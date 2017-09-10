Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said before the 2015-16 season that Brendan Smith has good offensive instincts and is a strong, competitive player that can retrieve pucks.

He added during the season that for Smith to be effective he needed to "manage" his game and play well at both ends of the ice.

During the playoffs in 2013, Henrik Zetterberg said that Brendan Smith was a player who created a lot, but "sometimes" created a lot for both teams. (Daily Tribune)

Smith said in 2013 that he had gotten this far as a hockey player because of his skating and how he moves the puck. (MLive)

He added "what I have to learn is I'm not the star defenseman for getting points on the back end. I have to play my end first and things will come out from it.'' (MLive)

Smith had what was described a "rollercoaster existence" while Mike Babcock was coaching the Red Wings and said that Blashill was "good" for him. (Detroit News)

He cited communication as well as defined expectations and areas of improvement as reasons for his success under Blashill. (Detroit News)

Riley Sheahan said that Smith makes "little plays" and uses his skating ability to join the play, adding "when you can have your defense jumping up in the rush like that, it's definitely a lot of help." (Detroit News)

The Sports Forecaster magazine for this season wrote that Smith earned "rave reviews" for his play with the Rangers after being traded from Detroit.

Adam Rotter: Smith seems like a safe bet to be the Rangers defenseman who adds a surprising, compared to his expectations, amount of offense. In recent years Kevin Klein has played that role, Nick Holden played that role at times last year and it seems like Smith, who was known to be an offensive defenseman at different points in his development, could defintely fit that bill. Especially playing on a second pair with Brady Skjei and some of the Rangers top forwards, it wouldn't shock me if Smith easily passes his career high of 19 points.