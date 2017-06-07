Jun 7, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) celebrates with third baseman Chase Headley (12) after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
The Yankees blasted two home runs and CC Sabathia tossed eight shutout innings to beat the Red Sox, 8-0, in the second game of their series. >> Click here for a full box score

Sabathia allowed five hits and no walks while striking out five in his eight innings. The veteran left-hander has now won his last five starts and has lowered his ERA to 3.66. 

Didi Gregorius got the offense jumpstarted the offense with a solo homer in the third. After a Gary Sanchez RBI single in the fourth, Chris Carter went deep with a three-run blast. He would later drive in a run with a single to finish with three hits and four RBIs. Overall, the Yankees pounded out 12 hits.

Jonathan Holder pitched a scoreless ninth.

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

Sabathia was locked in tonight and has been simply magnificent over his last five starts, dropping his season ERA to 3.66. During the five-game span, Sabathia has allowed just four earned runs in 33 1/3 innings. Sabathia has also been the Yankees stopper of late - each of his last five wins followed a loss - when at one point he looked like he might be heading toward an early retirement (he owned a 5.77 ERA after his May 9 start).

As for the run support, much of it came from Carter's bat, which might finally be heating up. Carter homered for the second straight game. Carter was "robbed" of another homer when a fan knocked a ball seemingly set to clear the fence into Mookie Betts' mitt. The umpires decided not to review the play, which might have resulted in Carter's second home run of the night. Carter added two loud singles, one off the left field wall.

Carter's strikeouts certainly come in bunches and they won't stop, but so do the home runs off his bat and we might be witnessing the onset of one of those barrages. At the least, this will buy Carter some time even as Greg Bird shifts his rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

What's next...

The Yankees and Red Sox complete their three-game set on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Michael Pineda (6-3, 3.76 ERA) is scheduled to start against left-hander David Price (1-0, 3.00 ERA). 
Tags: Boston Red Sox
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. (Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)
The Yankees (32-23) will play Game 2 of a three-game series against the AL East rival Red Sox (32-25) at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.
Matt Holliday connects for a two-run homer in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. (Chris O'Meara/AP)
The Yankees took a $13 million flyer on Matt Holliday this winter. That seems like a lot of cash for a "risky" player. However, if you fed the Yankees' brass truth serum, they might admit they weren't completely certain what they would get out of Holliday.

The Yankees couldn't be happier with the results.

Holliday enters Wednesday's game with a .271 batting average, .359 on-base percentage, .525 slugging percentage, 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 37 RBIs in 209 plate appearances. That equates to a 136 wRC+ (100 is average, with each point above being one percentage point better than average). 

The last time Holliday finished a season with a wRC+ near that measure was in 2014 when he registered a 132 mark.
Tags: Matt Holliday
Girardi and Tanaka on struggles 00:01:54
Joe Girardi and Masahiro Tanaka look for answers as they discuss the ace's struggles following the Yankees loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka says he is trying too hard on the mound after taking his fifth straight loss Tuesday, per Joe Giglio of NJ.com.

Tanaka had thrown a three-hit shutout against the Red Sox in his last outing against the rival, but this start didn't have the same outcome. His five hits allowed were highlighted by three long balls, including back-to-back homers to 1B Mitch Moreland and DH Hanley Ramirez in the top of the fourth inning. 

"I made some good pitches, but the bad ones were bad," Tanaka said through his translator. "Pressing too hard right now."
Tags: Masahiro Tanaka
( Adam Hunger)
The Red Sox hit back-to-back homers in a three-run fourth inning off Masahiro Tanaka in a 5-4 win over the Yankees on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. >> Full box score
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

The Yankees (32-22) will begin at three-game series against the AL East rival Red Sox (31-25) at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.
Tags: Masahiro Tanaka
New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. (David Banks/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. (David Banks/USA TODAY Sports)

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is aiming to return to the bullpen starting on June 15 against the Athletics, per Mike Mazzeo of NY Daily News. 

Chapman said he felt, "no pain, no discomfort at all," after making 50 throws from 60 feet last Sunday as part of his rehab program.

Chapman, 29, went on the disabled list on May 14 with rotator cuff inflammation in his left shoulder struggling in consecutive outings. He is expected to throw again Monday, take Tuesday off and resume his throwing program Wednesday, according to Popper.
Tags: Aroldis Chapman
Are the Yankees for real? 00:02:52
The guys on DNL wonder how seriously they should take this young Yankees team and how long its offensive and bullpen dominance will last.

Yankees' Aaron Judge has taken over the lead for the most American League All-Star votes.

Judge's 1,251,543 votes is the highest voting for any American League player. The next best is another outfielder in Mike Trout who has 1,155,356 votes.

Judge is hitting .324/.429./.681 in 52 games and leads the Majors with 18 homers. His 41 RBIs are good for fourth in the American League.
Tags: Matt Holliday, Aaron Judge, Starlin Castro
JRSportBrief: NYY to be buyers? 00:01:29
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR discusses whether the Yankees should be buyers as the trade deadline approaches

As the New York Yankees sit atop the AL East standings heading into a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox, owner Hank Steinbrenner and GM Brian Cashman expressed their content with the way New York has played through the first two months of the season.

"It's good to know we're obviously on our way back to where we intend to get," Cashman said, according to Newsday's Erik Boland.

Many have been surprised at the Yankees' hot start given they traded several big-name players last year in return for prospects and got rid of several expensive contracts, however that belief was not shared by Steinbrenner.
Tags: Aaron Judge, Aroldis Chapman, Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird, Luis Severino
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) reacts during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) reacts during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)

MLB Network analyst and Hall of Famer, Pedro Martinez, believes it's time the Yankees should panic about Masahiro Tanaka's struggles.

Tanaka has not been the ace the Yankees expect him to be this season. He has lost his last four starts as he has allowed 22 earned runs, eight homers, and holds an awful 18.39 ERA over that span. 

GM Brian Cashman denied once again that Tanaka is hurt, but said his ace has been struggling with his splitter, which is his most devastating pitch. The 28-year-old has been throwing with a partially torn UCL in his right elbow since 2014.

Tanaka will look to turn things around against the Red Sox Tuesday. He defeated Chris Sale in Fenway Park back on April 27, tossing a three-hit shutout to earn the win. 
Tags: Masahiro Tanaka
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs around the bases after after he hit a home run during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement)
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs around the bases after after he hit a home run during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement)

David Ortiz complimented Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge on Monday, calling him the "scariest thing" Ortiz has ever seen.

"Look at Judge," Ortiz said to the New York Post at a fundraiser for CC Sabathia's PitCChIn Foundation. "Look at him. That's scary, man. That's the scariest thing I've ever seen. A guy that big that can hit like that, that's special."

While Ortiz can certainly relate to Judge's power, the retired slugger pales in comparison to Judge's 6-foot-7, 282-pound frame. And the future Hall of Famer believes the best is yet to come for New York's young outfielder.
Tags: Aaron Judge
GEICO SportsNite: BNNY on Yanks 00:06:06
On Baseball Night in New York, the panel previews the upcoming series between the AL East-leading Yankees and the Red Sox.
(Adam Hunger)
The Yankees announced they reinstated INF/OF Tyler Austin from the 60-day DL, and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Austin, who suffered a broken left foot back in February, missed all of spring training and was opted to the DL before the start of the season. He was optioned for a rehab assignment in High-A Tampa on May 19. 

In 31 games with the Yankees last season, Austin hit .241 with five home runs and 12 RBI. 
Tags: Tyler Austin
(Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports)
Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

Often times when a player reaches the big leagues and has immediate success, it is easy for some to forget his age. That was certainly the case with Yankees right-hander Luis Severino, except when it comes to his team.

In 2015, Severino came up he for the first time as a 21-year-old and dazzled down the stretch, tossing 62 1/3 innings to the tune of a 2.89 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 3.2 BB/9 and 8.1 K/9.

With lofty expectations lumped on him, Severino was simply not the same pitcher in 2016. From the moment he stepped to the hill last season, Severino didn't have the same look of confidence. And as MLB hitters began to knock him around, it was evident that something was awry. After a brief disabled list stint, Severino continued to falter and the Yankees sent him down to Triple-A.
Tags: Luis Severino, Chris Carelli
JRSportBrief: NYC tough? 00:01:16
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR debates the merits of New York City as the toughest town to play for athletes.

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi (28) in the dugout before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi (28) in the dugout before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)

Yankees manager Joe Girardi believes his team's home stand this week is "big," according to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

The Red Sox are traveling to Yankee Stadium for the first time this season to play a three-game set. With another AL East opponent in the Orioles coming to town after this series, Girardi realizes how crucial the next few games are for his ballclub.

"I think it's big. I think it's big home stand," Girardi said. "We're playing Boston and Baltimore. You don't want to get ahead too far but these are really important games. We're in a stretch of 13 in our division in a row. We get to go home now. We've got to play better." 

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives
Tags: Brett Gardner, CC Sabathia, Masahiro Tanaka, Michael Pineda
New York Yankees shortstop Ruben Tejada (Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees shortstop Ruben Tejada (Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Yankees traded infielder Ruben Tejada to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations, the team announced Sunday.

The Yankees signed Tejada, 27, in December and assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following spring training.

He was hitting .269 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 37 games in the minors this season.

Last year, he hit .167 with no home runs and five RBIs in 36 games with the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants.
Tags: Ruben Tejada
Jun 4, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports (Kevin Sousa)
Jun 4, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports (Kevin Sousa)

Luis Severino limited the Blue Jays to two runs in seven innings, but the Yankees offense could only muster two runs and Toronto's Josh Donaldson hit the game-winning solo home run in the eighth inning to defeat the Yankees, 3-2, at the Rogers Centre on Sunday. >> Full box score
Tags: Luis Severino
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

The Yankees (32-21) will wrap up their four-game series against the Blue Jays (27-29) on Sunday afternoon at the Rogers Centre. The Yankees shut out the Blue Jays on Saturday, 7-0.

Yankees Blue Jays
Brett Gardner, LF Kevin Pillar, CF
Gary Sanchez, C Josh Donaldson, 3B
Aaron Judge, RF Jose Bautista, RF
Matt Holliday, DH Kendrys Morales, DH
Starlin Castro, 2B Justin Smoak, 1B
Aaron Hicks, CF Troy Tulowitzki, SS
Didi Gregorius, SS Devon Travis, 2B
Chase Headley, 3B Chris Coghlan, LF
Rob Refsnyder, 1B Luke Maile, C

Who's pitching for the Yankees:

Blue Jays hitters are hitting .348 against Luis Severino (4-2, 2.93 ERA), but he is coming off a strong start against the Orioles his last time out. He allowed one run in six innings for the Yankees.
Tags: Luis Severino
New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

The Yankees are looking to acquire a third baseman, according to Nick Carfado of the Boston Globe, citing league sources.

Chase Headley has received the majority of the playing time at third base early on, but Ronald Torreyes has seen an increase in playing time as of late. Torreyes played third base in eight of nine games between May 7 and May 28.

Headley's batting average dipped to .227 on the season after he went 0-for-4 in the Yankees' 7-0 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday. Meanwhile, Torreyes is hitting .284 in 102 at-bats this season for the Yankees.
Tags: Chase Headley, Ronald Torreyes
Matt Holliday connects for a two-run homer in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. (Chris O'Meara/AP)
Brett GardnerMatt HollidayStarlin Castro and Didi Gregorius all went yard in the eighth inning as part of the Yankees' 7-0 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon at the Rogers Centre. >> Full box score
New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. (Peter Aiken/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. (Peter Aiken/USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees (31-21) will play game three of their four-game set against the Blue Jays (27-28) on Saturday afternoon at the Rogers Centre. The Bronx Bombers fell 7-5 on Friday evening after dominating Toronto 12-2 on Thursday. 

Yankees Blue Jays
Brett Gardner, LF Kevin Pillar, CF
Aaron Hicks, CF Josh Donaldson, 3B
Aaron Judge, RF Jose Bautista, RF
Matt Holliday, DH Kendrys Morales, DH
Starlin Castro, 2B Justin Smoak, 1B
Didi Gregorius, SS Troy Tulowitzki, SS
Chase Headley, 3B Devon Travis, 2B
Austin Romine, C Darwin Barney, LF
Rob Refsnyder, 1B Luke Maile, C
( Adam Hunger)
Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury has been shut down from all baseball activities and will visit a neurologist early this week due to headaches and concussion-related symptoms, according to ESPN.com.

Ellsbury was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on May 24 after he crashed into the center field wall during a game against the Royals.
Tags: Jacoby Ellsbury
Jun 2, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda (35) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports (John E. Sokolowski)
Jun 2, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda (35) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports (John E. Sokolowski)

Aaron Judge and Starlin Castro went deep for the Yankees, but Michael Pineda allowed a pair of homers and the Yankees' bullpen allowed two more runs in a 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays in Toronto on Friday. >> Click here for a full box score...
Tags: Aaron Judge, Michael Pineda, Starlin Castro
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

The New York Yankees (31-20) will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (26-28) on Thursday at 7:07 p.m. at the Rogers Centre. 

Yankees Blue Jays
Brett Gardner, LF Kevin Pillar, CF
Gary Sanchez, C Josh Donaldson, 3B
Aaron Judge, RF Jose Bautista, RF
Matt Holliday, DH Kendrys Morales, DH
Starlin Castro, 2B Justin Smoak, 1B
Aaron Hicks, CF Troy Tulowitzki, SS
Didi Gregorius, SS Devon Travis, 2B
Chase Headley, 3B Ezequiel Carrera, LF
Chris Carter, 1B Luke Maile, C
(Kim Klement)
Yankees OF Aaron Judge has been named the American League Rookie of the Month for May, it was announced Friday.

Judge, 25, hit .347 with a .441 OBP and .642 SLG with five doubles, seven HR, 17 RBI, and 17 runs in May.

He led all American League rookies in batting average, home runs, RBI, OBP, hits, and runs during the month, while ranking second in SLG.
Tags: Aaron Judge
(Kim Klement (USA Today))
Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees' farm system, providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club-based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played June 1, 2017.
JRSportBrief: Whose town is it? 00:01:35
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv. JR discusses whether New York is a Mets or Yankees town.

GEICO SportsNite: Yankees win 00:03:30
After the Yankees' 12-2 win over the Blue Jays on Thursday, the Baseball Night in New York panel talks about the team's continued dominance.

The Yankees jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on Thursday and never looked back, cruising to a 11-2 win over the Blue Jays in the opening game of a four-game series in Toronto.
Apr 28, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Apr 28, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The New York Yankees (30-20) begin a four-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays (26-27) on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at the Rogers Centre. 

Yankees Blue Jays
Brett Gardner, LF Kevin Pillar, CF
Gary Sanchez, C Josh Donaldson, 3B
Aaron Judge, RF Jose Bautista, RF
Matt Holliday, DH Kendrys Morales, DH
Starlin Castro, 2B Justin Smoak, 1B
Didi Gregorius, SS Troy Tulowitzki, SS
Aaron Hicks, CF Darwin Barney, 2B
Chase Headley, 3B Ezequiel Carrera, LF
Chris Carter, 1B Luke Maile, C
Tags: CC Sabathia, Toronto Blue Jays
New York Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances (68) and catcher Gary Sanchez (24) celebrate the win against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. (Anthony Gruppuso)
New York Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances (68) and catcher Gary Sanchez (24) celebrate the win against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. (Anthony Gruppuso)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

The Yankees put together their second straight 15-win month to open the 2017 season. That's an important number because if extrapolated over the season's six months it equates to a 90-win season and a potential playoff birth not many predicted.

What went right in May?
Are the Yankees for real? 00:02:52
The guys on DNL wonder how seriously they should take this young Yankees team and how long its offensive and bullpen dominance will last.

May 31, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) throws a pitch in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports)
May 31, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) throws a pitch in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports)

Masahiro Tanaka got roughed up again and the Orioles beat the Yankees, 10-4, on Wednesday night at Camden Yards. >> Click here for a full box score...
Tags: Masahiro Tanaka, Baltimore Orioles
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)

The New York Yankees (30-19) play the final game of a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles (26-24) on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Camden Yards. 

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday
Yankees Orioles
Brett Gardner, LF Seth Smith, RF
Aaron Hicks, CF Adam Jones, CF
Matt Holliday, DH Manny Machado, 3B
Starlin Castro, 2B Mark Trumbo, DH
Aaron Judge, RF Chris Davis, 1B
Chase Headley, 3B Trey Mancini, LF
Ronald Torreyes, SS Jonathan Schoop, 2B
Austin Romine, C Caleb Joseph, C
Rob Refsnyder, 1B J.J. Hardy, SS

Who's pitching for the Yankees:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (5-4, 5.86 ERA) had a bounce-back start against the Athletics in his last outing. He allowed one run on five hits wihle striking out a career-high 13 batters in 7 1/3 innings. The Yankees offense didn't help him out, though, as he earned his fourth loss of the season. Tanaka defeated the Orioles back on April 8 for his first win of the season.
Tags: Masahiro Tanaka, Baltimore Orioles
May 18, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) singles against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports (Peter Aiken)
May 18, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) singles against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports (Peter Aiken)

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge would like to participate in the Home Run Derby at this year's All-Star game, assuming he is asked to do so.

The 25-year-old outfielder is hitting .323/.423/.689 and leads the Majors with 17 home runs. 

Judge is currently the second-highest vote-getter among American League players in the first 2017 All-Star Game ballot released on Wednesday.

This year's All-Star Game and festivities will be held at Marlins Park.
Tags: Aaron Judge
(Kim Klement)
The Yankees announced they sent down RHP Bryan Mitchell to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and recalled RHP Giovanny Gallegos following Tuesday's game. 

This is a swap of the move the Yankees made back on May 21 when they sent down Gallegos to promote Mitchell. Mitchell's latest performance with the Yankees came on Tuesday where he allowed two hits for two unearned runs in two-thirds innings.

Mitchell owns a 5.54 ERA in 13 innings with the Yankees this season. 
Tags: Giovanny Gallegos, Bryan Mitchell
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)

Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge has a real chance to win AL MVP with Angels outfielder, Mike Trout, going on the DL. 

Trout suffered a torn UCL after sliding headfirst into second base during the Angels' game Sunday against the Marlins. He opted for surgery and is scheduled to miss 6-8 weeks in the first DL stint of his career. 

The reigning AL MVP currently leads the AL in batting average (.337), slugging percentage (.742) and on-base percentage (.461), which is also tied for league-best. 
Tags: Aaron Judge
( Adam Hunger)
Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) participated in baseball activities prior to the Yankees' 8-3 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards on Tuesday.

"Today is the best I have felt,'' said Ellsbury, according to the New York Post. "As far as the headaches I feel a lot better today.''

"My neck feels better each day," added Ellsbury, who suffered a sprained ligament in his neck as well.

Ellsbury is eligible to come off the seven-day concussion disabled list on Thursday when the Yankees open a four-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Until he is told otherwise, Ellsbury is planning on flying with the team to Canada following Wednesday night's game.
Tags: Jacoby Ellsbury
New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports)

Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday both hit two home runs while Luis Severino shut down the Baltimore Orioles in the New York Yankees' 8-3 win on Tuesday at Camden Yards. >> Box score

Gardner and Holliday both hit solo home runs in the first inning off Chris Tillman (1-2) to give the Yankees an early 2-0 lead. Holliday's second home run of the game made it 4-0.

Gardner's fourth-inning homer off Logan Verrett made it 6-0.
Tags: Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, Luis Severino, Baltimore Orioles
(Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Yankees (29-19) play Game 2 of a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles (26-23) on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Camden Yards. 

Yankees Orioles
Brett Gardner, LF Seth Smith, RF
Gary Sanchez, C Jonathan Schoop, 2B
Matt Holliday, DH Manny Machado, 3B
Starlin Castro, 2B Mark Trumbo, DH
Aaron Judge, RF Chris Davis, 1B
Didi Gregorius, SS Wellington Castillo, C
Aaron Hicks, CF Trey Mancini, LF
Chase Headley, 3B Joey Rickard, CF
Rob Refsnyder, 1B J.J. Hardy, SS

Who's pitching for the Yankees:

RHP Luis Severino (3-2, 3.11 ERA) was dominate in his last start against the Royals. He didn't let up a run as he scattered four hits while striking out seven and walking one in eight strong innings. Severino has been efficient allowing only five total runs in his last four starts. 
Tags: Luis Severino, Baltimore Orioles
(Adam Hunger)
Former Florida governor Jeb Bush is no longer interested in bidding for the Marlins, but Derek Jeter -- who was part of Bush's group -- may still pursue a bid with other investors, according to the Associated Press.

A group led by Jeter and Bush was said to have the winning bid for the Marlins last month, with the cost for the team expected to be $1.3 billion, reported Clark Spencer of Miami Herald. However, those talks did not progress.

Word of Jeter's interest in owning the Marlins was initially reported on April 5 by Fox Business Network.
(David Manning)
The Yankees will select 1B Nick Pratto from Huntington Beach High School in California with the 16th overall pick in the MLB Amateur Draft on June 12, predicts Keith Law of ESPN in his Mock Draft.

In his writeup (insider subscription needed), Law says he has also heard the Yankees linked to high school pitcher D.L. Hall.

Pratto, 18, is a left-handed hitter and thrower.

He was recently profiled by John Sickels of Minor League Ball, who wrote that Pratto (who is also a pitcher) projects as a potential All-Star first baseman at the major league level.
New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. (Aaron Doster)
New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. (Aaron Doster)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is finding it difficult to replicate his performance from August 2016. While this should not be surprising considering the otherworldly statistics he produced as he burst on the scene, we might be surprised that his peripheral stats this season are not far removed from the historic performance last season. 

Sanchez took the league by storm, blasting himself into the Rookie of the Year Award conversation with only two months of play under his belt and 20 homers on the back of his baseball card. As such, expectations were (and are) high for Sanchez this season, to the point his above-average numbers for a catcher are falling well short of what he demonstrated last season in his first 24 games through a similar number of plate appearances in 2017.
Tags: Gary Sanchez, Chris Carelli
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) works out during batting practice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement)
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) works out during batting practice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement)

Yankees 1B Greg Bird is progressing as he works his way back from a bone bruise in his ankle.

Bird, who is rehabbing the injury in Tampa, took live batting practice on Monday and is set to begin playing rehab games on Thursday, according to the NY Daily News.

He took dry swings last Monday at Yankee Stadium and advanced to hitting off a tee last Tuesday.
Tags: Greg Bird
New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner is tagged out by Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner is tagged out by Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports)

A day after scoring nine runs, the New York Yankees managed just two in a 3-2 loss to Dylan Bundy and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Camden Yards. >> Box score

The Yankees managed seven hits off Bundy (6-3), including Aaron Judge's 17th home run of the season, but hit into three double plays in the game.

Matt Holliday grounded into double plays in the first and sixth innings, while Gary Sanchez flied into a double play in the third when Brett Gardner tried to tag up from second base on a fly ball to left field.
Tags: Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, Gary Sanchez, Baltimore Orioles, Starlin Castro
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees win 00:00:58
Joe Girardi, Michael Pineda and Aaron Judge field questions after the Yankees' 9-5 win over Oakland on Sunday at the Stadium.

Aaron Judge hit his first career grand slam in the third inning and the Yankees offense went on to score five more runs in a 9-5 victory over the Athletics on Sunday in the rubber game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.>> Click here for the full box score...

Aaron Hicks drove in his 21st RBI of the season in the second inning to put the Yankees on the board. One inning later, Ronald TorreyesGary Sanchez, and Matt Holliday reached base, setting up Judge's grand slam to put the Yankees in front.

Chris Carter's sacrifice fly in the fourth inning provided New York with an insurance run, but the Athletics chipped away, scoring a run in the sixth and two in the eighth to make it a two-run game. Brett Gardner answered with a two-run double in the bottom half of the inning to put the Angels away for good.
Tags: Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, Gary Sanchez, Michael Pineda, Ronald Torreyes
Yankees trying too hard? 00:03:06
The DNL panel feels it's too soon for the Yankees to honor Aaron Judge with a special section, and that it should have been done by the fans

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

The opening arguments have been made by both sides of the newly enshrined "The Judge's Chambers," an 18-seat juror's box assembly for fans who show their allegiance to Yankees rookie outfielder Aaron Judge.

On the plaintiff's side, the complaint is that despite Judge's MLB-leading 15 home runs (plus one misruled a triple), he's just a rookie and doesn't deserve a fully developed section with his name on it. Those against the enclosed area claim that there is nothing wrong with fans coming to the stadium with their robes, wigs and fake gavels, but the section should have grown organically over time.

For those who remember the 1990's early 2000's clubs, think the bullseyes with a large 'O' on them that fans in right field would hold up for the fan favorite Paul O'Neill to aim at. That wasn't a team manufactured promo, but rather grew over time by the fans. The contention is that named sections are meant for longtime club veterans or better retired heroes. Finally, why would the Yankees want to place undue pressure on their 25-year-old right fielder?
Tags: Aaron Judge, Chris Carelli
Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards earlier this month. (Evan Habeeb)
Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards earlier this month. (Evan Habeeb)

The Yankees (28-18) will look to win the rubber game of their three-game set against the Athletics (22-26) on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday
Athletics Yankees
Matt Joyce, RF Brett Gardner, LF
Mark Canha, CF Gary Sanchez, C
Jed Lowrie, 2B Matt Holliday, DH
Khris Davis, LF Starlin Castro, 2B
Ryon Healy, 1B Aaron Judge, RF
Trevor Plouffe, 3B Didi Gregorius, SS
Stephen Vogt, DH Aaron Hicks, CF
Josh Phegley, C Chris Carter, 1B
Adam Rosales, SS Ronald Torreyes, 3B
Tags: Michael Pineda
(Kim Klement)
Yankees fill-in closer Dellin Betances recorded his fifth straight save on Saturday against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium.

"It's crazy how good Dellin's throwing the ball," Matt Holliday said to Erik Boland of Newsday on Saturday. "It's pretty much over when he comes in." 

Betances has five saves since taking over for Aroldis Chapman (left shoulder inflammation) on May 14. He owns a 0.52 ERA and 0.98 WHIP so far this season. 
Tags: Dellin Betances
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees win 00:01:28
From Yankee Stadium, Sweeny Murti breaks down the Yankees' 3-2 win over the A's and the reactions from Joe Girardi and the players.

CC Sabathia struck out nine batters in 6.2 innings and Matt Holliday homered as the Yankees topped the Athletics 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. >> Click here for the full box score...
