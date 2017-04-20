12:13PM: At Rangers practice on Wednesday Nick Holden is skating with Marc Staal and Brendan Smith is skating with Brady Skjei. (Cyrgalis)

Tanner Glass and Pavel Buchnevich are rotating on a line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider while the other Ranger forward lines remain the same (Cyrgalis):

  • Michael Grabner, Oscar Lindberg, Jesper Fast
  • Jimmy Vesey, Derek Stepan, Rick Nash
  • JT Miller, Kevin Hayes, Mats Zuccarello
Michelle Yu reports from Rangers practice as the team prepares to head to Montreal for Game 5 against the Canadiens.

Alain Vigneault met with the media on Wednesday prior to the team traveling to Montreal and said (NYR):

  • "I thought we played a real solid first period and in my estimation it just carried over to the second. We were coming out of our end and getting through the neutral zone with better pace and control and it carried over to our offensive zone play."
  • Does momentum go from game to game, "probably the team that wins says that they have momentum and the team that loses probably says that there isn't momentum. Isn't that the typical answer. I like the way we played yesterday, couple of areas today that we needed to work on, short but to the point practice. We are going to Montreal and we gave ourselves an opportunity. I like how we played in their building so far, felt like we played well in Game 1 and the first 2 periods of Game 2. We have an opportunity and will work real hard."
Mar 7, 2017; Sunrise, FL, USA; New York Rangers left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) celebrates his empty net goal against the Florida Panthers in the third period at BB&T Center. The Rangers won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Mayer)

Pavel Buchnevich played 12:23 in his NHL playoffs debut and had 3 shots on goal and 2 hits.

Buchnevich played 5:22 in the first period, 3:43 in the second period and 3:18 in the third period while seeing 1:58 on the PP.

When he was on the ice at 5 on 5, mostly with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, the Rangers had 12 shot attempts for, 10 against and 8 shots on goal for and 6 against. (Natural Stat Trick)
Brian Compton and Adam Rotter look back at the Rangers' Game 4 victory over Montreal. The guys discuss Alain Vigneault's decision-making, the struggles surrounding Chris Kreider and Kevin Hayes, and Rick Nash's dominance on the ice. Later, Brian catches up with old friend Dave Lozo to get his take on the series.
New York Rangers' Rick Nash, left, celebrates with teammate Jimmy Vesey, center, as Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, left, reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The Rangers ended a six-game home losing streak with their win over Montreal in Game 4 last night.

While chatting with Ray Ferraro on the bench after the game, Derek Stepan said that it felt food to give the fans a win at home. (NBCSN)

Stepan then smiled at Ferraro and said that the Rangers were now on a winning streak at home. (NBCSN)

Henrik Lundqvist said after the game, "It's no secret we've been really disappointed with the way things have been going at home the past two years here in the playoffs, so we needed this win for this series but also moving forward." (Rangers Game Notes)
( Adam Hunger)

Montreal coach Claude Julien said during his press conference last night that the Rangers were a "better team" in Game 4 than they were in Game 3 and that the Habs "weren't as good." (Rangers Game Notes)

Carey Price said after the game, "they were desperate tonight. They executed a pretty good game plan. You have to give that team credit, they played well tonight." (Rangers Game Notes)

Ryan McDonagh said that the Rangers played on their toes, wanted to compete, wanted the puck on their stick and said " we proved to ourselves now that there's no reason we can't play like this every time." (Rangers Game Notes)

Henrik Lundqvist said that the Rangers worked hard and earned their win in Game 4. (Rangers Game Notes)
( Adam Hunger)

The NY Post has a picture of Rick Nash on it's back cover today after he scored the game winning goal last night against Montreal.
Alain Vigneault met with the media on MSG following the Rangers win in Game 4 and said:

  • "We knew we had to respond as a group and that is what this group did tonight. It has proved it in the past and we talked about managing the puck better and I felt we managed the puck better and played a better game, able to give ourselves an opportunity for 2 out of 3 and that is what we wanted."
  • On the 4th line, "they played well. We rolled four lines tonight, good pace for us, quick pace and again, when we had the opportunity to finish our checks that is what we did. We needed to respond and we did as a group."
  • On the message after two, "there really wasn't any message. We've been in this situation many times before, you gotta keep skating, keep putting pressure and I felt that is what we did in the third and had a strong period."
Apr 18, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in game four of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports ( Adam Hunger)

Henrik Lundqvist spoke with reporters following the Rangers win over Montreal in Game 2 (Via the Rangrs Game Notes)

On what this wins says about the team…"We needed our best effort tonight and we got it. All 20 guys worked extremely hard. We had jump from the get-go, we created more chances. Montreal had some good chances in the first, but after that we controlled the game. But as long as it's a one-goal game you never know - a bad bounce or a good play by them and it's a tied game. I think the patience we showed and the confidence in the situation was great to see."
With the Rangers win in Game 4 they added another Game Puck and another piece to their Stanley Cup picture puzzle.

Rick Nash was also awarded the Broadway Hat.
Justine Ward gets Lundqvist, Nash, Stepan and Vigneault's reaction to tying the series with the Canadiens at two games apiece.

The Rangers bounced back from back-to-back losses to even their series with the Canadiens at 2-2.  Read more

First period:

  • 11:39 NYR Jesper Fast
  • 18:37 MON Torrey Mitchell; Assists: Shea Weber, Alexander Radulov 

Second period:

  • 4:28 NYR Rick Nash; Assists: Ryan McDonagh

Third period:

  • N/A
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers players celebrate their win against Montreal Canadiens after game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

Derek Stepan said that he hasn't played "even close" to his best hockey yet and that each player on the Rangers needs to focus on their individual games.

He added, "I think as a whole, our group of forwards believes that we've left a lot of plays out there."

Stepan said, again, that the Rangers need to find the right balance of being a speed team and playing physical, saying that Vigneault says that the Rangers have to put their speed "on display." (NY Post)
New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden. ( Adam Hunger)

7:04PM: Buchnevich is in and Glass is out.

4:13PM: Alain Vigneault would not reveal his lineup for tonight when he spoke with the media so there is no definite word on if Pavel Buchnevich will make his NHL playoffs debut.

Buchnevich skated in warmups for Game 3 and at practice on Monday skated in a rotation with Tanner Glass on a line Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad as well as on one of the PP units.
(Rick Osentoski)

The Rangers are 0-10 on the power play so far in the playoffs are the only one of the 16 playoff teams that has not scored a PP goal.

The Rangers have had 11 shots on goal on their PP opportunities and the leaders in ice time are: 

  • Ryan McDonagh: 12:15
  • Mats Zuccarello: 11:23
  • Derek Stepan: 10:44
  • Chris Kreider: 9:45
  • Mika Zibanejad: 9:34
  • Kevin Hayes: 7:15
Alain Vigneault spoke with the media on Tuesday prior to tonight's Game 4 and said (NYR):

  • On the lineup, "I know who I am going to play. I better know."
  • On this core group and their experience, "there is no doubt, experience is a good thing to have. Our guys know that they need to go out, they need to breathe and they need to play. That is what we are going to do."
  • On Buchnevich and the PP, "Our PP has had quite a few areas where it hasn't executed so far. We finished off the season and the PP was giving us momentum and timely goals and I am very confident that tonight we will turn it around. Pavel there or not we have looked at a couple of different areas and we need to execute and that is what we are going to do."
New York Rangers right wing Brandon Pirri is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Madison Square Garden. (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)

10:37AM: At the Rangers morning skate today, which is supposed to be featuring the Rangers extras, the following players are on the ice:

  • Oscar Lindberg
  • Pavel Buchnevich
  • Tanner Glass
  • Kevin Klein
  • Steve Kampfer
  • Adam Clendening
( Adam Hunger)

1:45PM: Stepan said that it "kills" this group of players that they haven't been able to win at home in the playoffs lately and said "no one feels worse about it than us when we don't." (NY Post)

10:15AM: Following the Rangers Game 3 loss on Sunday, Henrik Lundqvist "I think we are all feeling like we can do better here at home." (Rangers Game Notes)

Lundqvist added, "we have to give more at home, in the playoffs, or we aren't going to win. We need more; it's as simple as that. We all need to be better in the next one." (Rangers Game Notes)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) shoots on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) as defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) defends during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

Alain Vigneault said on Monday that the Rangers picked a "bad time" to play an "ordinary game" and that in Game 4 they will make some adjustments and "play better, a lot better" than they did on Sunday.

Vigneualt said that a lot of the Rangers issues came from the way they managed the puck and the amount of unforced errors they committed.

He said that the Rangers are "very aware" of the issues that caused them to struggle in Game 3 and that there are small adjustments they will make heading into Game 4.
Michelle Yu and Colton Orr break down what the Rangers will need to do in order to climb out of a 2-1 series deficit against the Canadiens
Mar 2, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save during the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Bob DeChiara)

On Monday, Henrik Lundqvist was asked about Game 4 and said that the Rangers are down 2-1 and need to bring a lot of "desperation" and try to play their best and see how far that takes us." (NYR)

Lundqvist said that the Rangers need to come into MSG tomorrow with the mentality that they will leave everything they have on the ice in an effort to tie up the series. (NYR)

He said that teams in the playoffs are not that different from one another and that a lot of winning in the playoffs comes down to will and the determination players have on the ice. (NYR)
Apr 16, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault gestures behind the bench as he talks to referee Steve Kozari (40) against the Pittsburgh Penguins in game two of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the CONSOL Energy Center. The Rangers won 4-2 to even the series. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

Alain Vigneault met with the media on Monday after Rangers practice and said (NYR):

  • "I'm looking at one thing, in 2017, different group, we've had one loss. Different group, different year. We didn't pick a good time yesterday to have a very ordinary game but tomorrow we have an opportunity to make this series 2-2 and anyone who believes that this group doesn't want to play well, doesn't want to win, doesn't know what they are talking about and we are going to go out and compete and we will make a few adjustments and play better, a lot better, than we did yesterday." 
  • Will you put Buchnevich in, "I'm looking at all of our options now. There is definitely a lot of credit to be given to Montreal and how well they are playing, not only without the puck but with the puck and the decisions they are making. Some of our problems have come, a lot under our puck management, we need to do a lot better, we had a lot of unforced turnovers yesterday that we need to correct. We are very aware of it and will come here tomorrow, look at the opportunity in front of us, it's 2017 and we can make this a 2-2 series and that is what we will work on doing."
12:20PM: Buchnevich is working on a PP unit with McDonagh, Zibanejad, Kreider and Zuccarello. (Cyrgalis)

Brady Skjei, JT MIller, Kevin Hayes, Rick Nash and Derek Stepan are the other PP unit. (Cyrgalis)

12:06PM: At Rangers practice on Monday they are using the following lines (Cyrgalis)

  • Jimmy Vesey, Derek Stepan, Rick Nash
  • Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Tanner Glass/Pavel Buchnevich
  • JT Miller, Kevin Hayes, Mats Zuccarello
  • Michael Grabner, Oscar Lindberg, Jesper Fast

On defense the Rangers have Ryan McDonagh paired with Dan Girardi, Marc Staal paired with Nick Holden, Brady Skjei with Brendan Smith and a fourth pair of Steven Kampfer and Kevin Klein. (Cyrgalis)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Tanner Glass reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)

Alain Vigneault said after Game 3 that the Rangers best line right now is their fourth line of Tanner Glass, Oscar Lindberg and Jesper Fast.

  • Tanner Glass: Rangers have 58% of the shot attempts at 5 on 5, 9:22 per game
  • Oscar Lindberg: Rangers have 61% of the shot attempts at 5 on 5, 10:36 per game
  • Jesper Fast: Rangers have 49% of the shot attempts at 5 on 5, 15:23 per game

Vigneault added "our top players need to find their game and they obviously don't have it right now" and that the Rangers need to find a way to use their skill game more.

Henrik Lundqvist said that the Rangers need to "give more" or they aren't going to win in the playoffs, adding "we all need to be better in the next one." (Rangers Game Notes)

Lundqvist continued, "we are going to need our best from everyone and from myself. That's the only way for us to win the next game. We need our best from 20 guys." (Rangers Game Notes)
( Adam Hunger)

Derek Stepan said that he would put what happened in Game 3 on the Rangers and noted that they struggled with the puck, struggled to execute and at times it seems like they were "almost trying too hard." (MSG, Rangers Game Notes)

Henrik Lundqvist said that it's important for the Rangers to look at what they are did in Game 3 rather than looking at what Montreal did. (MSG, Rangers Game Notes)

Henrik said that the Rangers need to have more to give at home or "we aren't going to win," adding "we all need to be better in the next one." (MSG, Rangers Game Notes)
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault leaves the ice after the first period in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)

Alain Vigneault met with the media on MSG following the Rangers loss in Game 3 and said:

  • How can you generate more offense, "they are playing very well defensively right now, you need to give them a lot of credit. Structurally they are very sounds and at this time right now our best line is our fourth line. Our top players need to find their game and they obviously don't have it right now."
  • On the physical play, "I would say that it's playoff hockey and it's physical and that is what you are seeing out there."
  • Are you equipped to play that physical game, "I can say to you that this team right here defensively is doing a real good job. We need to find an answer to be able to use our skill a little bit more and that is what we will try and do tomorrow."
( Adam Hunger)

Henrik Lundqvist spoke with the media following tonight's loss to Montreal (Via the Rangers Game Notes)

  • On growing frustration as the game went along…"I think it's important we start with ourselves and not look at what they are doing. Let's start with ourselves. Yes, they are a good team. We have to give more at home, in the playoffs, or we aren't going to win. We need more; it's as simple as that. Obviously special teams were a big part of the game tonight. I didn't come up with the saves there on the penalty kill. They made some good plays. Our power play did not get going and get any momentum for us. We all need to be better in the next one."
Alain Vigneault, Henrik Lundqvist and Ryan McDonagh talk after the Rangers' 3-1 loss in Game 3 to the Canadiens.

The New York Rangers lost to the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round to fall behind in the series 2-1 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. >> Read more

First period:

  • N/A

Second period:

  • 17:37 MON Artturi Lehkonen (power play); Assists: Brendan Gallagher, Tomas Plekanec

Third period:

  • 7:42 MON Shea Weber (power play); Assists: Alex Galchenyuk, Alexander Radulov
  • 15:35 MON Radulov; Assist: Phillip Danault
  • 17:04 NYR Brady Skjei; Assists: Kevin Klein, Mika Zibanejad
New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden passes the puck during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. (Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports)

Nick Holden is a healthy scratch for the New York Rangers in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens.

Kevin Klein is in the lineup and being paired with Brady Skjei.

Holden recorded 11 goals and 23 assists in 83 games in the regular season and played 41:56 over the first two games of the series, registering an assist in Game 2.
(Adam Hunger)

Larry Brooks writes that Chris Kreider has not been making an impact in this series, other than blocking a shot from Shea Weber in Game two. (NY Post)

Vigneault said on Sunday that he is expecting more from Kreider after playing two "ordinary games." (Engels)

Through two games Kreider had four shots on goal, 3 in game two, and has averaged 18:33.
Apr 9, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and defenseman Dan Girardi (5) congratulate goalie Magnus Hellberg (45) after the 3-2 win over against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports (Vincent Carchietta)

The Rangers have recalled goalie Magnus Hellberg from Hartford.

From the Rangers release:

"Hellberg, 26, appeared in 36 games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a 12-15-1 record, along with a 2.95 GAA, a .903 SV%, and 1 SO. He allowed two goals or fewer in 10 of his final 16 AHL appearances this season, and posted a shutout on Mar. 31 vs. Hershey.

The 6-6, 209-pounder appeared in two games with the Rangers during the regular season in 2016-17, posting a 1-0-0 record, along with a 1.53 GAA and a .929 SV%. He stopped 22 of 24 shots he faced to earn his first career NHL win while making his first career NHL start on Apr. 9 vs. Pittsburgh."
