Alain Vigneault met with the media on MSG following the Rangers loss in Game 3 and said:
- How can you generate more offense, "they are playing very well defensively right now, you need to give them a lot of credit. Structurally they are very sounds and at this time right now our best line is our fourth line. Our top players need to find their game and they obviously don't have it right now."
- On the physical play, "I would say that it's playoff hockey and it's physical and that is what you are seeing out there."
- Are you equipped to play that physical game, "I can say to you that this team right here defensively is doing a real good job. We need to find an answer to be able to use our skill a little bit more and that is what we will try and do tomorrow."
- On Buchnevich in for Game 4 or too early to talk about it, "too early to talk about it."
- On the PP issues, "not making any plays. Gotta make plays."
- On putting Klein in, "I thought right hander/ left hander might make it easier for us as far as moving the puck. We didn't start with the puck very much in the first two periods and we had a lot of turnovers and we gotta manage the puck well against a team like this and we aren't doing it well enough right now."
- On frustration at home, "you look at tonight's game and we had some real good opportunities, Oscar hit the post and Kreids has an open net and we don't score and our goaltender gives us a chance. Take two offensive zone penalties 200ft from our net and they score. 5 on 5 both teams hadn't scored until their third goal. No doubt in my mind this group of players want to do well and want to do well in front of our fans and we are fighting it, without a doubt, and that should be evident and we will practice tomorrow and go from there."
- On needing to relax the players, "we got another game on Tuesday and you gotta get yourself into a mental zone to execute and that is what we will work on tomorrow and Tuesday morning."