagh said that the Rangers have nobody to blame but themselves for being eliminated and said that the Rangers seemed to shoot themselves in the foot when it came to "closing games out or not playing well in crucial situations." (MSG, Rangers Game Notes)

Rick Nash spoke on MSG about the leads the Rangers had in Ottawa and said that those games "came back to haunt" them and added "we had lots of leads in games especially on the road and we couldn't close it out. We've got to give them credit. They were able to find ways to win games." (MSG, Rangers Game Notes)

Alain Vigneault said after the game, "at the end of the day, the four games that we lost in this series, it's as simple as them making one more play defensively or one more play offensively. We were in all of those games, either we didn't make the defensive play when we needed to or didn't make the offensive play to bury them. It's that simple. You gotta give them a lot of credit, they played well and deserved to win."

Adam Rotter: It's not that the Rangers lost this series to Ottawa but it's how they lost that is beyond frustrating. Ottawa was a tough team and better than most expected them to be after they just squeaked by the Bruins, but the Rangers were in front for all of the games except Game 6. Whether it was bounces, bad luck or defensive miscues, losing those three games in Ottawa the way they did was unacceptable.

The other part to this series is that in the last two games Ottawa got a big performance from their key guys and, for the most part, the Rangers didn't. It took Chris Kreider until the final period of the series to get going and while Mika Zibanejad had a better series than Derick Brassard did, Brassard is the one moving on. I can't sit here and say that had the Rangers beaten Ottawa than they would have beaten the Pens or Caps or Western Conference winner and won it all but if they could have protected leads better than they did they would have at least had the opportunity.