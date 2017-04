Ryan McDonagh played 22:22 on Tuesday and had an assist, 1 shot on goal, 1 shot that missed the net, 4 hits, 2 takeaways and 2 blocked shots.

McDonagh played 8:03 in the first, 6:27 in the second and 7:52 in the third and when he was on the ice at 5 on 5, the Rangers had 12 shot attempts for, 17 against, 4 shots on goal for, 9 against but 1 goal for and 0 against. (Natural Stat Trick)

Alain Vigneault said that McDonagh was "one of our most effective players" in game 4 and added "we know we needed him to do that."

In the series, McDonagh is averaging 25:36 per game and when he's on the ice at 5 on 5 the Rangers have 66 shot attempts for, 93 against, 28 shots on goal for, 51 against and 1 goal for and 0 against. (Natural Stat Trick)