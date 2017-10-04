Despite Luis Severino's early struggles during Tuesday night's Wild Card game, the Yankees' bullpen came through to help get the team an 8-4 win against the Twins.

After Severino allowed three runs while just recording one out, the bullpen came in to allow just one run over the final 8 2/3 innings.

Chad Green entered the game with two runners and scoring position with one out after Minnesota grabbed a 3-0 lead but worked out of the jam, effectively saving the Minnesota lead from swelling even larger.

"I think in that situation, you're just trying to minimize, honestly," Green told reporters. "I happened to get two big outs right there and then [Didi Gregorius] hit a big three-run homer to tie it up. I think that was the momentum changer right there. I kind of treated it like any other appearance, really. I kind of got ready pretty quick, and the next thing I knew, I was in the game."

After Green completed two innings and was charged with a run after struggling during a third frame, David Robertson pitched 3 1/3 scoreless and earned the win after punching out five batters.

"I just wanted to do everything I could to help our team win," Robertson told reporters. "I felt like everyone was on board, and no one wanted the season to end tonight."

Tommy Kahnle worked 2 1/3 hitless innings before closer Aroldis Chapman delivered a clean ninth to send the Yankees to the next round of the postseason.

"I didn't necessarily think that I could do it with just four relievers, but I knew I had a chance," manager Joe Girardi said. "It's not how you draw it up, I can tell you that. But because of some of the moves that we've made, we know that our bullpen can shut you down."