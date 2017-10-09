New York Yankees RHP Dellin Betances (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
Yankees RHP Dellin Betances' issues with his control on the mound continued as he walked the only two batters he faced in Monday's 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians in Game 4 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium.

Betances, who entered a four-run game after Luis Severino threw seven strong innings, was pulled after walking Yan Gomes and Francisco Lindor to put the game-tying run on deck.

Manager Joe Girardi replaced Betances with Tommy Kahnle, who who retired all six batters he faced in a two-inning save.

"Dellin struggled throwing strikes and I just felt like I had to make the move to go to Kahnle," Girardi said after the game. "And in a night where you're trying to stay away from (Aroldis) Chapman, I'm trying to do everything I can to stay away from Chapman, so I just felt like I had to make the move. His other four innings have been really pretty good."

Betances, who took the loss in Game 2 of the ALDS when a leadoff walk in the 13th inning eventually led to Gomes' walk-off single, struggled with command issues over the last six weeks of the regular season. In 16 outings, Betances went 0-2 with a blown save, a 5.68 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP. Seven times, he allowed multiple batters to reach base.

In his previous 11 games from July 27 to Aug. 19, Betances pitched 12 scoreless innings with 17 strikeouts, three hits and four walks.

Kahnle, meanwhile, allowed one run, 10 hits and six walks in 13 1/3 innings from Aug. 24 to Sept. 30.

Severino's seven-inning redemption performance and Kahnle's two-inning, five-strikeout mastery not only boosted the Yankees to their Game 4 victory, but helps New York set up its bullpen for Game 5.

David Robertson and Chapman have turned in high-leverage, multiple inning appearances during the postseason, where not having to pitch in Game 4 allows for even more recuperation time. The Yankees will need Robertson and Chapman at their strongest for Game 5, so they will benefit immensely from two days off.

With CC Sabathia the scheduled starter, the formula could go one of two ways, but will likely involve the same pitchers. The Yankees will hope for a solid four or five innings, and if they have the lead they can turn things over to Adam Warren, Chad Green, Kahnle, Robertson and Chapman. Honestly, we could see all the same pitchers if Sabathia falters early, much like they were forced to do when Severino crumbled in the wild-card game.

Notice, Betances left off the listing as he simply cannot be trusted at the moment. It's a shame because Betances has meant so much to this team, but loyalty cannot be part of the decision-making process with the season on the line.
The Yankees scored six runs off four Cleveland Indians errors, while Luis Severino struck out nine batters in seven strong innings as New York forced a Game 5 with a 7-3 win in Game 4 of the ALDS on Monday at Yankee Stadium. >> Read more

The Yankees scored four runs in the second inning after Starlin Castro reached when his line drive deflected off Indians third baseman Giovanny Urshela's leg.

With two outs, Todd Frazier drove in Castro with an RBI double off Trevor Bauer and later scored on Aaron Hicks' RBI single to right center. Two batters later, Aaron Judge recorded a two-run double down the left-field line to make it 4-0.
The Yankees and Indians play Game 4 of the best-of-5 ALDS on Monday at Yankee Stadium at 7:08 p.m.

Indians Yankees
Francisco Lindor, SS Brett Gardner, LF
Jason Kipnis, CF Aaron Judge, RF
Jose Ramirez, 2B Didi Gregorius, SS
Jay Bruce, RF Gary Sanchez, C
Carlos Santana, 1B Greg Bird, 1B
Michael Brantley, DH Starlin Castro, 2B
Lonnie Chisenhall, LF Chase Headley, DH
Roberto Perez, C Todd Frazier, 3B
Giovanny Urshela, 3B Aaron Hicks, CF

Who is starting for the Yankees?

RHP Luis Severino, who allowed three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out none in just 1/3 of an inning during his start in the Wild Card game against the Twins last Tuesday...
Yankees manager Joe Girardi said LHP CC Sabathia will get the ball in Game 5 if it is necessary. 

Sabathia was efficient in his start against the Indians in Game 2 of the ALDS. After allowing two runs in the first, he settled down and didn't allow an earned run from then on. He finished with four runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out five and walking three in 5 1/3 innings. 

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV: Sonny Gray's shaky performance in Game 1 of the ALDS has put him on the outs with a potential winner-take-all Game 5 battle in Cleveland set for Wednesday, leaving Girardi to go with the veteran lefty.

 
The Astros beat the Red Sox, 5-4, on Monday afternoon in Game 4 of the ALDS at Fenway Park to advance to the ALCS, which will begin on Thursday.

If the Yankees advance, the best-of-seven ALCS will open in Houston. If the Indians advance, it will open in Cleveland.

The Yankees and Indians will play Game 4 of the ALDS on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.
Longtime Yankees scout and Vice President of Player Development Gary Denbo will leave the organization to join Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins, according to MLB.com's Joe Frisaro.

Denbo will serve as the Marlins' director of player development and scouting after spending the past three seasons as New York's vice president of player development.

The 56-year-old Denbo spent 23 years with the Yankees organization, working in the minors from 1990 to 1996, which included working with Jeter, now one of the Marlins' new owners after Jeffrey Loria sold the team two months ago.
Scott Thompson, SNY.tv | Twitter |: Following a masterful performance in a must-win Game 3 on Sunday, Masahiro Tanaka may have re-opened his case to opt-out of his contract after the season. 

Tanaka shut out the Indians as everything in his arsenal was working, especially his splitter. He struck out seven while only allowing three scattered hits in seven innings. 

It was the start the Yankees needed to stay alive, and according to manager Joe Girardi, it was the best he's seen from Tanaka. 
Greg Bird wants to play. Anyone (Hello, Mr. Unnamed Yankees Source) who believes otherwise should watch a replay of Bird's reaction after he blasted a mammoth home run which propelled the Yankees to a 1-0 victory in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Bird has been an offensive catalyst in the division series, hitting .300 with a .462 OBP and .900 SLG with two home runs and three RBI. There is little doubt Bird is a key cog in the Yankees' offensive machine, and it was something many saw coming two years ago...
ESPN's Buster Olney believes Joe Girardi's tenure as Yankees manager will end after the season. "If I had to guess, I think this is it for him," Olney told ESPN Radio early Monday.

Girardi's four-year contract will expire at the end of this season.

The Yankees currently trail, 1-2, in their best-of-five ALDS with the Indians. The two teams play Game 4 tonight in New York.
The Yankees desperately needed a great start out of Masahiro Tanaka Sunday night, and he did just that to keep the season alive in Game 3. 

There was immense pressure on Tanaka to come through in Game 3 with everything on the line, and he realized the levity of his start as he walked toward the mound. 

"Obviously, you know the pressure was there," Tanaka said after the game. "But you know, obviously, you have to go out and perform. My thought was that if we're able to win here, then we have a chance of turning this series around."
Anthony McCarron, SNY.tv | Twitter | : They might as well have promoted Game 3 as "Pinstripe Redemption Night" with the way so many much-maligned Yankees, including the manager, thrived Sunday night against Cleveland.

Now the Yankees need another bit of refurbishment in Monday night's Game 4: A Luis Severino reputation makeover. Severino was the Yankees' best pitcher all season, but he was awful in his humiliating start against the Twins in the AL Wild Card Game, lasting only one-third of an inning.

Severino sagged in his big moment, but the Yanks rallied to advance to meet the Indians in this Division Series. Cleveland leads the best-of-five series, two games to one, after the Yankees won Game 3 Sunday night, 1-0, at Yankee Stadium. But the Yanks at least hold a shred of momentum, thanks to big performances by the likes of Masahiro Tanaka, Greg Bird and Aroldis Chapman.
Greg Bird broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run, Masahiro Tanaka threw seven scoreless innings and the New York Yankees avoided elimination on Sunday with a 1-0 win over the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 ALDS at Yankee Stadium. >> Read more

Bird led off the bottom of the seventh inning by hitting Andrew Miller's 1-1 fastball 396 feet to right field to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead after Tanaka (1-0) limited the Indians to just three hits in seven innings.

Aroldis Chapman recorded a five-out save and pitched out of a two-on, one-out jam in the top of the ninth inning by striking out Jay Bruce and getting Carlos Santana to fly out to center field to end the game on his 34th pitch of the night.
Yankees manager Joe Girardi discussed the possibility of not returning to the team in 2018 given this is the final year of his contract.

GM Brian Cashman, whose contract also expires at the end of the season, and owner Hal Steinbrenner have not given any indication to replacing Girardi, however Girardi seemed reflective regarding his time as Yankees manager ahead of Game 3 of the ALDS.

"I think an organization has to do what they're comfortable with," Girardi said on Sunday, according to Newsday's Erik Boland. "And it may not always agree with the person that is either being fired or however it goes, but I think that's Hal's and Brian's decision and whatever their decision is, I'll live with."
Yankees RHP Luis Severino, who is scheduled to pitch Game 4 of the ALDS on Monday night if New York avoids elimination in Game 3, will be available to pitch out of the bullpen on Sunday, manager Joe Girardi said.

Severino last pitched in Tuesday's AL wild-card game, when he gave up three runs and four hits in 1/3 of an inning on 29 pitches against the Minnesota Twins.

In three postseason games, no Yankees starting pitcher has pitched six complete innings. Sonny Gray pitched 3 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the ALDS, and while CC Sabathia allowed four runs (two earned) in 5 1/3 innings in Game 2, New York's bullpen combined to allow five runs in 6 2/3 innings in Friday's 13-inning loss.

Severino, 23, went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA in 31 regular-season starts this season. Masahiro Tanaka, who will start Game 3, went 13-12 with a 4.74 ERA in the regular season. He has pitched at least seven innings in five of his last seven starts.
The Yankees and Indians play Game 3 of the best-of-5 ALDS on Sunday night in Yankee Stadium at 7:38 p.m.
The hottest international commodity this offseason is Japan's Shohei Otani, and the Yankee should be among the bidders as he provides an All-Star level talent at a minimum cost. 

Yankees GM Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have repeatedly said they wish to have the team's payroll dip under the $197 million threshold to avoid the luxury tax penalty they have endured for seasons now. Cashman told The Post's Joel Sherman, "We are getting under the threshold next year," which means the team will be adamant on making that wish come to fruition. 

There are many different players and situations the Yankees must look at to reduce their payroll. But when it comes to adding new talent to join the young corps that made the playoffs in its first "rebuild" season, Otani would be the perfect player both for cost and effective play. 
Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives: The Yankees arrive home down two games to zero in the American League Division Series, suffering from bruised psyches.

The club has shown resiliency at many points during the season, but ask a Yankee fan to name one player that will lead them in a comeback in the Bronx, and one name will be uttered more than others.

Aaron Judge.
Not so fast on that October wipeout for the Yankees.
 
Hear us out: Yes, they face extinction after their manager blew Game 2, the same game they led by five runs before their touted bullpen sputtered. Yes, their starting pitcher against the Indians in Game 3 of the AL Division Series Sunday night had nine - NINE! - starts this season where he gave up at least five earned runs. And, finally, yes, Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and Didi Gregorius, three vital lineup cogs, have combined to go 0-for-24 in the series.

Yankee closer LHP Aroldis Chapman inadvertently "liked" an Instagram post calling for the Yankees to cut ties with manager Joe Girardi and did not find out until a team PR staffer notified him, the New York Post reports.

Chapman apologized to his manager on Saturday, and Girardi was fine with it, according to the Post.
A day after manager Joe Girardi was questioned for not challenging a call that could have changed the outcome of Game 2 of the ALDS, he owned up to his costly mistake.

"I take responsibility for everything," Girardi told reporters at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon. "I feel horrible about it. Does it change the complexion of the game? Yeah, it sure could've. Do we know that for sure? No. But I always take responsibilities for losses."
Anthony McCarron, SNY.tv | Twitter | : This was supposed to be the Yankees' house-money year. But a terrific, if unanticipated, regular season ballooned Bronx expectations, and now the breezy ride with blooming young stars has morphed into another pressure-filled Bronx October.

Tense, uncomfortable.

At least that's the way it seems watching Joe Girardi and his club shrivel in this postseason heat, one loss away from elimination, down 0-2 in their best-of-five AL Division Series against Cleveland.
The Yankees had many costly mistakes in their extra-inning loss to the Indians Friday night, and Ronald Torreyes' base-running blunder may have been the worst of them all.

With the game still tied in the top of the 11th, Todd Frazier made it to second on a wild throw to lead off the inning. Torreyes would come in to pinch run, and with Brett Gardner at the plate with no outs, a bunt was imminent. But Torreyes got too greedy as Indians C Yan Gomes snapped a throw back to second to pick him off. The call was initially safe, but further review showed Francisco Lindor got the tag down in time.

The inning was squandered after that, and Torreyes never imagined the result when he entered the game. 
The Yankees lost a thriller to the Indians in extra innings, but it may not have gotten to that point if manager Joe Girardi challenged a questionable hit by pitch call on the Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall.

With an 0-2 count and runners on second and third, Chisenhall appeared to take a Chad Green fastball off the hand to load the bases. However, upon further review, it showed that the ball hit the knob of the bat. Girardi didn't challenge the play, and it cost him as Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam to bring the Indians within one run when the Yankees had a five-run lead in the sixth.

In 2017, Joe Girardi was MLB's best manager when it came to deciding when to use video replay challenges. In a huge postseason game with both challenges available to him, he failed to ask for a review on Chisenhall's hit by pitch.

 
Yankees can't hold on to five-run lead as Indians walk it off in the 13th to go up 2-0 in the ALDS. >> Read more
The Yankees will have to secure a win in Friday's Game 2 of the ALDS against arguably the league's best pitcher, Corey Kluber, after getting manhandled by Game 1 starter Trevor Bauer.

The Yankees, like any visiting club in a postseason series, desire a road win to go home with a chance to win the series without having to head back on the road. On paper, it seemed the Yankees' best shot at a victory in Cleveland was in Game 1 with Bauer on the mound, knowing Kluber was set for Game 2. The Yankees offense failed miserably, and the road will be rather difficult to navigate Friday afternoon.
Sifting through the pinstriped debris of Game 1 of this ALDS feels about as overwhelming as Trevor Bauer's snapping curveball must have seemed to the Yankees Thursday night in a 4-0 loss to the Indians.

It was an evening that made the Yanks appear destined for a quick October exit and crammed them into the uncomfortable position of hoping -- praying? -- that CC Sabathia, the veteran lefty who enjoyed a remarkable renaissance this season, can at least match Cleveland ace Corey Kluber in Friday's Game 2...
New York Yankees LHP Sonny Gray wasn't able to pitch past the fourth inning in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the ALDS at Progressive Field.

Gray became the second Yankees starter in as many games to not make it past the fourth inning, as he allowed three runs, three hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Gray, who joined the Yankees in a deadline deal with the Oakland A's, was unable to match Trevor Bauer's line after the Indians starter allowed two hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Including Luis Severino's outing in the wild-card game, Yankees starting pitchers have allowed six runs, seven hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings this postseason.

"I put everyone on our side in a disadvantage," Gray said, according to the New York Post's Dan Martin. "I put us in a hole we weren't able to climb out of."
The Yankees managed just three hits off Trevor Bauer and the Cleveland Indians bullpen in Thursday's 4-0 loss in Game 1 of the ALDS at Progressive Field.

New York, which advanced to the ALDS after scoring eight runs and recording nine hits in Tuesday's wild-card game against the Minnesota Twins, didn't record a hit until the sixth inning when Aaron Hicks hit a one-out double to left field off Bauer.

"Three hits is not going to do it," Todd Frazier said, according to Newsday's Erik Boland. "There's no chance you're going to win a game like that."

 
The Indians indirectly poked fun at the Yankees on Twitter Thursday night when the team's official Twitter account brought up trade negotiations involving Jay Bruce.
The Yankees could only muster three hits on the night and former Met Jay Bruce drove in three runs to lead the Indians to a 4-0 shutout win in game one of the ALDS. >> Read more
The Yankees and Indians play Game 1 of the best-of-5 ALDS on Thursday night in Cleveland at 7:38 p.m.
The Yankees managed to navigate and ultimately win Tuesday's wild card game after Luis Severino recored just one out. It was not how the Yankees planned on using their dominant bullpen, yet they rode their relievers for 26 outs and added offensive firepower to move on to the ALDS, which begins Thursday night in Cleveland.

Now, the Yankees will be viewed as the underdog to the defending AL champion Indians, who rung up an AL-best 102 wins. However, New York is officially playing with house money, and could make more noise this postseason...
The two pitchers haven't been teammates since 2013, but Sonny Gray admits that he learned plenty from veteran Bartolo Colon when the two were pitching together in the same rotation. 

Gray came up with the A's in 2013, which was Colon's last season with the club. The Yankees' ALDS Game 1 starter said the biggest thing he took from Colon was just learning how to pace himself on the mound. 

"It was the calmness," Gray said. "I was always a guy who was very high energy, very fast. I'm at my best when I'm able to slow myself down, take a large, overall game into small individual moments. Basically, just slow yourself down. Have a plan and know what you want to do and try to accomplish it."
The Yankees' Twitter account threw shade on Cavaliers forward and Indians "fan" LeBron James prior to Game 1 of the ALDS against the Indians.

James, who attended multiple Indians postseason games last year dressed in Indians gear, famously wore a Yankees hat to a 2007 Yankees vs. Indians playoff game in Cleveland.

Click below for the Yankees' tweet
The Yankees have unveiled their roster for the American League Division Series ahead of Game 1 against the Indians, the team announced. 

The team will carry 12 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders, one DH and four outfielders.

Here is a full breakdown of the roster by position: 
This year has not been especially kind to Dellin Betances insofar as feeling respected by his club.

Yankees president Randy Levine lambasted Betances in public in February, after the right-handed reliever's arbitration hearing. Levine -- in a combative tone -- suggested that Betances was not a closer and shouldn't be paid like one.
The Indians have a perennial Cy Young Award candidate in Corey Kluber, but their rotation as a whole is one of the most well-rounded units in all of baseball. 

During the season, the Indians led all of Major League Baseball with a 3.30 staff ERA, 19 shutouts, 1,614 strikeouts and were third in quality starts with 84. According to FanGraphs, the Indians' staff had the best regular season of all time with a 31.7 WAR/162.

MLB.com's Statcast also has measured some statistics where Cleveland's staff has a clear advantage over most opponents.
Indians manager might not be able to pencil Aaron Judge into his lineup, but he appreciates what the rookie has done for the Yankees this season. 

"He's good for Major League Baseball," Francona told reporters Wednesday. "He's bad for the teams you're playing against. He's really good. ... From all accounts, he's a really special young man. I didn't get a chance to meet him at the All-Star Game because I wasn't there, but everybody came back raving about him as a person. I know, if you throw it in the wrong place, he's going to hit it a long way."
The Yankees will give the ball to Sonny Gray for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Indians while CC Sabathia will start Game 2, the team announced Wednesday night. 

Gray, acquired before this year's non-waiver trade deadline, was 4-7 with a 3.72 ERA (4.87 FIP) and 1.26 WHIP in 11 starts with the Yankees. He made two starts in the ALDS with the A's in 2013, holding a 2.08 ERA over 13 innings. 

Gray was lined up from the beginning, so there is no surprise with his selection as the Game 1 starter. Gray has been better away from Yankee Stadium since coming over from Oakland at the trade deadline (5.65 ERA in the Bronx, 3.10 elsewhere), but he's also sporting a lofty 7.59 ERA in two starts at Progressive Field this season.
After 10 years of pitching in the majors, Joba Chamberlain appears to be calling it a career. 

The former Yankee told the New York Post on Wednesday that he has no plans to pursue pitching professionally anymore. 

"No, it's time to be a dad,'' the 32-year-old Chamberlain said. "Karter is in junior high and obviously this year I got to see him play a lot. It was fun to watch. We went to Cooperstown [for a tournament] and that was fun for the boys.''
An important aspect to the Major League Baseball postseason is the ability for teams to revamp their rosters as each series commences. That means the Yankees will have some interesting decisions ahead of them as they head to the ALDS against the Indians, with the series opening Thursday night.

Let's project the position players Yankees manager Joe Girardi will select...
Goosebumps. I get them now just thinking about two years ago, sitting in Section 405 as the Yankees prepared for the Astros in the 2015 AL Wild Card Game. There was an undeniable buzz in and around the Stadium for the simple fact that postseason baseball was back in the Bronx.

But it didn't last long as Dallas Keuchel threw a gem, and outdueled Masahiro Tanaka to win the Wild Card Game and move on to the ALDS. It was the loudest I have ever heard the new stadium, and unfortunately, it was short-lived. 
The Yankees had to rally after a slow start in the Wild Card game to reach the ALDS, but Gary Sanchez also had his own battle to fight through some physical pain to even remain in the game. 

In the sixth inning of the contest, Twins hitter Brian Dozier fouled a pitch back from reliever David Robertson and appeared to hit the Yankees catcher right in the groin. As Sanchez doubled over in pain, Robertson cringed and covered his mouth with his glove. 

"Poor guy. I had a great view of it, he just took a tough shot right there," Robertson said after the game. "I just felt for him. I'm wearing a cup, too. I just know how it feels to get hit there. It's not fun."
Despite Luis Severino's early struggles during Tuesday night's Wild Card game, the Yankees' bullpen came through to help get the team an 8-4 win against the Twins. 

After Severino allowed three runs while just recording one out, the bullpen came in to allow just one run over the final 8 2/3 innings. 

Chad Green entered the game with two runners and scoring position with one out after Minnesota grabbed a 3-0 lead but worked out of the jam, effectively saving the Minnesota lead from swelling even larger.

"I think in that situation, you're just trying to minimize, honestly," Green told reporters. "I happened to get two big outs right there and then [Didi Gregorius] hit a big three-run homer to tie it up. I think that was the momentum changer right there. I kind of treated it like any other appearance, really. I kind of got ready pretty quick, and the next thing I knew, I was in the game."
The Yankees' offense erased an early three-run deficit in a big way on Thursday, powering New York with three home runs en route to an 8-4 win over the Twins in the Wild Card game at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score
The New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 8:09 p.m.

Twins Yankees
Brian Dozier, 2B Brett Gardner, LF
Joe Mauer, 1B Aaron Judge, RF
Jorge Polanco, SS Gary Sanchez, C
Eddie Rosario, LF Didi Gregorius, SS
Eduardo Escobar, 3B Starlin Castro, 2B
Max Kepler, RF Greg Bird, 1B
Byron Buxton, CF Aaron Hicks, CF
Jason Castro, C Jacoby Ellsbury, DH
Robbie Grossman, DH Todd Frazier, 3B
Twins OF Miguel Sano was not listed on the team's roster for the Wild Card Game on Tuesday night. 

Sano suffered a stress fracture in his left shin after fouling a ball off it on Aug. 18. He returned for the final three games of the season after missing 38 games, but the Twins opted to leave him off the roster. 

The 24-year-old slugger belted 24 homers while hitting .264 in 114 games this season. Sano also lost to Aaron Judge in the 2017 Home Run Derby. 
