Alain Vigneault met with the media prior to Game 5 in Montreal and said (NYR):
- On it being 2-2, "it's a race to four and this is going to permit one of the two teams to be closer to getting to four. I know we are going to be ready, I know they are going to be ready. It's been competitive and hard fought, puck battles, finishing checks and making plays, it should be another great game tonight."
- On Henrik raising his game against Price, "my understanding of Henrik is that he is motivated every day. He is always trying to be the best that he can be, always trying to be a good teammate and he wants to win. Whether it's Carey Price or anybody else, he wants to help the Rangers win some games. Highly motivated individual and I don't think this situation is any different from any other time."
- "Sometimes they do, sometimes they don't. At the end of the day players need to go out and play well. Usually the team that players are playing the best at that time is the one that wins. So far it's been pretty even with both teams trying real hard."
- "I do think we played pretty good in Game 1 and for very good portions of that second game we played some real solid hockey. Both teams, like I just mentioned, are trying real hard and we will try and do the same thing tonight."
- Can the visitors feed off of the energy in Montreal, "without a doubt, when we came out in the last game there was so much energy in the building. As a coach and player on the bench and players on the ice, it's a great environment. It's fun to be part of and what playoff hockey is all about and that is why we are in this, for this competition and the battle and the players love it and fans love it also."
- On the line with JT, Hayes and Zucc, "I thought that line was real solid, had some real good offensive zone time. They had some real good looks at their net where they didn't get anything out of it, making an extra pass or missing the net and I'm hoping tonight, whether it's that extra pass or hitting the net I'm hoping that that execution will be a little bit better around that net because they got some good looks."
- On guys looking for the perfect play against Price, "look at the goaltenders in and look at our division, Holtby or Fleury or Murray who won the Cup. There is no doubt that Price is a great goaltender but there are some great goaltenders in the league and we have faced many of them."
- Do you watch the other playoff games, "all the time. As we were preparing our work last night we were watching Toronto/Washington and Boston/Ottawa. It's great hockey, lots of fun to watch at this time of year."
- What impressions are you getting about the playoffs, "last year there wasn't a Canadien team, right now there is five in there, one that got knocked out, Canada feeds off it's hockey, it's real big right now. Whether you are in Boston, Washington or NY, we all have great fanbases and everyone is pretty excited at this time of the year."
- On the lack of scoring in this series, "would it not be playoff hockey? I know some other series are scoring more goals. My recollection of us in the playoffs the last couple of years is great goaltending, teams executing their system real well and it's the amount of goals being scored in the playoffs."