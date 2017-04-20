12:13PM: At Rangers practice on Wednesday Nick Holden is skating with Marc Staal and Brendan Smith is skating with Brady Skjei. (Cyrgalis)
Tanner Glass and Pavel Buchnevich are rotating on a line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider while the other Ranger forward lines remain the same (Cyrgalis):
- Michael Grabner, Oscar Lindberg, Jesper Fast
- Jimmy Vesey, Derek Stepan, Rick Nash
- JT Miller, Kevin Hayes, Mats Zuccarello
The King and the #Rangers back at practice. Game 5 tomorrow in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/5m1MIOtTuk- Michelle Yu (@michelleyutv) April 19, 2017