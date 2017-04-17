Derek Stepan said that he hasn't played "even close" to his best hockey yet and that each player on the Rangers needs to focus on their individual games.

He added, "I think as a whole, our group of forwards believes that we've left a lot of plays out there."

Stepan said, again, that the Rangers need to find the right balance of being a speed team and playing physical, saying that Vigneault says that the Rangers have to put their speed "on display." (NY Post)