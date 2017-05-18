The Yankees (23-13) will go for the sweep as they wrap up their series with the Kansas City Royals (16-23) at Kauffman Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

Yankees Royals Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Alcides Escobar, SS Gary Sanchez, C Mike Moustakas, 3B Matt Holliday, DH Lorenzo Cain, CF Starlin Castro, 2B Eric Hosmer, 1B Aaron Judge, RF Salvador Perez, DH Chase Headley, 3B Jorge Bonifacio, LF Didi Gregorius, SS Jorge Soler, RF Aaron Hicks, LF Whit Merrifield, 2B Chris Carter, 1B Drew Butera, C

Who's pitching for the Yankees:

Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.19 ERA) will aim to bounce back after allowing four runs on eight hits in six innings against the Astros in his last start.

Who's pitching for the Royals:

Danny Duffy (2-3, 3.38 ERA) limited the Orioles to just two runs on eight hits in seven strong innings his last time out. Despite pitching seven innings, he only needed 97 pitches.