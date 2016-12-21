New York Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty (11) during the second half against the Philadelphia Union at Talen Energy Stadium. (Derik Hamilton)
Dax McCarty returns to Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., for the first time since being dealt to the Chicago Fire when the New York Red Bulls host Chicago on Saturday.

McCarty was New York's captain and a fan favorite, leading the Red Bulls' runs to Supporters' Shield titles in 2013 and 2015. He was traded for $400,000 in general allocation money. The center midfielder has recorded two assists for the Fire (3-2-2).

"I'm going to try to enjoy it," McCarty said. "Obviously the 90 minutes on the field are going to be important and we're going to try to win, but I'll try to enjoy everything before that.

"I don't think I got a chance to say a proper goodbye to a lot of the guys on the team and I don't think I got a chance to say a proper goodbye and thank you to the fans for the way that they treated me when I was in New York. So, I'll soak in the environment, I'll soak in the moment, hopefully I don't get too many boos, but we will certainly enjoy the moment."

McCarty is joined in the midfield by Bastian Schweinsteiger, who transferred from Manchester United in March. The former German star has two goals in four matches. 

New York Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty (11) is greeted by midfielder Sacha Kljestan (16) during the 2nd half against the Toronto FC at Red Bull Arena. (Vincent Carchietta)
The Empire Supporters Club and Garden State Ultras will not have the opportunity to honor former New York Red Bulls captain Dax McCarty with a tifo demonstration.

Today, the ESC put out a statement, which the New York Red Bulls confirmed, stating the group had been sanctioned. The sanction prohibits the group from producing a tifo, overhead banner, or use smoke for the next two games.

In a statement, ESC said the sanction came "without warning," from the club, after it appeared no action would be taken from two "isolated incidents." 
Apr 22, 2017; Harrison, NJ, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Royer (77) and Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful (25) collide going for the ball during first half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) Luis Robles had two saves to earn his fourth shutout and Alex Muyl scored early to spark the New York Red Bulls to a 2-0 win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night, leaving the teams tied atop the Eastern Conference standings.

The Red Bulls (4-3-1) are unbeaten in their last 18 regular-season home games, 15 of them wins and 12 shutouts, including four straight.

Robles went outside his box and met a streaking Justin Meram of Columbus (4-3-1), taking the shot off his face, with the ball deflecting out of play in the 38th minute. Early in the second half, Ola Kamara had a close-in shot that deflected off a defender's foot but Robles was there to snatch the ball away. >> Read more

Jun 25, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; New York Red Bulls defender Chris Duvall (25) and defender Connor Lade (5) during the second half against the Columbus Crew at Mapfre Stadium. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports (Joseph Maiorana)
The New York Red Bulls will look to stretch their home shutout streak to four games on Saturday night when they host the Columbus Crew at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

For the first time in club history the Red Bulls (3-3-1) have not allowed a goal at home through the first three games of a season. Luis Robles has recorded 28 of his 42 career clean sheets at the arena and owns a career 1.04 goals-against average at home.

New York is unbeaten in 17 consecutive regular-season home games (14 wins, three draws).

The Crew (4-2-1) lead the Eastern Conference.
Apr 15, 2017; Harrison, NJ, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips (99) scores a goal against the D.C. United during the second half at Red Bull Arena. New York Red Bulls won 2-0. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports (Vincent Carchietta)
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) Alex Muyl and Bradley Wright-Phillips scored, Luis Robles had his third shutout of the season and the New York Red Bulls beat D.C. United 2-0 on Saturday night to end a four-game winless streak. >> Read more
D.C. United visits Red Bull Arena Saturday night. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
Major League Soccer's longest-standing rivalry continues Saturday when D.C. United battles the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

United holds a 34-25-12 advantage. But since the opening of Red Bull Arena in 2010, New York is 7-2-3 against D.C. and has shut out its rival in seven of the previous 12 matches at the arena.

The Red Bulls (2-3-1) have struggled to score goals in the first month of the season. Bradley Wright-Phillips, the Golden Boot leader the past two seasons, has struck just twice and midfielder Daniel Royer has the other goal. New York's other two goals have come via forced own goals.

The seven Red Bulls homegrown players on the 2017 roster combined for just 574 minutes through six games last season. In 2017, the same seven players have racked up 1,073 minutes, the most minutes for homegrown players on one club in MLS this year.
Orlando City SC supporters celebrate after a goal against the New York Red Bulls in the first half at Orlando City Stadium. (Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports)
Servando Carrasco scored on a header in the 34th minute to help Orlando City outlast the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Sunday.

The win is Orlando City's first against the Red Bulls since Sept. 2015. Orlando City (3-1-0) has won all three of its home games with its only defeat coming on the road last week against Columbus.

Orlando had several first half scoring opportunities before Carrasco finally broke through. In the 21st minute, Carrasco found Scott Sutter alone on the left wing barely outside the box, but the defenseman's shot sailed just over the goal.
Red Bulls goalie Luis Robles punches the ball away during Saturday's match. (Adam Hunger)
Coming off its first loss of the 2017 MLS season, Orlando City SC will be hoping to remain unbeaten at its new stadium on Sunday as it hosts the New York Red Bulls, a team that's winless in three games. 

Before its first loss of the season last weekend in Columbus, Orlando christened the new Orlando City Stadium with two victories and now looks to get on back on track against a Red Bulls team that has conceded seven goals in its current skid. 

 

 
Apr 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Alex Muyl (19) chases the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Taormina)
HOUSTON (AP) Erick Torres scored three straight goals to break a 1-1 tie and lead Houston to a 4-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. 

The Dynamos (3-1-0) have won three of four to open the season and have a plus-4 mark in goal differential (11-7). 

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored first for New York (2-2-1) to give the Red Bulls a brief 1-0 in the 13th minute. But Dylan Remick quickly answered with a header set up via an assist across the box from Alex one minute later to even the score. It was Remick's first career goal.  

Torres broke the tie in the 41st minute with his first goal, converting a penalty kick after Mauro Manotas was taken down in the box. Torres added his second in the 56th minute to effectively ice the game, gathering in a high arcing save off the hands of New York goalkeeper Luis Robles before firing it home. He sealed the hat trick on a free kick in the 91st minute. >> Read more
New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips (99) is congratulated by midfielder Sacha Kljestan (16) after scoring a goal against the New York City FC during the second half at Red Bull Arena. ( Adam Hunger)
Bradley Wright-Phillips, who signed a new multi-year contract this week, returns to the stadium where he recorded many of his first offensive outputs when the New York Red Bulls face the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Wright-Phillips, the top goal-scorer in MLS the past two seasons, notched his first assist at BBVA Compass Stadium against the host Dynamo in 2013 and then later scored his first MLS goal at the same location.

But he has had a tough go of it early on for the Red Bulls (2-1-1) as opposing teams have been physical in their defense. He has only one goal on five shots on target.

In four matches, teams have committed 54 fouls against the Red Bulls in a tactic that's designed to slow them down and take away any attacking momentum.
Red Bulls goalie Luis Robles punches the ball away during Saturday's match. (Adam Hunger)
Box score

Luis Robles made four saves to help the New York Red Bulls preserve a 0-0 MLS tie with Real Salt Lake Saturday in Harrison, N.J.
(Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports)
Jordan Morris drew a penalty to set up the first goal, scored on a header in the 66th minute to give Seattle the lead, and the Sounders celebrated last year's MLS Cup title with a 3-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

More than 45,000 turned out for Seattle's home opener and were rewarded by goals from Clint Dempsey on a penalty kick, Morris' finish off a beautiful buildup and Harry Shipp's redirected goal off Joevin Jones' shot in the 79th minute.

Morris drew the penalty that led to Dempsey's second goal of the season when he was tripped in the box in the 27th minute by Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis RoblesBradley Wright-Phillips pulled New York even in the 57th minute with a header off the inside of the far post, but Morris' first goal of the year proved to be the game-winner.
New York Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan advances the ball against Colorado Rapids midfielder Dillon Serna during second half at Red Bull Arena. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
The Seattle Sounders will raise their first MLS Cup flag before Sunday's home opener with the New York Red Bulls at CenturyLink Field. The Sounders claimed the title with a win over Toronto FC in the 2016 championship game.

The Sounders (0-1-1) finished the 2016 season by winning nine of their last 11 MLS home games. They kept six clean sheets on that run.

Will Bruin's late equalizer last week against Montreal snapped a streak of 17 straight regular season appearances without a goal. Bruin has 51 MLS regular-season goals in 180 regular season appearances.
New York Red Bulls fans cheer after a goal against the Colorado Rapids during the first half at Red Bull Arena. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
Fredrik Gulbrandsen landed in New York, and less than 24 hours later he made his New York Red Bulls debut.

The Norweigan striker, who is joining the team on loan from Red Bull Salzburg, told reporters after the Red Bulls' 1-0 win over Colorado he felt he was familiar with the team's system. Like their New York counterparts, Salzburg plays a high pressing system, as part of the Red Bull global soccer system.

For Gulbrandsen, that allowed for a easy transition with his new club, allowing him to play close to 10 minutes less than a day after landing.

"I think we play very similar to the way Salzburg does so I think it will be easier for me to develop here and to get into the team," Gulbrandsen said. "I'm looking forward to getting to know all the guys and the club and looking forward to playing more."
Mar 11, 2017; Harrison, NJ, USA; New York Red Bulls celebrate after a goal during first half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Luis Robles had a shutout in his MLS record-setting 143rd consecutive start and an own goal was the only score in the New York Red Bulls' 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

The Rapids (1-1) allowed the fewest goals last season - 32- and blanked the New England Revolution last week. But a cross deflected off Colorado's Eric Miller past goalkeeper Tim Howard shortly before the end of the first half for the own goal
(William Hauser (USA Today))
Red Bulls defender Gideon Baah has been placed on the season-ending injury list, the team confirmed.

"After evaluating Gideon's progress, we have made the decision that we think is best," said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "This lets him focus on rehab with our medical staff. Our primary goal is making sure he has the time and resources to return to 100 percent health."

It was initially expected that Baah's recovery time would be five months.

Baah, who joined the Red Bulls last February from Finnish club HJK, suffered a broken tibia in July, which ended his season...
New York Red Bulls midfielder Sean Davis and midfielder Daniel Royer defend a shot from Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. (Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports)
New York scored two second-half goals in a span of about 6 minutes and the Red Bulls rallied for a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday night.

New York's comeback spoiled the inaugural Major League Soccer match for Atlanta United, the expansion team that had the support of a sellout crowd of 55,000.

Yamil Asad scored the first goal in Atlanta United history late in the first half for a 1-0 lead.
Mar 2, 2017; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch signals from the sideline against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half at BC Place Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Red Bulls open the MLS regular season on the road against the expansion Atlanta United at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sunday, March 5. The club has gone through some changes during the offseason, trading captain Dax McCarty to the Chicago Fire and replacing Sporting Director Ali Curtis with assistant coach Denis Hamlett.   

The Red Bulls got an early start to the 2017 season, falling 3-1 on aggregate to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League. It was an ugly home-and-away series featuring poor defending and several blown opportunities in front of goal. The home opener provides an immediate opportunity for the Red Bulls to turn things around instead of falling into another early season rut.

Atlanta is led by former Barcelona and Argentina manager Tata Martino and boasts a high flying roster of young Designated Players and strong veterans. While most expansion teams experience difficult first seasons, some pundits are predicting that that this squad could be strong enough to reach the playoffs.

Here are three storylines to keep an eye on heading into the match.
(DARRYL DYCK)
The New York Red Bulls were eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the CONCACAF Champions League following a 2-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday night.

The Red Bulls and Whitecaps played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Feb. 22, allowing Vancouver to clinch the semifinal berth by winning the aggregate, 3-1. This was the first Champions League competition for the Red BUlls.

New York allowed a goal to 16-year-old Alphonso Davies just five minutes into the match. Fredy Montero extended the lead for Vancouver with a score in the 76th minute.

The Red Bulls begin their MLS schedule Monday in Atlanta for the inaugural match for the league's new expansion team, Atlanta FC.
( Adam Hunger)
To advance in the CONCACAF Champions League the Red Bulls must score on the road.

The Red Bulls tied 1-1 at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the first leg of the team's maiden voyage in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals.
Nov 6, 2016; Harrison, NJ, USA; New York Red Bulls defender Damien Perrinelle (55) shoots against the Montreal Impact during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Montreal Impact won 2-1. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
The Red Bulls have re-signed center back Damien Perrinelle for the 2017 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Perrinelle returns to the Red Bulls after playing with the club for the last three seasons.
A general view of a soccer ball in the second half at Red Bull Arena. (William Hauser)
The Red Bulls have signed goalie Rafael Diaz, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Diaz has played in 11 games over two seasons for a total of 819 minutes. Last season, Diaz allowed only two goals in five appearances.

"Rafi has done well to learn and improve over the last two seasons," Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch said. "He has proven to be a good professional and we look forward to him continuing his development with the club this season."
New York Red Bulls midfielder Derrick Etienne prior to action against the Philadelphia Union at Talen Energy Stadium. (Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports Images)
CONCACAF announced changes to its Champions League format on Monday, increasing the tournament from 24 teams to 31. The four qualified teams from the United States will join the tournament in "phase two," skipping the group stage and directly entering the knockout rounds.

The New York Red Bulls are currently competing in the 2016-17 Champions League and face the Vancouver Whitecaps in the quarterfinal next month. The club has also qualified for the next edition of the tournament by virtue of finishing first in the Eastern Conference last season. The format change will both positively and negatively affect the Red Bulls.

From a competitive standpoint, the club stands to benefit greatly. It will no longer have to slog through a difficult group stage and its midweek road matches in an attempt to navigate the simultaneous challenges of league and cup play. In past competitions, the Red Bulls' roster was pushed to its breaking point as the club was forced to dip into its reserve squad and use players in unfamiliar positions.
General view of Red Bull Arena prior to the match between the New York Red Bulls and the Orlando City FC. (Vincent Carchietta)
The Red Bulls have signed midfielder Dan Metzger, the team announced Monday.

Metzger is a product of the Red Bulls academy and also played two seasons for Red Bulls II of the USL.

"Dan has shown well over the last two years with our USL team," Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch sad in a statement. "Between those games and opportunities in first team training, he has earned a spot on the MLS roster. We look forward to him continuing his professional development this year."
New York Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty (11) during the second half against the Philadelphia Union at Talen Energy Stadium. (Derik Hamilton)
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) The New York Red Bulls have traded midfielder and team captain Dax McCarty to the Chicago Fire for $400,000 in general allocation money.

The Red Bulls announced that they will be paid $200,000 this year and the next for their franchise's all-time leader in regular season starts and minutes played.

Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch says "at this point in time, we felt that this was the right move to put our team in the best position to succeed both now and for years to come."

McCarty joined New York in 2011 in a trade with D.C. United. In 5 1/2 seasons, he made 163 regular-season starts and played 14,381 minutes, both club records. He made 169 regular-season appearances, tied for the most in club history, and recorded 14 goals and 27 assists. He also had 17 playoff appearances.
New York Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty (11) is greeted by midfielder Sacha Kljestan (16) during the 2nd half against the Toronto FC at Red Bull Arena. (Vincent Carchietta)
The New York Red Bulls made two selections in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, held in Los Angeles, California. 
New York Red Bulls defender Gideon Baah warms up prior to a U.S. Open Cup game against the Rochester Rhinos at Rhinos Stadium. (Mark Konezny/USA Today Sports Images)
Aaron Bauer, SNY.tv

Getting himself back to full strength for the 2017 season is not the only thing Gideon Baah is doing this offseason.

Baah has been in his home country of Ghana setting up his own charitable foundation to grow the next generation of the "Black Stars." The Gideon Baah YACHAL Foundation works with youth footballers in the country providing equipment and guidance. "Yachal," means hope in Hebrew, the mantra in which the foundation runs.
(Vincent Carchietta)
The Haitian national team won two matches in the Caribbean Cup fifth place playoff, earning a spot in the CONCACAF Gold Cup CFU-UNCAF playoff. New York Red Bulls midfielder Derrick Etienne was an influential presence in both fixtures.

In the first match, Haiti defeated Suriname, 4-2. Etienne was in the starting lineup and played 77 minutes for Les Grenadiers.

"I felt that we were clinical in front of goal," Etienne told Once a Metro. "A couple of things we need to work on… but these are things that will come, [things] that come along with a new team with younger guys."

In the second match, Haiti defeated Trinidad and Tobago, 4-3, in extra time. Etienne scored his first international goal in the 20th minute, receiving a free kick at the top of the box and curling his shot into the corner of the net.
New York Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty (11) is greeted by midfielder Sacha Kljestan (16) during the 2nd half against the Toronto FC at Red Bull Arena. (Vincent Carchietta)
Sacha KljestanDax McCarty, and Luis Robles have been named to the U.S. Men's National Team January Camp by head coach Bruce Arena.

Players will report to the National Training Center on January 10.

Kljestan, McCarty, and Robles are among 32 players, representing 15 different Major League Soccer clubs, invited to the January Camp.
New York Red Bulls defender Aurelien Collin (78) prior to action against the Philadelphia Union at Talen Energy Stadium. (Bill Streicher)
Aurelien Collin will be back in Red Bull Arena next year.

Collin was acquired in a trade with Orlando City last year, during an injury crisis plaguing the Red Bulls' back line. The veteran central defender stepped in as a stabilizing presence, making 23 appearances down the stretch for the regular season.

After the season the Red Bulls said that Collin was out of a contract, but the club was working to resign him. Terms of the deal were not released by the club.
Bruce Arena (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports Images)
The United States' World Cup qualifiers in June have been moved up slightly because of Mexico's participation in the Confederations Cup.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday that the Americans' home game against Trinidad and Tobago will be played June 8, a day earlier than first scheduled. The Americans' match at Mexico will be played June 11, two days ahead of the original date.

Mexico plays its Confederations Cup opener against Portugal on June 18 in Kazan, Russia.
USA forward Terrence Boyd (25) brings the ball down the field during the second half against Germany at RFK Stadium. (Paul Frederiksen-USA TODAY Sports)
Despite scoring 61 goals last season (second-most in MLS), the New York Red Bulls are looking to upgrade their attack.

According to ESPN's Taylor Twellman, the club is attempting to bring in RB Leipzig striker Terrence Boyd on loan. He reportedly toured the team's facility last week.

Boyd would be a high risk, high reward acquisition. The 25-year old U.S. national team player has struggled with injuries since joining Leipzig in 2014, only making seven league appearances.
(Vincent Carchietta)
The New York Red Bulls announced the list of players they are protecting in advance of the MLS Expansion Draft. 

The 11 players are Luis RoblesRyan MearaKemar LawrenceDax McCartySacha KljestanFelipeMike GrellaDaniel RoyerGonzalo VeronAurelien Collin and Bradley Wright-Phillips. The club's six Homegrown players are automatically protected.

New MLS sides Atlanta United and Minnesota United will each select five players on Tuesday, December 13th. Only one player can be selected from each team.
New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Ryan Meara (18) warms up before the start of their match against the Toronto FC at BMO Field. (Tom Szczerbowski)
The New York Red Bulls announced the re-signing of goalkeeper Ryan Meara to a multi-year contract. His contract expired at the end of the 2016 season.

The Red Bulls also announced that the contracts of Damien PerrinelleShaun Wright-PhillipsKyle Reynish, and Aurelien Collin have expired. 

Meara spent the majority of last season on loan with the club's reserve team, NYRB II, in the USL. He played 21 matches and allowed 16 goals, while leading the squad to the regular season and playoff championship. He also made two senior team appearances, playing in the US Open Cup and the CONCACAF Champions League.
