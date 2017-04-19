Alain Vigneault spoke with the media on Tuesday prior to tonight's Game 4 and said (NYR):
- On the lineup, "I know who I am going to play. I better know."
- On this core group and their experience, "there is no doubt, experience is a good thing to have. Our guys know that they need to go out, they need to breathe and they need to play. That is what we are going to do."
- On Buchnevich and the PP, "Our PP has had quite a few areas where it hasn't executed so far. We finished off the season and the PP was giving us momentum and timely goals and I am very confident that tonight we will turn it around. Pavel there or not we have looked at a couple of different areas and we need to execute and that is what we are going to do."
- On PPs in the playoffs, "there is no doubt that all team in the playoffs spend a lot of times and watch prior games about tendencies that the opponent can have. That is about prep and it probably does make it more challenging for players on the ice to execute and execute quicker to make those plays. It's about playoff hockey and the preparation that goes with it."