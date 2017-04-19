Henrik Lundqvist noted after last night's win that there has been a lot of talk about his history in Montreal and that overall he wanted to enjoy the win on Wednesday and then start over and prepare for Game 2.

Asked specifically about all the talk around him, Lundqvist said ""I'm aware of it but as a goalie you try and look at the good things in every situation. I focused on what happened the last time I was here in the playoffs, I know I can play well, it's more about the right mindset and getting it done.

He continued, "sometimes when the pressure goes up it's easier to block out the things that doesn't really matter. It's just one game. I need to prove myself every game we go out here but it was definitely the start we were looking for."

Alain Vigneault spoke after the game and said that Lundqvist played the way that the Rangers expected him to.