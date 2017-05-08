New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Holliday compared this year's team to the 2007 Colorado Rockies that won the National League pennant.

"We have a good mix of veteran and young guys which I think we had in '07," Holliday told Jim Rome on Monday, "and the young guys provide a lot of energy and excitement and the older guys provide some veteran leadership."

While the Yankees, who have scored the second most runs (167) and allowed the third fewest runs (115) among all 30 teams, Holliday sees comparisons between the makeups of each roster.

The Yankees are buoyed by Aaron Judge's American League-leading 13 home runs and 28 RBIs, Starlin Castro's .355 batting average, and their team's 3.54 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors, as they have won 20 of their first 29 games.

Holliday was 27 years old when he hit .340 with 36 home runs and 137 RBIs to lead the Rockies, a team that also featured 22-year-old Troy Tulowitzki hitting 24 homers and 99 RBIs, and 27-year-old Garrett Atkins hitting 25 homers and 111 RBIs, to their first World Series.

"I think the young players, kind of like we were young players at the time were kind of coming into their own at the right time, at the same time," Holliday said. "And I think a lot of the young guys on this team, some of them are already established with Castro, and Didi Gregorius, but there's some young guys like Aaron Judge, and (Gary) Sanchez, and Greg Bird that are really, I think come into their own and kind of hit the part of their career where they are really going to take off."

The 2007 Rockies needed to win 14 of their final 15 regular-season games to clinch the NL wild-card spot, then swept the Phillies in the NLDS and the Diamondbacks in the NLCS before getting swept by the Red Sox in the World Series.

Holliday knows the Yankees likely won't maintain their current .690 winning percentage, which would project them to win 112 games, but is confident he and the other veterans on the team can make sure the roster, currently the 13th youngest in the majors, can avoid cooling off immensely.

"We're going to hit a stretch where we don't play great," Holliday said, "and that's our job to make sure the young guys understand to keep grinding."