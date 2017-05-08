New York Yankees left fielder Matt Holliday celebrates his game-winning three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Holliday compared this year's team to the 2007 Colorado Rockies that won the National League pennant.

"We have a good mix of veteran and young guys which I think we had in '07," Holliday told Jim Rome on Monday, "and the young guys provide a lot of energy and excitement and the older guys provide some veteran leadership."

While the Yankees, who have scored the second most runs (167) and allowed the third fewest runs (115) among all 30 teams, Holliday sees comparisons between the makeups of each roster.

The Yankees are buoyed by Aaron Judge's American League-leading 13 home runs and 28 RBIs, Starlin Castro's .355 batting average, and their team's 3.54 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors, as they have won 20 of their first 29 games.

Holliday was 27 years old when he hit .340 with 36 home runs and 137 RBIs to lead the Rockies, a team that also featured 22-year-old Troy Tulowitzki hitting 24 homers and 99 RBIs, and 27-year-old Garrett Atkins hitting 25 homers and 111 RBIs, to their first World Series.

"I think the young players, kind of like we were young players at the time were kind of coming into their own at the right time, at the same time," Holliday said. "And I think a lot of the young guys on this team, some of them are already established with Castro, and Didi Gregorius, but there's some young guys like Aaron Judge, and (Gary) Sanchez, and Greg Bird that are really, I think come into their own and kind of hit the part of their career where they are really going to take off."

The 2007 Rockies needed to win 14 of their final 15 regular-season games to clinch the NL wild-card spot, then swept the Phillies in the NLDS and the Diamondbacks in the NLCS before getting swept by the Red Sox in the World Series.

Holliday knows the Yankees likely won't maintain their current .690 winning percentage, which would project them to win 112 games, but is confident he and the other veterans on the team can make sure the roster, currently the 13th youngest in the majors, can avoid cooling off immensely.

"We're going to hit a stretch where we don't play great," Holliday said, "and that's our job to make sure the young guys understand to keep grinding."
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. (Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)
CC Sabathia allowed five runs in six innings as the New York Yankees' six-game winning streak was snapped with a 5-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park. >> Box score

After the Yankees took a 2-0 lead on solo home runs by Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius, Sabathia (2-2) gave up five runs in the bottom of the second inning.

He gave up two-run singles to Billy Hamilton and Joey Votto that gave the Reds a 4-2 lead, and Adam Duvall followed with an RBI single that made it 5-2.

While Sabathia settled down by retiring 13 of the last 15 batters he faced, the deficit was too much for the Yankees to overcome against Reds starter Tim Adleman (2-1), who gave up three runs and five hits in five innings, or the Cincinnati bullpen.
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)
The New York Yankees look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they face the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park.

Yankees Reds
Brett Gardner, LF Billy Hamilton, CF
Gary Sanchez, C Zack Cozart, SS
Starlin Castro, 2B Joey Votto, 1B
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Adam Duvall, LF
Aaron Judge, RF Eugenio Suarez, 3B
Didi Gregorius, SS Scott Schebler, RF
Chris Carter, 1B Jose Peraza, 2B
Ronald Torreyes, 3B Devin Mesoraco, C
CC Sabathia, P Tim Adleman, P
(AP)
Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

We weren't supposed to be speculating on the Yankees adding players at the trade deadline this season, but a 21-9 record after 30 games wasn't expected either. The magnitude of the Yankees' success has begun to percolate questions about whether the Yankees will enter the trade market to add a starting pitcher.

The Yankees lead the American League in a multitude of offensive categories and their bullpen has been spectacular. The rotation has pitched well enough for the most part, but it is the one area which could been seen as a weak link.

Masahiro Tanaka's numbers are somewhat skewed by his horrendous first start of the season, as he's generated a 3.10 ERA in six starts since. CC Sabathia got off to a fine start, reminiscent of his comeback 2016 season, but he's been dreadful (10.43 ERA) in his last three starts. Michael Pineda and Luis Severino have pitched well overall with some dominant performances mixed in with mediocre ones. Finally, Jordan Montgomery has been quite solid as the fifth starter, turning in better efforts each time out.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)
Gary SanchezDidi Gregorius and Brett Gardner each drove in two runs while Masahiro Tanaka won his fifth straight start as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to six games with a 10-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park. >> Box score

Sanchez went 3-for-3 with a two-run single off Rookie Davis in the first inning, while Gregorius hit an RBI single in the first inning and a sac fly in the fifth inning that gave the Yankees a 5-1 lead.

Gardner hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning off Barrett AstinMatt Holliday went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, while Aaron Hicks and Ronald Torreyes both had two hits and an RBI.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. (Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Yankees go for their sixth straight win when they open a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 7:10 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park.

Yankees Reds
Brett Gardner, LF Billy Hamilton, CF
Aaron Hicks, RF Zack Cozart, SS
Matt Holliday, 1B Joey Votto, 1B
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Adam Duvall, LF
Gary Sanchez, C Eugenio Suarez, 3B
Didi Gregorius, SS Scott Schebler, RF
Chase Headley, 3B Jose Peraza, 2B
Ronald Torreyes, 2B Tucker Barnhart, C
Masahiro Tanaka, P Rookie Davis, P
New York Yankees starting pitcher Chad Green throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Bright House Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
A day after using seven pitchers in an 18-inning game, the New York Yankees recalled RHP Chad Green from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to bolster their bullpen.

Green, 25, hasn't pitched since May 2. He is 2-2 with a 4.40 ERA in six games (five starts) in the minors this season. He went 2-4 with a 4.73 ERA in 12 games (eight starts) with the Yankees in 2016.

New York optioned Rob Refsnyder, who had four plate appearances in three games, back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for Green on the 25-man roster.

After Aroldis Chapman blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning of Sunday's game, relievers Tyler Clippard, Adam Warren, Jonathan Holder and Chasen Shreve combined to throw 9 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up three hits, six walks and 13 strikeouts as the Yankees won 5-4.
New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury celebrates after hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. (Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)
Starlin Castro drove in Aaron Hicks with a go-ahead RBI fielder's choice in the top of the 18th inning as the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs, 5-4, on Sunday at Wrigley Field after Aroldis Chapman blew a three-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning. >> Box score

Hicks reached base on a bunt single off Pedro Strop (0-2) and advanced to second when catcher Willson Contreras' throw went into right field. Hicks advanced to third on a Ronald Torreyes sac bunt and scored on Castro's grounder to short with a drawn-in infield.

Chasen Shreve pitched three scoreless innings of relief after Chapman allowed three runs in the bottom of the ninth that sent the game into extra innings.

Chapman allowed six runners to reach base in 2/3 of an inning, including a game-tying HBP to Anthony Rizzo with the bases loaded.
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Yankees aim for their fifth straight win and a sweep when they take on the Chicago Cubs in the rubber game of a three-game series on Sunday at 8:08 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field.

Yankees Cubs
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Kyle Schwarber, LF
Aaron Hicks, LF Kris Bryant, 3B
Matt Holliday, 1B Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Starlin Castro, 2B Ben Zobrist, RF
Aaron Judge, RF Addison Russell, SS
Didi Gregorius, SS Jon Jay, CF
Chase Headley, 3B Willson Contreras, C
Austin Romine, C Jon Lester, P
Luis Severino, P Javier Baez, 2B
May 6, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro (14) watches his 2 RBI home run during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports (Dennis Wierzbicki)
The Yankees scored five runs off Cubs starter Brett Anderson in the first inning and staved off a late rally by the Cubs to hold on for an 11-6 win in the second game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field. >> Click here for the full box score.
New York Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
The Yankees will play the second game of a three-game interleague series with the Chicago Cubs tonight at 7:15 p.m.

 

Yankees Cubs
Brett Gardner, LF Ben Zobrist, RF
Aaron Hicks, CF Kris Bryant, 3B
Starlin Castro. 2B Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Aaron Judge, RF Addison Russell, SS
Gary Sanchez, C Wilson Contreras, C
Didi Gregorius, SS Albert Almora, Jr., CF
Chase Headley, 3B Javy Baez, 2B
Chris Carter, 1B Bret Anderson, P
Jordan Montgomery, LHP Jon Jay, LF
May 3, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Yankees RF Aaron Judge is hitting cleanup for the first time in his MLB career on Saturday evening against the Chicago Cubs. 

Manager Joe Girardi moved catcher Gary Sanchez, who was activated off the disabled list earlier this week, down to the fifth hole. 
New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (13) smiles before batting practice and before playing the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. (Thomas Shea)
Former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez declined the opportunity to bid against Derek Jeter for an ownership stake in the Marlins, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal.

Rodriguez could've joined the Tagg Romney group -- that also was led by Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine -- after meeting with the members in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 
Mar 26, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)
Aroldis Chapman recorded his seventh save of the season in his first game at Wrigley Field since signing with the Yankees this past offseason. 

"It was very exciting," Chapman said to the New York Post through an interpreter. "First time back here, and to have a chance to help the team win was very nice."
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez walks off the field after injuring himself during an at-bat in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Gary Sanchez took a foul ball off his mask in the sixth inning of the Yankees' Friday afternoon series opener against the Cubs. The catcher was tended to by Manager Joe Girardi and a trainer, but stayed in the game and revealed to Newsday after the 3-2 win that he is "fine."
New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) runs to third on his way to the plate following a solo home run to lead off the first inning of an MLB spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Champion Stadium. (Reinhold Matay)
Brett Gardner hit a three-run, go-ahead home run off Hector Rendon in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Yankees to a 3-2 win over the defending world champion Chicago Cubs on Friday >> Click here for the full box score.
(Wendell Cruz)
Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury said the bruised nerve in his elbow injury is improving.

He will get treatment, stretch, and hit in the batting cage today, according to Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network.

Ellsbury, who injured the elbow while slamming into the outfield fence during Monday's game, has not played since.
(Brad Penner (USA Today))
Gary Sanchez returns from the disabled list as the Yankees open a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Friday afternoon at 2:21...
(AP)
Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees' farm system providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played May 4, 2017.
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees 00:04:43
Doug Williams, Marc Malusis, Sal Licata and John Harper discuss potential trade targets for the Yankees, including Pittsburgh's Gerrit Cole.

Doug Williams, Marc Malusis, Sal Licata, and John Harper discuss potential suitors for the New York Yankees to pursue, including Gerrit Cole.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

That's some headline, isn't it? Aaron Judge launched his 13th home run in his 26th game of the season Wednesday and I'm raining on the parade, talking about a potential slump. I don't want to see it any more than you do, but it's going to happen.

As much as we want to play with the numbers - Judge is on pace for 81 home runs and 162 RBIs - a skid of some sort is coming. Eventually. Maybe.

We have some recent history to turn to suggest the time may be coming sooner than later. Last August, Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez got the call-up and was named the club's starting catcher. In a 20-game stretch from August 4 through August 28, Sanchez put up some seriously amazing numbers.
Yankees LHP CC Sabathia was hit hard on Wednesday night for the second-straight start, allowing six runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out five in four innings against the Blue Jays.

He allowed seven runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out six in 5 2/3 innings against the Orioles during his prior start.

Sabathia knows what he has to do to improve his results.
Sanchez vs. Cespedes 00:01:58
Jon Hein and Dan Graca debate who will have a bigger impact for his team this season, Gary Sanchez or Yoenis Cespedes.

Jon Hein and Dan Graca debate who will have a bigger impact for their team this season, Gary Sanchez or Yoenis Cespedes.  
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees win 00:01:33
Sweeny Murti reports on the Yankees' 8-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

CC Sabathia allowed six runs in just four innings of work, but Matt Holliday hit his 300th career home run, Aaron Judge went deep again, and the Yankees held on to beat the Blue Jays, 8-6, on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score
Apr 28, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Apr 28, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The New York Yankees go for the series win as they face the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium.
(AP)
Yankees OF Aaron Judge has been named American League Rookie of the Month for April, it was announced Wednesday.

Judge hit 10 home runs in April while driving in 20 runs.

He hit two more home runs during Tuesday night's win over the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, bringing his total on the season to 12.
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees win 00:02:02
Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner both hit two home runs as the Yankees defeated the Blue Jays, 11-5.

Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner each hit two home runs to power the Yankees past the Blue Jays, 11-4, on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.
Austin Romine had five RBI from the No. 9 spot Saturday, includign a two-run homer. (Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)
Yankees catcher Austine Romine left Tuesday night's game against the Blue Jays with an injury, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Romine may have injured himself while running the bases. He was replaced by Kyle Higashiok.

Romine was 1-for-3 with a single before departing. 
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Bob DeChiara)
BOSTON (AP) -- The Latest on Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones being taunted with racial slurs at Fenway Park (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia says black baseball players know to expect racial taunts when playing in Boston.

''We know. There's 62 of us and we all know: When you go to Boston, expect it,''
Apr 8, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick McDermott)
Apr 8, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick McDermott)

The New York Yankees will try to bounce back in the second game of a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium.
(Andy Marlin)
The Yankees have placed 1B/DH Greg Bird on the 10-day disabled list due to a right ankle bruise and recalled INF/OF Rob Refsnyder from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, it was announced Tuesday.

Bird, who initially suffered the injury during Spring Training on March 30, will be shut down for 7-to-10 days.

An MRI of Bird's ankle ttaken Tuesday showed the same bone bruise that was apparent during the MRI that was taken in early-April.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Chasen Shreve (45) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Kim Klement)
The Yankees have optioned Luis Cessa to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and have called up LHP Chasen Shreve, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Cessa allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout in 3 1/3 innings Monday night.

Shreve has thrown 6 1/3 innings in Triple-A this season, allowing one run on three hits and racking up 12 strikeouts.
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) works out during batting practice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement)
The Yankees are not yet considering sending 1B Greg Bird to the minors, even though the rookie's batting average dropped to .100 on Monday.

"Our job is to find a way to get (Bird) through this," manager Joe Girardi told Christian Red of the Daily News. "If he's completely lost for a substantial period of time, then you talk about (a demotion to the minors). I've said all along, I think he's had some pretty good at-bats. I don't really think he's chased a lot."

Bird, who is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered during spring training, is not thinking about a possible demotion to the minor leagues. Instead, the 24-year old is focusing on breaking out of this slump.
Yankees can't keep up with Jays 00:01:28
Sweeny Murti reports from Yankee Stadium to discuss the team's 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday night

Luis Severino gave up five runs in his shortest outing since April 7 as the New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-1, Monday at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score

Coming off three straight outings in which Severino pitched at least seven innings, Severino (2-2) gave up eight hits and two home runs in 5 2/3 innings, throwing 59 of 105 pitches for strikes, as the Yankees lost their second straight game.

Ryan Goins hit a two-run home run off Severino in the second inning that gave Toronto a 2-0 lead, then hit a two-run sac fly when Jacoby Ellsbury crashed into the wall to make a leaping catch with runners on first and second that made it 4-1.

Chris Coghlan homered off Severino in the sixth inning to make it 5-1, and Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer off Luis Cessa in the seventh inning that made it 7-1.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge celebrates his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with teammates during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi compared outfielder Aaron Judge to legendary shortstop Derek Jeter in their demeanor and presence on and off the field.

"You know, he's a little bit like Derek to me. He has got a smile all the time," Girardi, who won three World Series titles with Jeter in the late 1990s, said, according to the New York Daily News' John Harper. "He loves to play the game. You always think that he's gonna do the right thing on the field and off the field."

Jeter, the Yankees' future Hall-of-Fame shortstop and five-time World Series champion, was a rookie when Girardi first joined the club in 1996, but his composure and leadership abilities stood out to him, even though he was 12 years younger than Girardi.
Loud Mouths break down Yankees 00:05:00
Sweeny Murti joins Marc Malusis and Jon Hein to discuss the Yankees' hot start to the season and if they can sustain it all season.

The New York Yankees begin a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.

 
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge reacts after tying the game against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

The New York Yankees hoped to be competitive and not fall behind in the season's opening month as they did in 2016. A rough start on the road was erased by an eight-game winning streak and the Yanks won five of their last six series, propelling them into a surprising position in the standings.

Where the Yankees stand

Record: 15-8, T-1st AL East, Home: 10-2, Road: 5-6
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees lose 00:01:12
Justine Ward talks to Brett Gardner, Didi Gregorius and Joe Girardi about the Yankees' 7-4 extra-innings loss to the Orioles.

Bryan Mitchell allowed three runs in the top of the 11th inning after the Yankees didn't score with the bases loaded in the 10th inning as New York lost the rubber game of a three-game series to the Baltimore Orioles, 7-4, Sunday at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score

The Yankees loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, but Starlin Castro grounded into a fielder's choice and Aaron Judge struck out to end the frame.

Mitchell (1-1) surrendered a go-ahead two-out single to Mark Trumbo that gave Baltimore a 5-4 lead, then Welington Castillo drove in two runs with a single to right. Logan Verrett (1-0) pitched a scoreless 11th inning for the Orioles.

The Yankees trailed 4-2 in the ninth inning before Didi Gregorius hit a game-tying two-run single off Donnie Hart. New York had runners on second and third with two outs, but Hart struck out Chris Carter to end the frame. The Yankees went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
Apr 23, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
The Yankees (15-7) will go for a three-game sweep of the Orioles (14-8) at Yankee Stadium today at 1:05 p.m. The Yankees have scored 26 runs in the first two games of the series.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees 00:01:14
Austin Romine, Aaron Judge and Joe Girardi comment on the Yankees' 12-4 win over Baltimore on Saturday.

Brett Gardner hit two homers with four RBI and Austin Romine drove in five runs with two hits as the Yankees offense continued its assault on Orioles pitching with a 12-4 victory Saturday in the Bronx.  >> Box score
Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards earlier this month. (Evan Habeeb)
The Yankees (14-7) will play the second game of a three-game series with the Orioles (14-7) at Yankee Stadium at 1:05 p.m. The Yankees rallied from a 9-1 deficit on Friday to win, 14-11, in ten innings.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
Jacoby Ellsbury, right, celebrates his grand slam with left fielder Matt Holliday in the seventh. Holliday's three-run homer in the 10th won it for the Yankees. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Matt Holliday hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Yankees a stunning 14-11 come-from-behind win over the Orioles  in the opener of their three-game series in the Bronx Friday.  >> Box score
Daily News Live: Tanaka's gem 00:02:49
The Daily News Live panel discusses Tanaka's impressive start on Thursday night against a strong Boston Red Sox lineup.

The Daily News Live panel discusses Masahiro Tanaka's impressive start on Thursday night against a strong Boston Red Sox lineup. 
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin)
The Yankees (13-7) open a three-game series against the Orioles (14-6) at Yankee Stadium at 7:10 p.m.
(AP)
The Yankees have activated SS Didi Gregorius from the disabled list and designated INF Pete Kozma for assignment, the team announced Friday.

Gregorius had been playing rehab games with High-A Tampa.

He had been rehabbing a right shoulder strain suffered during the World Baseball Classic, could come off the disabled list Friday night to face the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

With Gregorius back, Ronald Torreyes will go back to his role as the team's utility infielder...
New York Yankees infielder Tyler Wade (Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports)
Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees' farm system providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played April 27, 2017.
(Winslow Townson)
Masahiro Tanaka pitched a three-hit shutout to lead the Yankees to a two-game sweep of a rain-shortened series with the Red Sox. >> Box score
Apr 8, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick McDermott)
The Yankees (12-7) will try to take the second game of a rain-shortened series with the Red Sox (11-9) at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m.
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez walks off the field after injuring himself during an at-bat in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Brian Cashman said Gary Sanchez will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday with Triple-A Scraton/Wilkes-Barre, according to Brian Hoch of MLB.com.

"I'm very happy that day is getting closer," Sanchez said to ESPN's Marly Rivera. "I'm really excited that the day I will come back to the field is getting closer and closer." 
(AP)
Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

The Yankees are averaging five runs per game, good for second the American League (sixth overall), yet it could be better.

The Yankees (12-7) are winning games in spite of their leadoff hitter Brett Gardner's struggles, while Jacoby Ellsbury, who could be hitting No. 1, is currently swinging in the middle of the lineup.
