The New York Yankees (47-42) look to sweep a day-night doubleheader and win their third straight game when they face the Boston Red Sox (51-41) at Fenway Park at 8:05 p.m. ET Sunday.

Yankees Red Sox Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Mookie Betts, RF Gary Sanchez, C Andrew Benintendi, LF Aaron Judge, RF Dustin Pedroia, 2B Matt Holliday, DH Mitch Moreland, 1B Starlin Castro, 2B Hanley Ramirez, DH Didi Gregorius, SS Jackie Bradley Jr., CF Clint Frazier, LF Brock Holt, 3B Garrett Cooper, 1B Christian Vazquez, C Ronald Torreyes, 3B Tzu-Wei Lin, 3B

Who is starting for the Yankees?

Masahiro Tanaka (7-8, 5.47 ERA) makes his first start of the second half after he gave up five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in his last start on July 9. Tanaka is 1-1 against the Red Sox this season, throwing a three-hit shutout on April 27 and giving up five runs in five innings on June 6. Last season, Tanaka had a 3.23 ERA in 18 first-half starts and a 2.83 ERA in 13 starts in the second half.

Who is starting for the Red Sox?

David Price (4-2, 3.91 ERA) looks to win for the third time in his last four starts. Price gave up six runs and eight hits in five innings when he faced the Yankees on June 8. He is 1-1 with a 3.79 ERA in three starts at Fenway Park, and 3-1 with a 3.97 ERA in six road starts this year.