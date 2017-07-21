The Yankees (49-45) will play the second game of a four-game series with the Mariners (48-49) on Friday night at 10:10 p.m. ET at Safeco Field in Seattle.

Yankees Twins Brett Gardner, LF Jean Segura, SS Gary Sanchez, C Danny Valencia, 1B Aaron Judge, RF Robinson Cano, 2B Matt Holliday, DH Nelson Cruz, DH Starlin Castro, 2B Kyle Seager, 3B Didi Greorius, SS Mitch Haniger, RF Todd Frazier, 3B Guillermo Heredia, CF Chase Headley, 1B Ben Gamel, LF Clint Frazier, LF Mike Zunino, C

Who is starting for the Yankees?

Masahiro Tanaka (7-9, 5.33 ERA) will try to find his way back to the win column again back-to-back losses. His last outing against the Red Sox, he allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out nine and walking none in 7.2 innings.

Who is starting for the Mariners?

Ariel Miranda (7-4, 4.35 ERA) who has earned two straight no-decisions. His latest came against the Astros where he allowed five runs on six hits in 5.2 innings.