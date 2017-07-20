New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman said rookie outfielder Clint Frazier will likely be optioned to the minors once outfielder Aaron Hicks returns from the disabled list.

Hicks had a .290/.398/.515 batting line, all career-bests, with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 60 games before he went on the DL on June 25 with a right oblique injury. While he was initially expected to miss three to four weeks, Cashman said he is not near a return.

"Hicks isn't doing anything yet," Cashman said, according to the New York Post's George A. King III, "so [optioning Frazier to the minors] is down the road."

Cashman said he has been impressed with the 22-year-old Frazier, who was ranked among the top 40 prospects in baseball entering the season, including No. 16 by Baseball Prospectus.

"He has been great and earned everyday playing time,'' Cashman said.

Since his debut, Frazier has a .298/.306/.638 batting line with three home runs and eight RBIs in 13 games.

"He has really played well. I think he has played well offensively, he has ran the bases well and played well defensively,'' manager Joe Girardi said. "He has been in right and left and we have asked him to move around. His at-bats have been really good.''