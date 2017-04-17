Henrik Lundqvist spoke with the media following tonight's loss to Montreal (Via the Rangers Game Notes)
- On growing frustration as the game went along…"I think it's important we start with ourselves and not look at what they are doing. Let's start with ourselves. Yes, they are a good team. We have to give more at home, in the playoffs, or we aren't going to win. We need more; it's as simple as that. Obviously special teams were a big part of the game tonight. I didn't come up with the saves there on the penalty kill. They made some good plays. Our power play did not get going and get any momentum for us. We all need to be better in the next one."
- On what more is needed from the team…"I think every little detail matters in this game. Every play. We did it really well in the first game and I think we need to come back to that. We work hard at times. But we talked about going into this game that they are a good team. We are going to need our best from everyone and from myself. That's the only way for us to win the next game. We need our best from 20 guys."
- On any changes to Montreal's power play tonight…"They have skilled players that can make some plays and that's what they did. We were in pretty good structure, but they exposed us with a couple of good plays. Obviously it was a couple of tough penalties that cost us. We will regroup and focus on the next game here. I think we are all feeling like we can do better here at home."