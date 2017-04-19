12:06PM: At Rangers practice on Monday they are using the following lines (Cyrgalis)
- Jimmy Vesey, Derek Stepan, Rick Nash
- Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Tanner Glass/Pavel Buchnevich
- JT Miller, Kevin Hayes, Mats Zuccarello
- Michael Grabner, Oscar Lindberg, Jesper Fast
On defense the Rangers have Ryan McDonagh paired with Dan Girardi, Marc Staal paired with Nick Holden, Brady Skjei with Brendan Smith and a fourth pair of Steven Kampfer and Kevin Klein. (Cyrgalis)
The @NYRangers back on the ice prepping for game 4. #NHLPLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/KPHIh0riCE- Michelle Yu (@michelleyutv) April 17, 2017