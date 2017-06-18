Mar 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Rangers goalie Antti Raanta (32) makes a save in front of Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) during the second period at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports (Kelvin Kuo)
Mar 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Rangers goalie Antti Raanta (32) makes a save in front of Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) during the second period at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports (Kelvin Kuo)

12:48PM: Larry Brooks writes that George McPhee could select Raanta and then move him to a team like the Flyers or Coyotes for a draft pick. (NY Post)

9:18AM: In his mock draft at NHL.com, Tom Gulitti has Vegas selecting Rangers goalie Antti Raanta in the expansion draft.

Gulitti writes that Raanta could serve as a good backup, likely to Marc-Andre Fleury, but could also be chosen by Vegas and then flipped to another team that is looking for a goalie. (NHL.com)

He also has Vegas taking Fleury, Calvin Pickard of Colorado and Linus Ullmark of Buffalo.

The Rangers reportedly do not have a side deal with Vegas to prevent them from taking Raanta.

Adam Rotter: Raanta never made sense to me as a choice for Vegas because if he isn't going to be your starting goalie, then why waste the pick on him. The idea of selecting him and then trading him, something I didn't consider, though makes a lot more sense. We know there is interest in Raanta and Vegas will likely have a much lower price for him than the Rangers would. Winnipeg has reportedly called about him, Arizona might have interest after they traded Mike Smith and there might be some other teams looking for goalie help. Losing Raanta would stink for the Rangers both because they would lose their backup goalie and because they would lose him as an asset, but if he were to be taken than the Rangers would be able to keep Grabner, Lindberg and Fast.
Tags: Antti Raanta
(Adam Hunger)
(Adam Hunger)

6/20/17 | As of late Tuesday, according to Steve Zipay, the Rangers do not appear to have a side agreement with Vegas. (Newsday)

Vegas GM George McPhee says that his team has made at least six trades so far. (Newsday)

6/17/17 | The Rangers have no side deals in place with Las Vegas and according to Larry Brooks they seem "resigned to losing a player." (Larry Brooks)
Read More
Feb 23, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40) during their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre. The Rangers beat the Maple Leafs 2-1 in the shootout. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports (Tom Szczerbowski)
Feb 23, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40) during their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre. The Rangers beat the Maple Leafs 2-1 in the shootout. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports (Tom Szczerbowski)

At TSN, both Craig Button and Frank Seravalli have the Vegas Golden Knights selecting Michael Grabner from the Rangers in Wednesday's expansion draft.

Larry Brooks wrote on Monday that in his opinion, the most damaging player for the Rangers to lose in the expansion draft would be Grabner. (NY Post)

He says that Grabner's speed is a "constant weapon" even though his ability to finish can go hot and cold. (NY Post)

Grabner had 27 goals this season for the Rangers and is signed for next season with a cap hit of $1.65 million.
Read More

USA Hockey announced today that Rangers prospects Sean Day and Tim Gettinger have been invited to the Team USA Summer Evaluation camp for the World Juniors this year.

Day was invited to the camp last summer but did not play for Team USA on this past year's Gold Medal winning team.

The Rangers could put Day in Hartford next season or return him to Windsor of the OHL. (Larry Brooks)

For more on Day, click HERE.
Tags: Sean Day, Tim Gettinger
Read More
Oct 22, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) advances the puck against Washington Capitals during the first period at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Mills)
Oct 22, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) advances the puck against Washington Capitals during the first period at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Mills)

It was reported last week that Derek Stepan's name has been pretty prominent in trade talks and that teams such as Arizona have a lot of interest in him.

It's also been reported that the Rangers won't trade Stepan unless they receive a top-pair right handed defenseman.
Tags: Derek Stepan
Read More
Jan 26, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; St Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) passes in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The Minnesota Wild beat the St Louis Blues 5-1. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Rempel)
Jan 26, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; St Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) passes in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The Minnesota Wild beat the St Louis Blues 5-1. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Rempel)

Larry Brooks wrote on Monday that there is "no reason to expect" that the Rangers will sign Kevin Shattenkirk to the 6-7 year deal between $6.25 and $6.75 million he could likely command. (NY Post)

Brooks mentions the idea of a short-term deal, with a higher cap hit, but adds wonders why Shattenkirk would leave money on the table to play for the Rangers. (NY Post)

In early May, Brooks wrote that "all indications over the last two years" are that the Rangers don't view Kevin Shattenkirk as a top-pairing right defenseman, "certainly" not at a potential rate of $6.5 million for 6-7 years. (NY Post)
Tags: Kevin Shattenkirk
Read More
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers players celebrate their win against Montreal Canadiens after game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers players celebrate their win against Montreal Canadiens after game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Jean-Yves Ahern)

6/18/17 | The NHL and NHLPA have announced that the salary cap for next season will officially be $75 million.

6/16/17 | The NHLPA is voting on a salary cap of $75 million

According to Pierre LeBrun, the NHLPA is currently voting on making the upper limit of the salary cap for next season $75 million.

LeBrun says that once the vote is completed the league will be able to announce the upper limit for next season.
Read More
Mar 13, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Peter Budaj (31) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Mar 13, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Peter Budaj (31) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The NHL has announced that the following players from the Rangers are eligible to drafted by Las Vegas in the expansion draft.

The list is headlined by Antti Raanta, Jesper Fast, Oscar Lindberg, Michael Grabner and Matt Puempel.

Vegas also has the ability to sign any of the unsigned UFAs or RFAs that the Rangers have. If one of those players are selected then it will count as the selection from the Rangers.
Read More
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden (22) scores a goal past Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) during the first period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden (22) scores a goal past Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) during the first period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The NHL has announced that the Rangers have protected the following players in the expansion draft:

Defense: Marc Staal, Ryan McDonagh, Nick Holden

Forward: Rick Nash, Kevin Hayes, JT Miller, Mika Zibanejad, Derek Stepan, Chris Kreider, Mats Zuccarello.

Goalie: Henrik Lundqvist.
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

As of 3PM, the NHL is now in a roster freeze for all teams except for Vegas.

Bob McKenzie confirmed that the Rangers did not make a trade before today's deadline.

Vegas will be eligible to make trades with any/each team starting tomorrow at 10AM, but teams other than Vegas can not announce trades made with each other.
Read More
Mar 6, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Rangers goalie Antti Raanta (32) looks on during the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)
Mar 6, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Rangers goalie Antti Raanta (32) looks on during the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)

6/17/17 | 2:07PM: Calgary is acquiring Mike Smith from Arizona, very likely ending their interest in Raanta. (McKenzie)

6/16/17 | 1:28PM: Elliotte Friedman was on Sportsnet960 today and spoke about Antti Raanta.

Friedman said, "I'm looking at the Rangers. I think one of the hot commodities around the expansion draft is Antti Raanta. I think the Rangers would really like to keep him, as Lundqvist gets older, he gave them a break. I thought Lundqvist was really good in the playoffs this year and I think one of the reasons was because Raanta was good in the regular season."

Later on he was asked about the Flames and their goaltending situation and said, "I wonder if Ra
Tags: Antti Raanta
Read More
Dec 20, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) prepares to take the opening face-off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG PAINTS Arena. The Penguins won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Dec 20, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) prepares to take the opening face-off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG PAINTS Arena. The Penguins won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

7:49AM: The Arizona Coyotes are one of "multiple teams" that have "serious interest" in Derek Stepan, according to Bob McKenzie.

Elliotte Friedman said yesterday on the radio that the Coyotes were interested in Stepan last year but that another part of the deal fell through.

McKenzie said that the Coyotes are hopeful of making a deal before today's 3PM trade freeze.

Tags: Derek Stepan
Read More
(Rick Osentoski)
(Rick Osentoski)

6/16/17 | 4:38PM: Larry Brooks tweets that the Rangers are "investigating" the market for Stepan but that his best info says that as of now nothing is "imminent or close."

12:59PM: According to Larry Brooks, the Rangers will not trade Derek Stepan unless they are able to acquire a "no doubt first-pair" right defenseman in the deal. (Brooks)

It's been reported that Stepan's name has been "prominent" in trade chatter around the league.

Tags: Derek Stepan
Read More
Nov 7, 2015; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jonathan Drouin (27) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Rempel)
Nov 7, 2015; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jonathan Drouin (27) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Rempel)

Tampa Bay traded Jonathon Drouin as the central piece of a trade to Montreal for a package headlined by top prospect, defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

Drouin was rumored to be someone that Tampa Bay was looking to dangle for a defenseman; something that Tampa GM Steve Yzerman said that they accomplished with that trade.

Montreal is now rumored to possibly be shopping Alex Galchenyuk for a defenseman, possibly Jonas Brodin from Minnesota.

Bob McKenzie said that he thinks Brodin could get moved before Saturday's trade freeze.
Read More
(Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)
(Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

6/15/17 | 1:38PM: The Sabres have hired Phil Housley, according to Darren Dreger.

12:05PM: Scott Arniel remains in the mix to be the head coach of the Sabres, according to the Buffalo News.

Phil Housley is expected to get the job with Buffalo, but Arniel who played and was an assistant coach in Buffalo, but John Vogl writes that Arniel's candidacy "should be taken very seriously." (Buffalo News)
Read More
New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi tangles up with Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bonino during the first period at Madison Square Garden. (Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi tangles up with Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bonino during the first period at Madison Square Garden. (Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports)

The Rangers announced yesterday that they are buying out the final three-years of Dan Girardi's contract, freeing up an extra $2.8 million in cap space for this season.

By buying out Girardi, the Rangers also had another spot open up to protect a defenseman in the expansion draft.

Girardi reportedly intends to continue his NHL career and will pursue options as a free agent after his buyout from the Rangers becomes official. (Johnston)
Tags: Brendan Smith, Dan Girardi
Read More
Mar 31, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) and Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi (5) celebate the game tying goal aginst the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)
Mar 31, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) and Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi (5) celebate the game tying goal aginst the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)

Henrik Lundqvist posted on Instagram the following message about his now former teammate Dan Girardi, "For 11 years you have left everything you had in front of me. The way you competed and paid the price night in and night out inspired me more than you know. Will miss you on and off the ice. To me you are the definition of a warrior and I will ALWAYS appreciate what you have done for me and our team over the years. Thank you G!!!"
Tags: Dan Girardi, Henrik Lundqvist
Read More

8:58PM: Ryan McDonagh posted on Instagram, "What a competitor who cares more about his teammates than himself. A true pro who taught me a lot about the game when I was just getting started. Thanks for everything G!! We will miss you"

Mats Zuccarello told a Norwegian paper that Girardi is someone he has looked up to and that it's "sad" to see a friend leave the team. (Framtid)

Zuccarello added that Girardi was someone who sacrificed his body for the team. (Framtid)

4:06PM: On Instagram, Mats Zuccarello made the following post about former teammate Dan Girardi, "Probobly over 1500 blocked shots the last 10 years. Played with alot of injuries and always gave 100% for the blueshirts. Everyone gonna miss u 5'er. Good luck to u�� #machine"

Tags: Dan Girardi, Mats Zuccarello
Read More
Derek Stepan (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
Derek Stepan (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

6/14/17 | 1:53PM: Bob McKenzie tweets that Derek Stepan's name is "fairly prominent" in trade chatter around the NHL.

McKenzie notes though that just because a player is being talked about doesn't mean he will get traded.

Stepan has four-years left on his contract at $6.5 million but has a full No-Trade clause kick in on July 1.
Tags: Dan Girardi
Read More
Mar 8, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi (5) during the game against the Buffalo Sabres at First Niagara Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Kevin Hoffman)
Mar 8, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi (5) during the game against the Buffalo Sabres at First Niagara Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Kevin Hoffman)

The Rangers have sent along comments from Dan Girardi after the team announced his contract will be bought out:

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the New York Rangers organization for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my childhood dream of playing in the National Hockey League. I would also like to thank James Dolan, Glen Sather, Jim Schoenfeld, Jeff Gorton, John Rosasco, Jason Vogel, all of the coaches and front office staff, Jim Ramsay and his amazing training staff, the equipment staff, and all the Madison Square Garden employees for making my past 11 years so special.

I have spent one-third of my life as a New Yorker and as a New York Ranger. New York will always be our second home. I started my family here, got married to my wife Pam, and had our two children, Landon and Shaye. We have been fortunate to meet so many great people and our kids have made so many friends.
Tags: Dan Girardi
Read More
(Adam Hunger)
(Adam Hunger)

1:02PM: The Rangers have announced that they will buy out the contract of Dan Girardi.

"Dan's contributions to the New York Rangers organization have been immeasurable," Rangers President Glen Sather said. "He has been a role model through his relentless determination, giving everything he had to this organization both on and off the ice. He, Pam, Landon, and Shaye will always be a part of the Rangers family."

"I would like to thank Dan for everything he has given of himself to the Rangers over 11 seasons," Gorton said. "He has been one of the key contributors to our success over the past decade. We have the utmost respect for Dan and wish him all the best going forward."
Tags: Dan Girardi
Read More
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Former Ranger Jed Ortmeyer has been named as the Director of Player Development for the organization.

  • From the Rangers, "In his role, Ortmeyer, 38, will work with the hockey operations department, along with Adam Graves, overseeing the development of Rangers prospects, both on and off the ice. Ortmeyer will work with Rangers prospects who have yet to begin their professional hockey careers, as well as players with the Rangers' American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, to further enhance their progression."

Former Ranger Steve Eminger has been named a pro scout.
Read More
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

The Rangers will have just over $12 million in cap space if Kevin Klein and his $2.9 million cap hit retire and the cap stays at $73 million. (Cap Friendly)

The salary cap is not expected to rise much about the current upper level of $73 million but is expected to be in the $73 million to $77 million range depending on how much of the 5% escalator the NHLPA uses.

The Rangers have 18 players under contract for next season with Brendan Smith as a UFA and Mika Zibanejad, Jesper Fast, Matt Puempel and Oscar Lindberg as RFAs.
Read More
Feb 11, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers defensman Kevin Klein (8) and Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) battle for a loose puck during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Feb 11, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers defensman Kevin Klein (8) and Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) battle for a loose puck during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Kevin Klein is contemplating retiring from the NHL and continuing his career in Europe. (NY Post)

He has one year left on his deal with a cap hit of $2.9 million. If Klein retires than the Rangers would gain $2.9 million in cap space as well as a spot on their 50 contract list.

Klein struggled for most of last season and only played in one of the Rangers playoff games.

Larry Brooks writes that while a final decision has not yet been made, Klein has been working out at the Rangers practice facility and reportedly held a "going-away party" this past weekend. (NY Post)
Tags: Kevin Klein
Read More
(Pavel Golovkin)
(Pavel Golovkin)

The Rangers signed 23-year old Russian defenseman Alexei Bereglazov earlier this spring after Bereglazov played with Magnitagorsk in the KHL's Gagarin Cup.

Bereglazov said that he signed with the Rangers because the Rangers showed a lot of interest and that every player's dream is to play in the NHL. (Championat)

Bereglazov is 6-4, 205 and has played in 162 games in the KHL over the past four seasons, 5 goals and 28 assists, and 40 playoff games, including a Championship in 2015-16.
Read More
Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates with teammates after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)
Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates with teammates after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)

The Rangers have announced their preseason schedule for this season:

  • September 18 against the Islanders
  • September 20 against the Devils
  • September 22 @ the Islanders in Bridgeport
  • September 23 @ the Devils
  • September 25 against the Flyers
  • September 26 in Philadelphia
Read More
Apr 8, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers left wing Taylor beck (28) is checked by Ottawa Senators defenseman Fredrik Claesson (33) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators defeated the Rangers 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Apr 8, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers left wing Taylor beck (28) is checked by Ottawa Senators defenseman Fredrik Claesson (33) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators defeated the Rangers 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

Taylor Beck, who joined the Rangers organization at the trade deadline this year, has signed a one-year deal in the KHL.

He was acquired from Edmonton for Justin Fontaine and had 6 goals and 10 assists in 16 games for the Wolf Pack.

Beck was called up at the end of the season and played two games for the Rangers.
Read More
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty (67) is checked by New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi (5) during the first period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty (67) is checked by New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi (5) during the first period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)

The Rangers did not ask either Marc Staal or Dan Girardi to waive their no-move clauses in order to be exposed for the expansion draft. (NY Post)

It had been reported the past couple of weekends that the Rangers had not asked either player to do so.

Nick Holden and Kevin Klein will both be exposed as potential players for Vegas to take in the expansion draft.
Tags: Dan Girardi, Marc Staal
Read More
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The Rangers have until Friday to get at least one forward under contract that meets the exposure requirements for the expansion draft. (NY Post)

Currently Michael Grabner is the only Rangers forward under contract, that won't be protected, who meets the requirements of being under contract for 2018 and complying with the 40/70 rule.

Pending UFAs Jesper Fast, Oscar Lindberg or Matt Puempel would meet the requirements but but Larry Brooks writes that those three players understand the leverage they have and are taking a "hard line in talks." (NY Post)
Read More
Mar 21, 2017; Newark, NJ, USA; New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) makes a save on New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period at Prudential Center. (Ed Mulholland (USA Today))
Mar 21, 2017; Newark, NJ, USA; New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) makes a save on New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period at Prudential Center. (Ed Mulholland (USA Today))

The Devils have announced their preseason schedule which features two games against the Rangers.

The Rangers will host the Devils on September 20th at 7PM and visit the Prudential Center on September 23rd at 7PM.

The Rangers already have a game against the Islanders in Bridgeport scheduled for 9/22.

Read More
Dan Girardi and Marc Staal watch the final seconds during the third period of a first-round NHL playoff game. (Gene J. Puskar)
Dan Girardi and Marc Staal watch the final seconds during the third period of a first-round NHL playoff game. (Gene J. Puskar)

6/12/17 | Renaud Lavoie writes in the Journal de Montreal that "several rumors are circulating" that the Rangers "could" buy out Girardi's contract.

6/11/17 | According to Larry Brooks, as of Saturday morning, the Rangers had not requested that either Marc Staal or Dan Girardi waive their protection clauses to allow for exposure in the expansion draft. (NY Post)

The deadline to make this request of players is tomorrow at 5PM but Brooks says that because of the respect for Staal and Girardi it's likely that Gorton would have asked already. (NY Post)

Brooks also speculates that it's possible that the Rangers are okay with protecting Staal and Girardi, in addition to Ryan McDonagh, and may be willing to lose Nick Holden in the expansion draft. (NY Post)
Read More

With their 2-0 win over Nashville last night, the Pittsburgh Penguins have won the Stanley Cup for the second straight season.

The Penguins are the first repeat Stanley Cup champions since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998.

Pittsburgh features former Rangers Carl Hagelin, Matt Cullen and they are led by former assistant to John Tortorella, Mike Sullivan. 
Read More
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

6/11/17 Larry Brooks wrote on Sunday that the NHLPA is not expected to trigger the 5% cap escalator and the salary cap will remain around the current $73 million. (NY Post)

Bob McKenzie tweeted last night that the debate inside the NHLPA is whether to apply the 5% escalator or another number between 0 & 5%. (McKenzie)

McKenzie says that there is "virtually no chance" that the number is 0 and notes that using an escalator of 2% would add around $1.4 million to the upper limit. (McKenzie)
Read More
New York Rangers right wing Nicklas Jensen (39) and New Jersey Devils defenseman Andy Greene (6) chase a puck into the corner during the third period of a preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner)
New York Rangers right wing Nicklas Jensen (39) and New Jersey Devils defenseman Andy Greene (6) chase a puck into the corner during the third period of a preseason hockey game at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner)

The Rangers are not expected to qualify either Brandon Pirri or Adam Clendening, allowing both to become unrestricted free agents. (NY Post)

The Rangers will qualify Nicklas Jensen, 24, who played in 7 games with the Rangers this season and scored 32 goals and 23 assists in 70 AHL games. (NY Post)

The decision on whether to qualify Mackenzie Skapski is reportedly pending. (NY Post)
Tags: Adam Clendening, Brandon Pirri, Nicklas Jensen
Read More
Dec 9, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Rangers goalie Antti Raanta (32) makes a save on the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports (David Banks)
Dec 9, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Rangers goalie Antti Raanta (32) makes a save on the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports (David Banks)

6/11/17 | The Flames and Jets have reportedly called the Rangers about Antti Raanta but the team has not yet committed to trading him. (NY Post)

Brooks also notes that the Rangers have not received an offer "pushing them" to consider a trade. (NY Post)

6/6/17 | Kevin Allen writes that Raanta seems like a good candidate to be with Vegas next seasonbut that before that the Rangers will talk to Calgary and Winnipeg. (USA Today)

6/4/17 | 8:47AM: Larry Brooks writes that "several clubs" have inquired about the availability of Antti Raanta. (NY Post)
Read More
Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith (42) is honored as one of the stars of the game after scoring a goal to help beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)
Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith (42) is honored as one of the stars of the game after scoring a goal to help beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)

6/11/17 | Larry Brooks reports that Jeff Gorton has continued speaking with Brendan Smith and that Smith has "maintained his willingness" to re-sign with the Rangers prior to UFA interview process opening on June 25 if ' the Blueshirts come in with a "market-price" offer.' (NY Post)

5/22/17 | Brendan Smith's agent Anton Thun told Larry Brooks that Smith enjoyed his time playing with the Rangers and that he would "certainly consider" signing a new contract prior to becoming a UFA on July 1. (NY Post)

Thun noted though that Smith has not told him to "get a deal done" with the Rangers and that Smith will be looking for a "good fit with a good organization in his next contract. (NY Post)
Tags: Brendan Smith
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

The Rangers have been "active" in trade conversations with teams about a right-shot defenseman but "nothing is imminent." (NY Post)

Larry Brooks writes that players Tyson Barrie and/pr Jacob Trouba are of interest but "there is nothing at all doing on that front, at least at this moment." (NY Post)

Brooks also mentions the name of center Nathan MacKinnon as someone the Rangers, and many others, would like to acquire but that Joe Sakic is asking for "just about everyone" in return for a potential MacKinnon deal. (NY Post)

There are questions about how active the Rangers will be this summer.
Read More

According to Elliotte Friedman, there are rumblings that the Rangers contacted former Sabres and Stars coach Lindy Ruff about possibly joining Alain Vigneault's staff. (Sportsnet)

Friedman said that the idea of adding Ruff to the team is about making the group of coaches stronger and not about having Vigneault "look over his shoulder." (Sportsnet)

As Friedman notes, there are many connections between Ruff and the Rangers including being a teammate as a player with Scott Arniel and Rangers SVP Jim Schoenfeld. While Ruff was the coach in Buffalo he coached Rangers assistant GM Chris Drury and also had Arniel as an assistant coach. (Sportsnet)
Read More
Nov 15, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers forward Jesper Fast (19) skates against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Rogers Arena. The New York Rangers won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports (Anne-Marie Sorvin)
Nov 15, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers forward Jesper Fast (19) skates against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Rogers Arena. The New York Rangers won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports (Anne-Marie Sorvin)

Jesper Fast played in 68 games for the Rangers this season, scoring 6 goals, 15 assists and an average of 13:48 per game.

In the playoffs, Fast, 25, had 3 goals and 3 assists in 12 games and averaged 14:59 per game.

Fast underwent surgery this past week on his hip and is expected to be out for 5 months.

Tags: Jesper Fast
Read More
Dec 8, 2016; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Marc Staal (18) warms up prior to the game against the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports (Bruce Fedyck)
Dec 8, 2016; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Marc Staal (18) warms up prior to the game against the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports (Bruce Fedyck)

6/9/17 | Marc Staal said that he wants to keep playing for the Rangers and added "I think I can help that team win. That's the bottom line." (TB News Watch)

Staal said that he wasn't able to be consistently play his "best hockey" throughout the year and said that his goal for next year will be to play "elite hockey all year long." (TB News Watch)

He said that he has heard the talk and the rumors about his future but said that he tries not to think about it too much until he knows the facts and, "I don't really know too much right now." (TB News Watch)
Tags: Marc Staal
Read More
(Scott Rovak)
(Scott Rovak)

5:17PM: Larry Brooks, in response to the tweet from Eronko, tweeted "nonsense."

3:38PM: Igor Eronko has tweeted that the Rangers are reportedly "out" of the Ilya Kovalchuk sweepstakes.

Reports had indicated that Kovalchuck was interested in coming to the Rangers and that the Rangers did have some interest in Kovalchuk.

Kovalchuk is aiming to return to the NHL this summer via a likely sign and trade with the Devils.
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

This Monday (6/12) at 5PM is the deadline for teams to request that a player waive his no-move clause in order to expose them for the expansion draft.

The first buyout period begins on 6/15 and is also the "Deadline for Clubs to ask Players with "No Move" clauses whether they want to be placed on Waivers for purposes of Buy-Outs prior to Expansion Draft."

On 6/17 at 3PM there is a trade freeze that lasts until 6/22/17 at 8AM, which is the morning following the expansion draft.

Teams will have to submit their protected player lists by 5PM on 6/17 and starting at 10AM on 6/18 Vegas will have the opportunity to sign pending UFAs or RFAs that were not protected.
Read More
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The New York Rangers salute their fans after defeating the Ottawa Senators in game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The New York Rangers salute their fans after defeating the Ottawa Senators in game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

6/8/17 | Elliotte Friedman was on the NHL Network on Thursday afternoon and regarding Kevin Shattenkirk, said, "we've all heard the rumors about the Rangers. I'm really curious about the Rangers direction this summer. I think there is a chance that they could decide to just go young."

6/5/17 | On his podcast, Bob McKenzie was going around the league and giving an overview of how teams may handle the coming offseason and spoke about the Rangers.

McKenzie said, "Keep an eye on the New York Rangers, I think they are going to be very active. Lots of talk about what they might do to continue to transition into a younger team."
Read More
(Adam Hunger)
(Adam Hunger)

Kevin Allen of USA Today gave the Rangers 2016-17 season a "B+" which put their performance in the top half of the league.

Allen said that the Rangers had 102 points but that "it was clear in the playoffs" that their group on defense needs an "overhaul." (USA Today)

Scott Cullen of TSN wrote that the Rangers are a talented team and a competitive team but also carry "some holes that may prevent them from going over the top." (TSN)

Alain Vigneault said a few times during the season that many of the "experts" did not think the Rangers would be as good as they were.
Read More
Feb 25, 2017; Newark, NJ, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Clendening (4) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. The Rangers defeated the Devils in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports (Ed Mulholland)
Feb 25, 2017; Newark, NJ, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Clendening (4) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. The Rangers defeated the Devils in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports (Ed Mulholland)

Adam Clendening played in 31 games for the Rangers this past season, scoring twice, adding 9 assists, a plus 3 rating, 38 shots on goal and an average of 15:49 per game.

Clendening played:

  • October: 5 games
  • November: 1 game
  • December: 3 games
  • January: 9 games
  • February: 7 games
  • March: 4 games
  • April: 2 games
  • Playoffs: 0 games
Tags: Adam Clendening
Read More
Apr 13, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) skates with the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Roman Polak (46) in the first period in game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Apr 13, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) skates with the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Roman Polak (46) in the first period in game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)

8:42PM: Pierre LeBrun says that Shattenkirk will meet with his agents this week to narrow down the list of his desired teams.

9:12AM: The Hockey News has ranked Kevin Shattenkirk as the top UFA on the market this summer, listing the teams where he would fit best as the Rangers, Bruins and Lightning.

  • Shattenkirk reportedly turned down a trade to and extension from Tampa Bay that would have been worth $42 million over seven years. (STL Today)

They write that Shattenkirk is "undersized and looked overwhelmed and exposed at times during the playoffs" but added that he's a right handed shot and an "excellent puck mover."
Tags: Kevin Shattenkirk
Read More
Dec 20, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) prepares to take the opening face-off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG PAINTS Arena. The Penguins won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Dec 20, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) prepares to take the opening face-off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG PAINTS Arena. The Penguins won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

Derek Stepan had his fourth straight 50+ point season for the Rangers though he had the lowest points per game (.68) since his second year.

Stepan had 17 goals and 38 assists in 81 games and had a career low shooting percentage of 8.1% despite his first season over 200+ shots on goal.

He had 12 goals and 25 assists before the All-Star break (.75 PPG) and 5 goals and 13 assists in 32 games after the All-Star break (.56 PPG).
Tags: Derek Stepan
Read More
(Scott Rovak)
(Scott Rovak)

Larry Brooks wrote in Sunday's New York Post that it should be a "no-brainer" for GM Jeff Gorton to go after Ilya Kovalchuk, depending on the price, because of his "game-breaking ability" and history as a PP QB. (NY Post)

Brooks says that the Devils and Ray Shero can't overplay their hand with Kovalchuk, 34, as an asset because if he decides to stay in Russia for another season then he can be a UFA next summer. (NY Post)

He says that players like Brady Skjei, Chris Kreider, KT Miller, Kevin Hayes, Jimmy Vesey and Pavel Buchnevich would all be "off the table," that Derek Stepan wouldn't get moved for him and that Rick Nash makes no sense for New Jersey. (NY Post)
Read More
rangers Archives