The Yankees (43-36) will try to take the rubber game of their three-game series against the Astros (55-27) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. EST.
|Yankees
|Astros
|Brett Gardner, DH
|George Springer, CF
|Aaron Judge, RF
|Josh Reddick, RF
|Gary Sanchez, C
|Jose Altuve, 2B
|Didi Gregorius, SS
|Carlos Correa, SS
|Jacoby Ellsbury, CF
|Brian McCann, C
|Chase Headley, 3B
|Carlos Beltran, DH
|Chris Carter, 1B
|Marwin Gonzalez, 3B
|Tyler Wade, 2B
|Yuli Gurriel, 1B
|Clint Frazier, LF
|Nori Aoki, LF
Who is starting for the Yankees?
Luis Severino (5-3, 3.15 ERA) is coming off a 12-strikeout effort his last time out, which resulted in a no-decision.
Who is starting for the Astros?
Mike Flers (5-3, 3.98 ERA) has not allowed a home run in 37 innings, going 4-1 with a 2.43 in his last six starts.