Jun 27, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Mike Dinovo)
Jun 27, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Mike Dinovo)

The Yankees (43-36) will try to take the rubber game of their three-game series against the Astros (55-27) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. EST.

Yankees Astros
Brett Gardner, DH George Springer, CF
Aaron Judge, RF Josh Reddick, RF
Gary Sanchez, C Jose Altuve, 2B
Didi Gregorius, SS Carlos Correa, SS
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Brian McCann, C
Chase Headley, 3B Carlos Beltran, DH
Chris Carter, 1B Marwin Gonzalez, 3B
Tyler Wade, 2B Yuli Gurriel, 1B
Clint Frazier, LF Nori Aoki, LF

Who is starting for the Yankees?

Luis Severino (5-3, 3.15 ERA) is coming off a 12-strikeout effort his last time out, which resulted in a no-decision. 

Who is starting for the Astros?

Mike Flers (5-3, 3.98 ERA) has not allowed a home run in 37 innings, going 4-1 with a 2.43 in his last six starts.
Tags: Luis Severino
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi (28) in the dugout before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi (28) in the dugout before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)

The Yankees have agreed to contracts with four international prospects, Ronny RojasRoberto ChirinosAnthony Garcia and Stanley Rosario.
Read More
Jul 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances (68) delivers during the eighth inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Shanna Lockwood)
Jul 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances (68) delivers during the eighth inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Shanna Lockwood)

Clint Frazier hit a double and a home run in his big-league debut to help the Yankees jump out to a 6-3 lead after seven innings, but the bullpen collapsed and the Yankees lost to the Astros 7-6, on Saturday. >> Click here for a full box score
Tags: Clint Frazier, Dellin Betances, Didi Gregorius, Gary Sanchez
Read More
New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. (Peter Aiken)
New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. (Peter Aiken)

The Yankees (43-35) play the second game of their three-game set against the Astros (54-27) at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
Tags: Houston Astros
Read More
(Kim Klement)
(Kim Klement)

The Yankees have officially called up Clint Frazier, who will bat ninth and play right field on Saturday against the Astros.

The outfield prospect will wear No. 30 in his debut. 

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV: 

June 30: Frazier, the fourth prospect to get called up this week, has been much ballyhooed since being traded to New York for reasons outside the game. He vowed to make people forget about the silliness of his hair length and make his performance on the field speak to his abilities.
Read More
(Wendell Cruz)
(Wendell Cruz)

The Yankees (42-35) open a three-game set against the Astros (54-26) at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday at 8:10 p.m.

Yankees Astros
Brett Gardner, LF George Springer, CF
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Josh Reddick, RF
Aaron Judge, DH Jose Altuve, 2B
Didi Gregorius, SS Carlos Correa, SS
Chase Headley, 3B Brian McCann, C
Austin Romine, C Carlos Beltran, DH
Ronald Torreyes, 2B Marwin Gonzalez, LF
Tyler Wade, RF Yuli Gurriel, 1B
Chris Carter, 1B Alex Bregman, 3B

Who is starting for the Yankees?

RHP Michael Pineda (4.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP), who allowed seven runs on six hits (including three home runs) while walking one and striking out four in 4.0 innings against the Rangers last Sunday.
Read More
Scottsdale Scorpions infielder Miguel Andujar of the New York Yankees against the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League game at Sloan Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Scottsdale Scorpions infielder Miguel Andujar of the New York Yankees against the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League game at Sloan Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees recalled INF Miguel Andujar and RHP Bryan Mitchell , and optioned RHP Ronald Herrera to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Andujar, who made his major league debut Wednesday, was optioned to Triple-A Thursday to make room for 1B Chris Carter. However, after OF Dustin Fowler was sent to the DL after suffering a season-ending knee injury in his debut Thursday, Andujar was brought back to the active roster. 

The 22-year-old prospect went 3-for-4 with four RBI in his debut. He had only played seven in Triple-A prior to being called up where he was hitting .308. 

Mitchell has started five games in Triple-A since being demoted earlier this month. In his last appearance, he earned the win allowing two runs on three hits while striking out nine and walking none in six innings. 
Read More
(Patrick Gorski)
(Patrick Gorski)

Yankees OF Dustin Fowler, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first inning of his MLB debut on Thursday night against the White Sox, expects to miss four-to-five months and be ready for Spring Training.

"Everything is as good as it can be right now,'' Fowler told Kevin Kernan of the NY Post. "The surgery went well. That's always a plus. I'm just going to take it day to day right now. It ruptured but they were able to put it back in place and there wasn't any other issues so they said it's going to be a pretty positive recovery. They said I'd be out for about four or five months and then be ready for the spring.''

Fowler suffered an open rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee when he slammed into the wall down the right field line attempting to catch a foul ball.
Tags: Dustin Fowler
Read More
(Kim Klement)
(Kim Klement)

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees farm system, providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played June 29, 2017.
Read More
The Yankees medical staff tends to Dustin Fowler after the outfielder injured his knee in the first inning of a 6-3 loss Thursday night. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
The Yankees medical staff tends to Dustin Fowler after the outfielder injured his knee in the first inning of a 6-3 loss Thursday night. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler was injured in his MLB debut on Thursday night, as the Yankees lost to White Sox. 

Elsewhere, the Mets take the rubber match from the Marlins, NYCFC wins their fourth straight, the Jets are interested in a linebacker coming out of retirement and IsiahThomas is not interested in the Knicks job. 
Read More
(Andrew Villa-USA TODAY Sports)
(Andrew Villa-USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees (42-34) complete their four-game set in against the White Sox (33-44) at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Thursday at 8:10 p.m.

Yankees White Sox
Brett Gardner, LF Alen Hanson, 2B
Aaron Judge, DH Melky Cabrera, LF
Didi Gregorius, SS José Abreu, 1B
Gary Sanchez, C Yolmer Sanchez, SS
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Kevan Smith, DH
Dustin Fowler, RF Adam Engel, CF
Austin Romine, 1B Omar Narvaez, C
Tyler Wade, 2B Willy Garcia, RF
Ronald Torreyes, 3B James Shields, P

Who is starting for the Yankees?

RHP Luis Cessa (0-2, 6.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP), who earned his second straight loss in his last start agianst the Rangers. He allowed three runs on three hits while striking out eight and walking two in five innings. Cessa is filling the rotation spot for the injur LHP CC Sabathia
Tags: Masahiro Tanaka
Read More
Apr 2, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A general view of a Major League Baseball on Opening Day prior to the game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)
Apr 2, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A general view of a Major League Baseball on Opening Day prior to the game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)

The Yankees will be represented by prospects RHP Domingo Acevedo and OF Estevan Florial at the 2017 Futures Game.

Acevedo has moved up the Yankees' farm system this season. He started the season with High-A Tampa, and recently, was called up to start two games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. 

With his current Double-A Trenton team, The 6-foot-7, 240 pound hurler has posted a 1.34 ERA with a 40/4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 40.1 innings. 
Read More
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres during a spring training baseball workout Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres during a spring training baseball workout Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

The San Diego Padres have asked the Yankees about a possible trade for top prospect SS Gleyber Torres, per FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

The Padres have been searching for a long-term shortstop, and Torres is just what they are looking for. They could offer LHP Brad Hand as the Yankees may want to deal for a reliever before the trade deadline. Hand currently owns a 2.59 ERA in 41.2 innings.

However, Yankees GM Brian Cashman would need a lot more than Hand if he were to give up Torres. Cashman declined to comment on Torres saying "teams are interested in a lot of our prospects."

 
Tags: Gleyber Torres
Read More
Masahiro Tanaka recorded his second straight quality start, leading the Yankees to a 12-3 victory Wednesday night. (Nam Y. Huh)
Masahiro Tanaka recorded his second straight quality start, leading the Yankees to a 12-3 victory Wednesday night. (Nam Y. Huh)

The New York Yankees got a second straight quality start out of Masahiro Tanaka, defeating the White Sox 12-3. 

Elsewhere, the Knicks may still be shopping Melo, Dustin Fowler gets called up to the Yankees, Steven Matz pitches seven scoreless innings, and the Rangers signed defenseman Brendan Smith. 
Read More
New York Yankees center fielder Dustin Fowler (95) doubles during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Kim Klement)
New York Yankees center fielder Dustin Fowler (95) doubles during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Kim Klement)

The Yankees have called up outfield prospect Dustin Fowleraccording to Josh Norris of Baseball America.

Fowler has appeared in 70 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, hitting .293/.329/.542 with 13 HR, 43 RBI, and 19 doubles. 

Fowler is currently ranked as the Yankees' No. 8 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
Tags: Dustin Fowler
Read More
East infielder Miguel Andujar of the New York Yankees during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars game at Surprise Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
East infielder Miguel Andujar of the New York Yankees during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars game at Surprise Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Making his major league debut on Wednesday, Miguel Andujar looked more than comfortable at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, and four RBI.

Andujar was called up yesterday to replace veteran Matt Holiday, who was placed on the 10-day DL with a viral infection.

In his first MLB at-bat, the rookie laced a two-run single up the middle off of starting pitcher Carlos Rodon to extend the Yankees lead to 3-0. 

After picking up two more base hits throughout the game, along with a walk, Andujar finished his night by roping a double to deep center, bringing home two more runs.
Read More
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) throws the ball against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) throws the ball against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

Masahiro Tanaka picked up his second straight quality start and helped the Yankees beat the White Sox, 12-3, on Wednesday night in Chicago. >> Click here for a full box score

Tanaka tossed six innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Tanaka lowered his ERA to 5.56 in what has been an up-and-down year for the right-hander.
Tags: Chicago White Sox
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Yankees LHP CC Sabathia will throw a simulated game on Thursday, manager Joe Girardi told reporters Wednesday.

The left-hander is expected to miss at least six weeks due to his Grade 2 hamstring strain, GM Brian Cashman said June 19, according to Christian Red of the NY Daily News.

The 36-year-old Sabathia has a 3.46 ERA (4.11 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 24 walks and 62 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings (13 stats) this season.
Tags: CC Sabathia
Read More
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) works out during batting practice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement)
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) works out during batting practice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement)

Yankees manager Joe Girardi is concerned that Greg Bird may not play again this season, he told YES Network Wednesday.

Bird, who fouled a ball of his injured right ankle in the middle of June, received a cortisone shot but has not felt his ankle improve too much. 

"I don't really know," Bird told reporters. "I mean, at this point, I'm still sore, I think. It's supposed to help."
Tags: Greg Bird
Read More
(Adam Hunger)
(Adam Hunger)

First baseman Tyler Austin is dealing with a tight hamstring and the team has not ruled out a trip to the disabled list, manager Joe Girardi told reporters Wednesday

Austin served as the designated hitter in Tuesday night's game but is out of the lineup on Wednesday against the White Sox. 

The 25-year-old, who was recalled last week when Chris Carter was designated for assignment, has two hits in 13 at-bats with the Yankees this season. 

 
Tags: Tyler Austin
New York Yankees DH Matt Holliday (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees DH Matt Holliday (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

The Yankees placed DH Matt Holliday on the 10-day disabled list with a viral infection retroactive to June 25, and called up INF Miguel Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. 

The club also announced that 1B Chris Carter was outrighted to Triple-A and accepted his assignment.

Manager Joe Girardi said the team does not know what illness Holliday is suffering from, but he told reporters mononucleosis has not been ruled out

 
Read More
Scottsdale Scorpions infielder Miguel Andujar of the New York Yankees against the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League game at Sloan Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Scottsdale Scorpions infielder Miguel Andujar of the New York Yankees against the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League game at Sloan Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees will call up infield prospect Miguel Andujaraccording to Matt Kardos of Pinstriped Prospects.

Andujar has spent most of this season with Double-A Trenton, where he had a .312/.342/.494 slash line over 67 games. The third basemen hit seven home runs, 52 RBI, and 23 doubles during his time with the Thunder.

The 22-year old was called up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 19. Appearing in just seven games with the RailRiders, Andujar hit .308/.379/.462 with one home run and two RBI. 

While no corresponding move has been announced yet, Andujar is already on the Yankees' 40-man roster, meaning only a move to clear space on the 25-man roster will be neccessary.
Read More
Starlin Castro misplays a ball against the White Sox on Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (Paul Beaty/AP)
Starlin Castro misplays a ball against the White Sox on Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (Paul Beaty/AP)

Despite a stellar outing from Luis Severino on Tuesdaythe Yankees fell to the White Sox, 4-3, after a walk-off, two-run hit from Jose Abreu in the ninth inning off Dellin Betances.

Elsewhere, the Knicks fire Phil Jackson, the Mets suffer another injury and the Red Bulls prepare for the next round of the U.S. Open Cup. 
Read More
Jun 27, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Mike Dinovo)
Jun 27, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Mike Dinovo)

Luis Severino allowed just one run in a 12-strikeout effort and the Yankees' offense rallied late to take the lead, but Chicago's José Abreu hit a walk-off, two-RBI single off Dellin Betances in the ninth inning to lead the White Sox to a 4-3 win. >> Box score
Tags: Luis Severino
Read More
New York Yankees DH Matt Holliday (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees DH Matt Holliday (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

Yankees designated hitter Matt Holliday could be placed on the disabled list if his allergy issues do not subside in the next day or two, according to the New York Daily News.

Hollidaty underwent tests, which did not show any issues, according to manager Joe Girardi.

Girardi said the team is "still trying to figure out what's going on" with the 37-year-old veteran, who missed his second straight game on Monday and is out of the lineup again on Tuesday.
Read More
Jun 4, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports (Kevin Sousa)
Jun 4, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports (Kevin Sousa)

The Yankees (41-33) play Game 2 of a four-game set in against the White Sox (32-43) at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Monday at 8:10 p.m.

Yankees White Sox
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Yolmer Sanchez, 2B
Chase Headley, 3B Melky Cabrera, LF
Aaron Judge, RF Jose Abreu, 1B
Gary Sanchez, DH Avisail Garcia, RF
Didi Gregorius, SS Todd Frazier, 3B
Tyler Austin, DH Matt Davidson, DH
Ronald Torreyes, 2B Tim Anderson, SS
Austin Romine, 1B Kevan Smith, C
Rob Refsnyder, LF Adam Engel, CF

Who is starting for the Yankees?

RHP Luis Severino (5-3, 3.30 ERA/1.09 WHIP) who took the loss in his last start against the Angels. He allowed six runs, five earned on eight hits in six innings. It was Severino's first loss since May 1. 
Tags: Luis Severino
Read More
New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro (Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro (Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)

Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro (hamstring) says his strain is less severe than his previous one and he believes he could return from the disabled list following the minimum 10-day requirement, reports Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Castro was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday, with LHP Tyler Webb called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Tags: Rob Refsnyder, Starlin Castro
Read More
Yankees scouting Quintana? 00:02:06
The DNL panel speculates whether Jose Quintana's start tonight vs. the Yankees is more of a tryout with the trade deadline approaching

White Sox LHP Jose Quintana, who could be traded before the Aug. 1 non-waiver deadline, starts tonight against the Yankees in Chicago.

A potential impediment to any interested team, though, is that Quintana (who doesn't have a no-trade clause) isn't enamored with being traded in order to join a team in a pennant race, according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.

The Yankees were reportedly interested in trading for Quintana during the offseason. He is under contract through the 2018 season, with team options for $10.5 million in 2019 and 2020. 
Tags: CC Sabathia, Masahiro Tanaka, Michael Pineda
Read More
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman addresses the media during a press conference announcing the retirement of designated hitter Alex Rodriguez. (Andy Marlin)
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman addresses the media during a press conference announcing the retirement of designated hitter Alex Rodriguez. (Andy Marlin)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

The Yankees pushed ahead of the American League East with a strong first two months of the season and a fine start to June. However, since June 12, the Yankees are 3-10, which begs the question of whether they should be full-out buyers at the trade deadline.

The contention is not that the Yankees were flukes early on, but they had an awful lot of things fall perfectly into place for them. Of late, the Yankees have not been getting all the bounces, they've played a good deal of sloppy baseball and the injury bug seems to have infiltrated the roster. The truth is, the Yankees are far from one player away from pulling away from the pack and those are the types of teams that flat out buy at the deadline.

The Yankees have several areas which need refinement. The most glaring has to do with middle relief, which continues to be a plague to the Yankees. Yankees relievers have been an atrocity this month and for much of the season the bridge to the closer has been shaky at best.
Read More
New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery pitched seven strong innings on Monday night, allowing just one run on five hits. (Paul Beaty/AP)
New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery pitched seven strong innings on Monday night, allowing just one run on five hits. (Paul Beaty/AP)

The New York Yankees won the first game of their seven-game road trip Monday night against the Chicago White Sox. 

Elsewhere, Odell Beckahm Jr. was named the eighth best player in the NFL by NFL Network, the Mets trade rumors continue and the Nets introduce newcomers D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov. 
Read More
New York Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)

Jordan Montgomery struck out eight batters in seven strong innings while Tyler Austin hit his first home run of the season as the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox, 6-5, Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. >> Box score

Montgomery (6-4) allowed one run and five hits in what matched the longest outing of his career. After allowing back-to-back singles in the bottom of the third inning, he settled down to retire the next nine batters consecutively.

New York scored three runs in the fourth inning on an Austin sac fly, Chase Headley RBI single and Ronald Torreyes sac fly that turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead.
Tags: Aroldis Chapman, Austin Romine, Chase Headley, Chicago White Sox, Ronald Torreyes, Starlin Castro, Tyler Austin
Read More
New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade warms up in the outfield prior to a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade warms up in the outfield prior to a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Yankees are promoting minor-league infielder Tyler Wade to the majors and Jorge Mateo to Double-A Trenton, according to MLB.com's Matt Kardos.

Wade, 22, is hitting .313 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 70 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He would likely take the place of second baseman Starlin Castro, who left Monday's game with a strained hamstring and may go on the disabled list.

Mateo is hitting .240 with four home runs, 11 RBIs and 28 stolen bases in 31 chances in 69 games with High-A Tampa. The 22-year-old shortstop is ranked MLB.com's No. 47 prospect and Keith Law's No. 55 prospect.
Tags: Starlin Castro
Read More
New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren (Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren (Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports)

New York Yankees RHP Adam Warren hopes to return from the disabled list next week for the team's last homestand before the All-Star break.

Warren last pitched June 13 and was placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 16 due to shoulder inflammation.

Warren has begun playing catch, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, and hopes to throw off a mound and throw one more bullpen session before he returns, according to NJ.com's Brendan Kuty.
Tags: Adam Warren
Read More
Should the Yanks begin to worry? 00:03:35
After dropping two of three games to Texas, and 10 of their last 12, the DNL panel discusses whether the Yankees have reason for concern.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge said he has not yet decided if he will compete in the Home Run Derby in two weeks, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Judge, who leads the majors with 26 home runs and leads the American League in batting average (.332) and RBIs (59), told reporters he has focused on playing games as opposed to the All-Star break.

The 25-year-old rookie leads all American League players with 3.44 million votes for the All-Star Game. Voting ends Thursday and the All-Star Selection Show is Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.
Tags: Aaron Judge
Read More
(Charles LeClaire)
(Charles LeClaire)

The Yankees haven't discussed the possibility of designating RH reliever Tyler Clippard for assignment, GM Brian Cashman told the NY Daily News on Monday.

"If I feel that way, that's what we would do," Cashman said, whle speaking at Mariano Rivera's charity golf tournament. "You're the first person that's mentioned it. It's never come up. If that's something we choose to do (DFA Clippard) -- we just recently did it with (Chris) Carter -- the only time to talk about stuff like that is after you do it."

Clippard has allowed 10 runs on eight hits (including two home runs) while walking two and striking out one over his last three appearances (1 1/3 innings).

He has a 4.85 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 35 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings (34 games) this season.
Tags: Tyler Clippard
Read More
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

The Yankees annouced OF Jacoby Ellsbury has been reinstated from the 7-day concussion DL. 

He was shut down from all baseball activities during the first week of June due to concussion-related symptoms.

Ellsbury was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on May 24 after he crashed into the center field wall during a game against the Royals.

He is hitting .281 with four home runs and 14 RBI so far this season. He also has 25 strikeouts to 13 walks and has scored 19 runs in 39 games played this season.
Tags: Jacoby Ellsbury
Read More
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks (Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks (Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports)

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is expected to miss three to four weeks with an oblique injury after leaving Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

The Yankees announced Monday that they placed Hicks on the 10-day DL with a right oblique strain. 

Hicks left Sunday's game against the Rangers and was replaced by Mason Williams to begin the fifth inning. In the fourth inning, he twisted his body to catch a Jonathan Lucroy line drive, however it is unclear if that is when he sustained the injury.

After the game, Hicks told reporters he will go on the disabled list. He was hitting .290 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 60 games this season.
Tags: Aaron Hicks
Read More
(Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports Images)
(Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports Images)

The Yankees have recalled INF/OF Rob Refsnyder and RHP Ronald Herrera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

LHP Tyler Webb and OF Mason Williams were optioned to Triple-A to make room on the roster.

Refsnyder, who had been sent down last week, was eligible to be called up before 10 days in the minors elapsed since he's replacing a player (Aaron Hicks) who is heading to the disabled list.
Tags: Mason Williams, Rob Refsnyder
Read More
Michael Pineda sits in the dugout after allowing three runs in the first inning. (Seth Wenig/AP )
Michael Pineda sits in the dugout after allowing three runs in the first inning. (Seth Wenig/AP )

Michael Pineda was rocked by the Rangers, who hit three home runs against the right-hander on Sunday. The Rangers won the rubber match of the series, 7-6.

Elsewhere, the Mets sweep the Giants, Tim Tebow is promoted to High-A ball and the Yankees deal with injury trouble. 
Read More
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge reacts after striking out against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum. (Andrew Villa)
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge reacts after striking out against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum. (Andrew Villa)

Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was the talk of New York's Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

"Unbelievable," Jorge Posada said to Daniel Popper of the Daily News. "I'm super happy for him. Great kid who has worked really hard to be up here, and it's not easy at his height to do the things that he's able to do."

"He makes this ballpark look like a little league ballpark," Goose Gossage said while watching batting practice. "I hope he sustains it. I hope that he builds on it. There's no place like playing in New York."

Both Posada and Tino Martinez said they have never witnessed a player with the type of power Judge possesses. Posada specifically mentioned the 495-foot monster home run Judge hit in Yankee Stadium earlier this month.
Tags: Aaron Judge
Read More
(Wendell Cruz)
(Wendell Cruz)

Michael Pineda struggled on the mound on Sunday, allowing three home runs as the Yankees fell at home to the Rangers by a score of 7-6.

Pineda was able to last only four innings, surrendering seven runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four. Six of the seven runs crossed home plate on the three deep balls.

The 28-year old entered yesterday's contest with a 6-1 record and a 1.92 ERA at home this season, but could not get into a groove on Sunday.

Pineda has now given up 17 home runs on the season, trailing only Masahiro Tanaka for the most allowed on the Yankees.
Tags: Michael Pineda
Read More
New York Yankees infielder Starlin Castro hits a sacrifice fly against the Oakland Athletics. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees infielder Starlin Castro hits a sacrifice fly against the Oakland Athletics. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro said he expects to play Monday against the Chicago White Sox after missing Sunday's game with a wrist injury, according to the New York Post's Zach Braziller.

Manager Joe Girardi said Castro has been dealing with a wrist injury for six weeks and got a cortisone shot in his wrist on Saturday, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Castro, 27, is hitting .315 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs in 72 games this season.
Tags: Starlin Castro
Read More
New York Yankees RHP Michael Pineda (Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees RHP Michael Pineda (Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports)

Michael Pineda gave up seven runs in four innings as the New York Yankees' comeback fell short in a 7-6 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score

Pineda (7-4) gave up three runs in the first inning on an Elvis Andrus single and Adrian Beltre two-run home run, then allowed a three-run homer to Shin-Soo Choo in the second inning that put the Yankees down 6-0.

Gary Sanchez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning that made it 7-4 and the Yankees added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a Ronald Torreyes solo homer and Didi Gregorius RBI single, but Sanchez was thrown out at third base to end the inning.
Tags: Didi Gregorius, Gary Sanchez, Michael Pineda, Ronald Torreyes
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees 00:01:38
Joe Girardi and Tyler Clippard discuss the Yankees' 8-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees, after a walk-off win on Friday, fell to the Rangers, 8-1, on Saturday afternoon. Luis Cessa allowed three runs over five innings of work, but Tyler Clippard continued his struggles in the ninth inning. 
Tags: Aaron Judge, Luis Cessa, Tyler Clippard
Read More
Jun 12, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Chris Carter (48) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Angels left fielder Eric Young Jr. (8) in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Richard Mackson)
Jun 12, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Chris Carter (48) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Angels left fielder Eric Young Jr. (8) in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Richard Mackson)

The Yankees have designated 1B Chris Carter for assignment and recalled INF Tyler Austin from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The move was completed following the team's 2-1 win over the Rangers on Friday, during which Carter went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He had gone hitless in five of his last six games.
Read More
Masahiro Tanaka was masterful over eight scoreless innings. (AP)
Masahiro Tanaka was masterful over eight scoreless innings. (AP)

Masahiro Tanaka pitched eight scoreless innings and Ronald Torreyes drove in the winning run in the 10th as the Yankees edged the Texas Rangers, 2-1, on Friday night in the Bronx.

Tanaka delivered one of his best outings in what has been a trying season. He allowed only three hits, walked two and struck out nine. His matchup with countryman Yu Darvish turned out to be a classic pitchers' duel. Darvish was arguably even better than Tanaka, allowing two hits, walking nobody and striking out 12 in seven scoreless innings.

The game remained 0-0 until the top of the ninth inning, when Aroldis Chapman's third strike to Adrian Beltre got by Gary Sanchez, allowing Elvis Andrus to score. However, Brett Gardner's solo home run off Matt Bush tied the game in the bottom half of the frame and forced extra innings. Bush was still on the mound when Torreyes singled in Sanchez the following inning to win the ballgame.
Tags: Brett Gardner, Masahiro Tanaka, Ronald Torreyes
Read More
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

The Yankees (39-31) open a three-game set with the Rangers (36-36) at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Yankees Rangers
Brett Gardner, LF Shin-Soo Choo, RF
Aaron Hicks, CF Elvis Andrus, SS
Aaron Judge, RF Nomar Mazara, LF
Matt Holliday, DH Adrian Beltre, 3B
Starlin Castro, 2B Rougned Odor, 2B
Gary Sanchez, C Carlos Gomez, CF
Didi Gregorius, SS Jonathan Lucroy, C
Chris Carter, 1B Mike Napoli, DH
Ronald Torreyes, 3B Joey Gallo, 1B

 
Tags: Masahiro Tanaka
Read More
Dellin Betances reacts after allowing two runs in the Yankees' 10-5 loss Thursday night. (Kathy Willens/AP )
Dellin Betances reacts after allowing two runs in the Yankees' 10-5 loss Thursday night. (Kathy Willens/AP )

The Yankees allowed nine unanswered runs in a 10-5 loss Thursday night, as they dropped the series finale to the Angels. 

Elsewhere, the Mets continue their skid, the Knicks and Nets make their NBA draft selection, and the two local MLS teams gear up for the Hudson River Derby. 
Read More
Jun 22, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Los Angeles Angels short stop Andrelton Simmons (2) hits a two run double against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Jun 22, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Los Angeles Angels short stop Andrelton Simmons (2) hits a two run double against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Aaron Judge blasted his 25th home run of the year to help the Yankees jump out to an early 5-1 lead, but the Angels scored nine unanswered runs to beat New York, 10-5, at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. >> Click here for a full box score
Tags: Luis Severino
Read More
yankees Archives