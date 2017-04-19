Pavel Buchnevich played 12:23 in his NHL playoffs debut and had 3 shots on goal and 2 hits.

Buchnevich played 5:22 in the first period, 3:43 in the second period and 3:18 in the third period while seeing 1:58 on the PP.

When he was on the ice at 5 on 5, mostly with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, the Rangers had 12 shot attempts for, 10 against and 8 shots on goal for and 6 against. (Natural Stat Trick)