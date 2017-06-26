New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro suffered a strained right hamstring in Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox, according to ESPN's Andrew Marchand.

Castro left the game in the third inning when he pulled up short trying to beat out a ground ball. Manager Joe Girardi and trainer Steve Donohue examined him on the field, and Castro limped off it as he was taken out of the game.

He was 0-for-2 before he left, which dropped his batting average to .313. Rob Refsnyder replaced him in the field for the bottom of the third inning.

The injury is unrelated to the lingering wrist injury he has that caused him to miss Sunday's game.