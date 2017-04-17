Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault leaves the ice after the first period in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Alain Vigneault met with the media on MSG following the Rangers loss in Game 3 and said:

  • How can you generate more offense, "they are playing very well defensively right now, you need to give them a lot of credit. Structurally they are very sounds and at this time right now our best line is our fourth line. Our top players need to find their game and they obviously don't have it right now."
  • On the physical play, "I would say that it's playoff hockey and it's physical and that is what you are seeing out there."
  • Are you equipped to play that physical game, "I can say to you that this team right here defensively is doing a real good job. We need to find an answer to be able to use our skill a little bit more and that is what we will try and do tomorrow."
  • On Buchnevich in for Game 4 or too early to talk about it, "too early to talk about it."
  • On the PP issues, "not making any plays. Gotta make plays."
  • On putting Klein in, "I thought right hander/ left hander might make it easier for us as far as moving the puck. We didn't start with the puck very much in the first two periods and we had a lot of turnovers and we gotta manage the puck well against a team like this and we aren't doing it well enough right now."
  • On frustration at home, "you look at tonight's game and we had some real good opportunities, Oscar hit the post and Kreids has an open net and we don't score and our goaltender gives us a chance. Take two offensive zone penalties 200ft from our net and they score. 5 on 5 both teams hadn't scored until their third goal. No doubt in my mind this group of players want to do well and want to do well in front of our fans and we are fighting it, without a doubt, and that should be evident and we will practice tomorrow and go from there."
  • On needing to relax the players, "we got another game on Tuesday and you gotta get yourself into a mental zone to execute and that is what we will work on tomorrow and Tuesday morning."
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers players celebrate their win against Montreal Canadiens after game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Derek Stepan said that he hasn't played "even close" to his best hockey yet and that each player on the Rangers needs to focus on their individual games.

He added, "I think as a whole, our group of forwards believes that we've left a lot of plays out there."

Stepan said, again, that the Rangers need to find the right balance of being a speed team and playing physical, saying that Vigneault says that the Rangers have to put their speed "on display." (NY Post)
New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden. ( Adam Hunger)
4:13PM: Alain Vigneault would not reveal his lineup for tonight when he spoke with the media so there is no definite word on if Pavel Buchnevich will make his NHL playoffs debut.

Buchnevich skated in warmups for Game 3 and at practice on Monday skated in a rotation with Tanner Glass on a line Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad as well as on one of the PP units.

Ryan McDonagh said that if Buchnevich plays tonight the Rangers will have a player who can shoot the puck and/or move it quickly to an open player. (NYR)
(Rick Osentoski)
The Rangers are 0-10 on the power play so far in the playoffs are the only one of the 16 playoff teams that has not scored a PP goal.

The Rangers have had 11 shots on goal on their PP opportunities and the leaders in ice time are: 

  • Ryan McDonagh: 12:15
  • Mats Zuccarello: 11:23
  • Derek Stepan: 10:44
  • Chris Kreider: 9:45
  • Mika Zibanejad: 9:34
  • Kevin Hayes: 7:15
Alain Vigneault spoke with the media on Tuesday prior to tonight's Game 4 and said (NYR):

  • On the lineup, "I know who I am going to play. I better know."
  • On this core group and their experience, "there is no doubt, experience is a good thing to have. Our guys know that they need to go out, they need to breathe and they need to play. That is what we are going to do."
  • On Buchnevich and the PP, "Our PP has had quite a few areas where it hasn't executed so far. We finished off the season and the PP was giving us momentum and timely goals and I am very confident that tonight we will turn it around. Pavel there or not we have looked at a couple of different areas and we need to execute and that is what we are going to do."
New York Rangers right wing Brandon Pirri is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Madison Square Garden. (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
10:37AM: At the Rangers morning skate today, which is supposed to be featuring the Rangers extras, the following players are on the ice:

  • Oscar Lindberg
  • Pavel Buchnevich
  • Tanner Glass
  • Kevin Klein
  • Steve Kampfer
  • Adam Clendening
( Adam Hunger)
1:45PM: Stepan said that it "kills" this group of players that they haven't been able to win at home in the playoffs lately and said "no one feels worse about it than us when we don't." (NY Post)

10:15AM: Following the Rangers Game 3 loss on Sunday, Henrik Lundqvist "I think we are all feeling like we can do better here at home." (Rangers Game Notes)

Lundqvist added, "we have to give more at home, in the playoffs, or we aren't going to win. We need more; it's as simple as that. We all need to be better in the next one." (Rangers Game Notes)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) shoots on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) as defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) defends during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) shoots on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) as defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) defends during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

Alain Vigneault said on Monday that the Rangers picked a "bad time" to play an "ordinary game" and that in Game 4 they will make some adjustments and "play better, a lot better" than they did on Sunday.

Vigneualt said that a lot of the Rangers issues came from the way they managed the puck and the amount of unforced errors they committed.

He said that the Rangers are "very aware" of the issues that caused them to struggle in Game 3 and that there are small adjustments they will make heading into Game 4.
GEICO SportsNite: Rangers 00:04:40
Michelle Yu and Colton Orr break down what the Rangers will need to do in order to climb out of a 2-1 series deficit against the Canadiens
Mar 2, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save during the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Bob DeChiara)
Mar 2, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save during the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Bob DeChiara)

On Monday, Henrik Lundqvist was asked about Game 4 and said that the Rangers are down 2-1 and need to bring a lot of "desperation" and try to play their best and see how far that takes us." (NYR)

Lundqvist said that the Rangers need to come into MSG tomorrow with the mentality that they will leave everything they have on the ice in an effort to tie up the series. (NYR)

He said that teams in the playoffs are not that different from one another and that a lot of winning in the playoffs comes down to will and the determination players have on the ice. (NYR)
Apr 16, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault gestures behind the bench as he talks to referee Steve Kozari (40) against the Pittsburgh Penguins in game two of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the CONSOL Energy Center. The Rangers won 4-2 to even the series. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Apr 16, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault gestures behind the bench as he talks to referee Steve Kozari (40) against the Pittsburgh Penguins in game two of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the CONSOL Energy Center. The Rangers won 4-2 to even the series. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

Alain Vigneault met with the media on Monday after Rangers practice and said (NYR):

  • "I'm looking at one thing, in 2017, different group, we've had one loss. Different group, different year. We didn't pick a good time yesterday to have a very ordinary game but tomorrow we have an opportunity to make this series 2-2 and anyone who believes that this group doesn't want to play well, doesn't want to win, doesn't know what they are talking about and we are going to go out and compete and we will make a few adjustments and play better, a lot better, than we did yesterday." 
  • Will you put Buchnevich in, "I'm looking at all of our options now. There is definitely a lot of credit to be given to Montreal and how well they are playing, not only without the puck but with the puck and the decisions they are making. Some of our problems have come, a lot under our puck management, we need to do a lot better, we had a lot of unforced turnovers yesterday that we need to correct. We are very aware of it and will come here tomorrow, look at the opportunity in front of us, it's 2017 and we can make this a 2-2 series and that is what we will work on doing."
12:20PM: Buchnevich is working on a PP unit with McDonagh, Zibanejad, Kreider and Zuccarello. (Cyrgalis)

Brady Skjei, JT MIller, Kevin Hayes, Rick Nash and Derek Stepan are the other PP unit. (Cyrgalis)

12:06PM: At Rangers practice on Monday they are using the following lines (Cyrgalis)

  • Jimmy Vesey, Derek Stepan, Rick Nash
  • Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Tanner Glass/Pavel Buchnevich
  • JT Miller, Kevin Hayes, Mats Zuccarello
  • Michael Grabner, Oscar Lindberg, Jesper Fast

On defense the Rangers have Ryan McDonagh paired with Dan Girardi, Marc Staal paired with Nick Holden, Brady Skjei with Brendan Smith and a fourth pair of Steven Kampfer and Kevin Klein. (Cyrgalis)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Tanner Glass reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Tanner Glass reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)

Alain Vigneault said after Game 3 that the Rangers best line right now is their fourth line of Tanner Glass, Oscar Lindberg and Jesper Fast.

  • Tanner Glass: Rangers have 58% of the shot attempts at 5 on 5, 9:22 per game
  • Oscar Lindberg: Rangers have 61% of the shot attempts at 5 on 5, 10:36 per game
  • Jesper Fast: Rangers have 49% of the shot attempts at 5 on 5, 15:23 per game

Vigneault added "our top players need to find their game and they obviously don't have it right now" and that the Rangers need to find a way to use their skill game more.

Henrik Lundqvist said that the Rangers need to "give more" or they aren't going to win in the playoffs, adding "we all need to be better in the next one." (Rangers Game Notes)

Lundqvist continued, "we are going to need our best from everyone and from myself. That's the only way for us to win the next game. We need our best from 20 guys." (Rangers Game Notes)
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Derek Stepan said that he would put what happened in Game 3 on the Rangers and noted that they struggled with the puck, struggled to execute and at times it seems like they were "almost trying too hard." (MSG, Rangers Game Notes)

Henrik Lundqvist said that it's important for the Rangers to look at what they are did in Game 3 rather than looking at what Montreal did. (MSG, Rangers Game Notes)

Henrik said that the Rangers need to have more to give at home or "we aren't going to win," adding "we all need to be better in the next one." (MSG, Rangers Game Notes)
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Henrik Lundqvist spoke with the media following tonight's loss to Montreal (Via the Rangers Game Notes)

  • On growing frustration as the game went along…"I think it's important we start with ourselves and not look at what they are doing. Let's start with ourselves. Yes, they are a good team. We have to give more at home, in the playoffs, or we aren't going to win. We need more; it's as simple as that. Obviously special teams were a big part of the game tonight. I didn't come up with the saves there on the penalty kill. They made some good plays. Our power play did not get going and get any momentum for us. We all need to be better in the next one."
GEICO SportsNite: Rangers lose 00:02:06
Alain Vigneault, Henrik Lundqvist and Ryan McDonagh talk after the Rangers' 3-1 loss in Game 3 to the Canadiens.

The New York Rangers lost to the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round to fall behind in the series 2-1 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. >> Read more

First period:

  • N/A

Second period:

  • 17:37 MON Artturi Lehkonen (power play); Assists: Brendan Gallagher, Tomas Plekanec

Third period:

  • 7:42 MON Shea Weber (power play); Assists: Alex Galchenyuk, Alexander Radulov
  • 15:35 MON Radulov; Assist: Phillip Danault
  • 17:04 NYR Brady Skjei; Assists: Kevin Klein, Mika Zibanejad
New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden passes the puck during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. (Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden passes the puck during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. (Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports)

Nick Holden is a healthy scratch for the New York Rangers in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens.

Kevin Klein is in the lineup and being paired with Brady Skjei.

Holden recorded 11 goals and 23 assists in 83 games in the regular season and played 41:56 over the first two games of the series, registering an assist in Game 2.
(Adam Hunger)
(Adam Hunger)

Larry Brooks writes that Chris Kreider has not been making an impact in this series, other than blocking a shot from Shea Weber in Game two. (NY Post)

Vigneault said on Sunday that he is expecting more from Kreider after playing two "ordinary games." (Engels)

Through two games Kreider had four shots on goal, 3 in game two, and has averaged 18:33.
Apr 9, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and defenseman Dan Girardi (5) congratulate goalie Magnus Hellberg (45) after the 3-2 win over against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports (Vincent Carchietta)
Apr 9, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and defenseman Dan Girardi (5) congratulate goalie Magnus Hellberg (45) after the 3-2 win over against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports (Vincent Carchietta)

The Rangers have recalled goalie Magnus Hellberg from Hartford.

From the Rangers release:

"Hellberg, 26, appeared in 36 games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a 12-15-1 record, along with a 2.95 GAA, a .903 SV%, and 1 SO. He allowed two goals or fewer in 10 of his final 16 AHL appearances this season, and posted a shutout on Mar. 31 vs. Hershey.

The 6-6, 209-pounder appeared in two games with the Rangers during the regular season in 2016-17, posting a 1-0-0 record, along with a 1.53 GAA and a .929 SV%. He stopped 22 of 24 shots he faced to earn his first career NHL win while making his first career NHL start on Apr. 9 vs. Pittsburgh."
Mar 28, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault watches the game against the San Jose Sharks in the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks won 5-4 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports (John Hefti)
Mar 28, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault watches the game against the San Jose Sharks in the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks won 5-4 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports (John Hefti)

Alain Vigneault spoke with the media prior to Game 3 and said (NYR):

  • "I like the way we have been playing, I like the fact that we have been able to generate some pretty good looks. It might have slipped away from us the last game but if we get it done with 17 seconds left then everyone is saying that we played a textbook period. That is part of the game, the learning process, we have turned the page, we are focused in the moment, focused on what we need to do tonight against a real strong opponent and we will be ready for it."
11:55AM: Alain Vigneault, in both English and French, declined to reveal his lineup for tonight and if there would be any changes. (Brooks)

Steve Zipay noted that both Brandon Pirri and Pavel Buchnevich were on the ice late after today's morning skate.

For Montreal, Torrey Mitchell is expected to replace Andreas Martinsen and Alex Galchenyuk is now centering the third line. (MTL)
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault reacts as Montreal Canadiens center Tomas Plekanec (14) scored a goal during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault reacts as Montreal Canadiens center Tomas Plekanec (14) scored a goal during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

Derek Stepan said that in the playoffs you need to bring a physical element but that the Rangers this season built their success around being a fast team that moves the puck quickly. (NY Post)

Stepan added, "the playoffs are a different brand of hockey, but as a group I believe that we have to try not to change our identity. You have to be able to do what you do best." (NY Post)

Larry Brooks writes that as the Rangers head home they will have to be physical but also have to bring the "skill" that was missing for most of Game 2. (NY Post)

Dave Maloney noted the 74 hits for the Rangers and said that their performance in Game 2 was a little bit out of character. (MSG)
Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates with teammates after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)
Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates with teammates after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)

The Rangers play their first home game of the 2017 playoffs tonight after finishing the regular season with a record of 21-16-4 at MSG.

The Rangers finished the regular season with two home wins but overall a record of 2-5-3 in their final 10 home games.

Rick Nash said on Saturday that the Rangers had struggled at MSG during the regular season but it's a clean slate when the playoffs come around. (RDS)
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Rick Nash (61) skates during the warmup period before game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Rick Nash (61) skates during the warmup period before game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)

In game one against Montreal, Rick Nash had 3 shots on goal, 3 shot attempts blocked, 1 giveaway, 1 blocked shot and played 14:26.

After game one Nash said that he needed to generate more scoring chances

In game two, Nash scored a goal, had 6 shots on goal, 1 shot attempt blocked, 1 shot that missed the net, 1 hit, 2 takeaways and a minus one rating.
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) is checked into the boards by New York Rangers left wing Tanner Glass (15) during the second period in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) is checked into the boards by New York Rangers left wing Tanner Glass (15) during the second period in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

Through two games the Rangers have 119 hits and lead the 8 teams that have so far played twice.

All 18 Rangers who have played in the past two games have at least 1 hit (Corsica):

  • Jesper Fast: 12 hits, hit 7 times
  • Tanner Glass: 12, hit 7 times
  • Brady Skjei: 11, hit 8 times
  • Dan Girardi: 9, hit 9 times
  • Nick Holden: 9, hit 16 times
  • JT Miller: 8, hit 8 times
  • Kevin Hayes: 8, hit 4 times
  • Chris Kreider: 7, hit once
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) skates during the warmup period before game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) skates during the warmup period before game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)

Henrik Lundqvist made 54 saves on 58 shots in 78:34 in Game 2.

In the second, third and OT Lundqvist stopped 47 of 49 shots.

Alain Vigneault said that Lundqvist had a "great game" and gave the Rangers a chance to win.

Rick Nash said on MSG that Lundqvist was "great" and has proven to be the Rangers best player.
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens as defenseman Dan Girardi (5) defends against right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens as defenseman Dan Girardi (5) defends against right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

Henrik Lundqvist on MSG that Montreal did a good job of keeping pucks in and "that is where we got hurt."

Lundqvist said that Montreal worked hard to keep pucks in and were then able to get 2nd and 3rd opportunities. (MSG)

Rick Nash said that the Rangers need to be better at getting pucks out and said that one of their keys to the game was to get pucks out and "we didn't do a good enough job." (NY Post)

Larry Brooks wrote that the Rangers had 7 icings in the third period and that there were 15 faceoffs in the Rangers zone in the third period compared to one in the Montreal zone. (NY Post)
Apr 5, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault stands on top of the bench against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Verizon Center. The Capitals won 2-0, and clinched the Metropolitan Division and the President's Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Apr 5, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault stands on top of the bench against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Verizon Center. The Capitals won 2-0, and clinched the Metropolitan Division and the President's Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)

Alain Vigneault met with the media on MSG after the Rangers OT loss in Game 2:

  • On Henrik's game, "there is no doubt that he played a great game, gave us what you want from your goalie, a chance to win the game. He gave us a chance and we will take a couple of hours to feel sorry for ourselves and then we will get right back at it. That is the way playoff hockey is."
  • On the strategy going to the third, "they were obviously throwing a lot of pucks at our net. I don't think that in that frame there were too many chances. We were doing a pretty good job, it was a good hockey game, both teams battled real hard, they got some looks, we got some looks, they got some good saves from their goalie also. Now it's 1-1 and we focus on the next game."
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; The Montreal Canadiens celebrate their 4-3 win over the New York Rangers in overtime in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; The Montreal Canadiens celebrate their 4-3 win over the New York Rangers in overtime in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)

First Period:

Second Period:

Third Period:

OT:

Mar 9, 2017; Raleigh, NC, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault reacts during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes defeated the Rangers 4-3. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports (James Guillory)
Mar 9, 2017; Raleigh, NC, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault reacts during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes defeated the Rangers 4-3. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports (James Guillory)

Alain Vigneault spoke with the media in Montreal prior to Game 2 and said (NYR):

  • Is the lineup the same, "probably is."
  • "same way we do all year, that isn't a new strategy against Henrik or any goalie in this league. Go to the net, put pucks towards the net and get traffic in front, nothing we haven't seen from any of the other teams in the NHL."
  • On Hank, "I don't have a theory and don't care. At the end of the day it's about what is happening at this moment in this time and we want him to have a good game and he has had good preparation and he is ready."
Pavel Buchnevich
Pavel Buchnevich

In his first 14 games this season, Pavel Buchnevich had 6 goals, 8 assists, 24 shots on goal and an average of 15:09 per game.

In the final 27 games of the regular season, Buchnevich has 2 goals, 4 assists, 31 shots on goal and an average of 12:11 minutes per game.

In the past six games Buchnevich has 3 shots on goal,nwith all three coming in one game.
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens left wing Phillip Danault (24) is checked by New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) in front of goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during the third period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens left wing Phillip Danault (24) is checked by New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) in front of goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during the third period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

In Game 1 against Montreal on Wednesday the Rangers were credited with 45 hits while Montreal was credited with 53 hits.

Montreal was 12th in hits during the regular season and newly acquired players like Steve Ott (4), Andreas Martinsen (5), Dwight King (4) fell in just behind Paul Byron who had 7.

The Rangers were 16th in the league in hits in the regular season and every Ranger was credited with at least one hit but Ryan McDonagh and Rick Nash.
11:24AM: At the Rangers morning skate this morning the following players are on the ice (Cyrgalis):

  • Kevin Klein
  • Steven Kampfer
  • Adam Clendening
  • Pavel Buchnevich
  • Matt Puempel
  • Brandon Pirri
  • Antti Raanta

The Rangers announced that today's morning skate would only be attended by the players not playing tonight.
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Tanner Glass reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Tanner Glass reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)

Tanner Glass scored the first goal of the 2017 playoffs on Wednesday in addition to playing 8:01 and having two hits.

Glass said that in the playoffs "expect the unexpected" and that his line, with Lindberg and Fast, is confident they can contribute offensively, play well defensively and also play physical. (NY Post)

He played 3:08 in the first, 2:37 int he second and 2:16 in the third.

Glass said after the game, on MSG, that he, Lindberg and Fast communicate really well together, go to the tough areas and play a simple game. (MSG)
Nov 21, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at the PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Nov 21, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at the PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

Jeff Gorton told Larry Brooks that while he is always evaluating his players and keeping those evaluations in a "mental file," he is only focused right now on Game 2. (NY Post)

Gorton said that he likes this team and that in a "perfect world" the Rangers would have a "great playoffs" and he could bring everyone back. (NY Post)

He said that he doesn't want anyone thinking about their future right now and that everyone should be focused on one thing only, "winning." (NY Post)

Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28) and New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) battle for the puck during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28) and New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) battle for the puck during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

In his first career playoff game last night, Jimmy Vesey played 11:49, had one shot on goal, one shot attempt that missed the net, 2 hits and 1 takeaway.

He played 3:08 in the first period, 3:31 in the second period and 5:10 in the third period with 10:18 coming at even strength and 1:31 coming on the PP.

He skated mostly on a line with Rick Nash and Mika Zibanejad and when he was on the ice at 5 on 5 the Rangers had 9 shot attempts for, 11 against and 5 shots on goal for and 5 against.
Brian Compton and Adam Rotter deliver a full recap of Game 1 of Rangers / Canadiens, which saw heroics from likely (Henrik Lundqvist) and unlikely (Tanner Glass) sources. Later, Arpon Basu from LNH.com calls in from Montreal to talk more about the series, and to look ahead to what will happen next.
Jan 4, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault behind the bench against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. The Rangers defeated the Flyers, 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Hartline)
Jan 4, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault behind the bench against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. The Rangers defeated the Flyers, 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Hartline)

Alain Vigneault met with the media on Thursday after Rangers practice and said (NYR):

  • Did you have enough quality scoring chances, "I think we had quite a few, especially in the second period. Their goalie made some big saves also. You saw goaltending at it's best last night and we were able to get one past them and (interrupted)
  • Do you think you need more scoring chances, "I think that in playoff hockey they aren't that easy to generate. Teams play high percentage and that is what MTL is trying to do and what we are trying to do to some extent. It makes it, both teams had over 30 shots in the game, that is a fairly good number, chances were probably the same for both teams depending on how you mark your scoring chances. It was a hard fought game and that is what everyone should expect tomorrow."
12:40PM: At Rangers practice on Thursday in Montreal, the lines being used are the same as the ones used during Game 1.

Those lines are (Cyrgalis):

  • Chris Kreider, Derek Stepan, Mats Zuccarello
  • Jimmy Vesey, Mika Zibanejad, Rick Nash
  • Michael Grabner, Kevin Hayes, JT Miller
  • Tanner Glass, Oscar Lindberg, Jesper Fast

Steve Zipay notes that Tanner Glass is rotating with Pavel Buchnevich, which is what Alain Vigneault said he was doing at practice earlier in the week.

Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens left wing Dwight King (21) shoots on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during the third period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens left wing Dwight King (21) shoots on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during the third period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

Henrik Lundqvist noted after last night's win that there has been a lot of talk about his history in Montreal and that overall he wanted to enjoy the win on Wednesday and then start over and prepare for Game 2.

Asked specifically about all the talk around him, Lundqvist said ""I'm aware of it but as a goalie you try and look at the good things in every situation. I focused on what happened the last time I was here in the playoffs, I know I can play well, it's more about the right mindset and getting it done.

He continued, "sometimes when the pressure goes up it's easier to block out the things that doesn't really matter. It's just one game. I need to prove myself every game we go out here but it was definitely the start we were looking for."

Alain Vigneault spoke after the game and said that Lundqvist played the way that the Rangers expected him to.
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw (65) is checked by New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith (42) during the third period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw (65) is checked by New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith (42) during the third period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

Henrik Lundqvist said that Wednesday's Game 1 win by the Rangers was one of the best games they had played as a team in a long time.

Lundqvist said that the Rangers had a plan for how they wanted to play and "executed perfectly."

He said that it was "inspiring" to see how hard the players in front of him were working and that everyone left it all out on the ice.
Jan 4, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault behind the bench against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. The Rangers defeated the Flyers, 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Hartline)
Jan 4, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault behind the bench against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. The Rangers defeated the Flyers, 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Hartline)

Alain Vigneault met with the media on MSG after the Rangers Game 1 win in Montreal:

  • On Henrik, "he played like we expected him to play. He is a good goaltender and made some good saves and that is what we expected from him."
  • On winning Game 1, "it's Game 1. All we have done is win one game. We knew that they were going to come out hard. It was a physical first period, they had more pucks towards our net and attempted more shots. I thought that after that our game really picked up and we managed the puck better. We were able to spend some quality time in their end and test their team a little bit and in the second and third we played better than we did in the first."
Mar 7, 2017; Sunrise, FL, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and defenseman Steven Kampfer (43) in the first period at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Mayer)
Mar 7, 2017; Sunrise, FL, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and defenseman Steven Kampfer (43) in the first period at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Mayer)

7:24AM: The Rangers have signed defenseman and pending UFA Steven Kampfer has signed a two-year, two-way extension with the Rangers. (Lavoie)

The deal is worth $650,000 per season. (Lavoie)

Acquired for Dylan McIlrath in November, Kampfer has played in 10 games for the Rangers, had a goal, an assist, a minus one rating, 2 PIM, 23 hits, 9 blocked shots and an average of 12:54 per game.
Henrik Lundqvist added the first piece to the Rangers 2017 Stanley Cup picture puzzle.
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) shoots on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) as defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) defends during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) shoots on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) as defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) defends during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

Henrik Lundqvist met with the media on MSG after the Rangers win in Montreal on Wednesday

  • "I think is is one of our better games as a team in a long time. We had a plan going into the game of how we needed to play and we executed perfectly. MTL is one of the better transition teams and a lot of the games that we have played up here, they beat us on odd-man rushes and breakaways and today we get that early goal and then we played a smart game. We talked about what we needed to do and we did it. As a goalie, to see how hard we worked tonight, it's inspiring. A lot of fun out there in the first game. I think everyone felt that we left everything we got out there and what really set the tone was killing off some big PPs for them in the first."
  • On his game, "I did feel pretty good the last few games but it's been different types of games. A lot of odd-man rushes and the structure we had today made it easier for me to play my game and to be solid and I had to come up with a couple of big ones but we minimized their big chances. Sometimes you feel good but you don't get the result but today we got the result and a lot of it was the structure we had and the PK. They had some confidence going into their PP and we talked a lot heading into the series about our PK and today we did a great job."
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Tanner Glass reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Tanner Glass reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)

The Rangers took their first-round series opener against the Canadiens on Wednesday night, 2-0. 

First Period

  • 9:50 NYR Tanner Glass (unassisted) 

Second Period

  • N/A

Third Period 

  • 19:50 NYR Michael Grabner (empty net); Assist: Jesper Fast 
Dec 29, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Matt Kartozian)
Dec 29, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Matt Kartozian)

Alain Vigneault met with the media prior to Game 1 and said (NYR):

  • On the excitement for tonight, "the mood is good, we had some good meetings when we got in, some good meetings this morning. We know our assignments and now it's about going out and playing the game and enjoying the opportunity in front of us."
  • On the road, "I don't believe there is a road way to play or a home way to play, just the right way to play. The ice surface is the same, we try and play the right way at home or on the road and that is what we will try and do tonight."
  • On Brendan Smith, "we added some depth on D which is an area that I Think most teams would say that you never have enough defensemen. He has come in and played well for us and brought an edge to our back end and hopefully he can bring that again tonight."
  • On Jesper Fast, "he hasn't played in 10 days, he wanted to skate today. We will know in warmup but I think he is."
Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates with teammates after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)
Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates with teammates after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)

Ryan McDonagh was asked by Steve Serby what his message to Ranger fans was heading into Game 1 against Montreal on Wednesday. (NY Post)

McDonagh responded by saying "just don't lose faith in us, and believe in us. We're gonna go out there and leave it all on the line for you guys." (NY Post)

Alain Vigneault said that the Rangers focus coming into the series is on playing their game and trying to play "fast, high-tempo hockey."

Vigneault said that if the Rangers can play fast and play their game they will give themselves a chance to win the series.
On TSN 690 on Tuesday, Pierre McGuire said:

  • "Not enough credence is being given to the Rangers having the best road record in the league."
  • "The Rangers will not be intimidated about playing in Montreal."
  • He said that Lundqvist is likely focusing on how the Rangers beat Montreal in the playoffs in 2014, not on his struggles during the regular season at Montreal.
  • He said that Montreal has the edge in defensive zone coverage but that the Rangers are deeper down the middle, at least on paper.
  • On Rick Nash, Pierre said that if Montreal gives him some "rope to run with" it could be trouble for them. Pierre said that Nash has gotten his game back.
The Rangers have an updated Stanley Cup picture puzzle for this seson that has an outline of the Stanley Cup on top of MSG and with parts othe NYC skyline in the background.

The Rangers add a new piece to the puzzle after every win in the playoffs.

To see it, click below.

To see the picture/puzzles from past seasons, click HERE, HERE and HERE.
