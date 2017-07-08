Domingo Acevedo (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees RHP Domingo Acevedo struggled while outfielder Estevan Florial scored a run for the World team during Sunday's Futures Game at Marlins Park.

Acevedo gave up three runs and four hits with one strikeout in the fourth inning as the World team lost to the U.S., 7-6.

The 23-year-old pitcher is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA in 16 minor-league starts this season, making seven starts with High-A Tampa, seven for Double-A Trenton and two for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. 

Florial, who was ranked No. 71 in Baseball America's midseason top 100 prospect list, entered as a defensive replacement and went 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout.

The 19-year-old has a .300/.383/.502 batting line with 11 home runs, 40 RBIs and 15 stolen bases for Low-A Charleston this season.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka pauses before pitching to the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
Despite bringing the game-tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, the New York Yankees were unable to overcome Masahiro Tanaka's short outing in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. >> Box Score

Tanaka (7-8) allowed five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, as he failed to win his third start in a row. He gave up a three-run home run to Travis Shaw in the first inning and a solo home run to Stephen Vogt in the second that made it 4-0.

Clint Frazier hit a two-run home run in the Yankees' three-run fourth inning, but the Yankees were unable to score against Milwaukee's bullpen.
Tags: Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, Clint Frazier, Didi Gregorius, Gary Sanchez, Masahiro Tanaka, Milwaukee Brewers
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Joe Girardi talk prior to their spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Sunday that the Yankees will be "careful buyers" in any trade situations this season.

"We have a long-term plan that I think people are seeing the excitement from," he said on YES Network. "We're definitely not going to deviate from that, but also, part of that long-term plan is in the short-term winning now and putting out the best effort possible. But not at the expense of what we feel can lead us to more championships, plural."

According to the Miami Herald, New York is pursuing Justin Bour of the Marlins, but Miami reportedly does not want to give up a player who comes at an affordable price and whom the Marlins will control through 2020.
New York Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
The Yankees (45-40) will try to enter the All-Star break on a winning note as they wrap up their series with the Milwaukee Brewers (49-41).
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi (right) and generial manager Brian Cashman during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Kim Klement)
The Yankees are pursuing a trade for Marlins 1B Justin Bour, according to Bleacher Report and the Miami Herald

The Marlins won't give away Bour, via a report from the Herald, as he is productive, cheap and under team control through the 2020 season.
Clint Frazier's three-run walk-off home run gave the Yankees a lift on Saturday.

Clint Frazier hit a dramatic three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Yankees to a 5-3 victory over Milwaukee Saturday.
Jun 27, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Mike Dinovo)
The Yankees (44-40) look to bounce back against the Brewers (49-40) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon (1:05 p.m. ET.
New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery pitched seven strong innings on Monday night, allowing just one run on five hits. (Paul Beaty/AP)
The Yankees have recalled RHP Ben Heller and RHP Jonathan Holder while sending RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Jordan Montgomery to Triple-A.

Heller pitched in one game (0.1 innings total) at the major league level this year, giving up just one hit. In 2016, Heller pitched in 10 games, recorded a 6.43 ERA and earned one win.
Yankees OF Aaron Judge hit his 30th homer of the season, passing Joe DiMaggio for the most ever by a Yankee rookie. However, it was all for naught as the bullpen let up seven runs as the Yanks lose the series opener against the Brewers, 9-4 >> Box score

Jordan Montgomery had a 4-2 lead before the clouds opened up over Yankee Stadium, and the game was sent to a rain delay. Manager Joe Girardi sent Montgomery back to the mound in the fifth. However, he would only last a third of an inning before back-to-back hits ended his night. 

He finished with two earned runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings. 
(Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)
The Yankees (44-39) open a three-game series against the Brewers (48-40) at Yankee Stadium on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. 
(Kim Klement)
Yankees 1B Greg Bird defended his desire to return to the team this year after a Yankees insider questioned it, per ESPN's Andrew Marchand.

According to Bill Madden of NY Daily News, the unnamed insider said, "You really have to wonder what's with this guy. You'd think with Judge and Sanchez, the guys he came up through the system with, doing so well up here he'd want to be a part of this. Apparently not."

The quote seems to indicate the insider is suggesting Bird's ankle injury isn't as serious as he has claimed.
New York Yankees DH Matt Holliday (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
Yankees designated hitter Matt Holliday, who has been out since June 24 due to the Epstein-Barr virus, is expected to begin a rehab assignment this weekend, manager Joe Girardi told reporters Friday.

"There's a virus called Epstein-Barr virus that I tested positive for,'' Holliday said Wednesday, according to the NY Post. "There are some tests that aren't back yet.''

Holliday, who was eligible to return from the disabled list on Thursday, added that he feels much better.

He had undergone tests late last month which did not show any issues.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Chance Adams (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Yankees placed seven prospects in Baseball America's midseason top 100 prospect list, including three who were unranked prior to the season.

RHP Chance Adams, outfielder Estevan Florial and outfielder Dustin Fowler were three minor leaguers who made the jump onto the top 100, coming in at 56, 71 and 89, respectively.

Infielder Gleyber Torres, whom Baseball America ranked the No. 5 prospect in baseball in its preseason list, was ranked No. 3 despite undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery earlier this season. He was hitting .287 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs this season.

Baseball America ranked outfielder Blake Rutherford 36th, outfielder Clint Frazier 49th and LHP Justus Sheffield 73rd.
Brian Cashman has said he is looking for an upgrade at the first base position. 

Elsewhere, the Mets are in talks with Bartolo Colon, the Knicks agree to terms with Tim Hardaway Jr., and the Rangers lose a free agent target to the KHL. 
New York Yankees shortstop Jorge Mateo (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
Chris Carelli, SNY.TV

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees farm system, providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played June 29, 2017.
Justine Ward talks to Marc Malusis, Sal Licata and John Harper about Dellin Betances' continues struggles and asks if it's time to panic.

New York Yankees RHP Dellin Betances is working to correct his pitching delivery after his ERA has risen from 0.40 to 3.29 in a two-week span.

"I am too inconsistent with my delivery. With a runner on first, I am trying to go quick,'' Betances said, according to the New York Post's George A. King III. "The timing of my delivery is not there. The stuff is there.''

Betances is 0-3 with a 17.36 ERA and a blown save over his last seven outings, giving up nine runs, five hits and 12 walks over 4 2/3 innings. In his most recent outing Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, he walked four of the five batters he faced.

"It's frustrating, obviously," Betances told reporters after Wednesday's loss.
(Andy Marlin)
Yankees GM Brian Cashman said the team is looking for an external upgrade at first base. 

"Tis the season for upgrade efforts," Cashman texted Brendan Kuty of NJ.com on Thursday awhen asked if he was looking to trade for a first base upgrade.

The Yankees cut Chris Carter again earlier this week and replaced him with 26-year-old Ji-Man Choi, who homered in his debut on Wednesday afternoon.
(John Hefti)
The Yankees have announced OF Mason Williams has been outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Williams was designated for assignment on June 29 to clear a spot for 1B Chris Carter, who has since been designated for assignment himself. 

The 25-year-old played five games with the Yankees after being called up on June 16. He went 4-for-17 with an RBI and three runs scored. He is hitting .252 with 19 RBI in Triple-A. 
New York Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances (68) reacts after walking four batters to force in the go-ahead run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Dellin Betances took the loss in Wednesday afternoon's game against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on four walks in just 1/3 of an inning of relief in the eighth. 

In his three appearances in July, the reliever has taken two losses, allowing five runs with one home run and five walks in two innings pitched. 

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV: 
Aaron Judge hits a home run against the Angels. (AP)
Yankees OF Aaron Judge and C Gary Sanchez will both be the second and eighth seeds, respectively, in the Home Run Derby during All-Star Weekend in Miami.  

Judge will face off against the Marlins' Justin Bour, while Sanchez will go against Miami's Giancarlo Stanton in the first round. 

"I've thought about it, but never really dreamed it would actually happen" Judge told the New York Times back on June 20. "That was pretty surreal."
Apr 18, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Chris Carelli, SNY.TV

The Yankees are losing their grip on a postseason berth, suggesting any moves this trading period will diverge from a limited, yet costly, starting pitching market. Rentals are not a good idea and the controllable pitchers might require the Yankees to relinquish more from the farm system than they would desire.

The only thing we can say with some certainty is that Jordan Montgomery and Luis Severino will have slots available to them in the Yankees' rotation in 2018. Michael Pineda and CC Sabathia are free agents at the end of the season, while Masahiro Tanaka can opt out of his deal as well.
Sweeny Murti breaks down the Yankees' second consecutive loss to the Blue Jays as Dellin Betances' control problems continue.

The Yankees erased an early 5-0 deficit and had a 6-5 lead entering the seventh inning, but Dellin Betances walked four batters in the eighth inning to force in the eventual winning run >> Box score

Michael Pineda was hit hard, allowing five runs (including three home runs) on nine hits while walking one and striking out one in 3.0 innings.

Aaron Judge's two-run homer -- his 29th of the season -- in the fourth inning drew the Yankees within 5-2, and a solo homer by Ji-Man Choi and two-run double by Didi Gregorius in the fifth gave them a 6-5 lead.
(Patrick Gorski)
Yankees OF Dustin Fowler, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first inning of his MLB debut last Thursday night against the White Sox in Chicago, said his recovery is going well and that he expects to be able to return in four-to-six months.

Fowler suffered an open rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee when he slammed into the wall down the right field line attempting to catch a foul ball. He underwent surgery shortly afater at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

The 22-year-old Fowler said he wouldn't change anything about the play and that he doesn't blame the exposed metal box he rammed into for his injury.
The panel debates whether Gary Sanchez should be in the Home Run Derby and whether Jacob deGrom will continue to dominate.

Gary Sanchez responded on Wednesday to Rays 1B Logan Morrison's comments that questioned whether Sanchez belonged in the upcoming Home Run Derby.

"They gave me an invitation," Sanchez said, according to Dave Lennon of Newsday. "That's something I have no control over. It's not my fault he didn't get selected"

Morrison, who has 24 home runs this season, suggested on Tuesday that he belongs in the Home Run Derby over Sanchez, who has 13 home runs.

"Gary shouldn't be there,'' Morrison told the Tampa Bay Times. "Gary's a great player, but he shouldn't be in the Home Run Derby. "I remember when I had 14 home runs. That was a month and a half ago."
(Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports)
The Yankees (44-38) wrap up their three-game series against the Blue Jays (38-45) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. 

Blue Jays Yankees
Jose Bautista, RF Brett Gardner, LF
Russell Martin, 3B Aaron Judge, RF
Justin Smoak, 1B Gary Sanchez, DH
Kendrys Morales, DH Didi Gregorius, SS
Troy Tulowitzki, SS Chase Headley, 3B
Steve Pearce, LF Jacoby Ellsbury, CF
Miguel Montero, C Ji-Man Choi, 1B
Kevin Pillar, CF Austin Romine, C
Ryan Goins, 2B Tyler Wade, 2B

 
C.C. Sabathia struggled in his return from the disabled list on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
C.C. Sabathia was ineffective in his return from the disabled list, allowing four runs over 2 2/3 innings in the 
Yankees' 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays. 

Elsewhere, the Mets lost to the Nationals, the Nets signed Otto Porter Jr., Ilya Kovulchuck will remain in the KHL, and the Knicks are interested in free-agent guard Dion Waiters. 
Jun 12, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Chris Carter (48) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Angels left fielder Eric Young Jr. (8) in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Richard Mackson)
The Yankees have designated 1B Chris Carter for assignment and INF Ji-Man Choi has been promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. 

Carter went 0-for-2 with a walk in the Yankees' 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. In the ninth inning, Carter was replaced by Tyler Wade, who made a pinch-hit appearance.

Choi played in 54 games for the LA Angels in 2016, hitting .170 with five homers, 12 RBIs, 16 walks, and 22 strikeouts. In 56 games for Scranton/Wilkes Barre this season, he has hit .289 with eight home runs and 43 RBI.
Sweeny Murti and Yankees players break down Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

The Blue Jays took advantage of one poor inning by CC Sabathia in his return from the disabled list to score four runs in a 4-1 victory over New York on Tuesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score

Sabathia (7-3, 3.81), who had been out since June 13 with a hamstring issue, retired the first eight batters he faced. But after getting the first two outs in the third, he gave up four runs, allowing three hits and three walks with a wild pitch.

Kendry Morales' two-run single wrapped up the scoring after Russell Martin's RBI single started it. Sabathia walked Justin Smoak with the bases loaded for the second run of the inning.
Joe Girardi and Chase Headley react to the Yankees' 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, a badly-needed victory after a tough road trip.

Masahiro Tanaka threw seven sharp innings and Chase Headley drove in three runs to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score

Tanaka (7-7) won his second straight start and has 22 strikeouts and a 1.29 ERA over his last three outings. He struck out eight batters on Monday and allowed one run and five hits, throwing 72 of 111 pitches for strikes. 

Headley, who went 2-for-3, hit a two-run double in the eighth inning that turned a one-run lead into a 4-1 game, then scored when Ronald Torreyes grounded into a fielder's choice. Ryan Tepera threw home to try to get Didi Gregorius out, but the ball got past the catcher as Gregorius slid in, allowing two runs to score.
Masahiro Tanaka recorded his second straight quality start against the White Sox on Wednesday, leading the Yankees to a 12-3 victory. (Nam Y. Huh)
The Yankees (43-37) will return home to face the Blue Jays (37-44) at Yankee Stadium on Monday at 7:05 p.m. 
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird may undergo exploratory surgery to determine why he is still feeling pain from an ankle injury that has kept him out since May 1, GM Brian Cashman told reporters on Monday.

Bird, 24, fouled a ball off his ankle and went on the disabled list the next day. He received a cortisone shot but said his ankle has not improved much.

"All the diagnostic tests show the bone bruise has healed and he still has pain," Cashman said, according to Newsday's David Lennon.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
Yankees' rookie phenom OF Aaron Judge has been named the American League "Player of the Month" and "Rookie of the Month."

This is the first time Judge has been named "Player of the Month" in his career. However, this is the third straight month since has received "Rookie of the Month" honors. 

Judge is the first AL player to win three straight "Rookie of the Month" awards since Angels' OF Mike Trout won four straight during the 2012 season.
(Shanna Lockwood)
The Yankees have placed 11 players on the disabled list this season. The number of waiver wire moves used to fill the voids - zero.

The Yankees of yesteryear utilized the waiver wire as a means to fill vacancies due to a bumbling farm system. That's a thing of the past as they have committed to building and maintaining a depth in the minor leagues. 

Having an extensive system is one thing, but the Yankees have demonstrated that they have plenty of MLB-ready players at their disposal.

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV
Five Yankees were named All-Stars and Michael Conforto will be the Mets lone representative in the Midsummer Classic.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will start the All-Star Game on July 11 at Marlins Park after he was the leading vote-getter in the American League.

A 25-year-old rookie, Judge leads the American League in batting average (.327), home runs (27) and RBIs (62). He received 4.5 million votes, more than Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Houston Astros outfielder George Springer, the other two American League outfield starters.

"I'm looking forward to it ... go out there and enjoy the moment," Judge, who has still not decided if he will compete in the Home Run Derby, said on ESPN during the All-Star Selection Show.

Catcher Gary Sanchez and second baseman Starlin Castro were selected as reserve players, while starting pitcher Luis Severino and reliever Dellin Betances are on the American League's pitching staff.
Jul 2, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) slides safely into second base as New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade (39) applies the tag in the second inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Thomas Shea)
Luis Severino allowed six runs while the bottom of the New York Yankees' lineup struggled in an 8-1 loss to the Houston Astros in the rubber game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park. >> Box score

Severino (5-4) gave up six runs for the second time in his last three starts. He surrendered nine hits in 5 1/3 innings, including up a two-run home run to Marwin Gonzalez in a three-run second inning.

Though the Yankees reached base six times within the first three innings off Mike Fiers, they did not score, going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
New York Yankees pitcher Matt Wotherspoon (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Yankees traded minor-league RHP Matt Wotherspoon to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday for more international signing bonus pool money, the team announced.

Wotherspoon, 25, went 3-1 with a 1.85 ERA in 21 games (one start) with Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

A 34th-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, he is 16-10 with a 2.96 ERA in 97 minor-league games (21 starts) in the Yankees organization.

The Yankees on Sunday agreed to contracts with four international prospects, including a $1.5 million deal with Venezuelan shortstop Everson Pereira, the No. 4 prospect in MLBPipeline.com's top 30.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
The New York Yankees are likely to activate RHP Adam Warren and LHP CC Sabathia off the disabled list for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to the New York Daily News' Mike Mazzeo.

Warren, who was placed on the disabled list on June 16 due to shoulder inflammation, said he felt good after he threw a simulated game on Sunday. The 29-year-old reliever has a 2.23 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings this season.

Sabathia, meanwhile, told reporters he felt fine after a three-inning simulated game on Thursday and a bullpen session on Saturday.

Out since June 13 due to a hamstring injury, Sabathia is 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 starts this season. Manager Joe Girardi told Mazzeo "our plan right now" is for Sabathia to start Tuesday.
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi (28) in the dugout before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)
The Yankees have agreed to contracts with four international prospects, Ronny RojasRoberto ChirinosAnthony Garcia and Stanley Rosario.
Jul 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances (68) delivers during the eighth inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Shanna Lockwood)
Clint Frazier hit a double and a home run in his big-league debut to help the Yankees jump out to a 6-3 lead after seven innings, but the bullpen collapsed and the Yankees lost to the Astros 7-6, on Saturday. >> Click here for a full box score
New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. (Peter Aiken)
The Yankees (43-35) play the second game of their three-game set against the Astros (54-27) at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
(Kim Klement)
The Yankees have officially called up Clint Frazier, who will bat ninth and play right field on Saturday against the Astros.

The outfield prospect will wear No. 30 in his debut. 

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV: 

June 30: Frazier, the fourth prospect to get called up this week, has been much ballyhooed since being traded to New York for reasons outside the game. He vowed to make people forget about the silliness of his hair length and make his performance on the field speak to his abilities.
(Wendell Cruz)
The Yankees (42-35) open a three-game set against the Astros (54-26) at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday at 8:10 p.m.

Yankees Astros
Brett Gardner, LF George Springer, CF
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Josh Reddick, RF
Aaron Judge, DH Jose Altuve, 2B
Didi Gregorius, SS Carlos Correa, SS
Chase Headley, 3B Brian McCann, C
Austin Romine, C Carlos Beltran, DH
Ronald Torreyes, 2B Marwin Gonzalez, LF
Tyler Wade, RF Yuli Gurriel, 1B
Chris Carter, 1B Alex Bregman, 3B

Who is starting for the Yankees?

RHP Michael Pineda (4.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP), who allowed seven runs on six hits (including three home runs) while walking one and striking out four in 4.0 innings against the Rangers last Sunday.
Scottsdale Scorpions infielder Miguel Andujar of the New York Yankees against the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League game at Sloan Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
The Yankees recalled INF Miguel Andujar and RHP Bryan Mitchell , and optioned RHP Ronald Herrera to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Andujar, who made his major league debut Wednesday, was optioned to Triple-A Thursday to make room for 1B Chris Carter. However, after OF Dustin Fowler was sent to the DL after suffering a season-ending knee injury in his debut Thursday, Andujar was brought back to the active roster. 

The 22-year-old prospect went 3-for-4 with four RBI in his debut. He had only played seven in Triple-A prior to being called up where he was hitting .308. 

Mitchell has started five games in Triple-A since being demoted earlier this month. In his last appearance, he earned the win allowing two runs on three hits while striking out nine and walking none in six innings. 
(Kim Klement)
Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees farm system, providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played June 29, 2017.
The Yankees medical staff tends to Dustin Fowler after the outfielder injured his knee in the first inning of a 6-3 loss Thursday night. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler was injured in his MLB debut on Thursday night, as the Yankees lost to White Sox. 

Elsewhere, the Mets take the rubber match from the Marlins, NYCFC wins their fourth straight, the Jets are interested in a linebacker coming out of retirement and IsiahThomas is not interested in the Knicks job. 
(Andrew Villa-USA TODAY Sports)
The Yankees (42-34) complete their four-game set in against the White Sox (33-44) at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Thursday at 8:10 p.m.

Yankees White Sox
Brett Gardner, LF Alen Hanson, 2B
Aaron Judge, DH Melky Cabrera, LF
Didi Gregorius, SS José Abreu, 1B
Gary Sanchez, C Yolmer Sanchez, SS
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Kevan Smith, DH
Dustin Fowler, RF Adam Engel, CF
Austin Romine, 1B Omar Narvaez, C
Tyler Wade, 2B Willy Garcia, RF
Ronald Torreyes, 3B James Shields, P

Who is starting for the Yankees?

RHP Luis Cessa (0-2, 6.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP), who earned his second straight loss in his last start agianst the Rangers. He allowed three runs on three hits while striking out eight and walking two in five innings. Cessa is filling the rotation spot for the injur LHP CC Sabathia
Apr 2, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A general view of a Major League Baseball on Opening Day prior to the game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)
The Yankees will be represented by prospects RHP Domingo Acevedo and OF Estevan Florial at the 2017 Futures Game.

Acevedo has moved up the Yankees' farm system this season. He started the season with High-A Tampa, and recently, was called up to start two games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. 

With his current Double-A Trenton team, The 6-foot-7, 240 pound hurler has posted a 1.34 ERA with a 40/4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 40.1 innings. 
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres during a spring training baseball workout Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)
The San Diego Padres have asked the Yankees about a possible trade for top prospect SS Gleyber Torres, per FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

The Padres have been searching for a long-term shortstop, and Torres is just what they are looking for. They could offer LHP Brad Hand as the Yankees may want to deal for a reliever before the trade deadline. Hand currently owns a 2.59 ERA in 41.2 innings.

However, Yankees GM Brian Cashman would need a lot more than Hand if he were to give up Torres. Cashman declined to comment on Torres saying "teams are interested in a lot of our prospects."

 
(Nam Y. Huh)
The New York Yankees got a second straight quality start out of Masahiro Tanaka, defeating the White Sox 12-3. 

Elsewhere, the Knicks may still be shopping Melo, Dustin Fowler gets called up to the Yankees, Steven Matz pitches seven scoreless innings, and the Rangers signed defenseman Brendan Smith. 
New York Yankees center fielder Dustin Fowler (95) doubles during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Kim Klement)
The Yankees have called up outfield prospect Dustin Fowleraccording to Josh Norris of Baseball America.

Fowler has appeared in 70 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, hitting .293/.329/.542 with 13 HR, 43 RBI, and 19 doubles. 

Fowler is currently ranked as the Yankees' No. 8 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
