Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith (42) is honored as one of the stars of the game after scoring a goal to help beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said before the 2015-16 season that Brendan Smith has good offensive instincts and is a strong, competitive player that can retrieve pucks.

He added during the season that for Smith to be effective he needed to "manage" his game and play well at both ends of the ice.

During the playoffs in 2013, Henrik Zetterberg said that Brendan Smith was a player who created a lot, but "sometimes" created a lot for both teams. (Daily Tribune)

Smith said in 2013 that he had gotten this far as a hockey player because of his skating and how he moves the puck. (MLive)

He added "what I have to learn is I'm not the star defenseman for getting points on the back end. I have to play my end first and things will come out from it.'' (MLive)

Smith had what was described a "rollercoaster existence" while Mike Babcock was coaching the Red Wings and said that Blashill was "good" for him. (Detroit News)

He cited communication as well as defined expectations and areas of improvement as reasons for his success under Blashill. (Detroit News)

Riley Sheahan said that Smith makes "little plays" and uses his skating ability to join the play, adding "when you can have your defense jumping up in the rush like that, it's definitely a lot of help." (Detroit News)

The Sports Forecaster magazine for this season wrote that Smith earned "rave reviews" for his play with the Rangers after being traded from Detroit.

For a lot more on Smith, who signed a four-year deal with the Rangers this summer, click HERE.

Adam Rotter: Smith seems like a safe bet to be the Rangers defenseman who adds a surprising, compared to his expectations, amount of offense. In recent years Kevin Klein has played that role, Nick Holden played that role at times last year and it seems like Smith, who was known to be an offensive defenseman at different points in his development, could defintely fit that bill. Especially playing on a second pair with Brady Skjei and some of the Rangers top forwards, it wouldn't shock me if Smith easily passes his career high of 19 points.
After signing with the Rangers on July 1, Kevin Shattenkirk said that playing in New York is something that he always wanted to do.

Shattenkirk added that if he were to have passed on this opportunity to sign with the Rangers it would have been something he had to live with.

He added, "the opportunity to win a Stanley Cup in New York, as a hometown kid, that achievement would far surpass all of the pressure you have to deal with along the way. To me that is worth going through."
(David Banks)
9/6/17 | During the World Junior Summer Showcase, TSN analyst Craig Button said that Lias Andersson reminded him of former Dallas Star Jere Lehtinen.

Lehtinen is having his number retired in Dallas and was a Stanley Cup winner, 3-time Selke Winner and had 514 points in 875 games.

Rangers assistant coach Lindy Ruff, who was the coach in Dallas when it was announced that Lehtinen's number would be retired, said that he was "a heck of a two-way player, one of the best two-way players that played the game." (NHL.com)
( Adam Hunger)
6:04PM: The Rangers fell 4-0 to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

  • Alexei Bereglazov: minus 2
  • Neal Pionk: minus 1, 4 shots
  • Lias Andersson: 3 shots, boarding penalty
  • Gabriel Fontaine: minus 2, 3 shots
  • Ty Ronning: minus one, 4 shots
  • Brandon Crawley: minus one, hooking penalty
  • Vince Pedrie: minus one
  • Ryan Gropp: minus one
  • Sean Day: 1 shot
  • Vinni Lettieri: nothing on scoresheet
  • Tim Gettinger: minus one, 1 shot

Alexander Georgiev stopped 29 of 32 shots.
(Brad Penner)
As part of The Hockey News' season preview issue, they have the Rangers forward lines listed as:

  • Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Mats Zuccarello
  • JT Miller, Kevin Hayes, Rick Nash
  • Jimmy Vesey, Lias Andersson, Pavel Buchnevich
  • Matt Puempel, David Desharnais, Michael Grabner

They have Adam Tambellini, Boo Nieves and injured Jesper Fast as part of a 5th line.

On defense they have Ryan McDonagh paired with Kevin Shattenkirk, Brady Skjei paired with Brendan Smith and Marc Staal paired with Nick Holden.
New York Rangers forward Rick Nash against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. (Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports)
9/8/17 | Nash said on Friday that he always wants to have the "best year possible" and that he understands he is playing for another contract. (Newsday)

9/7/17 | Last season Rick Nash was projected by most outlets to finish in the range of 20-25 goals and 20-25 assists.

Nash finished last season with 23 goals and 18 assists and a points per game of .57, the lowest of his career since his rookie season.
9:21PM: The Rangers defeated Chicago 3-2 in the Traverse City opener.

The Rangers goals were scored by:

Chicago scored twice in the third and goalie Chris Nell stopped 28 of 30 shots.

  • Alexei Bereglazov: +1
  • Neal Pionk: 1 shot, tripping penalty
  • Lias Andersson: +1
  • Gabriel Fontaine: 2 assists, +1, 2 shots, high sticking double minor & holding the stick penalty
  • Ty Ronning: 1 assist, +1, 4 shots
  • Ryan Gropp: 1 goal
  • Malte Stromwall: 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 4 shots
  • Sean Day: 1 goal, +2, 3 shots
  • Robin Kovacs: Nothing on scoresheet
  • Tim Gettinger: +1, 2 shots
Nov 15, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) skates against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at Rogers Arena. The New York Rangers won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports (Anne-Marie Sorvin)
Ryan McDonagh spoke with the media at Citi Field today after the Winter Classic press conference and said (SNY):

On the moves, "they are definitely tough decisions. Guys who have made a big impact on our team over the years and it's sad personally to see them leave, they are very close to me and my career and playing with Dan and learning from him when I was a rookie was a real pleasure."

On the team making changes, "at the same time you know that when an organization does make those tough decisions they are not willing to accept mediocre, so to speak. We made the playoffs and won one round but we are still trying to accomplish the main goal of winning the whole thing. We are bringing in some guys that are very versatile, specifically on the back end, we have guys that are mobile and can play the offensive side, defensive side and should be very exciting."
9/8/17 | The NHL held a press conference today at Citi Field to promote the Winter Classic between the Rangers and Sabres this January 1.

Ryan McDonagh and Rick Nash were representing the Rangers at the press conference.

McDonagh said, "thank you to the Mets, NHLPA, NHL and Bridgestone to help set up this amazing experience we get to encounter during the season. There are some defining moments that shape the Winter Classic so I know that both teams will compete very hard when it's time and we can add to this great tradition that the Winter Classic has brought to our game. Walking around the stadium today with Rick and talking about the venue, it seems like there isn't a bad sightline for any fan, very steep, you will be able to see the game pretty close and take in what should be a great experience. You never know when you are going to get an opportunity like this again so we are very fortunate, the Sabres and Rangers, to represent this year's game for the Winter Classic. We will do our best to put on a good show and make some noise around the league, it's a day where everyone tunes in and watches the game. It will be exciting, fun and a great time."
New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) looks to make a pass against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. (Danny Wild)
McKeen's Hockey has released their yearbook for the 2017-18 season which includes the following scoring projections for the Rangers:

  • Mika Zibanejad: 23 goals, 42 assists
  • Mats Zuccarello: 19 goals, 45 assists
  • JT Miller: 25 goals, 32 assists
  • Kevin Hayes: 24 goals, 32 assists
  • Chris Kreider: 25 goals, 29 assists
The Brian Leetch retirement ceremony Thursday, Jan. 24, 2008 in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
6:42PM: Brian Leetch spoke with the media today about his new role with the Rangers and said (NYR):

  • Different members of the Rangers organization, including Jeff Gorton, Adam Graves and other friends, have reached out over the years about joining the organization and the difference now is that his kids are getting older and felt that it would be a good time to get acquainted with players and personnel at different levels of the organization.
  • "It's not like I have a defined role, it's my job to learn as much as I can about the organization and players and if there is an opportunity to give my opinion and help some players along the way, that would be great."
  • He joked that most of the players he worked with today were 4-5-6 years old when he retired.
  • He left Kevin Shattenkirk a message when he signed and said that he looked forward to seeing him when training camp started.
  • He is going to Traverse City to watch some games and will be in NY at the start of training camp and then go to Hartford.
  • "It's my job to get up to speed with the organization and the players they currently have."
  • Many of the people around the Rangers who are with the team now were with the team when Leetch was starting out as a player.
  • He will continue to reside in Boston but fly/drive down to New York or drive to Hartford, "It's my job to get involved and provide some value to the organization and they have allowed me to do that." 

5:47PM: Brian Leetch was on the ice today with the Rangers prospects going to Traverse City and said that he doesn't have a "defined role" in his new position as Hockey Operations Advisors. (NY Post)

Leetch said that he views his job as trying to learn as much about the organization and the players as he can and offer up his opinion and "help some players along the way." (NY Post)

1:25PM: Chytil skated "fairly hard" after practice the Traverse City players practiced. (Zipay)

11:41AM: In addition to Leetch, Jed Ortmeyer is also on the ice. (NYR)

11:16AM: Brian Leetch is on the ice and working with the Rangers prospects. (Zipay)
Nov 6, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kevin Hayes (13) waves to fans after beating the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)
Nov 6, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kevin Hayes (13) waves to fans after beating the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild)

8/30/17 | Just before the playoffs last spring, Kevin Hayes wrote an essay for The Players Tribune and talked about the times during his second season where he was a healthy scratch. (Players Tribune)

Hayes said that he didn't do enough to prepare after his rookie season and that being a scratch after struggling was "embarrassing." (Players Tribune)

He added that he was "ashamed" at being a healthy scratch for Games 4 & 5 against the Penguins that season and "vowed" to himself and to the organization that he would never let them down again. (Players Tribune)
( Adam Hunger)
Earlier this summer the Rangers announced that Jed Ortmeyer was rejoining the organization and taking on a role as Director of Player Development.

The Rangers say that in his role, Ortmeyer will work with Adam Graves to oversee "development of Rangers prospects, both on and off the ice" and that he will work with players at all different stages in the organization.

Ortmeyer says that this is a "dream job" for him and that he looks forward to helping the Rangers young players and prospects in the way that Adam Graves and former teammates Mark Messier and Brian Leetch helped him. (NYR)

Dec 17, 2016; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Anthony DeAngelo (77) against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild defeated the Coyotes 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports (Brace Hemmelgarn)
8/31/17| Anthony DeAngelo has said that he knows he still needs to work on the defensive side of his game, an area that has been in question for most of his young career.

In October 2015, Syracuse (AHL) coach Rob Zettler said that Anthony DeAngelo has a "high skillset" but that he needs how to learn how to "defend against men" and that his play in his own zone needs work.

Zettler added though that DeAngelo was "ready, willing and able" to work on his game. (Syracuse)
( Adam Hunger)
A Las Vegas sportsbook has set the Rangers over/under for points this season to be 95.5. (ESPN)

The Rangers have the 6th highest over/under for points in the Eastern Conference and are listed just ahead of Toronto (94.5) and Carolina (93.5)

Last season the Rangers finished with 102 points, 5th highest in the Eastern Conference while Boston and Toronto both tied with 95 points for the fewest among playoff teams.
Mar 13, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) plays the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning center Vladislav Namestnikov (90) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Mar 13, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) plays the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning center Vladislav Namestnikov (90) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

On Friday, Jimmy Vesey tweeted that he was heading down to New York after finishing his summer training up in the Boston area.

Today, Vesey was on the ice with his teammates during informal skates before training camp. (NYR)

Vesey spent the summer training with Kevin Hayes and also played in a summer league featuring Hayes, Jimmy Hayes, Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin, Charlie Coyle and others from the Boston/New England area.
Nov 15, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers forward Jesper Fast (19) skates against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Rogers Arena. The New York Rangers won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports (Anne-Marie Sorvin)
Jesper Fast will wear #17 for the Rangers this season because the #19 that he has worn previously will be retired in honor of Jan Ratelle in February. (NYR)

Prior to #19, Fast also wore #12 in 2013-14 and then wore #91 in the 2014-15 preseason before finally landing on #19 when the regular season started.

John Moore was the last Ranger to wear #17. Before Moore, Mike Rupp wore #17 during his 8 games in 2012-13 and before Ruff it was worn by Brandon Dubinsky.
New York Rangers' Brad Richards in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, March 1, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)
The Rangers have announced that Brad Richards and Brian Leetch will join the organization as Hockey Operations Advisors.

From the Rangers release, "In their roles, Leetch and Richards will work with the hockey operations department in both hockey-related decisions along with off-ice player and prospect development. In addition, Leetch and Richards will assist prospects in the Rangers organization, including players with the Rangers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, in on-ice development."

Richards and Leetch join Jed Ortmeyer (Director, Player Development) and Steve Eminger (Pro Scout) as former Rangers who re-joined the organization this summer.

Pierre LeBrun tweeted, "Richards as a player was very inquisitive about how front offices ran. We had many such conversations during the years. Future GM perhaps."
(David Banks)
9/5/17 | Larry Brooks writes that Chytil has a groin strain and while it's not serious he likely won't play at Traverse City.

Chytil may still take part in Rangers training camp though. (Brooks)

9/1/17 | Filip Chytil has a leg issue but is still coming to training camp
Apr 29, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save in the second period of game two in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)
Apr 29, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save in the second period of game two in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Marc DesRosiers)

Henrik Lundqvist was on ABC 7 this morning as a guest on LIVE with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Lundqvist said the following:

  • He spent the summer in Sweden, as he has done the past 12 years, and spends time with family and friends that he doesn't see much during the season.
  • "the season ended too fast in New York, this was in May, and I decided to go back and play for Team Sweden with my brother, he was the captain of Team Sweden and we hadn't played together in 12 years. I went back and we were able to win the World Championships together, it was amazing. Growing up as a twin we did everything together and for us it started with a dream of playing for our country and win something together. To stand on the blue line and see the flag go up it was something that I will never forget."
The Rangers have tweeted pictures of the ice being put down at MSG and the lines on the ice having been painted
(David Banks)
Lias Andersson is heading to New York from Sweden said that his plan is not to return to Sweden for the season. (GP)

Andersson said that Henrik Lundqvist offered him the chance to stay at his home but he will stay in a hotel at first and then think about staying with Lundqvist and his family if he remains with the Rangers. (GP)

He added that he also has a connection to Jesper Fast since both he and Fast played for the same organization in Sweden. (GP)
Jan 19, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman (11) battle along the boards during the second period at the Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports (John E. Sokolowski)
Ryan McDonagh and Kevin Shattenkirk were both named as part of the NHL Network's list of top 20 defensemen in the NHL.

McDonagh was ranked 17th while Shattenkirk was ranked 15th.

Both McDonagh and Shattenkirk were listed as two of The Hockey News' top 50 players.
Dec 20, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) moves the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at the PPG PAINTS Arena. The Penguins won 7-2.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Brady Skjei is back in New York and skating with some of his teammates during informal workouts after spending the summer training with Ryan McDonagh.

Skjei said that right now he is "feeling great" and that he and McDonagh worked hard 5 days a week and skated a lot during their time in Minnesota.

He added, "physically I feel really good and it will be good to get into game shape here and play preseason games."
Click below to see Henrik Lundqvist's mask for the 2017 season.
New York Rangers center Derick Brassard celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres with right wing Mats Zuccarello during the first period at First Niagara Center. (Kevin Hoffman/USA Today Sports Images)
Former Ranger Derick Brassard visited Mats Zuccarello in New York on Zuccarello's birthday yesterday.

Click below to see the photo.
Feb 25, 2017; Newark, NJ, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his game winning goal in overtime at Prudential Center. The Rangers defeated the Devils 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports (Ed Mulholland)
Last season, Mika Zibanejad was projected by most prognosticators to produce in the 48 to 57 point range.

Zibanejad finished last season with 14 goals and 23 assists in 56 games, but on a pace for 54 points.

Zibanejad had a career high .66 points per game last season and scored 51 points in 81 games for Ottawa in 2015-16.
(Brad Penner)
Kevin Allen of USA Today lists the Rangers as a team in danger of missing the playoffs.

He says that "on paper" the Rangers look like a playoff team but they have a number of questions and unknowns "to put them on the watch list."

Some of the questions that Allen has include whether Mika Zibanejad is a #1 center, will Kevin Hayes, Jimmy Vesey and Pavel Buchnevich step up their games and if Kevin Shattenkirk will be a "dominant performer."
( Adam Hunger)
The Rangers have announced their roster for the Traverse City Tournament, featuring:

Forwards: Lias Andersson, Filip Chytil, Gabriel Fontaine, Vinni Lettieri, Kyle Pettit, Tim Gettinger, Ryan Gropp, Robin Kovacs, Dawson, Leedahl, Luc Smith, Adrian Carbonara, Ryan Moore, Ty Ronning, Malte Stromwall

Defense: Alexei Bereglazov, Brandon Crawley, Sean Day, Brendan Kotyk, Vince Pedrie, Neal Pionk, Sergey Zborovskiy
Apr 6, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Edmonton Oilers center David Desharnais (13) controls the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Stan Szeto)
Heading into this season, David Desharnais is projected to score 7 goals and 20 assists by The Sports Forecaster.

They write that Desharnais was "maligned" in Montreal because of his size and inconsistency but he found "new life" with the Oilers after being traded their last season and playing a bottom six role.

They added, "the industrious vet never quits which is an admirable attitude."
( Adam Hunger)
8/29/17 | 9:26PM: The Rangers have reportedly "backed off" after showing early interest Zaripov. (The Athletic)

8/28/17 | 4:35PM: The NHL has announced that Zaripov is "immediately eligible" to play in the NHL.

The NHL's statement notes that because of different lists relating to banned substances, Zaripov likely would not have been suspended had he been tested in the NHL.
Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers forward Tanner Glass reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Bolte)
Former Ranger Tanner Glass is going to Flames training camp on a PTO. (Sportsnet)

He could be battling for a spot in Calgary with fellow former Ranger Marek Hrivik.

Before the Rangers were eliminated by Ottawa in the playoffs, Alain Vigneault said the following about Glass:

After finishing last in the AHL in points and in goals allowed, the Hartford Wolf Pack removed Ken Gernander as head coach and promoted assistant Keith McCambridge to be head coach.

New Hartford GM, and Rangers assistant GM Chris Drury, said that McCambridge has "terrific communication skills" and that the main objective of a coach is to get through to players and get the best out of them. (Hartford Courant)

Wolf Pack coach Keith McCambridge was on TSN1290 on earlier in the summer and said:

  • On last season's Hartford team, "we knew that there would be some good prospects and guys who had a chance to play for the Rangers. We worked on getting them better and getting their strengths up."
  • "we will have some young and exciting players
(Getty Images (@nyrangers on twitter))
The Rangers have announced that they will retire #19 in honor of Jean Ratelle prior to their game against Detroit on Sunday 2/25/18.

Rangers President, and Ratelle's former teammate, Glen Sather said "Jean Ratelle is truly one of the greatest players to have ever played for the New York Rangers. Few players have demonstrated the class, dignity, and gracefulness that Jean possessed throughout his career, both on and off the ice. I had the good fortune to call Jean a teammate with the Rangers, I am proud to still call Jean a friend, and I am honored to announce that he will take his rightful place in the rafters of Madison Square Garden."

From the Rangers announcement, Ratelle:
8/30/17 | 4:54PM: The Rangers have also noted that Zuccarello was on the ice today. (NYR)

8/29/17 | 1:05PM: About 10 Rangers were on the ice yesterday including Lundqvist, Grabner, Marc Staal, Kevin Shattenkrik, Vince Pedrie and Neal Pionk. (NYR)

8/28/17 | Henrik Lundqvist is on the ice today, with other teammates, at the Rangers training center preparing for the season.
May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The New York Rangers salute their fans after defeating the Ottawa Senators in game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Corey Pronman lists the Rangers Top 10 Prospects this summer as (ESPN Insider):

  • Lias Andersson
  • Filip Chytil
  • Igor Shesterkin
  • Sean Day
  • Ryan Graves
  • Neal Pionk
  • Adam Huska
  • Ryan Gropp
  • Alexei Bereglazov
  • Tim Gettinger

Pronman has the Rangers ranked 29th out of the 31 teams in the NHL in his farm system rankings.

Andersson was ranked as the 47th prospect overall in Pronman's list of the Top 100.
Mar 13, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Peter Budaj (31) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
8/21/17: In The Hockey News Pool Guide, they list Michael Grabner as someone who might not be able to replicate his numbers from last season.

Grabner scored 27 goals in the regular season, with 13 assists, and 4 goals and 2 assists in the playoffs.

They wrote "his 27 goals were buoyed by a career-high shooting percentage of 16.7%, and Grabner his his damage from the third line. He doesn't play enough to sustain that production. He also scored one goal in his final 23 games of 2016-17.

They added that Grabner, "carries more red flags than a U.N. convention. He scored 27 goals while playing just 14 minutes a game. He posted a career-high shooting percentage of 16.7%. His luck will regress significantly. He's a shoo-in bust pick."
Apr 22, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) celebrates an empty net goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)
Henrik Lundqvist posted on Instagram last night that he is back in New York.

Click below to see the video.
Alain Vigneault said that he is open to working with Lindy Ruff on new ideas regarding systems when the coaches have their meetings in August. (NY Post)

Vigneault said that everyone will brainstorm and try to figure out how to get the most out of the players they have. (NY Post)

He added, "I'm very interested in Lindy's ideas about how to play in the defensive zone. I think his defense has been one of the best in north-south play and in getting up into the play." (NY Post)
Sep 25, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Team Sweden goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) warms up prior to the semifinal game against Team Europe in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports (John E. Sokolowski)
Henrik Lundqvist said that despite the NHL saying that they won't shut down for the Olympics, he still expects there to be discussions about it this fall. (TV2)

Lundqvist said that he thinks it would be a nice marketing opportunity to bring the NHL players to South Korea and that it would help grow the game. (TV2)

Lundqvist has remained consistent in his hope that the NHL will allow players to play in the Olympics.
Dec 29, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Rangers left wing Marek Hrivik (46) carries the puck during the third period against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Matt Kartozian)
After being with the Rangers organization since 2011-12, Marek Hrivik signed as a free agent with the Calgary Flames this summer.

Hrivik played in 21 games for the Rangers over the past two seasons and, in his career, 318 games in the AHL for the Wolf Pack/Whale.

He is on a two-way contract worth $650,000 in the NHL and $250,000 in the AHL.
( Adam Hunger)
According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, there have not been any "substantive discussions" between the Rangers and Rick Nash about a contract extension.

Nash, 33, is in the final year of his contract with a cap hit $7.8 million and has told Portzline, as well as others, that he loves being with the Rangers, playing in New York and playing at MSG.

Portzline says that Nash wants to keep playing with the Rangers and that even if he doesn't re-sign with the Rangers, Nash should be able to command a long-term deal somewhere next summer. (The Athletic)
(David Banks)
Lias Andersson played for Frolunda today after not dressing during the team's preseason games.

Andersson said that it was nice to get back on the ice with his teammates but that he had heavy legs after not playing for a bit. (GP)

Andersson skated on the fourth line for Frolunda and played 13:12, 4 shot attempts, 1 shot on goal, 2 blocked shots and was 7 for 14 on faceoffs.
