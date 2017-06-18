12:48PM: Larry Brooks writes that George McPhee could select Raanta and then move him to a team like the Flyers or Coyotes for a draft pick. (NY Post)

9:18AM: In his mock draft at NHL.com, Tom Gulitti has Vegas selecting Rangers goalie Antti Raanta in the expansion draft.

Gulitti writes that Raanta could serve as a good backup, likely to Marc-Andre Fleury, but could also be chosen by Vegas and then flipped to another team that is looking for a goalie. (NHL.com)

He also has Vegas taking Fleury, Calvin Pickard of Colorado and Linus Ullmark of Buffalo.

The Rangers reportedly do not have a side deal with Vegas to prevent them from taking Raanta.

Adam Rotter: Raanta never made sense to me as a choice for Vegas because if he isn't going to be your starting goalie, then why waste the pick on him. The idea of selecting him and then trading him, something I didn't consider, though makes a lot more sense. We know there is interest in Raanta and Vegas will likely have a much lower price for him than the Rangers would. Winnipeg has reportedly called about him, Arizona might have interest after they traded Mike Smith and there might be some other teams looking for goalie help. Losing Raanta would stink for the Rangers both because they would lose their backup goalie and because they would lose him as an asset, but if he were to be taken than the Rangers would be able to keep Grabner, Lindberg and Fast.