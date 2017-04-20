Mika Zibanejad scored the OT winner for the Rangers in Game 5 and put them up in the series 3-2.

Derek Stepan said on MSG, "There were four of us standing next to each other, me, Millsy, Hayes and Zucc and we jumped higher than I have ever seen the four of us jump. It's a big goal and we move on."

On the play, Zibanejad said "I just tried to whack it to the net and when I saw it go in I just blacked out and can't remember much more." (MSG)