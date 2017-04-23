Brendan Gallager said after the game that it was a close series but one where the Rangers did "a few more good things" than the Habs did. (Rangers Game Notes)

Alex Radulov said that the bottom line was that the Habs couldn't get past Henrik Lundqvist. (NHL.com)

Shea Weber said that the Rangers were the better team and deserved to win. (NHL.com)

Max Pacioretty, who was held without a goal, said that the chances for his team were there but that Lundqvist played "great." (Montreal Gazette)

Montreal coach Claude Julien said that his team tried "everything" they could to score but ran into the Rangers best player in Henrik Lundqvist. (Rangers Game Notes)

He said that he thinks Montreal had more scoring chances overall than the Rangers did but that the Rangers made the most out of their opportunities. (Rangers Game Notes)

Julien said that his team worked hard but "we weren't good enough and that's why we lost" and "at the end of the day, we just couldn't put it past that goaltender, that's what comes back to haunt you. You have to make the most out of your grade-A chances, and unfortunately like I said, we ran into their best player, which is their goaltender." (Rangers Game Notes)