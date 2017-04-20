Alain Vigneault said after Game 3 that the Rangers best line right now is their fourth line of Tanner Glass, Oscar Lindberg and Jesper Fast.

Tanner Glass: Rangers have 58% of the shot attempts at 5 on 5, 9:22 per game

Oscar Lindberg: Rangers have 61% of the shot attempts at 5 on 5, 10:36 per game

Jesper Fast: Rangers have 49% of the shot attempts at 5 on 5, 15:23 per game

Vigneault added "our top players need to find their game and they obviously don't have it right now" and that the Rangers need to find a way to use their skill game more.

Henrik Lundqvist said that the Rangers need to "give more" or they aren't going to win in the playoffs, adding "we all need to be better in the next one." (Rangers Game Notes)

Lundqvist continued, "we are going to need our best from everyone and from myself. That's the only way for us to win the next game. We need our best from 20 guys." (Rangers Game Notes)