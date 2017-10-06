New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray pitches during the first inning in game one of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. (Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees LHP Sonny Gray wasn't able to pitch past the fourth inning in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the ALDS at Progressive Field.

Gray became the second Yankees starter in as many games to not make it past the fourth inning, as he allowed three runs, three hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Gray, who joined the Yankees in a deadline deal with the Oakland A's, was unable to match Trevor Bauer's line after the Indians starter allowed two hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Including Luis Severino's outing in the wild-card game, Yankees starting pitchers have allowed six runs, seven hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings this postseason.

"I put everyone on our side in a disadvantage," Gray said, according to the New York Post's Dan Martin. "I put us in a hole we weren't able to climb out of."

He loaded the bases with nobody out in the second inning before allowing a run-scoring double play to Roberto Perez. In the fourth inning, he walked Edwin Encarnacion and then surrendered a two-run home run to Jay Bruce that gave the Indians a 3-0 lead. Gray then walked two of the next three batters before manager Joe Girardi pulled him in favor of Adam Warren.

"When you put that many on base," Gray said, according to Newsday's Erik Boland, "more times than not, it's not going to turn out in your favor."
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is called out on strikes by umpire Vic Carapazza during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. (David Richard/USA TODAY Sports)
The Yankees managed just three hits off Trevor Bauer and the Cleveland Indians bullpen in Thursday's 4-0 loss in Game 1 of the ALDS at Progressive Field.

New York, which advanced to the ALDS after scoring eight runs and recording nine hits in Tuesday's wild-card game against the Minnesota Twins, didn't record a hit until the sixth inning when Aaron Hicks hit a one-out double to left field off Bauer.

"Three hits is not going to do it," Todd Frazier said, according to Newsday's Erik Boland. "There's no chance you're going to win a game like that."

 
Oct 5, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians right fielder Jay Bruce (32) hits a two run home run during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Ken Blaze)
The Indians indirectly poked fun at the Yankees on Twitter Thursday night when the team's official Twitter account brought up trade negotiations involving Jay Bruce.
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees lose 00:02:46
Joe Girardi discusses Trevor Bauer's nasty curveball in his terrific start Thursday and Sonny Gray reflects on his outing after the loss.

The Yankees could only muster three hits on the night and former Met Jay Bruce drove in three runs to lead the Indians to a 4-0 shutout win in game one of the ALDS. >> Read more
Harper and Botte on ALDS 00:05:01
John Harper and Peter Botte preview the American League Division Series between the Yankees and Indians.

The Yankees and Indians play Game 1 of the best-of-5 ALDS on Thursday night in Cleveland at 7:38 p.m.
( Adam Hunger)
Chris Carelli, SNY.TV

The Yankees managed to navigate and ultimately win Tuesday's wild card game after Luis Severino recored just one out. It was not how the Yankees planned on using their dominant bullpen, yet they rode their relievers for 26 outs and added offensive firepower to move on to the ALDS, which begins Thursday night in Cleveland.

Now, the Yankees will be viewed as the underdog to the defending AL champion Indians, who rung up an AL-best 102 wins. However, New York is officially playing with house money, and could make more noise this postseason...
Minnesota Twins pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Target Field. (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)
The two pitchers haven't been teammates since 2013, but Sonny Gray admits that he learned plenty from veteran Bartolo Colon when the two were pitching together in the same rotation. 

Gray came up with the A's in 2013, which was Colon's last season with the club. The Yankees' ALDS Game 1 starter said the biggest thing he took from Colon was just learning how to pace himself on the mound. 

"It was the calmness," Gray said. "I was always a guy who was very high energy, very fast. I'm at my best when I'm able to slow myself down, take a large, overall game into small individual moments. Basically, just slow yourself down. Have a plan and know what you want to do and try to accomplish it."
(Charles LeClaire)
The Yankees' Twitter account threw shade on Cavaliers forward and Indians "fan" LeBron James prior to Game 1 of the ALDS against the Indians.

James, who attended multiple Indians postseason games last year dressed in Indians gear, famously wore a Yankees hat to a 2007 Yankees vs. Indians playoff game in Cleveland.

Click below for the Yankees' tweet
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with catcher Gary Sanchez (24) after hitting a two run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of the 2017 American League wildcard playoff baseball game at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
The Yankees have unveiled their roster for the American League Division Series ahead of Game 1 against the Indians, the team announced. 

The team will carry 12 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders, one DH and four outfielders.

Here is a full breakdown of the roster by position: 
GEICO SportNite: Yanks vs. Tribe 00:01:13
Indians manager Terry Francona discusses how good the Yankees' bullpen has been this season.

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV

This year has not been especially kind to Dellin Betances insofar as feeling respected by his club.

Yankees president Randy Levine lambasted Betances in public in February, after the right-handed reliever's arbitration hearing. Levine -- in a combative tone -- suggested that Betances was not a closer and shouldn't be paid like one.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
The Indians have a perennial Cy Young Award candidate in Corey Kluber, but their rotation as a whole is one of the most well-rounded units in all of baseball. 

During the season, the Indians led all of Major League Baseball with a 3.30 staff ERA, 19 shutouts, 1,614 strikeouts and were third in quality starts with 84. According to FanGraphs, the Indians' staff had the best regular season of all time with a 31.7 WAR/162.

MLB.com's Statcast also has measured some statistics where Cleveland's staff has a clear advantage over most opponents.
Loud Mouths: Girardi or Francona 00:01:16
The Loud Mouths guys break down who has the managerial advantage in the ALDS between Joe Girardi and Terry Francona.

Indians manager might not be able to pencil Aaron Judge into his lineup, but he appreciates what the rookie has done for the Yankees this season. 

"He's good for Major League Baseball," Francona told reporters Wednesday. "He's bad for the teams you're playing against. He's really good. ... From all accounts, he's a really special young man. I didn't get a chance to meet him at the All-Star Game because I wasn't there, but everybody came back raving about him as a person. I know, if you throw it in the wrong place, he's going to hit it a long way."
Aug 3, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray (55) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Brian Spurlock)
The Yankees will give the ball to Sonny Gray for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Indians while CC Sabathia will start Game 2, the team announced Wednesday night. 

Gray, acquired before this year's non-waiver trade deadline, was 4-7 with a 3.72 ERA (4.87 FIP) and 1.26 WHIP in 11 starts with the Yankees. He made two starts in the ALDS with the A's in 2013, holding a 2.08 ERA over 13 innings. 

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV

Gray was lined up from the beginning, so there is no surprise with his selection as the Game 1 starter. Gray has been better away from Yankee Stadium since coming over from Oakland at the trade deadline (5.65 ERA in the Bronx, 3.10 elsewhere), but he's also sporting a lofty 7.59 ERA in two starts at Progressive Field this season.
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Joba Chamberlain (62) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. (Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports)
After 10 years of pitching in the majors, Joba Chamberlain appears to be calling it a career. 

The former Yankee told the New York Post on Wednesday that he has no plans to pursue pitching professionally anymore. 

"No, it's time to be a dad,'' the 32-year-old Chamberlain said. "Karter is in junior high and obviously this year I got to see him play a lot. It was fun to watch. We went to Cooperstown [for a tournament] and that was fun for the boys.''
(Brad Penner)
Chris Carelli, SNY.TV

An important aspect to the Major League Baseball postseason is the ability for teams to revamp their rosters as each series commences. That means the Yankees will have some interesting decisions ahead of them as they head to the ALDS against the Indians, with the series opening Thursday night.

Let's project the position players Yankees manager Joe Girardi will select...
(Brad Penner)
Scott Thompson, SNY.tv

Goosebumps. I get them now just thinking about two years ago, sitting in Section 405 as the Yankees prepared for the Astros in the 2015 AL Wild Card Game. There was an undeniable buzz in and around the Stadium for the simple fact that postseason baseball was back in the Bronx.

But it didn't last long as Dallas Keuchel threw a gem, and outdueled Masahiro Tanaka to win the Wild Card Game and move on to the ALDS. It was the loudest I have ever heard the new stadium, and unfortunately, it was short-lived. 
New York Yankees relief pitcher David Robertson (30) reacts as catcher Gary Sanchez (not pictured) is hit by a foul tip against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins during the 2017 American League wildcard playoff baseball game at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
The Yankees had to rally after a slow start in the Wild Card game to reach the ALDS, but Gary Sanchez also had his own battle to fight through some physical pain to even remain in the game. 

In the sixth inning of the contest, Twins hitter Brian Dozier fouled a pitch back from reliever David Robertson and appeared to hit the Yankees catcher right in the groin. As Sanchez doubled over in pain, Robertson cringed and covered his mouth with his glove. 

"Poor guy. I had a great view of it, he just took a tough shot right there," Robertson said after the game. "I just felt for him. I'm wearing a cup, too. I just know how it feels to get hit there. It's not fun."
New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) and catcher Gary Sanchez (24) react after defeating the Minnesota Twins in the 2017 American League wildcard playoff baseball game at Yankee Stadium. (Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)
Despite Luis Severino's early struggles during Tuesday night's Wild Card game, the Yankees' bullpen came through to help get the team an 8-4 win against the Twins. 

After Severino allowed three runs while just recording one out, the bullpen came in to allow just one run over the final 8 2/3 innings. 

Chad Green entered the game with two runners and scoring position with one out after Minnesota grabbed a 3-0 lead but worked out of the jam, effectively saving the Minnesota lead from swelling even larger.

"I think in that situation, you're just trying to minimize, honestly," Green told reporters. "I happened to get two big outs right there and then [Didi Gregorius] hit a big three-run homer to tie it up. I think that was the momentum changer right there. I kind of treated it like any other appearance, really. I kind of got ready pretty quick, and the next thing I knew, I was in the game."
GEICO SportsNite: Yanks advance 00:02:33
The Yankees talk to the media about their come-from-behind win over the Twins as well as advancing on to play the Cleveland Indians.

The Yankees' offense erased an early three-run deficit in a big way on Thursday, powering New York with three home runs en route to an 8-4 win over the Twins in the Wild Card game at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score
(Adam Hunger)
The New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 8:09 p.m.

Twins Yankees
Brian Dozier, 2B Brett Gardner, LF
Joe Mauer, 1B Aaron Judge, RF
Jorge Polanco, SS Gary Sanchez, C
Eddie Rosario, LF Didi Gregorius, SS
Eduardo Escobar, 3B Starlin Castro, 2B
Max Kepler, RF Greg Bird, 1B
Byron Buxton, CF Aaron Hicks, CF
Jason Castro, C Jacoby Ellsbury, DH
Robbie Grossman, DH Todd Frazier, 3B
(Brad Rempel)
Twins OF Miguel Sano was not listed on the team's roster for the Wild Card Game on Tuesday night. 

Sano suffered a stress fracture in his left shin after fouling a ball off it on Aug. 18. He returned for the final three games of the season after missing 38 games, but the Twins opted to leave him off the roster. 

The 24-year-old slugger belted 24 homers while hitting .264 in 114 games this season. Sano also lost to Aaron Judge in the 2017 Home Run Derby. 
(Adam Hunger)
It may be his first playoff game of his young career, but Yankees Wild Card Game starter RHP Luis Severino isn't fazed by the win-or-go-home matchup.

Severino has been the Yankees' ace all season long, which is why manager Joe Girardi is going with him Tuesday. Though the magnitude of the start is much larger than any other he has seen, Severino is just looking to go out and have fun. 

"It's the same game," Severino told ESPN's Andrew Marchand. "I just have to go out there and have fun."
(Adam Hunger)
The Yankees have announced their 25-man 2017 Wild Card Game roster.

They will carry 10 pitchers and 15 position players on their roster. Players like Clint Frazier and Tyler Wade are extra positions players added to the mix. 

Luis Severino will start on the mound for the Yankees in the Wild Card Game. Other starters on the roster include Sonny Gray and CC Sabathia while the rest are relievers. 
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees 00:03:00
Sweeny Murti and Michelle Yu report from Yankee Stadium, where the Yankees prepare to face the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card Game.

Yankees RHP Luis Severino said he feels confident he can pitch the team into the ALDS when New York faces the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild-card game Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

"I feel very confident, I'm not nervous," Severino said, according to the Bergen Record's Bob Klapisch.

Severino went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA in 31 starts this season, a year after he began the season 0-6 with a 7.46 ERA and was bumped from the rotation and demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
New York Yankees pitcher Chasen Shreve delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians during the fifth inning at Yankees Stadium. (Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports)
Yankees reliever Chasen Shreve said he is relieved his friends are OK after a gunman opened fire on people attending the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.

Shreve, who lives approximately a half hour away from the Las Vegas Strip, had about 10 friends who attended the outdoor concert. At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others injured, according to ABC News, in the shooting, considered the deadliest shooting in modern United States history.

"Nobody was hurt, thankfully,'' Shreve said, according to the Bergen Record's Pete Caldera. "But it's awful.''
Sep 30, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) follows through on a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Aaron Judge may have belted 52 homers this regular season, but he knows that all means nothing in a win-or-go-home matchup with the Twins Tuesday. 

The Yankees had a workout at Yankee Stadium Monday as they prepare for the AL Wild Card game that will either make or break their postseason hopes. It will be Judge's first taste of postseason baseball, and he is hoping to make it memorable.

"Well, that's what it's all about, postseason baseball," Judge told Newsday's Steven Marcus. "The regular season, it's kind of like spring training's over. This is the regular season now. This is what it's all about. This is where a lot of those [retired] numbers that are hanging out there in left field, this is where they made a name for themselves, in the postseason."
(Brad Penner)
Chris Carelli, SNY.TV

The Yankees (91-71) overcame conventional wisdom, earning the American League's top wild card spot, and will host the Minnesota Twins (85-77) Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium in a one-game playoff to determine who will face the Indians in the ALDS. Truth be told, the Twins might be a bigger surprise after losing 103 games last season.

In the win or go home affair, the Yankees seem to be the favorite, but the factors are closer than one may think.
(Dan Hamilton)
The Yankees' odds to win the World Series this postseason are set at 14/1, per Bovada. 

The team will first have to win the AL Wild Card game Tuesday where they are the favorites at -240 over the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees are also 6/1 odds to win the AL Pennant. 

As for who is the favorite to win the championship, the Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Dodgers are both 10/3 odds to take the World Series trophy. 
(Bill Streicher)
The father of the little girl who was struck in the face by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium spoke publicly about the incident for the first time this past weekend. 

Geoffrey Jacobson told with the New York Times that his daughter's nose and orbital bone were broken by the ball, and doctors were keeping an eye on bleeding in her brain as it could have led to seizures. There was also a seam imprint on her forehead. 

Jacobson and his daughter went home five days after the incident. However, there are still questions as to whether or not she will need facial surgery, or her vision will return to normal. 
GEICO SportsNite: Chase Headley 00:00:24
Chase Headley discusses the difficulty of playing a Wild Card game.

The New York Yankees lost their regular-season finale 2-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score

Without Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius or Brett Gardner in the starting lineup, the Yankees scored just once on Matt Holliday's solo home run off Danny Barnes in the seventh inning that tied the game at 1.

In the top of the eighth inning, Domingo German (0-1) allowed the go-ahead run to score on Ryan Goins' RBI groundout. Rob Refsnyder reached on a strikeout via wild pitch, advanced to second on Ezequiel Carrera's walk and advanced to third on a sac bunt before scoring on Goins' groundout.
(Adam Hunger)
The Yankees will "significantly" expand protective netting at Yankee Stadium and George Steinbrenner Field, the team announced on Sunday.
New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws a pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning at Progressive Field. (Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Yankees (91-70) play the final regular season game against the Toronto Blue Jays (75-86) on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Blue Jays Yankees
Teoscar Hernandez, CF Aaron Hicks, CF
Josh Donaldson, 3B Ronald Torreyes, SS
Justin Smoak, 1B Starlin Castro, 2B
Jose Bautista, RF Matt Holliday, DH
Russell Martin, C Chase Headley, 1B
Darwin Barney, 2B Todd Frazier, 3B
Ezequiel Carrera, LF Austin Romine, C
Rob Refsnyder, DH Clint Frazier, LF
Ryan Goins, SS Tyler Austin, RF
New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) and New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Despite the Yankees' 2-1 win on Saturday, they lost out on the American League East Division to the Red Sox, as Boston pulled out a victory over Houston. 

The Yankees will host Twins in the Wild Card game as the top seed on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. The Red Sox have guaranteed themselves a spot in the ALDS and will take on the Astros. 
Yankees win as Boston clinches 00:01:37
Sweeny Murti reports from Yankee Stadium where CC Sabathia's solid outing gave the Yankees a win over the Blue Jays.

CC Sabathia kept the Blue Jays in check as the Yankees rolled to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays in Game 161 on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. >> Box Score

Sabathia allowed four hits while striking out six Toronto hitters over 5 2/3 scoreless innings as he rolled to his 14th win of the season. 

With the game scoreless in the fourth inning, Aaron Judge led off the frame and clubbed a 484-foot solo homer to left -- his 52nd long ball of the year. The Yankees extended the lead when Starlin Castro singled home Didi Gregorius.
New York Yankees staring pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Yankees (90-70) play the second game of a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays (75-85) on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Blue Jays Yankees
Teoscar Hernandez, CF Brett Gardner, LF
Josh Donaldson, 3B Aaron Judge, DH
Justin Smoak, 1B Gary Sanchez, C
Jose Bautista, RF Didi Gregorius, SS
Russell Martin, C Starlin Castro, 2B
Darwin Barney, 2B Greg Bird, 1B
Ezequiel Carrera, LF Todd Frazier, 3B
Rob Refsnyder, DH Jacoby Ellsbury, CF
Ryan Goins, SS Aaron Hicks, RF
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees win 00:01:25
Sweeny Murti reports on Masahiro Tanaka's dominant outing on Friday and how the Yanks will need consistent pitching to go deep in October.

Masahiro Tanaka struck out a career-high 15 batters as the Yankees beat the Blue Jays, 4-0, at Yankee Stadium on Friday. >> Box score

Tanaka didn't allow a baserunner until giving up an infield single with two outs in the fith inning.

Starlin Castro's RBI infield single and Greg Bird's sacrifice fly in the first inning gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

Aaron Judge's RBI single in the fifth inning extended the Yankees' lead to 3-0, and Bird's RBI single in the sixth made it 4-0.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
The New York Yankees (89-70) begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays (75-84) on Friday at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Blue Jays Yankees
Teoscar Hernandez, CF Aaron Hicks, CF
Josh Donaldson, 3B Jasoby Ellsbury, CF
Jose Bautista, DH Aaron Judge, RF
Kendrys Morales, 1B Didi Gregorius, SS
Michael Saunders, RF Starlin Castro, 2B
Ezequiel Carrera, LF Greg Bird, 1B
Raffy Lopez, C Chase Headley, DH
Ryan Goins, 2B Todd Frazier, 3B
Richard Urena, SS Austin Romine, C
New York Yankees RHP Adam Warren (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
The Yankees activated RHP Adam Warren from the disabled list on Friday.

Warren has not pitched since Sept. 1 due to back spasms. He threw two innings in a simulated game on Tuesday, and manager Joe Girardi told New York Daily News' Mike Mazzeo and Nicholas Parco "it's important that we get him into a game to find out to see where he's at."

Warren, 30, is 3-2 with a 2.40 ERA in 45 relief appearances this season. He allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings over his last five outings since Aug. 19, but recorded a 0.65 ERA from May 27 to Aug. 16.
Minnesota Twins pitcher Ervin Santana pitches in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. (Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports)
Yankees manager Joe Girardi is readying his team for Tuesday's wild-card game against Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins.

Although the Yankees are mathematically in contention for the AL East title, they would need to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend and also need the Houston Astros to sweep the Boston Red Sox. That said, Girardi has begun to look ahead to the wild card, which Yankee Stadium would host.

The Twins, losers of 103 games last season, have rebounded in 2017 to win 83 games so far and would likely start the 34-year-old Santana, who is 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA this season and threw five scoreless innings against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians on Thursday.
Sep 28, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Mallex Smith (0) scores on a passed ball by New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray (55) in the fifth at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
The Yankees scored five runs in the first five innings, but Sonny Gray was roughed up and the bullpen allowed three more runs in a 9-6 loss to the Rays on Thursday. >> Box score
Sep 17, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray (55) pitches during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)
The Yankees (89-69) will wrap up a series with the Rays (76-82) on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.
(Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
Chris Carelli, SNY.TV

Yankees ace Luis Severino is lined up for the club's potential Wild Card game against the Minnesota Twins, set for Oct. 3. Severino on the bump is the most logical path for the Yankees to take. But, what if the Yankees thought out of the box and started bullpen stalwart Chad Green, followed by reliever after reliever, leaving Severino to watch?

Earlier this week, MLB Network's Brian Kenny suggested the Yankees consider "bullpenning," which is utilizing the bullpen from start to finish. Kenny's contention is that the Yankees could begin the game with Green, their most versatile relief weapon, who could potentially throw up to three innings...
(Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)
A strong start by Luis Severino combined with three home runs propelled the Yankees to a 6-1 win over the Rays on Wednesday night. >> Box score

Severino lasted six innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out nine Tampa Bay hitters. His ERA for the season now stands at 2.98.

Adeiny Hechavarria put the Rays in the lead in the top of the fifth with a solo home run, but the Yankees rally quickly in the bottom half. Jacoby Ellsbury led the frame off the with a walk before Aaron Hicks singled. With one out, Aaron Judge clubbed a two-run double to put the Yankees in front.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) gestures after hitting his record breaking 50th home run against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning of the game at Yankee Stadium. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)
Aaron Judge now holds the MLB rookie record for home runs in a season and he now has a fan in the man who previously held the mark. 

Mark McGwire, who now is the San Diego Padres' bench coach, swatted 49 homers during the 1987 season with the Oakland A's. On Monday, Judge broke his record by hitting two home runs against the Royals.

"I'm a fan. I'm a fan of his game. I'm a fan of his," McGwire said during an appearance on MLB Network Radio. "I was watching from day one. I mean, they're monstrous home runs. His BPs are going to be legendary. He's only 25 years old. Who knows what the number is going to be at by the time he's done with how many home runs he's going to hit?"
(Brad Penner)
The Yankees (88-69) continue a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays (76-81) on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.
(Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
The 29 MLB owners unanimously approved the sale of the Marlins to Derek Jeter's group, reports Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The sale is expected to be finalized next week.

Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria agreed in August to sell his team to the group.

Loria will sell the franchise for $1.2 billion to the group comprised of about 16 investors. Bruce Sherman, who was the former chairman of Private Captial Management, will have the majority control over the franchise with Jeter having the say in baseball and business sides of the organizaiton. 
(Adam Hunger)
A Yankees fan sitting behind home plate was ejected from Tuesday night's game against the Rays for revealing the location of pitches the Rays were about to throw.

While Gary Sanchez was batting in the eighth inning, the fan screamed "outside" in Spanish to alert Sanchez where Rays catcher Wilson Ramos was setting up, according to Deadpsin.

Home palte umpire Dan Bellino proceeded to call time, walk over to where the fan was, and had him ejected by security.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren (43) delivers in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. (David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)
As reliever Adam Warren continues to throw and feel no pain in his back, he gets closer to returning to the Yankees' bullpen before the end of the regular season. 

Warren experienced back spasms at the beginning of the month and has been on the disabled list since Sept. 6 (retroactive to Sept. 3) with the injury. On Tuesday, the right-hander threw 30 pitches during a two-inning simulated game. 
(Adam Hunger)
The Yankees moved within three games of the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, setting up what could be a tight finish in the race for the AL East division crown.

"We will still play to win this division," manager Joe Girardi said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, after the Yankees' 6-1 win over the Rays.
(Adam Hunger)
The Yankees took advantage of sloppy pitching on Tuesday night, drawing two bases-loaded walks and scoring on a wild pitch in a four-run fourth inning en route to a 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays to secure home-field advantage in the AL Wild Card Game. >> Box score
