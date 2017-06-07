The Yankees blasted two home runs and CC Sabathia tossed eight shutout innings to beat the Red Sox, 8-0, in the second game of their series. >> Click here for a full box score.

Sabathia allowed five hits and no walks while striking out five in his eight innings. The veteran left-hander has now won his last five starts and has lowered his ERA to 3.66.

Didi Gregorius got the offense jumpstarted the offense with a solo homer in the third. After a Gary Sanchez RBI single in the fourth, Chris Carter went deep with a three-run blast. He would later drive in a run with a single to finish with three hits and four RBIs. Overall, the Yankees pounded out 12 hits.

Jonathan Holder pitched a scoreless ninth.

Sabathia was locked in tonight and has been simply magnificent over his last five starts, dropping his season ERA to 3.66. During the five-game span, Sabathia has allowed just four earned runs in 33 1/3 innings. Sabathia has also been the Yankees stopper of late - each of his last five wins followed a loss - when at one point he looked like he might be heading toward an early retirement (he owned a 5.77 ERA after his May 9 start).

As for the run support, much of it came from Carter's bat, which might finally be heating up. Carter homered for the second straight game. Carter was "robbed" of another homer when a fan knocked a ball seemingly set to clear the fence into Mookie Betts' mitt. The umpires decided not to review the play, which might have resulted in Carter's second home run of the night. Carter added two loud singles, one off the left field wall.

Carter's strikeouts certainly come in bunches and they won't stop, but so do the home runs off his bat and we might be witnessing the onset of one of those barrages. At the least, this will buy Carter some time even as Greg Bird shifts his rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

What's next...

The Yankees and Red Sox complete their three-game set on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Michael Pineda (6-3, 3.76 ERA) is scheduled to start against left-hander David Price (1-0, 3.00 ERA).