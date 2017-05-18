The Yankees (23-13) will go for the sweep as they wrap up their series with the Kansas City Royals (16-23) at Kauffman Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night.
|Yankees
|Royals
|Jacoby Ellsbury, CF
|Alcides Escobar, SS
|Gary Sanchez, C
|Mike Moustakas, 3B
|Matt Holliday, DH
|Lorenzo Cain, CF
|Starlin Castro, 2B
|Eric Hosmer, 1B
|Aaron Judge, RF
|Salvador Perez, DH
|Chase Headley, 3B
|Jorge Bonifacio, LF
|Didi Gregorius, SS
|Jorge Soler, RF
|Aaron Hicks, LF
|Whit Merrifield, 2B
|Chris Carter, 1B
|Drew Butera, C
Who's pitching for the Yankees:
Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.19 ERA) will aim to bounce back after allowing four runs on eight hits in six innings against the Astros in his last start.
Who's pitching for the Royals:
Danny Duffy (2-3, 3.38 ERA) limited the Orioles to just two runs on eight hits in seven strong innings his last time out. Despite pitching seven innings, he only needed 97 pitches.