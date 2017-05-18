New York Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

The Yankees (23-13) will go for the sweep as they wrap up their series with the Kansas City Royals (16-23) at Kauffman Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night. 

Yankees Royals
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Alcides Escobar, SS
Gary Sanchez, C Mike Moustakas, 3B
Matt Holliday, DH Lorenzo Cain, CF
Starlin Castro, 2B Eric Hosmer, 1B
Aaron Judge, RF Salvador Perez, DH
Chase Headley, 3B Jorge Bonifacio, LF
Didi Gregorius, SS Jorge Soler, RF
Aaron Hicks, LF Whit Merrifield, 2B
Chris Carter, 1B Drew Butera, C

Who's pitching for the Yankees:

Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.19 ERA) will aim to bounce back after allowing four runs on eight hits in six innings against the Astros in his last start. 

Who's pitching for the Royals: 

Danny Duffy (2-3, 3.38 ERA) limited the Orioles to just two runs on eight hits in seven strong innings his last time out. Despite pitching seven innings, he only needed 97 pitches.
JR Sport Brief: A-Rod's image 00:01:36
In the latest installment of JR Sport Brief on SNY.tv, JR debates whether former Yankee Alex Rodriguez is a changed man.

May 17, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Hicks (31) celebrates with shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports (Jay Biggerstaff)
May 17, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Hicks (31) celebrates with shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports (Jay Biggerstaff)

The Yankees' bats came alive and backed starter Michael Pineda as New York beat the Royals, 11-7, on Wednesday night in Kansas City. >> Click here for the full box score
Mar 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner before the New York City FC vs. New England Revolution soccer game at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Mar 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner before the New York City FC vs. New England Revolution soccer game at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is pleased with the team's play through the first month and half, especially the effort of the young core. 

With that in mind, Steinbrenner said at Wednesday's owners meetings that he'd prefer not to trade any of the team's prospects away, if possible. 
Apr 22, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda (35) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)
Apr 22, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda (35) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees (23-13) look to continue their winning ways in Kansas City as they take on the Royals (16-22) at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday night. 

Yankees Royals
Brett Gardner, LF Alcides Escobar, SS
Gary Sanchez, C Mike Moustakas, 3B
Matt Holliday, DH Lorenzo Cain, CF
Starlin Castro, 2B Eric Hosmer, 1B
Aaron Judge, RF Salvador Perez, C
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Jorge Soler, RF
Chase Headley, 3B Brandon Moss, DH
Didi Gregorius, SS Whit Merrifield, 2B
Chris Carter, 1B Alex Gordon, LF
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) reacts during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) reacts during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)

Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild is working with Masahiro Tanaka to fix some mechanical issues in hopes of getting the team's ace back on track after his recent struggles.

"Larry talked to him today about some mechanical things. Hopefully they get it ironed out,'' manager Joe Girardi told George A. King III of the New York Post. "I think his front shoulder was flying [open] a bit [Sunday]. Sometimes they're mechanical and we have to iron them out. He hasn't had a good splitter and slider for most of the year.''

In his most recent start, Tanaka lasted only 1 2/3 innings against the Astros, allowing eight runs on seven hits, including four home runs.
The Yankees' Starlin Castro celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Pirates Saturday. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)
The Yankees' Starlin Castro celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Pirates Saturday. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

The Yankees have plenty of young talent on their roster, but because Starlin Castro is in his eighth season in the big leagues, it's easy to forget he's just 27 years old. Castro is in his baseball prime and based on his performance so far this season, he might be poised to tap into the potential some expected years ago.

At age-21 in 2011, Castro led the National League in hits (207) in just his second season and expectations heightened for the then-shortstop. Castro never reached the presumed zenith in Chicago and after a couple of rough seasons, he was traded to New York.
CC Sabathia pitched a 6.2 inning shutout on the way to the Yankees' 7-1 win in the first game of their three-game series against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday evening. >> Box score
Aug 31, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Dillin Betances (68) celebrates with catcher Gary Sanchez (24) after beating the Kansas City Royals in thirteen inning at Kauffman Stadium. The Yankees won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports (Peter Aiken)
Aug 31, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Dillin Betances (68) celebrates with catcher Gary Sanchez (24) after beating the Kansas City Royals in thirteen inning at Kauffman Stadium. The Yankees won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports (Peter Aiken)

President Randy Levine expressed the utmost confidence in new Yankees closer Dellin Betances on Tuesday, via a report from FanRag's Jon Heyman.

Betances has taken over the closer role in New York after Aroldis Chapman was placed on the 10-day disabled list with an inflamed rotator cuff.

"He's going to do great," Levine said. "He's ready. I have full confidence he'll do a great job. 
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. (Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. (Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees (22-13) begin a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals at 8:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

Yankees Royals
Brett Gardner, LF Alcides Escobar, SS
Gary Sanchez, C Mike Moustakas, 3B
Matt Holliday, DH Lorenzo Cain, CF
Starlin Castro, 2B Eric Hosmer, 1B
Aaron Judge, RF Salvador Perez, C
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Jorge Bonifacio, RF
Chase Headley, 3B Jorge Soler, DH
Didi Gregorius, SS Alex Gordon, LF
Chris Carter, 1B Whit Merrifield, 2B
During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, OF Aaron Judge surprised Yankees fans in Bryant Park.

Will there be another Jeter? 00:03:14
The Daily News Live panel discusses if New York will ever see another athlete as successful on and off the field like Derek Jeter.

GEICO SportsNite: Jeter, Chapman 00:04:04
Jonas Schwartz, Peter Botte and John Harper discuss Derek Jeter Day and Aroldis Chapman's injury.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman felt pain and discomfort in his shoulder for weeks before alerting the team, he told reporters on Sunday.

Chapman was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday due to left rotator cuff inflammation and could miss roughly a month.

"I heard Chapman tell you guys that, and all I can tell you is that he didn't mention anything," GMBrian Cashman said Monday, according to Dan Martin of the NY Post. "We check every day with the trainers to see what they're doing or if anyone is deviating from their routine. That's all you can do."
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) reacts after allowing a two run home run by Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (not pictured) in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. (Aaron Doster)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) reacts after allowing a two run home run by Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (not pictured) in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. (Aaron Doster)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Masahiro Tanaka has made eight starts for the Yankees this season. The bookends have been utter disasters, and maybe worse, what's been in between has been mediocre outside of one start. Tanaka's performance so far this season has both short-term and long-term consequences for the Yankees.
  
Short-term impact

Tanaka is paid to be the ace of this club. Whether you agree he is or is not, Tanaka is expected to perform as such by the Yankees. And quite honestly, Tanaka expects it of himself as well. When the fans are treated to such a dismal performance the boo birds will be in full force.

"I didn't do my job," Tanaka told Newsday. "They have all the right to boo me."
JR Sport Brief: Derek Jeter 00:01:52
In the latest installment of JR Sport Brief on SNY.tv, JR lays out his case for why Derek Jeter is the most successful New York athlete.

GEICO SportsNite: Jeter night 00:04:08
Justine Ward and Sweeny Murti report from Yankee Stadium, as Derek Jeter's iconic No. 2 was retired during a prime-time ceremony.

GEICO SportsNite: Yankees split 00:00:30
Joe Girardi talks about Masahiro Tanaka's worst start of his Major League career, as he went just 2 1/3 innings and allowed eight runs.

Masahiro Tanaka gave up four home runs in his shortest outing of the season as the New York Yankees lost Game 2 of a doubleheader to the Houston Astros, 10-7, Sunday at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score

Tanaka (5-2) allowed eight runs and seven hits in just 1 2/3 innings, allowing back-to-back home runs to George Springer and Josh Reddick to lead off the game.

Later in the first inning, he surrendered a grand slam to Alex Bregman that gave the Astros a 6-0 lead.
Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter waves to the crowd after being honored during a pre-game ceremony to retire his jersey number and unveil his plaque for monument park before the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter waves to the crowd after being honored during a pre-game ceremony to retire his jersey number and unveil his plaque for monument park before the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

The New York Yankees honored legendary captain Derek Jeter by giving him a plaque in Monument Park and retiring his No. 2 on Sunday night.

Jeter spent his entire 20-year career in Pinstripes, winning five World Series titles with New York and recording the most hits in franchise history. 

The last Yankee player to wear a single-digit number, Jeter's No. 2 was officially retired and placed in Monument Park, joining the likes of Babe RuthLou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)

The New York Yankees look to sweep their doubleheader against the Houston Astros when they play Game 2 on Sunday at 7:38 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Astros Yankees
George Springer, CF Brett Gardner, LF
Josh Reddick, RF Gary Sanchez, C
Jose Altuve, 2B Matt Holliday, DH
Carlos Correa, SS Starlin Castro, 2B
Carlos Beltran, DH Aaron Judge, RF
Brian McCann, C Didi Gregorius, SS
Yuli Gurriel, 1B Aaron Hicks, CF
Alex Bregman, 3B Chris Carter, 1B
Jake Marisnick, LF Ronald Torreyes, 3B

Who's pitching for the Yankees:

Masahiro Tanaka (5-1, 4.36 ERA) looks to win his sixth start in a row after giving up four runs (three earned) in seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Monday. Tanaka, 28, has pitched into the seventh inning in each of his last five starts, recording a 2.78 ERA and holding batters to a .237 batting average in that span. He is 3-0 with a 3.66 ERA in three starts at home this year.
New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Chase Headley hit a bases-clearing, two-out triple in the seventh inning to key a six-run rally as the New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros, 11-6, Sunday in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score

After Matt Holliday had an RBI infield single and Starlin Castro a game-tying double, Headley lined a Chris Devenski changeup into the right-center field gap to give New York a 9-6 lead.

The Yankees took a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning on back-to-back home runs by Castro and Aaron Judge, but squandered it when Adam Warren (1-0) gave up three runs in the top of the seventh inning on a Joey Gattis single, Castro error and Yulieski Gurriel sac fly.
New York Yankees RHP Luis Severino (Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees RHP Luis Severino (Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees will play the first game of a doubleheader with the Astros today at 2:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees-Astros matchup on Saturday was rained out. The second game of Saturday's doubleheader will begin following the Derek Jeter Pregame ceremony, which is slated to take place to earler than 6:35 p.m. The second game will begin no earlier than 7:35 p.m.

Yankees Astros
Brett Gardner, LF George Springer, CF
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Josh Reddick, RF
Matt Holliday, DH Jose Altuve, DH
Starlin Castro, 2B Carlos Correa, SS
Aaron Judge, RF Evan Gattis, C
Didi Gregorius, SS Marwin Gonzalez, 2B
Chase Headley, 3B Yuli Gurriel, 1B
Chris Carter, 1B Alex Bregman, 3B
Austin Romine, C Norichika Aoki, LF 

 
GEICO SportsNite: Derek Jeter 00:00:41
The Yankees will retire Derek Jeter's No. 2 before Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Houston Astros.
Feb 28, 2017; Fort Myers, FL, USA;New York Yankees starting pitcher Chance Adams (83) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)
Feb 28, 2017; Fort Myers, FL, USA;New York Yankees starting pitcher Chance Adams (83) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)

The Yankees have promoted RHP Chance Adams from Double-A Trenton to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre.

Adams will make his first Triple-A start on Monday against Pawtucket, according to the team. Read about his most recent start in our Yankees Minor League Report from Friday.

The 22-year-old has posted a 4-0 record and a 1.03 ERA through six starts this season with Trenton. He pitched in three spring training games for the Yankees earlier this year, allowing one run on three hits. He walked five batters and struck out four. 
New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman (Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman (Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is in the midst of a swoon, as he has given up four runs and six hits in his last two outings -- which both lasted shorter than an inning. 

Chapman blew his first save of the season against the Cubs on May 7 and then failed to get out of the top of the ninth inning on Friday evening versus the Astros. The left-hander went five days in between appearances and even received a visit from the trainer on Friday when he shook his arm following a delivery to Jose Altuve

"Tonight is a night when he is usually not in the game, but he hasn't thrown in a while," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said after the game versus the Astros. "I could have left him out there, but I didn't want him to throw too many pitches."
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi (28) in the dugout before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi (28) in the dugout before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)

The Yankees will not play game three of their four-game set against the Houston Astros on Saturday because of weather conditions. Mike Fiers and Luis Severino were set to take the mound for their respective teams at 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. 

Instead, the Yankees and Astros will make up the game as part of a Sunday doubleheader that will begin at 2:05 p.m. ET and conclude with the final game of the series at 7:35 p.m. ET. 

The doubleheader will be single admission, meaning tickets dated for Saturday, May 13 will not be valid and will need to be used at a later date for another Yankee home game. 
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees 00:01:18
Sweeny Murti analyzes the Yankees' three-game losing streak. The Bombers will look to turn it around Saturday against Houston.

The Yankees manufactured only one run against Lance McCullers and three Astros relievers in a 5-1 loss at Yankee Stadium on Friday evening. >> Box score
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) works out during batting practice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement)
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) works out during batting practice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement)

Yankees 1B Greg Bird has not yet been given a timetable for his return from an ankle injury that has kept him out of the lineup since May 1. 

"I guess it depends how much time it takes to feel 100 percent, but it's not like a hamstring injury or anything of that sort," Bird said to the media on Friday when asked about when he could be back. "So I guess it should be quicker, but it's up to (the trainers) to decide."

Bird is hitting .100 with one home run and three RBI on the season thus far. His last game before the injury came against the Toronto Blue Jays when he went 0 for 4 and struck out.
(Andy Marlin)
(Andy Marlin)

Derek Jeter's $1.34 million bid to buy the Marlins has "hit a roadblock," according to FOX Business. 

The former Yankee shortstop, who is a part of an ownership group that includes Jed Bush, may not have the money necessary to complete the deal.
The New York Yankees react after defeating the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin)
The New York Yankees react after defeating the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin)

The Yankees, who many believed would not be in contention for the World Series this year, have surprised the league by beginning the season 21-11, and are currently sitting only 0.5 games behind Baltimore for the lead in the AL East.

After talking with several MLB insiders and coaches from around the league, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post lists six reasons why the Yankees are legitimate contenders this season.

The first reason is the blooming of some of New York's young players. Guys such as Aaron JudgeAaron HicksLuis Severino, and Jordan Montgomery have developed faster than many scouts believed they would, finding great success thus far.
New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade (82) throws to first base for the out on Philadelphia Phillies' Brock Stassi (78) (not pictured) in the fifth inning of a baseball game during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Butch Dill)
New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade (82) throws to first base for the out on Philadelphia Phillies' Brock Stassi (78) (not pictured) in the fifth inning of a baseball game during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Butch Dill)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees' farm system providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played May 11, 2017.
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees lose 00:01:27
Eamon McAnaney profiles the series opener between the Yankees and Astros, a game in which the Yanks fell, 3-2.

The Yankees were unable to complete a late ninth inning rally on Thursday in a 3-2 loss to the Astros in the first game of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score
Daily News Live: Yanks vs Astros 00:02:18
The Daily News Live panel previews the upcoming series between the Yankees and the Astros and the chance of this being a playoff preview.

The Yankees will open a four-game series with the Houston Astros at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees Reds
Brett Gardner, LF George Springer, CF
Aaron Hicks, CF Josh Reddick, RF
Gary Sanchez, C Jose Altuve, 2B
Starlin Castro, 2B Carlos Correa, SS
Aaron Judge, RF Carlos Beltran, DH
Didi Gregorius, SS Brian McCann, C
Chase Headley, 3B Yulieski Gurriel, 1B
Chris Carter, 2B Alex Bregman, 3B
Michael Pineda, P Norichika Aoki, LF

Who's pitching for the Yankees:

Michael Pineda (3-1, 3.12 ERA) will start for the Yankees. Pineda allowed two runs -- both home runs -- on three hits in six innings against the Cubs in his last start on May 5.
(Anthony Gruppuso)
(Anthony Gruppuso)

The Yankees have recalled RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the team announced Thursday.

They had optioned RHP Chad Green to Triple-A following Tuesday night's game.

Gallegos, 25, has a 3.86 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with six walks and 26 strikeouts in 14.0 innings (10 games) this season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre...
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) watches from the dugout after being removed from the game during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) watches from the dugout after being removed from the game during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Alex Rodriguez had a surprising comeback season for the Yankees in 2015. In 2016, he was basically forced into retirement with a season-plus left on his contract. All of the sudden, it looks like a similar script might be unfolding for CC Sabathia.

Sabathia hurled 179 2/3 innings of 3.91 ERA ball in 2016, the first season in which he finished with an ERA below 4.70 since 2012. That's a long time to be mostly ineffective and then turn things around. Sabathia battled knee injuries and himself over those three years in which he compiled a combined 4.81 ERA in 424 1/3 innings. In 2016, the knee was steadied by a brace he used at the tail end of the 2015 season and came to grips with a transition he obviously had not fully accepted until last season.

Sabathia got off to a fine start this season, recording a 1.47 ERA in 18 1/3 innings across his first three starts. It appeared that he picked up right where he left off last year. The Yankees had a work horse in the stable. Unfortunately, Sabathia has been abysmal since. In Sabathia's last four starts (20 2/3 innings), he owns a 9.58 ERA and opposing batters are slashing .337/.416/.551 against him.
(Andy Marlin)
(Andy Marlin)

On Sunday, Derek Jeter will be at Yankee Stadium, where he will be joined by family, friends, and many former teammates as the Yankees retire his No. 2 in Monument Park.

Prior to that ceremony, Derek Jeter published a letter on his website, The Players' Tribune, thanking the city of New York and its fans for helping him along his 20-year jcareer with the Yankees.

"New York, I'll never forget how you looked out for me," wrote Jeter. "And throughout 20 years in pinstripes, I learned that despite the pace and the pressure, one code truly makes this city go: Get up each day, put on your uniform, go to work, do your best, and don't make excuses."
Sanchez flying under the radar? 00:02:42
The Daily News Live panel debates whether it's a good thing that Aaron Judge's success has overshadowed Gary Sanchez's sophomore campaign.

New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Greg Bird continues to rest a bruised right ankle that sent him to the 10-day disabled list on May 2. He's been getting treatment and will be re-evaluated on Thursday, according to manager Joe Girardi.

Bird suffered the injury during Spring Training on March 30.

The 24-year-old Bird, who missed the entire 2016 season due to a labrum tear in his shoulder, is 6-for-60 this season, is hitting .100 with a .250 OBP and .200 SLG with one HR, three doubles, and three RBI in 19 games this season.
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Yankees OF Aaron Judge is on the cover of the latest issue of Sports Illustrated.

Judge, who is hitting .317 with a .413 OBP and .760 SLG with 13 HR and 28 RBI in 29 games this season, is unassuming off the field, according to SI.

"I have a very short window to play this game," Judge told Stephanie Apstein of SI. "The last thing I want to do is waste it being out on the town. I want to get every ounce I can out of my body." >> Read the full article here
New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley (12) shows emotion against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at SunTrust Park. (Brett Davis)
New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley (12) shows emotion against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at SunTrust Park. (Brett Davis)

After being hit by a pitch and forced out of Monday night's win against the Reds, Yankees third baseman Chase Headley woke up Tuesday feeling better than expected.

"Really better than I anticipated,'' Headley told George A King of the New York Post. "I am sore but when I woke up this morning I felt better and better after I got some treatment.

"I was pleasantly surprised and happy it wasn't worse,'' said Headley.
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. (Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. (Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)

CC Sabathia allowed five runs in six innings as the New York Yankees' six-game winning streak was snapped with a 5-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park. >> Box score

After the Yankees took a 2-0 lead on solo home runs by Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius, Sabathia (2-2) gave up five runs in the bottom of the second inning.

He gave up two-run singles to Billy Hamilton and Joey Votto that gave the Reds a 4-2 lead, and Adam Duvall followed with an RBI single that made it 5-2.

While Sabathia settled down by retiring 13 of the last 15 batters he faced, the deficit was too much for the Yankees to overcome against Reds starter Tim Adleman (2-1), who gave up three runs and five hits in five innings, or the Cincinnati bullpen.
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)

The New York Yankees look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they face the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park.

Yankees Reds
Brett Gardner, LF Billy Hamilton, CF
Gary Sanchez, C Zack Cozart, SS
Starlin Castro, 2B Joey Votto, 1B
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Adam Duvall, LF
Aaron Judge, RF Eugenio Suarez, 3B
Didi Gregorius, SS Scott Schebler, RF
Chris Carter, 1B Jose Peraza, 2B
Ronald Torreyes, 3B Devin Mesoraco, C
CC Sabathia, P Tim Adleman, P
(AP)
(AP)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

We weren't supposed to be speculating on the Yankees adding players at the trade deadline this season, but a 21-9 record after 30 games wasn't expected either. The magnitude of the Yankees' success has begun to percolate questions about whether the Yankees will enter the trade market to add a starting pitcher.

The Yankees lead the American League in a multitude of offensive categories and their bullpen has been spectacular. The rotation has pitched well enough for the most part, but it is the one area which could been seen as a weak link.

Masahiro Tanaka's numbers are somewhat skewed by his horrendous first start of the season, as he's generated a 3.10 ERA in six starts since. CC Sabathia got off to a fine start, reminiscent of his comeback 2016 season, but he's been dreadful (10.43 ERA) in his last three starts. Michael Pineda and Luis Severino have pitched well overall with some dominant performances mixed in with mediocre ones. Finally, Jordan Montgomery has been quite solid as the fifth starter, turning in better efforts each time out.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)

Gary SanchezDidi Gregorius and Brett Gardner each drove in two runs while Masahiro Tanaka won his fifth straight start as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to six games with a 10-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park. >> Box score

Sanchez went 3-for-3 with a two-run single off Rookie Davis in the first inning, while Gregorius hit an RBI single in the first inning and a sac fly in the fifth inning that gave the Yankees a 5-1 lead.

Gardner hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning off Barrett AstinMatt Holliday went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, while Aaron Hicks and Ronald Torreyes both had two hits and an RBI.
New York Yankees left fielder Matt Holliday celebrates his game-winning three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees left fielder Matt Holliday celebrates his game-winning three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Holliday compared this year's team to the 2007 Colorado Rockies that won the National League pennant.

"We have a good mix of veteran and young guys which I think we had in '07," Holliday told Jim Rome on Monday, "and the young guys provide a lot of energy and excitement and the older guys provide some veteran leadership."

While the Yankees have scored the second most runs (167) and allowed the third fewest runs (115) among all 30 teams, Holliday sees comparisons between the makeups of each roster.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. (Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. (Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Yankees go for their sixth straight win when they open a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 7:10 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park.

Yankees Reds
Brett Gardner, LF Billy Hamilton, CF
Aaron Hicks, RF Zack Cozart, SS
Matt Holliday, 1B Joey Votto, 1B
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Adam Duvall, LF
Gary Sanchez, C Eugenio Suarez, 3B
Didi Gregorius, SS Scott Schebler, RF
Chase Headley, 3B Jose Peraza, 2B
Ronald Torreyes, 2B Tucker Barnhart, C
Masahiro Tanaka, P Rookie Davis, P
New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury celebrates after hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. (Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury celebrates after hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. (Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)

Starlin Castro drove in Aaron Hicks with a go-ahead RBI fielder's choice in the top of the 18th inning as the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs, 5-4, on Sunday at Wrigley Field after Aroldis Chapman blew a three-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning. >> Box score

Hicks reached base on a bunt single off Pedro Strop (0-2) and advanced to second when catcher Willson Contreras' throw went into right field. Hicks advanced to third on a Ronald Torreyes sac bunt and scored on Castro's grounder to short with a drawn-in infield.

Chasen Shreve pitched three scoreless innings of relief after Chapman allowed three runs in the bottom of the ninth that sent the game into extra innings.

Chapman allowed six runners to reach base in 2/3 of an inning, including a game-tying HBP to Anthony Rizzo with the bases loaded.
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Yankees aim for their fifth straight win and a sweep when they take on the Chicago Cubs in the rubber game of a three-game series on Sunday at 8:08 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field.

Yankees Cubs
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Kyle Schwarber, LF
Aaron Hicks, LF Kris Bryant, 3B
Matt Holliday, 1B Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Starlin Castro, 2B Ben Zobrist, RF
Aaron Judge, RF Addison Russell, SS
Didi Gregorius, SS Jon Jay, CF
Chase Headley, 3B Willson Contreras, C
Austin Romine, C Jon Lester, P
Luis Severino, P Javier Baez, 2B
