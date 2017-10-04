New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) and catcher Gary Sanchez (24) react after defeating the Minnesota Twins in the 2017 American League wildcard playoff baseball game at Yankee Stadium. (Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)
Despite Luis Severino's early struggles during Tuesday night's Wild Card game, the Yankees' bullpen came through to help get the team an 8-4 win against the Twins. 

After Severino allowed three runs while just recording one out, the bullpen came in to allow just one run over the final 8 2/3 innings. 

Chad Green entered the game with two runners and scoring position with one out after Minnesota grabbed a 3-0 lead but worked out of the jam, effectively saving the Minnesota lead from swelling even larger.

"I think in that situation, you're just trying to minimize, honestly," Green told reporters. "I happened to get two big outs right there and then [Didi Gregorius] hit a big three-run homer to tie it up. I think that was the momentum changer right there. I kind of treated it like any other appearance, really. I kind of got ready pretty quick, and the next thing I knew, I was in the game."

After Green completed two innings and was charged with a run after struggling during a third frame, David Robertson pitched 3 1/3 scoreless and earned the win after punching out five batters. 

"I just wanted to do everything I could to help our team win," Robertson told reporters. "I felt like everyone was on board, and no one wanted the season to end tonight."

Tommy Kahnle worked 2 1/3 hitless innings before closer Aroldis Chapman delivered a clean ninth to send the Yankees to the next round of the postseason. 

"I didn't necessarily think that I could do it with just four relievers, but I knew I had a chance," manager Joe Girardi said. "It's not how you draw it up, I can tell you that. But because of some of the moves that we've made, we know that our bullpen can shut you down."
The Yankees talk to the media about their come-from-behind win over the Twins as well as advancing on to play the Cleveland Indians.

The Yankees' offense erased an early three-run deficit in a big way on Thursday, powering New York with three home runs en route to an 8-4 win over the Twins in the Wild Card game at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score
The New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 8:09 p.m.

Twins Yankees
Brian Dozier, 2B Brett Gardner, LF
Joe Mauer, 1B Aaron Judge, RF
Jorge Polanco, SS Gary Sanchez, C
Eddie Rosario, LF Didi Gregorius, SS
Eduardo Escobar, 3B Starlin Castro, 2B
Max Kepler, RF Greg Bird, 1B
Byron Buxton, CF Aaron Hicks, CF
Jason Castro, C Jacoby Ellsbury, DH
Robbie Grossman, DH Todd Frazier, 3B
Twins OF Miguel Sano was not listed on the team's roster for the Wild Card Game on Tuesday night. 

Sano suffered a stress fracture in his left shin after fouling a ball off it on Aug. 18. He returned for the final three games of the season after missing 38 games, but the Twins opted to leave him off the roster. 

The 24-year-old slugger belted 24 homers while hitting .264 in 114 games this season. Sano also lost to Aaron Judge in the 2017 Home Run Derby. 
It may be his first playoff game of his young career, but Yankees Wild Card Game starter RHP Luis Severino isn't fazed by the win-or-go-home matchup.

Severino has been the Yankees' ace all season long, which is why manager Joe Girardi is going with him Tuesday. Though the magnitude of the start is much larger than any other he has seen, Severino is just looking to go out and have fun. 

"It's the same game," Severino told ESPN's Andrew Marchand. "I just have to go out there and have fun."
The Yankees have announced their 25-man 2017 Wild Card Game roster.

They will carry 10 pitchers and 15 position players on their roster. Players like Clint Frazier and Tyler Wade are extra positions players added to the mix. 

Luis Severino will start on the mound for the Yankees in the Wild Card Game. Other starters on the roster include Sonny Gray and CC Sabathia while the rest are relievers. 
Sweeny Murti and Michelle Yu report from Yankee Stadium, where the Yankees prepare to face the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card Game.

Yankees RHP Luis Severino said he feels confident he can pitch the team into the ALDS when New York faces the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild-card game Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

"I feel very confident, I'm not nervous," Severino said, according to the Bergen Record's Bob Klapisch.

Severino went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA in 31 starts this season, a year after he began the season 0-6 with a 7.46 ERA and was bumped from the rotation and demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
New York Yankees pitcher Chasen Shreve delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians during the fifth inning at Yankees Stadium. (Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees pitcher Chasen Shreve delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians during the fifth inning at Yankees Stadium. (Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports)

Yankees reliever Chasen Shreve said he is relieved his friends are OK after a gunman opened fire on people attending the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.

Shreve, who lives approximately a half hour away from the Las Vegas Strip, had about 10 friends who attended the outdoor concert. At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others injured, according to ABC News, in the shooting, considered the deadliest shooting in modern United States history.

"Nobody was hurt, thankfully,'' Shreve said, according to the Bergen Record's Pete Caldera. "But it's awful.''
Sep 30, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) follows through on a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Sep 30, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) follows through on a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Aaron Judge may have belted 52 homers this regular season, but he knows that all means nothing in a win-or-go-home matchup with the Twins Tuesday. 

The Yankees had a workout at Yankee Stadium Monday as they prepare for the AL Wild Card game that will either make or break their postseason hopes. It will be Judge's first taste of postseason baseball, and he is hoping to make it memorable.

"Well, that's what it's all about, postseason baseball," Judge told Newsday's Steven Marcus. "The regular season, it's kind of like spring training's over. This is the regular season now. This is what it's all about. This is where a lot of those [retired] numbers that are hanging out there in left field, this is where they made a name for themselves, in the postseason."
The Yankees (91-71) overcame conventional wisdom, earning the American League's top wild card spot, and will host the Minnesota Twins (85-77) Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium in a one-game playoff to determine who will face the Indians in the ALDS. Truth be told, the Twins might be a bigger surprise after losing 103 games last season.

In the win or go home affair, the Yankees seem to be the favorite, but the factors are closer than one may think.
The Yankees' odds to win the World Series this postseason are set at 14/1, per Bovada. 

The team will first have to win the AL Wild Card game Tuesday where they are the favorites at -240 over the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees are also 6/1 odds to win the AL Pennant. 

As for who is the favorite to win the championship, the Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Dodgers are both 10/3 odds to take the World Series trophy. 
The father of the little girl who was struck in the face by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium spoke publicly about the incident for the first time this past weekend. 

Geoffrey Jacobson told with the New York Times that his daughter's nose and orbital bone were broken by the ball, and doctors were keeping an eye on bleeding in her brain as it could have led to seizures. There was also a seam imprint on her forehead. 

Jacobson and his daughter went home five days after the incident. However, there are still questions as to whether or not she will need facial surgery, or her vision will return to normal. 
Chase Headley discusses the difficulty of playing a Wild Card game.

The New York Yankees lost their regular-season finale 2-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score

Without Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius or Brett Gardner in the starting lineup, the Yankees scored just once on Matt Holliday's solo home run off Danny Barnes in the seventh inning that tied the game at 1.

In the top of the eighth inning, Domingo German (0-1) allowed the go-ahead run to score on Ryan Goins' RBI groundout. Rob Refsnyder reached on a strikeout via wild pitch, advanced to second on Ezequiel Carrera's walk and advanced to third on a sac bunt before scoring on Goins' groundout.
The Yankees will "significantly" expand protective netting at Yankee Stadium and George Steinbrenner Field, the team announced on Sunday.
New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws a pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning at Progressive Field. (Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws a pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning at Progressive Field. (Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Yankees (91-70) play the final regular season game against the Toronto Blue Jays (75-86) on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Blue Jays Yankees
Teoscar Hernandez, CF Aaron Hicks, CF
Josh Donaldson, 3B Ronald Torreyes, SS
Justin Smoak, 1B Starlin Castro, 2B
Jose Bautista, RF Matt Holliday, DH
Russell Martin, C Chase Headley, 1B
Darwin Barney, 2B Todd Frazier, 3B
Ezequiel Carrera, LF Austin Romine, C
Rob Refsnyder, DH Clint Frazier, LF
Ryan Goins, SS Tyler Austin, RF
New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) and New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) and New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Despite the Yankees' 2-1 win on Saturday, they lost out on the American League East Division to the Red Sox, as Boston pulled out a victory over Houston. 

The Yankees will host Twins in the Wild Card game as the top seed on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. The Red Sox have guaranteed themselves a spot in the ALDS and will take on the Astros. 
Yankees win as Boston clinches 00:01:37
Sweeny Murti reports from Yankee Stadium where CC Sabathia's solid outing gave the Yankees a win over the Blue Jays.

CC Sabathia kept the Blue Jays in check as the Yankees rolled to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays in Game 161 on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. >> Box Score

Sabathia allowed four hits while striking out six Toronto hitters over 5 2/3 scoreless innings as he rolled to his 14th win of the season. 

With the game scoreless in the fourth inning, Aaron Judge led off the frame and clubbed a 484-foot solo homer to left -- his 52nd long ball of the year. The Yankees extended the lead when Starlin Castro singled home Didi Gregorius.
New York Yankees staring pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees staring pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Yankees (90-70) play the second game of a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays (75-85) on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Blue Jays Yankees
Teoscar Hernandez, CF Brett Gardner, LF
Josh Donaldson, 3B Aaron Judge, DH
Justin Smoak, 1B Gary Sanchez, C
Jose Bautista, RF Didi Gregorius, SS
Russell Martin, C Starlin Castro, 2B
Darwin Barney, 2B Greg Bird, 1B
Ezequiel Carrera, LF Todd Frazier, 3B
Rob Refsnyder, DH Jacoby Ellsbury, CF
Ryan Goins, SS Aaron Hicks, RF
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees win 00:01:25
Sweeny Murti reports on Masahiro Tanaka's dominant outing on Friday and how the Yanks will need consistent pitching to go deep in October.

Masahiro Tanaka struck out a career-high 15 batters as the Yankees beat the Blue Jays, 4-0, at Yankee Stadium on Friday. >> Box score

Tanaka didn't allow a baserunner until giving up an infield single with two outs in the fith inning.

Starlin Castro's RBI infield single and Greg Bird's sacrifice fly in the first inning gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

Aaron Judge's RBI single in the fifth inning extended the Yankees' lead to 3-0, and Bird's RBI single in the sixth made it 4-0.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)

The New York Yankees (89-70) begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays (75-84) on Friday at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Blue Jays Yankees
Teoscar Hernandez, CF Aaron Hicks, CF
Josh Donaldson, 3B Jasoby Ellsbury, CF
Jose Bautista, DH Aaron Judge, RF
Kendrys Morales, 1B Didi Gregorius, SS
Michael Saunders, RF Starlin Castro, 2B
Ezequiel Carrera, LF Greg Bird, 1B
Raffy Lopez, C Chase Headley, DH
Ryan Goins, 2B Todd Frazier, 3B
Richard Urena, SS Austin Romine, C
New York Yankees RHP Adam Warren (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees RHP Adam Warren (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

The Yankees activated RHP Adam Warren from the disabled list on Friday.

Warren has not pitched since Sept. 1 due to back spasms. He threw two innings in a simulated game on Tuesday, and manager Joe Girardi told New York Daily News' Mike Mazzeo and Nicholas Parco "it's important that we get him into a game to find out to see where he's at."

Warren, 30, is 3-2 with a 2.40 ERA in 45 relief appearances this season. He allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings over his last five outings since Aug. 19, but recorded a 0.65 ERA from May 27 to Aug. 16.
Minnesota Twins pitcher Ervin Santana pitches in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. (Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports)
Minnesota Twins pitcher Ervin Santana pitches in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. (Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports)

Yankees manager Joe Girardi is readying his team for Tuesday's wild-card game against Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins.

Although the Yankees are mathematically in contention for the AL East title, they would need to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend and also need the Houston Astros to sweep the Boston Red Sox. That said, Girardi has begun to look ahead to the wild card, which Yankee Stadium would host.

The Twins, losers of 103 games last season, have rebounded in 2017 to win 83 games so far and would likely start the 34-year-old Santana, who is 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA this season and threw five scoreless innings against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians on Thursday.
Sep 28, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Mallex Smith (0) scores on a passed ball by New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray (55) in the fifth at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Sep 28, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Mallex Smith (0) scores on a passed ball by New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray (55) in the fifth at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

The Yankees scored five runs in the first five innings, but Sonny Gray was roughed up and the bullpen allowed three more runs in a 9-6 loss to the Rays on Thursday. >> Box score
Sep 17, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray (55) pitches during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)
Sep 17, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray (55) pitches during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)

The Yankees (89-69) will wrap up a series with the Rays (76-82) on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees ace Luis Severino is lined up for the club's potential Wild Card game against the Minnesota Twins, set for Oct. 3. Severino on the bump is the most logical path for the Yankees to take. But, what if the Yankees thought out of the box and started bullpen stalwart Chad Green, followed by reliever after reliever, leaving Severino to watch?

Earlier this week, MLB Network's Brian Kenny suggested the Yankees consider "bullpenning," which is utilizing the bullpen from start to finish. Kenny's contention is that the Yankees could begin the game with Green, their most versatile relief weapon, who could potentially throw up to three innings...
A strong start by Luis Severino combined with three home runs propelled the Yankees to a 6-1 win over the Rays on Wednesday night. >> Box score

Severino lasted six innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out nine Tampa Bay hitters. His ERA for the season now stands at 2.98.

Adeiny Hechavarria put the Rays in the lead in the top of the fifth with a solo home run, but the Yankees rally quickly in the bottom half. Jacoby Ellsbury led the frame off the with a walk before Aaron Hicks singled. With one out, Aaron Judge clubbed a two-run double to put the Yankees in front.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) gestures after hitting his record breaking 50th home run against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning of the game at Yankee Stadium. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) gestures after hitting his record breaking 50th home run against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning of the game at Yankee Stadium. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

Aaron Judge now holds the MLB rookie record for home runs in a season and he now has a fan in the man who previously held the mark. 

Mark McGwire, who now is the San Diego Padres' bench coach, swatted 49 homers during the 1987 season with the Oakland A's. On Monday, Judge broke his record by hitting two home runs against the Royals.

"I'm a fan. I'm a fan of his game. I'm a fan of his," McGwire said during an appearance on MLB Network Radio. "I was watching from day one. I mean, they're monstrous home runs. His BPs are going to be legendary. He's only 25 years old. Who knows what the number is going to be at by the time he's done with how many home runs he's going to hit?"
The Yankees (88-69) continue a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays (76-81) on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.
The 29 MLB owners unanimously approved the sale of the Marlins to Derek Jeter's group, reports Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The sale is expected to be finalized next week.

Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria agreed in August to sell his team to the group.

Loria will sell the franchise for $1.2 billion to the group comprised of about 16 investors. Bruce Sherman, who was the former chairman of Private Captial Management, will have the majority control over the franchise with Jeter having the say in baseball and business sides of the organizaiton. 
A Yankees fan sitting behind home plate was ejected from Tuesday night's game against the Rays for revealing the location of pitches the Rays were about to throw.

While Gary Sanchez was batting in the eighth inning, the fan screamed "outside" in Spanish to alert Sanchez where Rays catcher Wilson Ramos was setting up, according to Deadpsin.

Home palte umpire Dan Bellino proceeded to call time, walk over to where the fan was, and had him ejected by security.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren (43) delivers in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. (David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren (43) delivers in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. (David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)

As reliever Adam Warren continues to throw and feel no pain in his back, he gets closer to returning to the Yankees' bullpen before the end of the regular season. 

Warren experienced back spasms at the beginning of the month and has been on the disabled list since Sept. 6 (retroactive to Sept. 3) with the injury. On Tuesday, the right-hander threw 30 pitches during a two-inning simulated game. 
The Yankees moved within three games of the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, setting up what could be a tight finish in the race for the AL East division crown.

"We will still play to win this division," manager Joe Girardi said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, after the Yankees' 6-1 win over the Rays.
The Yankees took advantage of sloppy pitching on Tuesday night, drawing two bases-loaded walks and scoring on a wild pitch in a four-run fourth inning en route to a 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays to secure home-field advantage in the AL Wild Card Game. >> Box score
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees (87-69) begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays (76-80) on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees players and manager Joe Girardi hung out with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on the field at Yankee Stadium prior to Tuesday night's game against the Rays.

Aaron Judge's 6-foot, 7-inch frame, 282 pound frame is a clear advantage when it comes to being a power-hitting baseball player.

The Yankees rookie star dwarfs virtually everyone he stands next to on the diamond, and his statistical achievements - beyond his record-setting 50 home runs for a rookie in a single season - thrust him to the conversation for the American League Most Valuable Player Award.

 
The Yankees announced they have activated OF Aaron Hicks off the 10-day DL on Tuesday. 

Hicks has been out for weeks with a strained left oblique that he injured at the beginning of the month. Hicks had just returned to the field in August after nursing a right oblique strain. 

The 27-year-old was at the Yankees spring training facility in Tampa to get live at-bats in to see if he would be ready to return. He made it through the instructional games without any issues. 

 
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier (29) reacts after hitting a single in the first inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier (29) reacts after hitting a single in the first inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)

Yankees 3B Todd Frazier said that the girl that was injured by a foul ball is improving and could leave the hospital soon, according to the ESPN.

During a game last Wednesday, Frazier hit a 105 MPH line drive behind third base into the lower deck at Yankee Stadium. The girl, who was with her grandparents, was hit by the ball and was immediately taken to the hospital.
Michelle Yu recaps a historic day at Yankee Stadium as Aaron Judge becomes the first-ever Major League rookie to hit 50 home runs.

Aaron Judge set the record for most home runs by a rookie in a single season hitting his 49th and 50th homers in the Yankees' 11-3 win over the Royals. >> Box score
Yankees OF Aaron Judge broke Mark McGwire's record for the most home runs by a rookie in a single season hitting his 49th and 50th home runs Monday.

The first home came off a fastball by Royals starter RHP Jakob Junis that went over the right field fence. 

Judge, then, took Trevor Cahill deep to left in the bottom of the seventh to rewrite history.
New York Yankees staring pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees staring pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees (86-69) play a make-up game against the Kansas City Royals (76-79) on Monday at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jaime Garcia walks toward the dugout after being relieved in the third inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. (Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jaime Garcia walks toward the dugout after being relieved in the third inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. (Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports)

Jaime Garcia was pulled in the third inning as the New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Sunday at Rogers Centre. >> Box score

Garcia (1-3) gave up five runs, four hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings, as the Yankees fell to five games back of the Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

He surrendered a leadoff home run to Teoscar Hernandez in the first inning and was charged for three runs when Jonathan Holder inherited a bases-loaded, one-out jam and gave up a bases-clearing double to Russell Martin in the third inning that gave Toronto a 5-0 lead.
Sep 23, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) celebrates with designated hitter Chase Headley (12) after hitting a three run home run against Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Dan Hamilton)
Sep 23, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) celebrates with designated hitter Chase Headley (12) after hitting a three run home run against Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Dan Hamilton)

Sonny Gray allowed just one run and the Yankees homered twice en route to a 5-1 win over the Blue Jays to clinch a playoff spot.  >> Box score
New York Yankees staring pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees staring pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

If the Yankees were to win their 28th championship this season, at least one player would not make a trip to the White House. 

Pitcher CC Sabathia told the New York Daily News that he would not partake in any such visit because of his disagreements with President Donald Trump. 

"Never. ... I just don't believe in anything that is Trump," Sabathia said Saturday afternoon. So there wouldn't be any reason for me to go at all." 
Sep 17, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray (55) pitches during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)
Sep 17, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray (55) pitches during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)

The Yankees (85-68) play the second game of a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays (72-82) on Saturday at 4:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre.
Yankees starter RHP Masahiro Tanaka had an uncharacteristic start as the Blue Jays tacked on eight to win the first game of the three-game series, 8-1, in Toronto.  >> Box score

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third, Teoscar Hernandez broke it with a solo homer to left center to take the lead. The next inning, former Yankee Russell Martin stretched the lead with a two-run shot to left. 

The final blow was in the bottom of the sixth, when the No. 9 hitter Ryan Goins launched a grand slam to right center field that ended, not only Tanaka's night, but the Yankees hopes to victory...
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum. (Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum. (Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees (85-67) begin their final road trip with a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays (71-82) on Friday at 7:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre.
Scottsdale Scorpions infielder Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees against the Glendale Desert Dogs during an Arizona Fall League game at Scottsdale Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)
Scottsdale Scorpions infielder Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees against the Glendale Desert Dogs during an Arizona Fall League game at Scottsdale Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees' farm system providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects. This week we will briefly cover the playoff results at each level. We will also examine seasonal results and outlooks for 2018 with the club's Nos. 5 through 1 prospects.

Triple-A - International League North Division - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Record: 86-55, 1st place, 6.5 GA

After winning the International League North Division regular season title and the division series, the RailRiders lost to the Durham Bulls in the International League finals 3-1 in the best-of-five series. The Bulls went on to beat the Pacific Coast League champion Memphis Redbirds 5-3 in the Triple-A championship game.
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)

Yankees LHP CC Sabathia, who entered rehab for alcoholism two years ago, told NJ.com's Brendan Kuty he would not miss the team's celebration, which would likely include alcohol, that would occur if the team clinches a playoff berth.

"I'll be fine," said Sabathia, who left the team in October 2015 before the Yankees' wild-card game against the Houston Astros to check himself into rehabilitation.

Sabathia wrote in The Players' Tribune in March 2016 that while the team was headed into the playoffs at the time, he needed to do what was best for him.

"Of course, the timing wasn't the best for the Yankees and the fans," Sabathia wrote, "but that wasn't my main concern. When I decided to get help, I wasn't scared anymore of what people would think of me. I was scared of drinking again. So many of the major choices in my life, going back to when I was just a kid, have been baseball decisions. But this was a life decision."
After a scary incident where a young fan was struck with a batted ball, the panel discusses if all teams should extend protective netting.

Several Yankees players said the team should expand the protective netting in the wake of a two-year-old girl who was sitting down the third base line being struck in the face by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier on Wednesday.

The girl remained hospitalized on Thursday, according to the NY Post. The girl remained hospitalized on Thursday, according to the NY Post. Frazier reached out to the father of the girl who said "She's doing ok," per Newsday's Erik Boland

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the league would "redouble" its efforts when it comes to extra netting.
