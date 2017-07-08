New York Yankees RHP Domingo Acevedo struggled while outfielder Estevan Florial scored a run for the World team during Sunday's Futures Game at Marlins Park.

Acevedo gave up three runs and four hits with one strikeout in the fourth inning as the World team lost to the U.S., 7-6.

The 23-year-old pitcher is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA in 16 minor-league starts this season, making seven starts with High-A Tampa, seven for Double-A Trenton and two for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Florial, who was ranked No. 71 in Baseball America's midseason top 100 prospect list, entered as a defensive replacement and went 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout.

The 19-year-old has a .300/.383/.502 batting line with 11 home runs, 40 RBIs and 15 stolen bases for Low-A Charleston this season.