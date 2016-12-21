Dax McCarty returns to Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., for the first time since being dealt to the Chicago Fire when the New York Red Bulls host Chicago on Saturday.

McCarty was New York's captain and a fan favorite, leading the Red Bulls' runs to Supporters' Shield titles in 2013 and 2015. He was traded for $400,000 in general allocation money. The center midfielder has recorded two assists for the Fire (3-2-2).

"I'm going to try to enjoy it," McCarty said. "Obviously the 90 minutes on the field are going to be important and we're going to try to win, but I'll try to enjoy everything before that.

"I don't think I got a chance to say a proper goodbye to a lot of the guys on the team and I don't think I got a chance to say a proper goodbye and thank you to the fans for the way that they treated me when I was in New York. So, I'll soak in the environment, I'll soak in the moment, hopefully I don't get too many boos, but we will certainly enjoy the moment."

McCarty is joined in the midfield by Bastian Schweinsteiger, who transferred from Manchester United in March. The former German star has two goals in four matches.

>>Read more. . . . .