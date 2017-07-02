The Yankees (43-36) will try to take the rubber game of their three-game series against the Astros (55-27) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. EST.

Yankees Astros Brett Gardner, DH George Springer, CF Aaron Judge, RF Josh Reddick, RF Gary Sanchez, C Jose Altuve, 2B Didi Gregorius, SS Carlos Correa, SS Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Brian McCann, C Chase Headley, 3B Carlos Beltran, DH Chris Carter, 1B Marwin Gonzalez, 3B Tyler Wade, 2B Yuli Gurriel, 1B Clint Frazier, LF Nori Aoki, LF

Who is starting for the Yankees?

Luis Severino (5-3, 3.15 ERA) is coming off a 12-strikeout effort his last time out, which resulted in a no-decision.

Who is starting for the Astros?

Mike Flers (5-3, 3.98 ERA) has not allowed a home run in 37 innings, going 4-1 with a 2.43 in his last six starts.