Alain Vigneault met with the media on MSG following the Rangers OT win and said:

  • On his reaction to seeing the puck go in, "everyone is pretty happy. They came out real hard but I thought that in the second and the third we played better and thought we carried the play in OT. There is no doubt that we got a bounce but we worked real hard and got that bounce."
  • On the PK in the second period, "we lost a bit of momentum early on in the second but the second half of the game and OT we played well and got some good looks, made better plays with the puck. It was a hard fought game, goes to OT, two teams competing real hard."
  • On Zibanejad, "I thought that line, Mika, Kreids and Buch in the third and OT were real strong, not just making plays with the puck but backchecking real hard and spent a lot of time in OT in their end. They had a real strong finish to this game."
  • What does the strong play in the 3rd and OT do for momentum, "everyone will fly to NY tomorrow and recover. They will put a game plan together, we ill put a game plan together. Both teams are going to do what they have been doing for five games and compete real hard, that is what I expect from us and from them."
  • On the hit on Lindberg, "I haven't seen the replay, it was on our right side. I was paying attention to my lines. I haven't seen the replay and it was protocol, they called it down but he was fine and he came back a couple of minutes after."
(Adam Hunger)
Alain Vigneault noted that with the Rangers adding Pavel Buchnevich into their lineup they have "balance" across their four lines.

Vigneault said that even with Buchnevich the Rangers can still play a physical game but that they also bring more skill into the lineup.

He said that he wouldn't classify any of his lines as a first, second, third or fourth line and said that this depth and balance allows for the Rangers to roll lines quickly and not be "overly concerned" about matchups.

Dave Maloney noted after Game 5 that having Buchnevich in the lineup makes the Rangers deeper, adds more skill and also puts 27-goal scorer Michael Grabner into a different role. (MSG)
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers players celebrate their win against Montreal Canadiens in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Following the Rangers win on Thursday, Mats Zuccarello said that the Rangers had a "real team effort" and that the players "played for each other," worked hard and had an "unbelievable performance from Henrik Lundqvist. (MSG)

Henrik Lundqvist said that the focus for the Rangers lately has been to "put in everything you've got in every game" and that in both games 4 and 5 the Rangers have done that." (NY Post)
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (20) prepares for a face off during the overtime period in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Prior to Game 5, Larry Brooks wrote that Chris Kreider needed to go to the net and stop "tiptoeing" around Carey Price's crease as if it was an "active minefield." (NY Post)

In the first four games of the series Kreider averaged 17:11 per game, had 0 points, 8 shots on goal, 12 hits, 3 giveaways, 1 takeaway and 3 blocked shots.

Brooks wrote that Kreider was "rendered ineffective if not invisible" through the first four games of the series, which continued for most of the 5th until Kreider said he decided to "get on top of the puck" which allowed him to use his speed. (NY Post)
Alain Vigneault met with the media in Montreal early on Friday and said (NYR):

  • How do you manage playing extra time, "you just continue to play. Overtime is a great part about this game, anybody, on any given night can be the one who makes a difference. This is what is fun about this game. We went out in OT and battled real hard and just went out and played and we were able to get the bounce and the winner."
  • On Pavel Buchnevich, "that was part of the equation, they at some points during the season and early on played well together. Good skill set, real good communication between the three. For those of you who remember, Chris is one of the guys who can speak a little Russian on our team so he helped Pavel early on when Pavel was struggling with his English. Now he is just fake struggling with his English so that he doesn't have to talk to the media (smile). Just one of those things where we put them together and thought that in the second half of the game they really got better."
(Pavel Golovkin)
The Rangers have signed 23-year old Russian defenseman Alexei Bereglazov to a contract.

The Rangers were considered the favorites to sign Bereglazov.

Bereglazov is 6-4, 205 and has played in 162 games in the KHL over the past four seasons, 5 goals and 28 assists, and 40 playoff games, including a Championship in 2015-16.

He won Bronze with Russia at the 2014 World Juniors as a teammate of Pavel Buchnevich and was also a teammate of Buchnevich and Rangers prospect Igor Shesterkin in the Euro Hockey Tour last year.

  • Bereglazov, 23, skated in 60 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) this season, registering one goal and 18 assists for 19 points, along with a plus-nine rating and 20 penalty minutes.
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) plays the puck during the second period in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Mika Zibanejad scored the game winning goal in OT last night and had an assist, 3 shots on goal, 3 shot attempts blocked, 1 that missed the net and 4 hits in 17:53.

Zibanejad said on MSG that after he scored he blacked out.

While presenting Zibanejad with the Broadway Hat last night, Rick Nash said "good players find the puck and the puck finds good players."

Zibanejad said that his goal last night was the most important one in his NHL career and said that there is nothing like winning in OT in the playoffs. (Expressen)
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers players celebrate their win against Montreal Canadiens in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
In OT last night the Rangers had 10 shots on goal and 24 shot attempts compared to Montreal's 3 shots on goal and 14 shot attempts for.

The Rangers had 3 high danger chances for in OT, Montreal had 0 and the Rangers had 11 scoring chances for and only 5 for Montreal. (Natural Stat Trick)

Derek Stepan said that the Rangers learned their lesson from the OT in Game 2 and played much more on their toes in Game 5 and got a "great effort from everyone. (MSG)
The Rangers are on the back page of today's Newsday and NY Post.

The Daily News has the Rangers mentioned in the top banner with the headline: "Rangers In Control"
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) reacts with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) during the overtime period in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Mika Zibanejad scored the OT winner for the Rangers in Game 5 and put them up in the series 3-2.

Derek Stepan said on MSG, "There were four of us standing next to each other, me, Millsy, Hayes and Zucc and we jumped higher than I have ever seen the four of us jump. It's a big goal and we move on."

On the play, Zibanejad said "I just tried to whack it to the net and when I saw it go in I just blacked out and can't remember much more." (MSG)
Apr 20, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty (67) battle for the puck during the first period in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Mika Zibanejad scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Rangers over the Canadiens, 3-2, on Thursday night in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference playoff series. >> Read more

First period:

  • 12:07 MON Artturi Lehkonen; Assists: Nathan Beaulieu, Alex Galchenyuk
  • 15:56 NYR Jesper Fast (Short Handed); Assists: Mika Zibanejad
  • 16:20 MON Brendan Gallagher (Power Play); Assists: Andrei Markov, Artturi Lehkonen

Second period:
Apr 5, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault stands on top of the bench against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Verizon Center. The Capitals won 2-0, and clinched the Metropolitan Division and the President's Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Alain Vigneault met with the media prior to Game 5 in Montreal and said (NYR):

  • On it being 2-2, "it's a race to four and this is going to permit one of the two teams to be closer to getting to four. I know we are going to be ready, I know they are going to be ready. It's been competitive and hard fought, puck battles, finishing checks and making plays, it should be another great game tonight."
  • On Henrik raising his game against Price, "my understanding of Henrik is that he is motivated every day. He is always trying to be the best that he can be, always trying to be a good teammate and he wants to win. Whether it's Carey Price or anybody else, he wants to help the Rangers win some games. Highly motivated individual and I don't think this situation is any different from any other time."
  • "Sometimes they do, sometimes they don't. At the end of the day players need to go out and play well. Usually the team that players are playing the best at that time is the one that wins. So far it's been pretty even with both teams trying real hard."
  • "I do think we played pretty good in Game 1 and for very good portions of that second game we played some real solid hockey. Both teams, like I just mentioned, are trying real hard and we will try and do the same thing tonight."
( Adam Hunger)
Derek Stepan said on Wednesday that he is "real confident" that the Rangers are figuring out how they need to play in this series against Montreal. (Newsday)

Stepan said that the Rangers need to take things period by period in tonight's Game 5 in Montreal. (Newsday)

Ryan McDonagh said on Tuesday after Game 4, "the guys were playing on their toes. They wanted to compete, wanted to battle and wanted the puck on their sticks. We proved to ourselves now that there's no reason we can't play like this every time. We have to in order to continue playing here. It's a matter of backing up this win." (Rangers Game Notes)

Larry Brooks wrote that the Rangers played their best game of the year in Game 4 but that they will need to be even better tonight, and in each subsequent game, if they want to win this series. (NY Post)
Apr 14, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) skates during the warmup period before game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Henrik Lundqvist said that he feels his game is back to where he wants it to be and said "I feel like I'm playing my game." (NY Post)

Lundqvist said that playing against a goalie like Carey Price makes you "work harder" and that you want to compete and measure yourself against one of the best goalies in the world. (NY Post)

Derek Stepan said that Lundqvist loves playing against top players and said that he competes like a "crazy man." (NY Post)
11:32AM: The Rangers extra players for tonight's Game 5 are skating in Montreal this morning.

Those players are Tanner Glass, Brandon Pirri, Matt Puempel, Kevin Klein, Adam Clendening, Steven Kampfer, Antti Raanta and Magnus Hellberg. (Cyrgalis)

The Rangers are likely to go with the same lineup as they did in Game 4 on Tuesday, including Pavel Buchnevich and Nick Holden.
( Adam Hunger)
Brendan Smith led the Rangers in ice time on Tuesday with 22:44 and had 3 more shifts (29) than Ryan McDonagh did (26)

Smith, as Joe Micheletti noted on the broadcast, had at least three different moments during Game 4 where he was on the bench in pain.

Smith, among other incidents, took a, unpenalized, stick to the face and was slashed on the wrist in front of the net.
Apr 9, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) looks to pass the puck during the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports (Vincent Carchietta)
Ryan McDonagh played 22:22 on Tuesday and had an assist, 1 shot on goal, 1 shot that missed the net, 4 hits, 2 takeaways and 2 blocked shots.

McDonagh played 8:03 in the first, 6:27 in the second and 7:52 in the third and when he was on the ice at 5 on 5, the Rangers had 12 shot attempts for, 17 against, 4 shots on goal for, 9 against but 1 goal for and 0 against. (Natural Stat Trick)

Alain Vigneault said that McDonagh was "one of our most effective players" in game 4 and added "we know we needed him to do that."

In the series, McDonagh is averaging 25:36 per game and when he's on the ice at 5 on 5 the Rangers have 66 shot attempts for, 93 against, 28 shots on goal for, 51 against and 1 goal for and 0 against. (Natural Stat Trick)
The NHL has announced that the Rangers and Habs will play game 6 at MSG on Saturday at 8PM.

The game will be broadcast on NBC.

Game 5 is tonight at 7PM and Game 7, if necessary, is this Monday at 7PM.
GEICO SportsNite: Rangers 00:01:26
Michelle Yu reports from Rangers practice as the team prepares to head to Montreal for Game 5 against the Canadiens.

Alain Vigneault met with the media on Wednesday prior to the team traveling to Montreal and said (NYR):

  • "I thought we played a real solid first period and in my estimation it just carried over to the second. We were coming out of our end and getting through the neutral zone with better pace and control and it carried over to our offensive zone play."
  • Does momentum go from game to game, "probably the team that wins says that they have momentum and the team that loses probably says that there isn't momentum. Isn't that the typical answer. I like the way we played yesterday, couple of areas today that we needed to work on, short but to the point practice. We are going to Montreal and we gave ourselves an opportunity. I like how we played in their building so far, felt like we played well in Game 1 and the first 2 periods of Game 2. We have an opportunity and will work real hard."
Mar 7, 2017; Sunrise, FL, USA; New York Rangers left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) celebrates his empty net goal against the Florida Panthers in the third period at BB&T Center. The Rangers won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Mayer)
Pavel Buchnevich played 12:23 in his NHL playoffs debut and had 3 shots on goal and 2 hits.

Buchnevich played 5:22 in the first period, 3:43 in the second period and 3:18 in the third period while seeing 1:58 on the PP.

When he was on the ice at 5 on 5, mostly with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, the Rangers had 12 shot attempts for, 10 against and 8 shots on goal for and 6 against. (Natural Stat Trick)
Brian Compton and Adam Rotter look back at the Rangers' Game 4 victory over Montreal. The guys discuss Alain Vigneault's decision-making, the struggles surrounding Chris Kreider and Kevin Hayes, and Rick Nash's dominance on the ice. Later, Brian catches up with old friend Dave Lozo to get his take on the series.
12:13PM: At Rangers practice on Wednesday Nick Holden is skating with Marc Staal and Brendan Smith is skating with Brady Skjei. (Cyrgalis)

Tanner Glass and Pavel Buchnevich are rotating on a line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider while the other Ranger forward lines remain the same (Cyrgalis):

  • Michael Grabner, Oscar Lindberg, Jesper Fast
  • Jimmy Vesey, Derek Stepan, Rick Nash
  • JT Miller, Kevin Hayes, Mats Zuccarello
New York Rangers' Rick Nash, left, celebrates with teammate Jimmy Vesey, center, as Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, left, reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
The Rangers ended a six-game home losing streak with their win over Montreal in Game 4 last night.

While chatting with Ray Ferraro on the bench after the game, Derek Stepan said that it felt food to give the fans a win at home. (NBCSN)

Stepan then smiled at Ferraro and said that the Rangers were now on a winning streak at home. (NBCSN)

Henrik Lundqvist said after the game, "It's no secret we've been really disappointed with the way things have been going at home the past two years here in the playoffs, so we needed this win for this series but also moving forward." (Rangers Game Notes)
( Adam Hunger)
Montreal coach Claude Julien said during his press conference last night that the Rangers were a "better team" in Game 4 than they were in Game 3 and that the Habs "weren't as good." (Rangers Game Notes)

Carey Price said after the game, "they were desperate tonight. They executed a pretty good game plan. You have to give that team credit, they played well tonight." (Rangers Game Notes)

Ryan McDonagh said that the Rangers played on their toes, wanted to compete, wanted the puck on their stick and said " we proved to ourselves now that there's no reason we can't play like this every time." (Rangers Game Notes)

Henrik Lundqvist said that the Rangers worked hard and earned their win in Game 4. (Rangers Game Notes)
( Adam Hunger)
The NY Post has a picture of Rick Nash on it's back cover today after he scored the game winning goal last night against Montreal.
Alain Vigneault met with the media on MSG following the Rangers win in Game 4 and said:

  • "We knew we had to respond as a group and that is what this group did tonight. It has proved it in the past and we talked about managing the puck better and I felt we managed the puck better and played a better game, able to give ourselves an opportunity for 2 out of 3 and that is what we wanted."
  • On the 4th line, "they played well. We rolled four lines tonight, good pace for us, quick pace and again, when we had the opportunity to finish our checks that is what we did. We needed to respond and we did as a group."
  • On the message after two, "there really wasn't any message. We've been in this situation many times before, you gotta keep skating, keep putting pressure and I felt that is what we did in the third and had a strong period."
Apr 18, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in game four of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports ( Adam Hunger)
Henrik Lundqvist spoke with reporters following the Rangers win over Montreal in Game 2 (Via the Rangrs Game Notes)

On what this wins says about the team…"We needed our best effort tonight and we got it. All 20 guys worked extremely hard. We had jump from the get-go, we created more chances. Montreal had some good chances in the first, but after that we controlled the game. But as long as it's a one-goal game you never know - a bad bounce or a good play by them and it's a tied game. I think the patience we showed and the confidence in the situation was great to see."
With the Rangers win in Game 4 they added another Game Puck and another piece to their Stanley Cup picture puzzle.

Rick Nash was also awarded the Broadway Hat.
GEICO SportsNite: Rangers win 00:01:33
Justine Ward gets Lundqvist, Nash, Stepan and Vigneault's reaction to tying the series with the Canadiens at two games apiece.

The Rangers bounced back from back-to-back losses to even their series with the Canadiens at 2-2.  Read more

First period:

  • 11:39 NYR Jesper Fast
  • 18:37 MON Torrey Mitchell; Assists: Shea Weber, Alexander Radulov 

Second period:

  • 4:28 NYR Rick Nash; Assists: Ryan McDonagh

Third period:

  • N/A
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers players celebrate their win against Montreal Canadiens after game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers players celebrate their win against Montreal Canadiens after game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

Derek Stepan said that he hasn't played "even close" to his best hockey yet and that each player on the Rangers needs to focus on their individual games.

He added, "I think as a whole, our group of forwards believes that we've left a lot of plays out there."

Stepan said, again, that the Rangers need to find the right balance of being a speed team and playing physical, saying that Vigneault says that the Rangers have to put their speed "on display." (NY Post)
New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden. ( Adam Hunger)
7:04PM: Buchnevich is in and Glass is out.

4:13PM: Alain Vigneault would not reveal his lineup for tonight when he spoke with the media so there is no definite word on if Pavel Buchnevich will make his NHL playoffs debut.

Buchnevich skated in warmups for Game 3 and at practice on Monday skated in a rotation with Tanner Glass on a line Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad as well as on one of the PP units.
(Rick Osentoski)
The Rangers are 0-10 on the power play so far in the playoffs are the only one of the 16 playoff teams that has not scored a PP goal.

The Rangers have had 11 shots on goal on their PP opportunities and the leaders in ice time are: 

  • Ryan McDonagh: 12:15
  • Mats Zuccarello: 11:23
  • Derek Stepan: 10:44
  • Chris Kreider: 9:45
  • Mika Zibanejad: 9:34
  • Kevin Hayes: 7:15
Alain Vigneault spoke with the media on Tuesday prior to tonight's Game 4 and said (NYR):

  • On the lineup, "I know who I am going to play. I better know."
  • On this core group and their experience, "there is no doubt, experience is a good thing to have. Our guys know that they need to go out, they need to breathe and they need to play. That is what we are going to do."
  • On Buchnevich and the PP, "Our PP has had quite a few areas where it hasn't executed so far. We finished off the season and the PP was giving us momentum and timely goals and I am very confident that tonight we will turn it around. Pavel there or not we have looked at a couple of different areas and we need to execute and that is what we are going to do."
New York Rangers right wing Brandon Pirri is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Madison Square Garden. (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
10:37AM: At the Rangers morning skate today, which is supposed to be featuring the Rangers extras, the following players are on the ice:

  • Oscar Lindberg
  • Pavel Buchnevich
  • Tanner Glass
  • Kevin Klein
  • Steve Kampfer
  • Adam Clendening
( Adam Hunger)
1:45PM: Stepan said that it "kills" this group of players that they haven't been able to win at home in the playoffs lately and said "no one feels worse about it than us when we don't." (NY Post)

10:15AM: Following the Rangers Game 3 loss on Sunday, Henrik Lundqvist "I think we are all feeling like we can do better here at home." (Rangers Game Notes)

Lundqvist added, "we have to give more at home, in the playoffs, or we aren't going to win. We need more; it's as simple as that. We all need to be better in the next one." (Rangers Game Notes)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) shoots on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) as defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) defends during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Alain Vigneault said on Monday that the Rangers picked a "bad time" to play an "ordinary game" and that in Game 4 they will make some adjustments and "play better, a lot better" than they did on Sunday.

Vigneualt said that a lot of the Rangers issues came from the way they managed the puck and the amount of unforced errors they committed.

He said that the Rangers are "very aware" of the issues that caused them to struggle in Game 3 and that there are small adjustments they will make heading into Game 4.
