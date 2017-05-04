The Rangers had 15 shots on goal and 26 shot attempts in the first period compared to 5 shots on goal and 12 attempts for the Senators.

Alain Vigneault spoke about how the Rangers were able to play with "pace" in the first period and wanted to make sure they got pucks deep and put pressure on the Senators. (Rangers Game Notes)

Mats Zuccarello said that the Rangers played a "solid first period" and were able to "set the tone right away." (Rangers Game Notes)

Henrik Lundqvist said that the Rangers came out in the first period and "set the tone." (MSG)

JT Miller said that the Rangers set the tone early and were able to convert on their opportunities. (MSG)

Mika Zibanejad said that the Rangers came out exactly how they wanted to in the first period. (MSG)

Adam Rotter: Both Pierre McGuire and Derick Brassard spoke before Game 3 about the first 10 minutes and the Rangers showed in those first 10 minutes that they came to play. They were faster, first on the puck, stronger on the puck and had numerous chances beyond the two goals they scored.

The Rangers had been talking about how they were happy with their play in the series but this was the first time I felt that the Rangers words and actions had matched. They have led for pretty much the entire series but I never felt as good about their overall game as they did. Last night was the first indication since the Montreal series that this Rangers team could execute, play fast and create chances on a consistent basis.