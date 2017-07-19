7/22/17 | Scott Arniel said during this past season that the Rangers want JT Miller to shoot the puck more. (NHL.com)

Over the past two seasons, Miller has scored:

15-16: 22 goals on 135 shots, 16.3% shooting percentage

16-17: 22 goals on 132 shots, 16.7% shooting percentage

He was 4th on the Rangers in goals last season but 8th in shots on goal. He attempted 20 fewer shots last season (233) than he did the season before (253).

He scored 3 goals on deflections, 2 on slap shots, 7 on snap shots, 4 tip ins and 6 on wrist shots. He also hit the past or crossbar 7 times, had 11 shots go over the net and 38 shots go wide of the net. (NHL.com)

Miller said that he should shoot the puck more and that it's definitely something he "should work on." (NHL.com)

Miller's ability as a passer, he had 13 more assists last in 2015-16, was praised at times last season.