Alain Vigneault met with the media on MSG following the Rangers OT win and said:
- On his reaction to seeing the puck go in, "everyone is pretty happy. They came out real hard but I thought that in the second and the third we played better and thought we carried the play in OT. There is no doubt that we got a bounce but we worked real hard and got that bounce."
- On the PK in the second period, "we lost a bit of momentum early on in the second but the second half of the game and OT we played well and got some good looks, made better plays with the puck. It was a hard fought game, goes to OT, two teams competing real hard."
- On Zibanejad, "I thought that line, Mika, Kreids and Buch in the third and OT were real strong, not just making plays with the puck but backchecking real hard and spent a lot of time in OT in their end. They had a real strong finish to this game."
- What does the strong play in the 3rd and OT do for momentum, "everyone will fly to NY tomorrow and recover. They will put a game plan together, we ill put a game plan together. Both teams are going to do what they have been doing for five games and compete real hard, that is what I expect from us and from them."
- On the hit on Lindberg, "I haven't seen the replay, it was on our right side. I was paying attention to my lines. I haven't seen the replay and it was protocol, they called it down but he was fine and he came back a couple of minutes after."