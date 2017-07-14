The Yankees (46-42) will play a day/night doubleheader with the Red Sox (51-40) on Saturday at Fenway Park. The first game will be at 1:05 p.m. and the second game will be at 8:05 p.m.

Yankees Red Sox Brett Gardner, CF Mookie Betts, RF Chase Headley, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Aaron Judge, RF Andrew Benintendi, LF Matt Holliday, DH Chris Young, DH Didi Gregorius, SS Sam Travis, 1B Clint Frazier, LF Jackie Bradley, CF Austin Romine, C Deven Marrero 3B, Ji-Man Choi, 1B Sandy Leon, C Ronald Torreyes, SS Tzu-Wei Lin, 3B

Who is starting for the Yankees?

C.C. Sabathia (7-3, 3.81 ERA) will make his first start in nearly two weeks after a shaky outing on July fourth. He allowed four runs on three hits in two and 2/3 innings of work in what was his first start back from a hamstring injury.

Who is starting for the Red Sox?

Rick Porcello (4-11, 4.75 ERA) will start for the Red Sox. He is coming off a strong start against the Rays during which he allowed just one run in eight innings and struck out seven batters.