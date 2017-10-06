New York Yankees LHP Sonny Gray wasn't able to pitch past the fourth inning in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the ALDS at Progressive Field.

Gray became the second Yankees starter in as many games to not make it past the fourth inning, as he allowed three runs, three hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Gray, who joined the Yankees in a deadline deal with the Oakland A's, was unable to match Trevor Bauer's line after the Indians starter allowed two hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Including Luis Severino's outing in the wild-card game, Yankees starting pitchers have allowed six runs, seven hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings this postseason.

"I put everyone on our side in a disadvantage," Gray said, according to the New York Post's Dan Martin. "I put us in a hole we weren't able to climb out of."

He loaded the bases with nobody out in the second inning before allowing a run-scoring double play to Roberto Perez. In the fourth inning, he walked Edwin Encarnacion and then surrendered a two-run home run to Jay Bruce that gave the Indians a 3-0 lead. Gray then walked two of the next three batters before manager Joe Girardi pulled him in favor of Adam Warren.

"When you put that many on base," Gray said, according to Newsday's Erik Boland, "more times than not, it's not going to turn out in your favor."