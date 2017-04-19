Montreal coach Claude Julien said during his press conference last night that the Rangers were a "better team" in Game 4 than they were in Game 3 and that the Habs "weren't as good." (Rangers Game Notes)

Carey Price said after the game, "they were desperate tonight. They executed a pretty good game plan. You have to give that team credit, they played well tonight." (Rangers Game Notes)

Ryan McDonagh said that the Rangers played on their toes, wanted to compete, wanted the puck on their stick and said " we proved to ourselves now that there's no reason we can't play like this every time." (Rangers Game Notes)

Henrik Lundqvist said that the Rangers worked hard and earned their win in Game 4. (Rangers Game Notes)