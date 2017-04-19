10:37AM: At the Rangers morning skate today, which is supposed to be featuring the Rangers extras, the following players are on the ice:
- Oscar Lindberg
- Pavel Buchnevich
- Tanner Glass
- Kevin Klein
- Steve Kampfer
- Adam Clendening
- Brandon Pirri
- Matt Puempel
- Antti Raanta
- Magnus Hellberg
Nick Holden, who was scratched in Game 2, appears to be in the Rangers lineup tonight.
At practice yesterday Holden was paired with Marc Staal.
Lindberg, Glass and Klein all played for the Rangers in Game 2.