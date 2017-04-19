1:45PM: Stepan said that it "kills" this group of players that they haven't been able to win at home in the playoffs lately and said "no one feels worse about it than us when we don't." (NY Post)

10:15AM: Following the Rangers Game 3 loss on Sunday, Henrik Lundqvist "I think we are all feeling like we can do better here at home." (Rangers Game Notes)

Lundqvist added, "we have to give more at home, in the playoffs, or we aren't going to win. We need more; it's as simple as that. We all need to be better in the next one." (Rangers Game Notes)

Mats Zuccarello said that the Rangers shouldn't playing "tight" at home and that the players talk about staying loose and "enjoying the moment." (NY Post)

Derek Stepan noted that in Game 3 it seemed as if the Rangers were gripping their sticks too hard and that the players seemed nervous on the ice. (MSG)

Dave Maloney said on MSG that the sense is that Madison Square Garden is not a "terribly intimidating" place for teams to come into.

While talking about the team's struggles at MSG, Alain Vigneault referenced recent Masters winner Sergio Garcia as an example of someone who pushed out all of the negativity and previous performances and "went out and won."

Vigneault said "that is the beauty of sports, you get an opportunity" and the Rangers will get another opportunity to win at home tonight.

Adam Rotter: It just seems so important for the Rangers to get the first goal tonight, and, if they can, the second and third as well. They need something good to happen early and it can't just be another excellent save from Henrik Lundqvist.

They need to find a way to use their speed early, put one in the back of the net and then hopefully relax, play with a lead and keep gunning for more goals. If the Rangers go down early tonight it could get ugly at MSG. Montreal showed on Sunday how they can defend and play with a lead and the Rangers don't want to get into a situation where they start pressing and forcing plays, leading to turnovers, and then likely another playoff loss on home ice.