The Yankees (46-42) will play a day/night doubleheader with the Red Sox (51-40) on Saturday at Fenway Park. The first game will be at 1:05 p.m. and the second game will be at 8:05 p.m.

Yankees Red Sox
Brett Gardner, CF  Mookie Betts, RF
Chase Headley, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS
Aaron Judge, RF Andrew Benintendi, LF
 Matt Holliday, DH Chris Young, DH
Didi Gregorius, SS Sam Travis, 1B
Clint Frazier, LF Jackie Bradley, CF
Austin Romine, C Deven Marrero 3B,
Ji-Man Choi, 1B Sandy Leon, C
Ronald Torreyes, SS Tzu-Wei Lin, 3B

Who is starting for the Yankees?

C.C. Sabathia (7-3, 3.81 ERA) will make his first start in nearly two weeks after a shaky outing on July fourth. He allowed four runs on three hits in two and 2/3 innings of work in what was his first start back from a hamstring injury.

Who is starting for the Red Sox?

Rick Porcello (4-11, 4.75 ERA) will start for the Red Sox. He is coming off a strong start against the Rays during which he allowed just one run in eight innings and struck out seven batters.
Jul 15, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) follows through on a RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the 16th inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports (Winslow Townson)
New York's offense was quiet throughout the game, but a strong performance by the pitching staff and clutch at-bats by Matt Holliday and Didi Gregorius helped the Yankees win their first game since returning from the All-Star break. >> Box score
Jun 27, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Mike Dinovo)
The Yankees (45-42) will play game two of their three-game set against the Red Sox (51-39) on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Tyler Clippard (29) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. (Richard Mackson)
Yankees pitcher Tyler Clippard has been moved out of his 7th inning role, according to manager Joe Girardi. Girardi will give more chances to Chad Green and Adam Warren.

Clippard, a 10-year veteran, is struggling during the 2016-17 season, as he owns a 5.24 ERA, just one save and a 42/19 K to BB ratio. He has given up three or more runs in three of his last 10 starts.
Starlin Castro is expected to make one more rehab start in Trenton before returning to the Yankees. (Nick Wass/AP)
Starlin Castro is expected to make one more rehab start in Trenton before returning to the Yankees. (Nick Wass/AP)

Yankees 2B Starlin Castro has been reinstated from the disabled list for Saturday evening's game against the Red Sox.
Though held the lead for most of the game, Aroldis Chapman blew the save in the ninth as the Yankees dropped their first game since returning from the All-Star break, 5-4, in Boston.>> Box Score

Yankees' starter LHP Jordan Montgomery earned a no-decision, allowing three runs on six hits in four innings pitched. 

The bullpen had its work cut out for them once Montgomery exited. However, they were up for the challenge as they didn't allow a run through four innings.
New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery pitched seven strong innings on Monday night, allowing just one run on five hits. (Paul Beaty/AP)
New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery pitched seven strong innings on Monday night, allowing just one run on five hits. (Paul Beaty/AP)

The Yankees (45-41) will begin the second half of the season on the road with a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox (50-39).
The Daily News Panel discusses the news of Michael Pineda's torn UCL and what that means for the Yankees rotation in the second half.

Yankees RHP Michael Pineda has a partial tear of the UCL in his right elbow and Tommy John surgery has been recommended, GM Brian Cashman told reporters on Friday.

Pineda, who has been placed on the 10-day DL, will receive a second opinion before deciding whether to undergo Tommy John surgery, which would mean a recovery time of 12-to-18 months.

The 28-year-old Pineda has a 4.39 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 92 strikeouts and 21 walks in 96 1/3 innings (17 starts) this season. He gave up five runs (including three home runs) in 3.0 innings during his last start.
(Kim Klement)
Yankees 1B Greg Bird has an issue with the os trigonum of his right ankle, GM Brian Cashman told reporters on Friday.

Bird will either receive another cortisone shot or undergo surgery that would require a recovery time of six-to-eight weeks, according to Cashman.

Bird had been taking batting practice and doing drills with Class A Staten Island, reports Chris Cotillo of SB Nation.
(Brad Penner)
The Yankees will call up 1B Garrett Cooper for this weekend's series against the Red Sox in Boston, GM Brian Cashman told reporters Friday.

Cooper was acquired from the Brewers in exchange for LHP Tyler Webb on Thursday and had initially been assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The 26-year-old Cooper, who was drafted in the 16th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Brewers, is hitting .366 with 17 home runs and 82 RBI with Triple-A Colorado Springs this season. The 26-year-old has yet to make his big league debut.
New York Yankees DH Matt Holliday (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees DH Matt Holliday (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

Yankees designated hitter Matt Holliday, who has been out since June 24 due to the Epstein-Barr virus, was activated from the DL and in the lineup on Friday night against the Red Sox, GM Brian Cashman told reporters Friday.

"There's a virus called Epstein-Barr virus that I tested positive for,'' Holliday said last week, according to the NY Post. "There are some tests that aren't back yet.''

Holliday was initially uncertain about what was ailing him.
New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery prepares to deliver a pitch against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Oakland Coliseum. (Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery prepares to deliver a pitch against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Oakland Coliseum. (Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Yankees will open the second half with a four-game road series against the Boston Red Sox by having Jordan Montgomery pitch on Friday and Luis Severino on Saturday.

For Sunday's doubleheader, Bryan Mitchell will pitch Game 1 and Masahiro Tanaka will pitch Game 2.

The Red Sox will send Drew Pomeranz to the mound on Friday, Chris Sale on Saturday, Rick Porcello on Sunday afternoon and David Price on Sunday night
New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro celebrates his two-run home run with designated hitter Matt Holliday in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. (John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports)
Chris Carelli, SNY.TV:

The Yankees return from the All-Star break with seemingly as many questions as they had when the season began. The backbone to current queries leads back to the same theme: Will the Yankees sacrifice their recent roster construction methodology in an effort to make a run at the postseason? Each facet could use reinforcements, but which ones the club will seek to fill are undetermined.
Starlin Castro is expected to make one more rehab start in Trenton before returning to the Yankees. (Nick Wass/AP)
Yankes second baseman Starlin Castro went 1-for-3 in Double-A Trenton on Thursday, connecting on a single in the fifth inning

Elsewhere, Tim Tebow walks off in St. Lucie, the Knicks make important personnel decisions and the Yankees and Mets start the second half tonight. 
New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro (Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)
Starlin Castro (strained right hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a single and a strikeout in a rehab start with Double-A Trenton on Thursday. 

Castro was replaced in the seventh inning by a pinch-hitter. He batted second and play second base.

The plan is for Castro to play two rehab games for Trenton before joining the Yankees in Boston on Saturday, reports Don Amore of the Hartford Courant.
Mar 5, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (81) triples during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)
Yankees infield prospect Gleyber Torres is ranked second on Keith Law's Midseason Top 50 Prospects list.

Torres, 20, underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in June. He split time between Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Trenton before his injury, hitting .287 with seven home runs and 34 RBI in 55 games. He played 23 games at the Triple-A level and 32 games in Double-A.
(Chris Humphreys)
The Cubs have acquired LHP Jose Quintana in a trade with the White Sox, the teams announced Wednesday. 

In the deal, the White Sox picked up OF Eloy Jimenez, RHP Dylan Cease, and infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete. Jimenez is MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect.
Bryce Harper isn't a big fan of New York, finds the city too 'hectic.' (Alex Brandon)
Bryce Harper says that New York is too hectic of a city for him

Elsewhere, the Nets are interested in JaMychal Green, the Knicks are close to trading Carmelo Anthony and Amed Rosario went 0-for-4 in the Triple-A All-Star Game 
(Brad Penner)
In a panel run by the New York Post, Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia said he would not mind Major League Baseball using a pitch clock during games. 
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
While there have been rumors that Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper would eventually join the Yankees, he does not appear to like New York, finding the city to be "crazy."

"Going to New York City for a couple days … I want to get out of there in about three days," Harper said before Tuesday's All-Star Game in Miami. "You go there for three days, it's pretty crazy and hectic and I want to go back home. I want to go back home to D.C."
The Daily News Live guys debate which New York player faces the most pressure in the second half of the season following the All-Star break.

The Daily News Live guys debate which New York player faces the most pressure in the second half of the season following the All-Star break.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Tyler Clippard (29) on the mound during game against Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. (Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)
With an 11-game road trip looming, the Yankees want to get back on the winning path they were on during the first months of the season. 

New York, who will start the trip with a four-game series with the first-place Red Sox on Friday, compiled a 30-20 overall record after finishing May. But inconsistent play coupled with injuries saw the Yankees fall to 45-41 before heading into the All-Star break. They sit in a tie for the top wild-card spot with the Rays, but the Yankees are looking to do more. 
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge strikes out in the first inning of Tuesday's All-Star game. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Current Yankees weren't much of a factor in Tuesday's All-Star Game, where former Yankees infielder Robinson Cano launched the game-winning home run in the tenth inning. 

Elsewhere, Derek Jeter bid to buy the Marlins is joined by an NBA legend, the Knicks invite a former Florida State guard to training camp and MLB Commisioner pays Aaron Judge a huge compliment. 
Loud Mouths talks the significance of Aaron Judge in the grand scheme of things.

None of the four players representing the Yankees made much of an impact in the American League's 2-1 win over the National League in the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday night in Miami.

Aaron Judge had three at-bats but went hitless with a strikeout and Gary Sanchez went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

Dellin Betances pitched an inning, allowing one hit and two walks but no runs. Luis Severino did not make it into the game.

Starlin Castro also earned a trip to the All-Star game for the Yankees, but missed it because he has been on the disabled list since June 27 with a hamstring injury.
Jon and Moose debate whether or not Robinson Cano belongs in the Hall of Fame, and where the Yankees would be if they re-signed him in 2014.

Both All-Star teams used nine pitchers and limited the opposing team to just one run through nine innings, but Robinson Cano hit the game's decisive home run in the 10th inning on Tuesday night to lead the AL to their fifth straight victory in the MLB All-Star Game. >> Box Score
Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter waves to the crowd after being honored during a pre-game ceremony to retire his jersey number and unveil his plaque for monument park before the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
Michael Jordan has joined Derek Jeter's group of investors seeking to purchase the Miami Marlins, and they are close to completing the sale, according to the New York Post.

Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria must choose a bidder, and Jeter has faced competition from Miami-based billionaire Jorge Mas and Tagg Romney. There are 15 investors involved on Jeter's team, the Post reports.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said on Tuesday that he is confident that the sale will be complete "in the relatively near future." 

 
DNL's editorial page segment debates whether or not the Yankees' Aaron Judge is already baseball's biggest star.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes that Yankees' OF Aaron Judge is someone "who can become the face of the game."

Per ESPN, Manfred told the Baseball Writers' Association of America that Judge is "absolutely phenomenal," and that is the only way to describe the 25-year-old star.

"I mean, there is no other word to describe it," Manfred said. "He is a tremendous talent on the field and really appealing off the field."
Aaron Judge won his first career Home Run Derby on Monday. (Lynne Sladky)
Aaron Judge mashed his way to a win in his first career Home Run Derby 

Elsewhere, Jay Bruce disagrees with Terry Collins, the Knicks plan to move forward with Steve Mills as their team president, and the MLB All-Star Game is tonight. 
Aaron Judge talks about how he stayed focused in order to blast 23 home runs in the first round and eventually win the Home Run Derby.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge beat Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano in the championship round to win the Home Run Derby on Monday at Marlins Park.

Judge, the No. 2 seed in the event after his 30 first-half home runs led the majors, hit a total of 47 home runs on the night. In the finals, Judge beat the 5-seed Sano 11-10.

In the semis, Judge hit home runs that went 513, 504 and 507 feet en route to a 13-12 win over Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger.

Judge hit 23 home runs in the first round, the fourth most in a single round in Home Run Derby history, to beat Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour by one.
The Daily News Live panel offers its take on the biggest surprises of the season so far for the Yankees and Mets.

The New York Yankees released first baseman Chris Carter on Monday, according to SB Nation's Chris Cotillo.

Carter, 30, recorded a .201/.284/.370 batting line with eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 62 games for the Yankees this season, a year after he hit 41 home runs and 94 RBIs for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Yankees designated Carter for assignment twice this season, the second time being last week.

Carter is a career .217 hitter with 158 home runs and 400 RBIs.
(AP)
Yankees OF Aaron Judge will start in right field and bat third for the American League during Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Miami, it was announced Monday.

A.L. manager Brad Mills said Judge is batting third because he wanted to make sure 'the best story in baseball' so far this season got an at-bat in the first inning.

Judge, 25, was the leading vote-getter in the A.L. 
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Chris Carelli, SNY.TV:

The Yankees' version of a rebuild is unlike other clubs' tear-it-down approach.

The notion was to be competitive in 2017, but the true efforts would center on evaluating the organization's youth in order to push hard in 2018 and beyond. However, it seemed everything went the club's way in the opening month and a four-game division lead on June 12 changed the discourse. Unfortunately, a massively disturbing 7-18 slide since has forced the team and fans to throttle back expectations.
Masahiro Tanaka reacts after allowing a three-run home run in the Yankees loss to the Brewers. (Seth Wenig/AP)
After a rough outing from Masahiro Tanaka, the Yankees dropped the last game before the All-Star break. 

Elsewhere, the Mets are shutout, the Nets acquire a foward from the Raptors, a canadidate withdraws from the Knicks search and a pair of Yankees prepare for the Home Run Derby. 
(Jake Roth)
The San Diego Padres have sent special assistant David Post to watch Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which has led some believe the Yankees are targeting reliever Brad Hand, according to the New York Post. 

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported in June that the Padres asked Yankees about a possible trade for top prospect SS Gleyber Torres. San Diego sits in fourth place in the NL West and most around the league expect the team to be sellers around the deadline. 
Miami Marlins relief pitcher AJ Ramos (Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Yankees contacted the Miami Marlins to inquire about the possibility of acquiring relief pitchers AJ Ramos and David Phelps, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Entering Sunday, the Yankees' bullpen was 4-9 with a 5.16 ERA over the past 30 days.

Ramos, 30, has 17 saves and 42 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings this season, while the 30-year-old Phelps is 2-4 with 17 holds, six blown saves and 48 strikeouts in 44 innings this season.
Domingo Acevedo (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees RHP Domingo Acevedo struggled while outfielder Estevan Florial scored a run for the World team during Sunday's Futures Game at Marlins Park.

Acevedo gave up three runs and four hits with one strikeout in the fourth inning as the World team lost to the U.S., 7-6.

The 23-year-old pitcher is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA in 16 minor-league starts this season, making seven starts with High-A Tampa, seven for Double-A Trenton and two for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. 
Justine Ward reports from the Bronx as the Yankees head into the All-Star break after a 5-3 loss to the Brewers on Sunday

Despite bringing the game-tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, the New York Yankees were unable to overcome Masahiro Tanaka's short outing in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. >> Box Score

Tanaka (7-8) allowed five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, as he failed to win his third start in a row. He gave up a three-run home run to Travis Shaw in the first inning and a solo home run to Stephen Vogt in the second that made it 4-0.

Clint Frazier hit a two-run home run in the Yankees' three-run fourth inning, but the Yankees were unable to score against Milwaukee's bullpen.
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Joe Girardi talk prior to their spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Sunday that the Yankees will be "careful buyers" in any trade situations this season.

"We have a long-term plan that I think people are seeing the excitement from," he said on YES Network. "We're definitely not going to deviate from that, but also, part of that long-term plan is in the short-term winning now and putting out the best effort possible. But not at the expense of what we feel can lead us to more championships, plural."

According to the Miami Herald, New York is pursuing Justin Bour of the Marlins, but Miami reportedly does not want to give up a player who comes at an affordable price and whom the Marlins will control through 2020. New York has also contacted the Marlins regarding relievers David Phelps and A.J. Ramos, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
Jun 27, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Mike Dinovo)
The Yankees (45-42) will play game two of their three-game set against the Red Sox (51-39) on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi (right) and generial manager Brian Cashman during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Kim Klement)
The Yankees are pursuing a trade for Marlins 1B Justin Bour, according to Bleacher Report and the Miami Herald

The Marlins won't give away Bour, via a report from the Herald, as he is productive, cheap and under team control through the 2020 season.
Clint Frazier's three-run walk-off home run gave the Yankees a lift on Saturday.

Clint Frazier hit a dramatic three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Yankees to a 5-3 victory over Milwaukee Saturday.
Jun 27, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Mike Dinovo)
The Yankees (44-40) look to bounce back against the Brewers (49-40) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon (1:05 p.m. ET.
New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery pitched seven strong innings on Monday night, allowing just one run on five hits. (Paul Beaty/AP)
The Yankees have recalled RHP Ben Heller and RHP Jonathan Holder while sending RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Jordan Montgomery to Triple-A.

Heller pitched in one game (0.1 innings total) at the major league level this year, giving up just one hit. In 2016, Heller pitched in 10 games, recorded a 6.43 ERA and earned one win.
Yankees OF Aaron Judge hit his 30th homer of the season, passing Joe DiMaggio for the most ever by a Yankee rookie. However, it was all for naught as the bullpen let up seven runs as the Yanks lose the series opener against the Brewers, 9-4 >> Box score

Jordan Montgomery had a 4-2 lead before the clouds opened up over Yankee Stadium, and the game was sent to a rain delay. Manager Joe Girardi sent Montgomery back to the mound in the fifth. However, he would only last a third of an inning before back-to-back hits ended his night. 

He finished with two earned runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings. 
(Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)
The Yankees (44-39) open a three-game series against the Brewers (48-40) at Yankee Stadium on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. 
(Kim Klement)
Yankees 1B Greg Bird defended his desire to return to the team this year after a Yankees insider questioned it, per ESPN's Andrew Marchand.

According to Bill Madden of NY Daily News, the unnamed insider said, "You really have to wonder what's with this guy. You'd think with Judge and Sanchez, the guys he came up through the system with, doing so well up here he'd want to be a part of this. Apparently not."

The quote seems to indicate the insider is suggesting Bird's ankle injury isn't as serious as he has claimed.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Chance Adams (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Yankees placed seven prospects in Baseball America's midseason top 100 prospect list, including three who were unranked prior to the season.

RHP Chance Adams, outfielder Estevan Florial and outfielder Dustin Fowler were three minor leaguers who made the jump onto the top 100, coming in at 56, 71 and 89, respectively.

Infielder Gleyber Torres, whom Baseball America ranked the No. 5 prospect in baseball in its preseason list, was ranked No. 3 despite undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery earlier this season. He was hitting .287 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs this season.

Baseball America ranked outfielder Blake Rutherford 36th, outfielder Clint Frazier 49th and LHP Justus Sheffield 73rd.
Brian Cashman has said he is looking for an upgrade at the first base position. 

Elsewhere, the Mets are in talks with Bartolo Colon, the Knicks agree to terms with Tim Hardaway Jr., and the Rangers lose a free agent target to the KHL. 
New York Yankees shortstop Jorge Mateo (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees farm system, providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played June 29, 2017.
Justine Ward talks to Marc Malusis, Sal Licata and John Harper about Dellin Betances' continues struggles and asks if it's time to panic.

New York Yankees RHP Dellin Betances is working to correct his pitching delivery after his ERA has risen from 0.40 to 3.29 in a two-week span.

"I am too inconsistent with my delivery. With a runner on first, I am trying to go quick,'' Betances said, according to the New York Post's George A. King III. "The timing of my delivery is not there. The stuff is there.''

Betances is 0-3 with a 17.36 ERA and a blown save over his last seven outings, giving up nine runs, five hits and 12 walks over 4 2/3 innings. In his most recent outing Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, he walked four of the five batters he faced.

"It's frustrating, obviously," Betances told reporters after Wednesday's loss.
