The Yankees (46-42) will play a day/night doubleheader with the Red Sox (51-40) on Saturday at Fenway Park. The first game will be at 1:05 p.m. and the second game will be at 8:05 p.m.
|Yankees
|Red Sox
|Brett Gardner, CF
|Mookie Betts, RF
|Chase Headley, 3B
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|Aaron Judge, RF
|Andrew Benintendi, LF
|Matt Holliday, DH
|Chris Young, DH
|Didi Gregorius, SS
|Sam Travis, 1B
|Clint Frazier, LF
|Jackie Bradley, CF
|Austin Romine, C
|Deven Marrero 3B,
|Ji-Man Choi, 1B
|Sandy Leon, C
|Ronald Torreyes, SS
|Tzu-Wei Lin, 3B
Who is starting for the Yankees?
C.C. Sabathia (7-3, 3.81 ERA) will make his first start in nearly two weeks after a shaky outing on July fourth. He allowed four runs on three hits in two and 2/3 innings of work in what was his first start back from a hamstring injury.
Who is starting for the Red Sox?
Rick Porcello (4-11, 4.75 ERA) will start for the Red Sox. He is coming off a strong start against the Rays during which he allowed just one run in eight innings and struck out seven batters.