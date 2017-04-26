Brian Cashman said Gary Sanchez will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday with Triple-A Scraton/Wilkes-Barre, according to Brian Hoch of MLB.com.

"I'm very happy that day is getting closer," Sanchez said to ESPN's Marly Rivera. "I'm really excited that the day I will come back to the field is getting closer and closer."

Sanchez, who was placed on the disabled list with a right biceps strain after just four games this season, first resumed throwing last Wednesday when he threw from 60 feet.

The Yankees said he would miss approximately four weeks.

Manager Joe Girardi said Sanchez said last week that Sanchez has been catching five or six inning "games" with a pitching machine during his time on the disabled list and that he is progressing from the injury.

The 24-year-old catcher had one home run and two RBIs in four games this season before he was injured taking a swing against the Orioles on April 8.

He hit .299 with 20 home runs and 42 RBI in 53 games as a rookie in 2016.